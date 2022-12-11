There’s No Way I Can Compete With My Kids’ Dads. Should I Just Give Up?

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have two kids who have two different dads with whom I share custody. I’ve worked very hard, usually at multiple jobs (and always long hours), climbing up the academic and professional ranks, so that I can have a dependable income that can support my kids and me. Last year I bought a house; two years ago, a car. I’ve worked hard to make sure I have a career that has a flexible enough schedule that I can drive the kids to and from school and sports every day and cook their meals, but the tradeoff is that I always have work to do when I’m not doing those things for them. There is no time for me to relax, for me to just be fun. And the bills just keep getting bigger, and the debt I acquired to get here seems to get no smaller. (And since I expect you’ll ask about me getting the dads on board to be more supportive of me, I can tell you they won’t. I’ve tried.)

I know both kids love me (because they say they do), but both prefer spending time with their dads (they also say). They like daily life with their dads, they like holidays with their dads, and they feel they get more emotional support from their dads than from me. I recognize that in addition to whatever virtues they have as individual parents, both kids’ dads have friends and families, grandparents, and cousins who gather for holidays—which I will never be able to provide. I come from an abusive family and have been on my own since I was 15. I was homeless from tenth grade until I finished my first master’s degree.

This year my kids were with their dads for Thanksgiving, so I have them for Christmas and their winter breaks. I can feel both of them dreading it and trying to figure out how to avoid the experience of the three of us being together. They’re already rejecting any ideas or plans I’ve suggested for our staycation. But I just want us to have a sweet time together!

My teenager isn’t likely to move into her father’s place before she’s 18: she has made sure I know that her dad is the more fun parent, but he’s not good at meeting her basic needs—she even comes here when she’s in his care but he’s not home, where the house is always clean, and there is always good food.

With my younger child, things are more immediately concerning. He has such a full life at Dad’s, with step-siblings his age to play with and a dad who has an incredible talent for getting others to support him, I think that if I offered him the chance to just live at Dad’s, he would. When my son is with me, he seems depressed: all he does is play video games.

I feel so stuck. I love my kids. I want them to stay with me. But I worry I’m hurting them by keeping my 1/2 custody and just being who I am. I’ve been doing this for so many years, but what if I’m doing it wrong? What if my son really would be happier if I just financially supported his life with his dad, and he saw me only occasionally? What if I accepted that once my daughter starts college, she’s gone from my life for good? If they’re happier with their fathers, should I just let them go?

—Am I Doing This All Wrong?

Dear AIDTAW,

The answer to the question with which you close your letter is no, you should not give up on being your children’s mother and “just let them go.” The reason they are able to complain about (and to) you and compare you unfavorably to their more-fun dads is that you are there for them, steadily and dependably. They count on you to be their mother (even if they don’t find you very entertaining). “Letting them go”—throwing up your hands and turning them over to their fathers—would be tremendously damaging to them, even if they don’t (and honestly I don’t know that they won’t) see it this way now. I know your situation is frustrating—truly, it sounds miserable. But the solution is not to give up being your children’s mother.

The answer to the question in your signoff is also no—you are not doing everything wrong. But I want to gently suggest that you may not be doing everything right, either. It’s more important to your kids (yes, even the one who’s on her way out of the house) that they have you than that they have any of the things you’ve worked so hard to buy—or, for that matter, a tidy house and a meal you’ve cooked every night. I know you’ve set aside this winter break to spend time with them, but if they’re not accustomed to spending time with you and can’t imagine what it will be like, it’s not surprising that they’re ill at ease. (It sounds like they’re unaccustomed to all three of you spending time together, for that matter, and given the age gap between them, they may be resistant to what you think of as fun ideas. Instead, let them each come up with a list of things they’d like to do during break, that you and their sibling can participate in.)

Going forward, I’d like to note that little bits of time all year round are going to be more effective, in terms of your relationships with them, than a sudden week together. And while I’m not telling you to sell the house or the car that you’ve worked so hard to buy, I am telling you to take a breath and see what it might be possible to do without, if that means making time for genuine, regular interactions with your children. Because something has to give. It might be a somewhat less clean and tidy house (that would be a start, anyway) or a gigantic pot of something you make when they are both at their dads, and which you all eat every evening for a week. But if you are always working at your job(s) and at home, so that you “literally,” as you say, have no time for your kids, then something is wrong and it’s time for a reprioritization—not for giving up custody.

I get that reprioritizing won’t be easy. And your kids may be resentful, at least in the short term, if some of the things they’re accustomed to are suddenly not available. They may claim that you’re even less fun than you used to be, or (even more hurtfully) that if you’re not cooking a new meal for them every night and keeping the house spotless, you’re no use to them at all. I’d wait this out, if that’s what happens next.

And even if you can’t bring yourself to take my advice—even if you’re sure it’s impossible to—please don’t give up custody of them. I think if you do, you’ll regret it for the rest of your life.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m at my wits’ end with my partner of 10 years and father of our 6-month-old. Like many women whose partners are men, I’ve always done more housework than he has. In the past, we generally split doing the dishes evenly, but since the baby he does more like 80 percent of dish-related tasks. I do 80 percent of the rest of all chores and care for the baby full-time while also working part-time asynchronously.

We’ve been arguing incessantly about his dish-washing method. He likes to wait until the dishwasher is truly as full as possible before running it (thus, about twice a week), and he waits to hand wash the dishes that require it until lots of them have stacked up. I feel like our house is constantly messy. But I don’t want to do more dishes, and I don’t think I should have to. I’ve explained my POV and asked for change a million times. He criticizes me for not asking for help with the baby, so if I’m asking him for this help instead, why can’t he do it for me? He teases me for cleaning of any kind as if it’s unnecessary; he doesn’t like when I take dishes from his room. If it were up to him, we’d clean the bathroom twice a year. I truly wish we could do a wife-swap, like on a TV show, so he would know how much cleaner many families try to keep their homes. We have been arguing about this weekly for the last few months, and every time we do, I feel like I hate him (which I don’t). What can I do?

—Not Even a Clean Freak!

Dear Not Even,

Listen, lots of couples have different standards of cleanliness and tidiness. For what it’s worth, my own husband and I, married 30 years, are at opposite ends of the spectrum. (I’m not a clean freak either, by any means, and I know that by many other people’s standards, I am pretty lax—but compared to my husband, I might as well be Little Suzy Homemaker). I’ll tell you what’s worked for us, because I too used to fight with him about this stuff and feel like I hated him (and I didn’t/don’t). Three things worked:

1) I took over the dishes (his only dish-related task for years now is to unload the dishwasher and put everything away), because I couldn’t stand the way he dealt (or didn’t deal) with them, and he took on other tasks instead;

2) In general, I learned—well, I decided, then worked on how—to let things go. Since he was never going to do things the way I would, I had to ask myself if some of the things he did (or, again, didn’t do) that were driving me up the wall were really worth my being driven up the wall. I found that if I could just acknowledge that there were things that mattered to me that didn’t matter to him and would never matter to him, and that in the greater scheme of things were not actually important, I was happier. The bad news is that it took me a good 15 (maybe even 20?) years to get there. The good news is that we get along and enjoy our life together way more than we used to.

3) This one may be less relevant to your situation, but because it helped us so much, I have to mention it: We hired someone to clean the house twice a month.

If dishes are the hill you want to die on, then you’re going to have to take over the dishes (and give him a whole lot of everything else to do instead). I understand that you don’t want to give up any of the childcare, but there’s a lot of other stuff that needs to be done to keep a household running. My guess is that he won’t do any of it to your satisfaction, since you’re mismatched in this particular way, so you might think seriously about doing the one thing it’s in your own power to do: loosen up your standards. I’ll tell you from experience: it was very liberating to do so.

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My four adult children, my husband, and I have a shared Slack channel where we talk and joke throughout the week. Usually it gets just a couple of messages a day, unless something major happens in someone’s life. I recognize Slack may seem weird to some folks (why not just text?) but all three kids have to be on Slack for work anyway, and they prefer that to being on their phones, which could be construed as just messing around during the workday. Here’s the quandary: the Slack channel has taken a turn over the past year or so to become rather competitive in nature. The kids aren’t sharing their issues or struggles; instead, they just send a quick picture (“Look at my amazing lunch I made myself from scratch!” or “I got a promotion—take a look at my new paycheck!”). Of course, their father and I are thrilled their lives are going well, but it feels … off to me. I don’t think it’s healthy for anyone to be constantly bombarded with someone else’s highlight reel throughout the day.

Additionally, my youngest child (the most sensitive and high-need) just graduated from college and is having a tough time in his new job. He’s privately confessed that he hates the Slack channel because it leads to constant feelings of self-consciousness and shame that he doesn’t have as much good stuff to report as his older siblings. He tries to keep up but then just goes for long periods without participating in the channel. Generally, I don’t love this entire dynamic. Our three kids are close in age and have always been competitive, which I think my husband and I didn’t do enough to tamp down years ago, and I’d like our family’s communication to evolve into something more organic and real. Is this the right choice? How can I encourage my kids to maintain communication with all of us while placing limits on the level of competition in the Slack channel?

—Slacking Off

Dear Slacking,

Oh, for heaven’s sake, get off Slack! You and your youngest adult child, who are already displeased with the way it’s going, should walk away from it immediately. If the others ask why, tell them the truth: it isn’t fun anymore (was it ever?). You can try starting a group text thread if it’s that important to you that all of you be constantly connected in an ongoing convo (but I don’t know that the older two wouldn’t use that mainly for “bragging” too, or for what your youngest perceives as bragging). You can still chat with your children, of course—text, call, visit. You can even Slack one-on-one. But the group thing has got to go.

And if your youngest doesn’t like the way his siblings are communicating with him—or what they’re communicating about—he should be the one to bring it up with them, not you. (And he should be telling them and not you in the first place.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My mother has been helping me work from home by coming over a few hours a day to cook and watch my kids while my husband is away for work. I have a flexible job with a big upcoming deadline, and I needed the extra help for a few weeks to get in a few more working hours a day. She comes out of her way to help me, and there are certain things I’ve hired out. I know she has generous spirit towards my children, but sometimes, I know she has a slightly different way of upbringing them than I do. For example, if they get bored, she’ll videocall her friends and family and have my younger kids speak to them, which gives them a lot more screentime than they’re used to. In other ways, she does more for them than I ever have energy to (for example, she’ll bring DIY play kits and activities to do with them, which they adore). Today I overheard her on the phone with her sister after the kids fell asleep and she mentioned that T, my daughter, was cranky all day and that her personality is “a little different” (which was clearly meant negatively). I was upset in the moment that she would share personal details from the day and criticize my child. She would not say such a thing to my children directly, but I am afraid they may overhear if she keeps doing this after visits with them. On second thought, I think I’m overreacting to something I overheard. How can I understand why I am upset and what should I do going forward?

—Productive and Paranoid

Dear PaP,

It’s interesting to me that you ask for help understanding why you’re upset—and that “on second thought,” after your first distraught one, you concluded that you overreacted to what you overheard. I believe you did overreact (I mean, so what if your mom tells your aunt that one of your kids was cranky that day? She’s entitled to vent to someone she trusts—or to humble-brag about what a hard day she had tending to grandchildren she clearly adores—and to have opinions of them that are occasionally less than flattering). Since you report this incident right after noting that your mother doesn’t do things the way you would, if you were the one with them all day, I have a nagging suspicion that you are suffering from a mishmash of feelings that that overheard conversation set a match to.

So, what should you do going forward? Remind yourself that the cost of accepting help is relinquishing complete control (and that you’re relinquishing it to someone you trust and love); remind yourself that your kids are lucky, and so are you, to have their grandmother in their life, and that the way she’s enhancing it is good for all concerned; and make sure not to eavesdrop on any of Mom’s conversations. What you don’t hear won’t hurt you. If you are genuinely afraid that the kids may overhear her conversations and hear something that will pain them, tell your mother that. It may be an uncomfortable moment between the two of you, but so what? Uncomfortable moments are a part of life. They can’t and shouldn’t always be avoided.

—Michelle

