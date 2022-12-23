My Son Just Figured Out How to Calculate Conception, and It’s Causing a Big Problem.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I don’t consider myself to be prudish or repressive, but I don’t generally like talking about sex outside of making jokes or talking to my wife. My wife and I have generally agreed that good sex education should start young, but mostly with conversations about proper anatomical terms and discussions of bodily autonomy and consent. We have a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old. Our older kid turned 10 recently, and he had a big revelation: My birthday is two and a half months after his, and he was able to do some math. It is true that my wife and I had a lot of fun on my birthday eleven years ago. My son has become sort of obsessed with this; he’s now desperately trying to figure out what special event might have happened nine months before his sister was born. My wife and I have tried to stop him from telling his friends multiple times, and it hasn’t worked. His best friend’s mom invited us to dinner the other day, and was winking about it the whole time. Another friend’s dad took me aside as I was waiting for the bus to drop off the kids and told me, genuinely concerned, that as someone with a large social circle filled with failed marriages, he knows that couples with kids need to find time to have sex regularly rather than on special occasions. Our son has been good about shielding his revelation from his younger sister, though.

How can we explain to our son that 1) this is a private matter; the entire town doesn’t need to know about when he was conceived and 2) even though we live in a fairly progressive town, not everyone he talks to will be okay with hearing this sort of thing. He isn’t the sort of kid to get embarrassed easily. He requires glasses and has two pairs of the tackiest ones ever which he proudly wears and calls his “ugly eyes.” His friends all know that he used to wet the bed and the embarrassing story of his Easter tantrum from two years ago. He’s very protective of his sister and tries not to share anything that would hurt her, but he doesn’t grant us the same grace.

— At Least He Stopped Calling Himself My Birthday Present

Dear Birthday Present,

Honestly, I think your son will get bored with this particular fixation soon and move on to something else. However, I do think you need to have a talk with him about other people’s business and why we don’t share it all over town. Explain to him that procreation is an intimate act between two people, and while we may proudly share pregnancy announcements and baby pictures, the actual act that led to the creation of a child is a personal matter for the folks involved. Tell him it’s fine that he figured out that he was conceived around your birthday, but that isn’t the sort of thing you would want to share with people, certainly not his friends and their parents. He needs to understand that adults’ sex lives are their own business, and that it was embarrassing for you to have to hear from not one, but two, other people that he’d shared details from his parents sex life with them. You should talk to him about the importance of respecting people’s privacy beyond the subject of sex and let him know that when something is potentially sensitive or personal, he should ask permission before playing town crier and letting everyone know about it. As it seems he is not inclined towards embarrassment when it comes to his own issues, you may have to remind him of this fairly often.

It’s also time for a reminder that sex talk doesn’t need to happen with his friends at this point in his life. If he has questions or concerns, he should be directing them to you. Let him know that talking about sex with other kids, especially at school, could land him in a world of trouble. Not all families feel comfortable educating their children about sex, and while your household may not agree with that choice, it isn’t for him to start teaching the kids things that he’s learned from his parents about the topic. Even the conversation about when he was conceived could start problems with the wrong parent, or at a school that has zero tolerance policies in place.

Remind your son that his conception story isn’t just about him, it’s about the two of you guys as well, and that you deserve to have your privacy when it comes to the matter. Again, I think that he’ll let this topic go soon, but he needs a stern talking to in the meantime.

Best of luck to you with redirecting his thoughts!

Dear Care and Feeding,

This is about the care and feeding of just me, so I hope that’s okay. I’ve had issues with time management and procrastination my whole life, but ever since I started university, everything is just worse. This past semester has been murder: My grades are slipping, my mental health is slipping, and honestly my personal hygiene is slipping. I’m hoping that the winter break will help me reset, but I know it’s no cure. I’ve tried apps and the Pomodoro Technique and reminders and sticky notes and all the internet lists. When my family makes fun of me for sleeping late and being a lazy girl or waiting to the last minute to get things done, I want to scream.

I don’t stay up late because I want to, I stay up late because I can’t make myself stop doing dumb stuff like scrolling through social media! Same for leaving stuff to the last minute. It’s like when I have something to do, my brain just bounces off of it. But they just don’t understand. And it is my fault that I’m not doing what I’m supposed to. But I can’t even make myself do stuff I want to do, like read a book or watch Netflix. I feel so trapped and alone. No matter how hard I try, nothing sticks. I can’t “just do it.” Today, I sent in a badly rushed paper with less than a minute to spare, and that’s how it is most of the time for me. Is there an organization system out there for me? Am I doomed to be a lazy person with no willpower forever?

— Lazy and Lost

Dear Lazy Lost,

I am sorry that you are having such a difficult time adjusting to college life. I am not a doctor and cannot diagnose you with anything, of course. But as someone who suffers from both ADHD and depression, and who didn’t have a diagnosis until I was out of school myself, I can tell you that what you are describing sounds painfully familiar. For years, I suffered with the inability to do things until the last minute, often feeling too tired, or stuck, or fixated on social media to be effective or active. Even with medication and therapy, I still sometimes battle with this, but things have gotten infinitely better.

I would strongly advise you to talk to a psychologist, who can evaluate you for a number of conditions that would cause you to struggle as you have. Professional support can help you begin to develop strategies that are more effective than just relying on apps or notes, which may simply not be enough for you. You deserve to know exactly what it is you’re dealing with so you can face it head on. Please, take the time to get yourself checked out so that you can get the help you need.

In the meantime, it’s important that you communicate with your loved ones about what is going on. Explain to them that you are doing your very best but simply don’t have the capacity at this point to function any better than you have been. Try your best not to isolate yourself, even if it’s difficult to explain what you’re going through to some of the people around you. If your family isn’t terribly understanding, try to identify at least one person who will listen without judgement and who will support you on this journey—and even if that seems to be elusive, know that there are people across the world going through the same thing as you, that it isn’t your fault and that there isn’t anything you could have done differently in the past to change this. Again, please, seek out the help of a professional so you can start the process of getting control over your life, because you deserve it. Wishing you all the best.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m writing this letter from my in-laws’ guest room. My husband and I are the parents of a 5-month-old, and she’s currently starting to teethe, with attendant sleep issues. She’s never been a great sleeper, but this is worse. I know she’ll settle into a pattern at some point, because that’s how this has worked in the past, but we just have to grit our teeth until then. It’s important to note that we live in a loud city, so we generally can’t control noise at home while she sleeps, aside from our own. We’ve been on the same page about her sleep, but I know it bothers my husband more than me. As a lifelong insomniac, it sucks but it’s manageable; but for him, the transition has been tougher.

But here, my husband is going around the house aggressively hushing the family any time she seems like our daughter is starting to go down. He’s currently in the living room taking his parents to task for listening to medium volume Christmas music. My in-laws are generally lovely, and he has a good relationship with them. This is a big house in the suburbs, it’s not like they’re blaring it over the bassinet, but we’ll be here for multiple weekends in the next month, and I’m trying to figure out if it’s worth trying to say anything. Should I get involved?

— No Sleep, No Fun

Dear No Sleep, No Fun,

It sounds like your husband is stressed out, perhaps due to the lack of sleep, and he’s doing the most as a result. I don’t think you need to take him to task for fussing at his parents, but you can encourage him to be a little less hardcore about his attempts at keeping people quiet so the baby can sleep. Remind him that his parents aren’t trying to wake the baby up and that everyone is doing their best to manage a difficult situation. Try your best to be patient with him as well; it’s unfortunate that you’ve had to learn to live with insomnia, but for someone who is used to getting proper sleep, this adjustment has to be incredibly difficult. Perhaps he can take a nap himself during the day on weekends and holidays to try and make up for some of what he’s been missing. If your in-laws find themselves tip-toeing around the house during these weekend visits, that’s okay too! Patience is needed here for all parties so that you can survive what will likely be one of the most challenging seasons of your parenting life. Wishing you the best, and hoping that you get some decent sleep soon.

Dear Care and Feeding,

First, please let me acknowledge that this is an issue that many people would like to have. However, for us, it is causing issues in our family dynamic and relationships, so it is a problem.

When I was pregnant, my mother-in-law expressed a strong interest in providing daily childcare. My husband and I weren’t sure if we wanted family to provide daily care, as we didn’t want it to become a burden or expectation, but the local daycare did not have an opening for the first two months that I would be back at work so we spoke to her about using that as a trial period. One of our criteria for her providing care was that we would pay her, as we did not feel comfortable accepting the care for free. At first, she said she wouldn’t accept money because it would be such a joy to watch her grandchild and be able to be so involved in her life, but after we told her it would be a requirement for us to accept the care, she agreed to half of what we would pay at daycare.

The two months went very smoothly, and we gave up our spot at the daycare. There were minor issues during the time we addressed with MIL (and at least partially felt comfortable asking her to handle our way because we were paying her) and she responded favorably. Immediately after we gave up the daycare spot, MIL stop cashing our weekly payment checks.

We spoke to her about it, and she went back to the same reasoning as before: She didn’t want to accept payment for caring for her granddaughter because it was such a joy and brought her such purpose. We reminded her that payment was a requirement for us accepting the arrangement and that we were not comfortable with her providing full-time care without us paying her. We switched to paying cash so that she couldn’t refuse to cash checks.

Another month passed, during which time I ran into a friend of MILs who told me it was so nice of my MIL to give up her weekly hobbies, meetings with friends, etc. because we needed her to care for our daughter. She had apparently told her friend group with whom she had been having weekly lunches (which we offered to find a different sitter to allow to still happen, she declined) that we told her we needed her to watch our daughter, rather than that she offered to watch her daily. Then, yesterday morning getting ready to leave, I found multiple wads of money (the money we’ve given her) shoved in the bottom of the basket we keep our winter hats/gloves in. When we were both home from work, we spoke to MIL about it and she said she absolutely can’t accept payment for childcare. We told her we would then no longer be able to use her for childcare, as the main boundary we established was disrespected. She responded by saying that we had already given up our daycare spot so we should just stick with her, but we said no. I called the daycare, and thankfully they have an opening next month. My husband and I figured out care until then between the two of us using flexible scheduling and time off from work.

Where do we go from here with MIL? We’re both very angry that she disrespected our boundary and also did it in such a manipulative manner, waiting until we did not have a daycare spot to fall back on, which feels very planned. She already texted my husband asking if we’re coming to the normal weekly family dinner this weekend and is otherwise acting like nothing happened between us. If we do go to that dinner, we would expect an apology for the way she has acted, however, she does not seem to think she needs to give us one.

— Caregiver Conundrum

Dear Caregiver Conundrum,

Grandparents, grandmothers in particular, sometimes struggle with what their place in their grandchildren’s lives will be. In the past, they were the primary caregiver for the children they loved most, with clearly defined roles and expectations. As grandparents, they don’t always feel like such an important part of the puzzle and may miss those times in which they were clearly needed. I can’t say for certain that this is the case for your mother-in-law, but it sounds like she may be having some challenges with the idea of being a paid caregiver, as opposed to simply providing care as she once did with her own child(ren.) I don’t think you should be so hard on her. I understand that you all made an agreement, and what it meant for you and your husband, but she takes issue with the idea of being paid to care for her own grandchild. As you said, this is a problem that a lot of people would love to have, and it’s a blessing that she is (seemingly) financially able to reject your money instead of relying upon it to maintain her lifestyle, as many grandparents who are paid caregivers must do.

As far as her lying to her friend group, did you consider that perhaps she just didn’t want to go to those lunches anymore? Or that time with your baby means more to her than weekly gatherings with her friends? Aside from the money issue, where there any problems with the care your MIL provided? Did she follow your guidance and do things as you would have wanted them done? If receiving payment is the only challenge you had with her, then I think you and your husband really need to let go of your anger here. I understand why you may have felt like paying her was an important part of the arrangement, but she felt strongly otherwise, and I think you should respect that. Your MIL likely loves this child in a way she didn’t think was even possible, and there’s no need to punish her for that. Being paid to take care of your baby may seem as unreasonable to her as being paid to care for her own.

It seems to me that your MIL is just not the right fit for your daycare needs. You want an employee, she wants to be treated and viewed as a family member. Some families can balance these two realities, but it seems that yours cannot. It’s time to forgive her and move on. You may feel like she manipulated you by hiding the money, but I think it’s a big leap to assume she was biding her time until the daycare slot wasn’t available anymore on purpose. This doesn’t sound like diabolical behavior. You wanted to pay her, she didn’t want to be paid, so she hid the money in your home. If anything, you should be grateful that she was willing to provide care as long as she did during a time when you needed it. Now that you no longer require those services, all three of you should move on without any residual issues or anger. Please, forgive and forget.

— Jamilah

