My Boyfriend and I Have Separate Bedrooms. When We “Spend the Night” in His…Things Get Weird.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m writing not in search of practical advice, but more of a degree of insight. I (33F) have been with my boyfriend (35M) for about six years now. We both have some sleep issues, and because we have a big enough house and no kids, we maintain two bedrooms, each sleeping in a particular one. Our sex life is very good, with frequent “visits” to the other’s room to have some fun.

I’ve noticed though, that when we have sex in his room, “Andy” is a lot more aggressive and dominant than we fuck in mine. Not that it’s a bad thing exactly, but I’ve noticed I’ve been planning where we do it on the basis of what I’m in the mood for at the time. I’ve asked him about it, and his only reaction was a “Huh, I think you’re right. Never really noticed it” sort of comment. I don’t think he’s all that interested in the why of it and isn’t about to devote time or brainpower to finding an answer. I’m not really sure why this could be happening?

—Curious But Confused

Dear Confused,

I’m a little stuck on your situation as not “a bad thing exactly.” Are you minimizing something you’re not comfortable with? If so, evaluate your safety and either leave or speak up accordingly.

Otherwise, sexual compatibility is absolutely about factors like how often each person generally prefers to have sex, and how much desires for specific acts overlap. But other important metrics include values and the degree of introspection and discussion each person wants. You describe your sex life as very good, and seem to enjoy the ability to have at least two different genres of sexual interaction. You also appear to have co-living worked out according to what each of you needs. There are many pros to this relationship. However, the fact that your curiosity is strong enough to motivate you to write into this column, combined with the way you communicate your suspicion that he doesn’t care, signals a potential gap between your desires for understanding.

First, ask your boyfriend whether he’s interested in the whys of the ways you two relate in different locations. He might have thoughts or questions, but be shy or absentminded about them. If that isn’t the case, let him know that you’re very interested in this, and having a discussion together would be meaningful to you. See if you can find a way to have the kinds of talks that would get you useful answers.

Now, let’s try some wild speculation. Maybe your bedroom is decorated in soothing colors (blues, greens) while his has the palette of a stereotypical sex dungeon, and he’s sensitive to context. Maybe his room is cooler than yours and he needs to be more active to maintain a comfortable body temperature. Maybe he’s a werewolf, and the difference in proximity to the moon is enough to affect his mannerism. OK, probably not the last one, but, lycanthrope or not, your boyfriend is the only person who can give you enough data to start deducing from.

Dear How to Do It,

“Jessica” was my best friend for decades. I’m a lesbian, she’s straight. She was a beautiful, funny person. During a separation from her husband, she became colder, but also, uh, VERY warm. Hot infatuation resulted in an intimate encounter that, hard as it was, I stopped before it could go too far. I don’t fuck straight girls or married girls. I didn’t want it to destroy the friendship. Regardless, it did.

I processed my feelings through treasuring a brief moment of intensity, but her resulting scorn made me feel used. For a year, we descended into resentment and jealousy. She became an angry, self-absorbed Trump apologist/TERF. I’d find the courage to confront her about the toll it took, she would promise short-lived change. Distance begun. Simultaneously, I was laid-off while grieving a relative. I was a suicidal husk. Friends rallied; she checked in once or twice. I told her that I was busy and exhausted. Silence. We… mutually ghosted? I’d heard that Jessica was distraught and confused, but she never approached me. It took two years for us to unfollow on social.

I felt guilty but too exhausted to be anything but sadly relieved. Friends said that she could’ve sought an explanation—but even without knowing my circumstances, she shouldn’t be surprised; I’d tearfully told her hundreds of times how damaging our relationship was. But nobody knew the sexy complication. I wrote drafts of unsent letters. Eventually, I reached peace. But this week, by accident, I found she very recently had blocked me and EVERYBODY close to me. I’m rattled. Maybe she’s finally processing things and blocked us so as not to be fixated. But her homophobia, and the fact that we work in the same industry, have made it hard for me not to be paranoid. I want to reach out more than ever. Friends have cautioned me, saying it might open old wounds and set her off. She has a husband and three children. They’re probably right—if not for the secret semi-romance. We NEVER talked about that night…and my feelings have reopened. Last night, I dreamt of her, and us warmly making peace. What do I do?

—Maybe We Should’ve Just Fucked

Dear Maybe We Should’ve,

I have some questions. What was Jessica scorning? Who was jealous, and resentful, and of what? What was the “it” that was taking a toll—her political views, behaviors towards you, or both? How does a person accidentally find out that they and “everybody close to” them have been blocked on social media by someone? What are you paranoid regarding? And, finally, if you both use multiple types of social networking, are you blocked on one platform or all the platforms that both of you are active on?

While many people do consider social networking connections to be a representation of their social lives, others treat social networking like an RSS feed, and these differences in the way people use the tool can cause misunderstandings. I can see a scenario where you and, yes, everyone close to you who uses, say, Twitter were all having a big discussion about something she didn’t want to engage with or even see posts about, so she blocked you, your friends, and—unbeknownst to you—everyone else she followed who was talking about that subject on that platform and only blocked them on that platform. Because of the way retweets work, with no general off-switch for retweets from all accounts, she might have found blocking more convenient. This possibility feels slim, but if it matches with what you know of her and you’re only blocked on one site, it might be the case. If, on the other hand, the situation is more like you and most of the people who are close to you are blocked on all the platforms she’s active on, that’s a pretty strong signal that contact is unwelcome.

I have one more question: Which feelings of yours have reopened? If you’re feeling infatuation, lust, and desire for romance, take some time to consider what brought these feelings back to the surface and how much they’re fueled by nostalgia about the way your friend used to be versus the way she seems to be now. If you’re feeling a return of your frustration and pain, ask yourself what reaching out to her might accomplish and how likely that outcome is. Without further detail, the only motivation with which I encourage you to reach out is that of friendship, and only after considering whether what you describe as paranoia about your co-existence in your professional world is reasonable wariness. If you decide to proceed, brace yourself for the real risk of rejection.

Dear How to Do It,

My boyfriend and I are both into the idea of him finishing in my mouth and me swallowing his load. However, there is one problem: I really don’t like the taste of his semen. It makes me feel sick when I get too much of it at once and I struggle to enjoy swallowing because of this. But I really want to like it! The idea is really hot, and I know my boyfriend thinks so too, so this is something I desperately want to do. I read somewhere in this column that how you perceive the taste of semen can be psychological, so is there something I can do in regard to my attitude? I’ve tried thinking positively about the taste right before receiving it, but I end up mostly brazing myself for what I know is about to assault my taste buds. I don’t think this is something I can talk with my boyfriend about, because I suspect it would hurt him just like I would feel hurt if he said he didn’t like my “juices.” How can I learn to enjoy the taste?

—Not Yet a Cum Lover

Dear Not Yet,

Is your boyfriend’s semen your only data point here, or have you swallowed with other partners? If you don’t know whether you enjoy the taste of other people’s semen, or if you know that you generally do but not his, your best course of action is to talk with your partner. He may be willing to make some changes to his eating and drinking habits, and see if that changes anything. But more importantly, and this ties into your statement that you would feel hurt if he expressed distaste for your fluids, sometimes people taste or smell bad because there’s something going on with their bodies. He might have an infection—an STI or a rare, but possible urinary tract infection—that you’re in a much better position to notice, just like anyone giving you oral sex would have an opportunity to notice if your taste has changed. If he has tasted his semen previously and has a baseline for what it usually tastes and smells like, he can use that comparison to decide whether he needs to see a doctor. If you would describe his semen as fishy or rotten, he needs to know.

As for the idea that perception of the taste of semen can be psychological, I wish you had a link. In an email, Rich indicated that he has no memory of saying that, and neither do I. It is possible that I need to engage in a mea culpa, and it’s also possible that you’ve oversimplified something—I can absolutely see both of us giving general advice that, for instance, feelings of anxiety about swallowing semen might make it harder to do so. That said, Rich did send a helpful link, and it appears that emotions, sounds, colors, and other contexts do have an effect on the way our brains process taste. I’m not sure that a quick motto of appreciation just before ejaculation would do the trick, though, and wonder if the use of sound would be more useful.

To mitigate what you describe as assaulting your taste buds, presuming there’s no health issue, I would usually advise you to keep his urethra as far back in your throat as possible when he’s ejaculating and swallow as quickly as possible. You also say that you feel sick when you swallow too much, though, so I think another layer will help—save the swallowing for times when his volume is likely to be lower, such as when he’s been ejaculating frequently, then get it down your throat at warp speed. Oral sex strips might also be worth a shot. I’m not able to recommend any specific strips—I find the strength intolerable—but they’re cheap enough to experiment with. However, they will almost certainly start a conversation, so that gives you another reason to broach the subject directly.

Dear How to Do It,

Invariably when I have sex (I’m a 20-something woman who has sex with women) I end up taking the role of the top, which is awesome because giving women amazing orgasms really turns me on. I feel vastly more comfortable in a more dominant role so I default to it. The thing is I usually don’t orgasm that way. When I masturbate I fantasize about surrendering to pleasure as a woman ravishes me. A handful of times I persuaded my long-term partner to switch it up and focus on my pleasure instead. It made me nervous but I came really hard and it was amazing. However, I’m single again and I find myself mitigating my nervousness about being intimate with someone new by reverting to this familiar dynamic where I’m on top, prioritizing her orgasm over mine. I’m not dumb, I know this comes from an underlying need for control, but I’d like some tips for forging a more submissive, bottom role for myself in bed that I want even though it’s very much out of my comfort zone.

—Tired of Topping

Dear Tired of Topping,

Topping and dominance, and bottoming and submission, are often correlated but they don’t need to be. As with everything, these terms are slippery, and individually defined—combinations like a submissive top and dominant bottom do occur. Not to mention the practice of topping from the bottom, which can look something like saying, “Spank me harder, rub my clit now, make me come.” Now, you don’t have to jump directly to being chained to the bed by a stranger, and, while personal choice and autonomy are important, I feel a need to point out that this would be a risky position to put yourself in.

You could look for partners who top a lot or dominate a lot, or for partners who, regardless of their default ways of engaging with people, inspire a desire to be “ravished” in you. You could consider striving for as balanced of a power dynamic as possible and have sex as close-to-equals. Or set up a session specifically for switching, so when you’re done doing her, she does you, or vice versa. There’s a whole array of options.

Think about the control and power that your lovers who’ve bottomed for you or submitted to you have retained. Did they always have the ability to say no? Could they call a stop to the action at any time? Were they able to state their desires and boundaries before the hook-up and as the experience unfolded? And think about what you mean when you say “more submissive, bottomy role.” What does that look like? Are there props? Dynamics? Is there an elaborate scene with lots of choreography or is it all about raw lust? Are you being chastised, restrained, or spanked? What exactly does “ravish,” a word that can connote everything from worship to near assault, mean to you? Or are you experiencing vanilla sexual pleasure? What gives you a sense of control when you’re topping and in the dominant role? Are there ways for you to retain some of the factors that contribute to your security during sex, while pushing the edges of your comfort zone in other ways? The more detail you have about what you want, the easier it’ll be to ask for it and enact it.

—Stoya

