Help! My Boyfriend Demands I Start Eating Gluten-Free to “Support” Him.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: What’s on everyone’s mind this week? Tell me about all your holiday season problems.

Q. I’ll Have the Pasta, Thanks: Thinking of breaking up with my boyfriend of 18 months over his gluten sensitivity. He spent years with health problems, and finally got a diagnosis about three months ago. I thought this would be great news and help him feel better, but instead, he’s basically throwing a tantrum. He’s living with his parents right now, and they are accommodated with gluten-free foods but he insists on having their bread, beer, etc. when they have it and then complaining when he feels sick. He won’t let me eat gluten foods in front of him (say, at a restaurant). He’s started to say I don’t “support him” until I’ll keep my apartment gluten-free too, which I don’t want to do! This feels controlling and gross to me, and he’s not like this about anything else. I miss my pre-diagnosis boyfriend, who didn’t try to tell me what I could/couldn’t eat. Is there a last-chance conversation I can have with him to get him to stop before I walk?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: It would be really mean and insensitive to break up with someone over a gluten sensitivity. Great news, though: That’s not what you’re thinking of doing here. You’re thinking of breaking up with him because he refuses to take care of himself and, more importantly, throws tantrums and is being, in your words, controlling and gross.

I suppose you could have a last-chance conversation but I don’t recommend it. It’s only been 18 months, which is significant, but it’s not like a five-year marriage. You are still arguably in the “let me see what kind of a person you are” phase. And he has shown you a lot about what kind of person he is in the way he’s responded to this diagnosis and the way he’s treated you. Weak. Whiny. Self-Centered. Mean. He won’t “let” you eat gluten foods in front of him?? Let? Stop it. This is unacceptable. Get out now. The breakup will be hard but pasta and people with good personalities await you on the other side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Q. Shoes Off: I have a very low-stakes question. I grew up taking my shoes off when I entered the house. My mom is of Slavic ethnicity and that’s the cultural norm (I know it’s a thing in many other cultures too). So I take them off, as do my husband, toddler, and preschooler. My husband’s family keeps their outdoor shoes on in the house. When I have friends and acquaintances visiting, some don’t remove their shoes, and I don’t say anything. But my in-laws are over far more often—every one to two weeks. So would it be rude to ask my in-laws to start taking their shoes off when they visit? I don’t want them to think I’m suggesting they’re bad or dirty for not taking their shoes off in their own home. Logically, I know it doesn’t make that much of a difference to go shoeless indoors, and it’s more a personal preference/cultural difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: You, opening the door: “Hi! Come on in. Do you like my new basket? We’ve decided to honor my mom’s culture by becoming a fully shoe-free home. You can throw yours in there. Thanks!”

Q. Exhausted and Discouraged: I’m a 56-year-old woman whose 85-year-old parents live with me. It had been an OK situation for a while, but as they are both struggling more with physical and mental issues (mom has dementia), it’s getting harder and harder for both them and me. I work full-time and have my own health struggles to deal with as well. From the time I get home, they have me running around doing things for them that they can no longer do. I do it, but I’m exhausted after working all day. On weekends I clean the house, mow the lawn, grocery shop, do laundry, etc. I feel like I have no life. I would like to move into an apartment and think that assisted living would be perfect for them; however, they insist they aren’t ready for that yet. I think it’s because I’m there to do everything. I feel less like a daughter and more like a maid/caregiver. How can I start the conversation about moving on with my life and their lives? I don’t know where to start or whom to talk to and I’m not sure how much longer I can keep this up. Please help!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Think of this less as starting a conversation and more as making an announcement. You want to be kind and compassionate but also clear and firm. It’s not “let’s start talking about getting you moved into a nice assisted living home when you are ready.” It’s “Mom, Dad, I have loved having you here and I know you would like to stay, but I can’t physically do full-time caretaking anymore. Let’s work together to find an assisted living situation for you to move into by March 1.” At 85—and especially with dementia—you can’t rely on them to get on board (or wait for it to be easy) before you make the decision that you know is best for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. Long Distance Worrier: I’m a 43-year-old gay man and have been single for the past three years. While I struggled dating again during the pandemic for obvious reasons, I found myself suspicious of dating again. I just do not feel that many gay men have an urge to actively be on the lookout for a long-term commitment (when sexual hook-up culture is readily available). I met a nice sweet man from another nearby country when he was on a visit to my city and we kicked it off nicely and smoothly. I appreciate that he has a clear communication style and he texts and calls as much as possible. I even took a long weekend to go visit him in his city and we had a blast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It happened during one of our usual calls when he mentioned finding time so we meet again, so I jokingly said “Are we dating?” and he brushed it off by saying “Well, you know, we are just doing our thing casually.” We’re planning to meet after the holidays and I’m not sure if it’s a good thing to discuss the projectile of this “situation.” I’m just concerned about finding myself dedicating so much time and effort to a long-distance relationship that won’t go anywhere. But I feel that I might scare him off if I open this discussion the third time we meet. I know he likes me: He texts and calls (and casually calls me sweetie with cute kissing emojis). How do I approach the topic of our goals without sounding like a psychopath’s boyfriend and scaring him away consequently? (He’s been single for the past 10 years while I got out of a 7-year one.)

Advertisement

A: I am not at all worried about you sounding like a psychopath simply for asking him about how he sees the relationship progressing. It’s totally sane and legitimate for you to want to know. The only reason I don’t want you to approach the topic is that I think you already have the answer. When he chose the words “just” and “doing our thing” and added “casually,” he sent you a message loud and clear. He doesn’t currently have plans for this to get more serious. He may very well like you a lot (and it sounds like he does) but if he wanted to move toward exclusivity, he would have jumped at the opportunity to let you know when you asked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m sorry, I know this is very hard. But I really believe that as tempting as it can be to have big conversations to move things forward, you don’t talk people into commitment. They either want it or they don’t. Keep visiting if you want, but also keep your options open for someone who is ready for something more serious.

Re: Q. I’ll Have the Pasta, Thanks: I don’t know—could his lens be that this is new, he has to change his eating radically and some support, while he gets used to it, could be expected from his girlfriend? I could see this as a valid point of view and his tantrums are a (not good) result of him trying to stick to his diet. It can be harder for some people to do this than others. I’d find it hard too—food is important to me!! Have you had a conversation with him about how long he feels you need to stop eating gluten in front of him? What support from you looks like to him? How he’s coping? I might be off base here because I might not have the whole picture. But I can see a scenario with more compassion for him could make a difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: That’s a really empathetic response but I don’t buy it. “Some support” would look like not choosing Olive Garden for date night. He is asking for more than “some support.” He’s throwing tantrums and exhibiting controlling behavior. He WON’T LET her eat gluten in front of him! He wants to control what she does at her apartment, which is not his home. He’s not even asking, he’s demanding. Nope, sorry. Not OK. I feel like I have standing to say this because I recently had to eliminate all forms of milk protein and soy (Did you know soy-derived ingredients are in absolutely everything?) because of my son’s sensitivities and it never would have occurred to me to force those around me to do the same. I totally get that sticking to his diet is hard, but taking it out on other people is a character flaw.

Discuss this column on our Facebook page!

Classic Prudie

My husband runs his own business and works crazy hours. I understand his love of peace and quiet, but he has told me he is “done” with going out. He comes home, eats the dinner I make, and falls asleep in his armchair. Sometime around midnight, he comes to bed.