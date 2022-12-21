I Loathe It When My Nephew’s Absentee Parents Swoop in for Christmas Fun

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My nephew lives with my parents and me and has since he was born. He’s 6 now, and his parents (my brother and his girlfriend) lived with us for the first two years of his life before basically abandoning him. My parents are in their sixties, and though luckily pretty robust in the health department, they’re still struggling to raise a very active 6-year-old. I try to help out as much as I can despite the fact that I consciously chose not to have children, and I’m not particularly skilled with caring for them.

Advertisement

My problem is this: For the past several years, his parents have come over on Christmas Eve and slept over at our house so they can watch him experience Christmas morning. I loathe this. It feels like a violation of our own family rituals to have them there. They choose to spend only a few hours a week with their son. They both have jobs but buy him nothing but cheap dollar store toys, which they leave at home to be opened later when he comes over to visit his maternal grandparents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This doesn’t feel earned to me. It’s like they’re getting to enjoy all the good stuff without having to do any of the hard work of raising a child. It feels less like they’re there to spend time with their son and more like they’re piggybacking on our Christmas efforts. They don’t have to do anything. Christmas is taken care of. They just show up and it’s all done for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My nephew thinks it’s cool because he gets to play with toys with his parents, who he views more as fun playmates than parental figures. But it’s annoying hosting a holiday party for friends and family earlier in the evening and then having to make up beds for them on top of doing the Santa stuff. Then they stay up all night watching my Netflix and the next morning we have to feed them and drive them home. It’s just more work for us. My parents don’t love it either, but they don’t say anything for fear of making waves.

Still, I feel a bit petty for feeling like this. It’s the worst part of the holidays for me, and I dread its inevitability every year as the day gets closer. Am I being a total jerk about this? Should I just keep my mouth shut and deal with it for the sake of peace during the holidays? And for how long? Forever? Or at least until he stops believing in the Big Guy in Red?

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Dreading the Holiday Invasion

Dear Holiday Invasion,

Your conundrum reminds me of the Dr. Seuss classic, Horton Hatches the Egg. It’s a book I remember reading to my son when I was his foster parent, before we were able to adopt him around age 3. In the book, there’s a lazy bird, Mayzie, who tricks an elephant named Horton into sitting on her egg in a nest while she runs off to take a Palm Beach vacation. Horton, who undergoes a series of struggles but faithfully cares for the egg for almost a year, is understandably peeved when Mayzie pops back up at hatchin’ time demanding her egg back. It always nearly made me cry when the egg hatches and we see that the baby inside has become an elephant bird, merging both Horton and Mayzie’s features.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That was a long digression to say it’s understandable that you feel resentful when your nephew’s parents show up to partake in the holiday magic with their son when you and your parents are the ones who have been steadfastly sitting on the egg for the rest of the year.

But while I love the book’s celebration of the efforts and impact of adopted caregivers, I actually think it’s quite unfair to ol’ Mayzie. In real life, when parents are unable to care for their biological children, it’s not generally because they are lazy or feel like lolling in the sun. I’m willing to bet that even if it looks like it’s easy for your brother and his girlfriend to swoop in and enjoy “the good stuff” without any of the work, it’s probably not easy for them, and it probably doesn’t feel great either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That may not help you feel any less frustrated by the situation, but ultimately there’s one person whose feelings are more important than anyone else’s in this scenario, and that’s your nephew. Including your brother and his girlfriend in the family holiday isn’t something you are doing for them, it’s for the innocent 6-year-old who benefits from seeing his parents. Focus on doing what’s best for him, and do your best to let go of the rest.

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My sister and her husband are functional alcoholics—meaning they go to work, come home and immediately start drinking, and drink until bedtime. This means their kids (12, 16, 18) stay in their rooms in front of screens literally any time they are home. The kids know better than to ask for rides anywhere or to join any activity with nighttime driving (at least they won’t drink and drive, that’s one good thing) or to expect much of anything from their parents. When the kids have a serious problem, they call their grandparents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am in recovery myself and know I can’t change them, I can only stay healthy and set a different example for my nieces. But there is one thing I’m stumped about. My 18-year-old niece isn’t aware her mom and dad are alcoholics. They’ve spent her childhood gaslighting her into thinking they are social drinkers or even at times that they don’t drink at all. They both drink out of cups that make it look like you could just be drinking water (I know this is on purpose as I did the same thing before I got into recovery). They don’t get violent or messy when they’re drunk—sometimes BIL gets loud and argumentative but my sister just slurs her words and then goes to sleep. They go to great lengths to hide their drinking; even the way they talk about it out loud with kids around—“we enjoy a couple cocktails after work”—when that’s not what their drinking looks like.

Advertisement

I’ve watched them both get drunk and embarrass her in front of her friends, but I don’t know if she has put two and two together yet that they have a real problem, and what that knowledge means for her going forward. I’ve always been deferential to my sister regarding what I talk to them about: I’m scared she would cut me off and I’d lose my relationship with them, so I’m super careful to stick to topics that if they repeated back, I wouldn’t be “in trouble.” But this recent situation with my niece is making me wonder if I don’t owe her more explanation about her family dynamics so she has more info to make better choices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

She started dating a kid who has all the problems her parents do: untreated mental illness, alcoholic black-out drinking, dealing drugs (weed and hard drugs), and he has a rap sheet a mile long. I want to shake her: She’s going to an Ivy League college but is struggling because he’s always in a crisis and she feels she “has” to help him because his family isn’t really in his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve pushed her to go to therapy, hoping a therapist will help her identify the alcoholism at home by name, and suggest Al-Anon, etc., but I don’t think she’s going to do that. Do I owe it to my niece to tell her the real medical history of her immediate family? She knows I’m in recovery so she knows there is addiction in the family, but she doesn’t seem to fully grasp that all her complaints about her parents (they never leave the couch, they won’t drive kids anywhere, they make promises they don’t keep and they lie, lie, lie like crazy) are related to addiction too.

Advertisement

If I tell her the truth, I’m pretty sure she’d tell my sister and it would end in a blowout fight. I probably would lose access to my younger nieces. Also, my sister makes it clear her drinking is not up for discussion with me. She knows I’m here if she needs me (I’m a really good sister since I’ve gotten sober) but I don’t try to “intervention” her because I know she’ll cut me off.

Advertisement

— Sober Sis

Dear Sober Sis,

I’ve written before about the proven impact that one supportive, stable adult can have in a child’s life. You can be extremely effective simply by being that safe, consistent, and encouraging person to your niece and your sister’s other kids.

Advertisement

As you probably know, addiction’s flipside is codependency, so I think it’s important to examine your urge to help to make sure it doesn’t cross over into a desire to meddle or to attempt to control the situation. That said, children are often conditioned to “keep the secret” of addiction in the family, so your niece may know more than she lets on, and she likely has a sense that things are “not right” at the very least.

Advertisement

If you do decide to have a conversation with her (or if she approaches you with questions about her parents’ alcoholism), the National Association for Children of Alcoholics indicates that there are four messages that children with addicted parents need to hear. As quoted, they are 1) Alcohol and substance use disorder are diseases. You can’t cure them, 2) You cannot control your parents’ drinking or drug use, 3) You are not alone, and 4) You can talk about the problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stress to your niece that she and her siblings are not the reason their parents abuse alcohol, and they also cannot stop their parents from doing so. Although I imagine you may feel frustrated with your sister for her behavior, it’s also important to stress that her parents are not “bad people” or being intentionally hurtful. As you know from your own experience with addiction, they have a disease that causes them to make bad choices.

You may also want to let your niece know that alcoholism is genetic and that she will want to proceed carefully with regard to her own use of substances. You can tell her that if she ever needs help in this area, there are many resources that provide it, including therapy and 12-step programs, and that you can help connect her to them if she ever comes to you.

Advertisement

I understand that you don’t currently feel comfortable intervening by approaching your sister directly, but I am wondering how healthy your current relationship is if it rests on a bedrock of silence about her problem and its consequences to those around her. You are correct that you cannot change your sister, but tiptoeing around the issue to avoid conflict may be an equally unsustainable approach. At the very least, maybe you can find a way to tell her in a compassionate rather than accusatory way that you are willing to assist her in getting the help she needs if and when she’s ready.

Advertisement

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice From Emily Each Week

From this week’s letter, My Husband Is Furious With Me for … Wanting to Help the Needy: “He thinks I’m a fool for ‘wasting money.’”

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

What are best practices for white families when it comes to purchasing dolls of different races? Just casually buy dolls of different races in relatively equal proportion and not make a big thing of how they differ, to normalize diversity from a young age? Or be more deliberate and explicit in talking about how they differ but are all beautiful? Or let kiddo pick and not sweat it if they gravitate to the ones that look like them? For some reason, I feel pretty confident and comfortable with my approach to race in most other respects—we have diverse books, TV shows, social circles in real life, etc., and we definitely talk about it—but dolls feel like a unique thing where I’m feeling a bit weird and unsure.

Advertisement

— Doll Drama Mama

Dear Doll Drama Mama,

Children of color become practiced at seeing themselves in white stories, because they have to be. But it doesn’t always work the other way: Stories centering the experiences of people of color are seen as somehow “niche” and lacking in universal appeal. Similarly, many children of color end up playing exclusively or primarily with white dolls and action figures simply because they are the most available option. (Or they’re stuck with stereotypes—I’m looking at you, Addy the American Girl doll!) I think it’s important to let white kids exercise their imaginations and project themselves into the narratives of people who don’t look exactly like them, and to learn that just because a culture is dominant doesn’t mean it is the default.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, because whiteness is upheld in our society, your child will undoubtedly get the message that the skin, hair, features, and body types of white people are the most valuable and beautiful. A playroom full of lily-white baby dolls and Barbies only serves to reinforce that messaging. So yes, buy your kids (of any gender) toys of different races! Reinforce to your kids that these dolls are beautiful, but also that they are brave, like a Black Panther action figure, or smart and successful, like a Doc McStuffins doll complete with stethoscope. My doll-hating son immediately picked up his first Black baby and threw it at the wall before never glancing at it again, but even if your kid is more into trucks, you can make sure the little guy driving isn’t always white.

Advertisement

There’s no such thing as too much representation, and you can’t talk about race too much in your home, because there’s never going to be a shortage of images and stories in our culture that center whiteness. And what many white parents don’t realize is that by not talking to their kids about race, they effectively turn their race education over to that culture, and their kids are listening.

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Tuesday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are currently trying to determine how we might make a village, or if we need to move closer to one of our families of origin.

Advertisement

We had two kids during COVID (spring of 2020 and 2022), and we’re currently living the immunity debt struggle recently discussed in Slate. Our kids are in a preschool/daycare we love, but they are sick all the time, which means we’re often without childcare. Sometimes, our parents can fly or drive in to help, but that is relatively rare. Job-wise, we could make it work to move closer to family … but as much as I would love to be closer to my parents and have my kids closer to their grandparents, the idea of returning to my hometown and running into middle- and high-school acquaintances and having their kids and mine run in the same circles makes me want to put my head between my knees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, if I can’t stomach moving “home,” how might we make a village where we are? We have some friendly acquaintances and even some friends, but our interactions are so limited. We are all in the same sickness/childcare struggles, and it seems every time we try to plan a dinner or a weekend or a social event, someone is sick and we cancel because we can’t risk our kids getting whatever the others have or vice versa. And of course, that doesn’t even address the childcare struggle; my friends aren’t going to watch my sick kids, and I’m not going to watch theirs because none of us can risk more sickness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, we’ve tried to plug in and be a village in various ways. We’re part of a faith community and have brought meals to new parents and sick families and others over the years. We told our kids’ room parents they could give out our info for play dates, but none of the other families opted to release theirs, so that yielded nothing. And of course, we’re busy and exhausted; between two kids, two jobs, and spotty childcare, it’s hard to drum up energy and time for socializing and finding community.

Advertisement

Is moving home our only option? What are we missing here? We know we aren’t alone in these struggles, but we don’t know how to find people to struggle together, past a few text messages and very, very sporadic get-togethers.

— Middle-Aged Mom Seeking A Village

Dear Seeking A Village,

Congratulations, you became a parent at a truly terrible time in human history to be one. Take it from those of us who remember the before times—things like “being a working parent” and “managing childcare” were always difficult, but these days they’re downright impossible. If it feels like you’re constantly choosing from a buffet of bad and worse options, it’s because you are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But even when we’re not in the midst of a global pandemic, daycares are notorious germ factories, especially for the first few years of attendance. There’s not much you can do to avoid this rite of passage beyond not sending sick kids to daycare, keeping them up to date with required vaccines, and frequently sanitizing hands and shared toys. Constantly keeping kids home due to one bug or another is extremely inconvenient, but according to a National Institute of Child Health and Human Development study, THIS TOO SHALL PASS, when the increased illness rates experienced by kids in daycare tend to level out by age 3.

The pandemic does create roadblocks when it comes to building your proverbial village. The cruelest part of this particular disaster, to me, is how its requirement of isolation robs us of our ability to help one another. But one thing I’ve learned the hard way as a single mom is that you have to ask for help to get it. Friendly acquaintances and play dates are great, but in order to truly build a support system you may have to get vulnerable and ask people for what you need. In turn, this will open them up to do the same, and in this way, a village is made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

COVID has forced us into isolation, but we have to find ways to show up for others, and let them show up for us, even in the face of risk. Because struggling through alone can be just as risky for our mental health as the daycare cootie du jour is to our physical health.

— Emily

More Advice From Slate

I’m a grad student in a very prestigious program in New York City. This year I received a generous fellowship, which will pay for not only my courses but also cover most of my living expenses. If it weren’t for this fellowship I couldn’t afford to stay in the New York or finish my studies. But I was shocked to find out that the money was coming from a wealthy donor whom I find morally reprehensible. The donor made their rather sizable fortune through shady and at times possibly illegal activities. I know the donor has become philanthropic to try to clean up a tarnished reputation. Even worse is that the donor personally picked me for the fellowship. I don’t know if I can live with myself if live off this tainted money for the next year, but if I don’t I can’t pay my rent. What should I do?