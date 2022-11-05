Help! My Son’s Asian Wife Won’t Let Him Talk to Me.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My son married an Asian woman. We don’t get along. They live far away and she won’t let my son talk to me. They have two kids—a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old. I finally met one and wasn’t told about the second one until a day before it was born three months ago. I haven’t been invited to meet my second grandchild. What can I do to be able to be involved in my grandchildren’s lives before I pass?

Advertisement

—Sad Grandmother

Dear Sad Grandmother,

Oof. In almost all letters I read, I have to allow for the possibility that the letter writer, who is controlling the narrative, is making themself look better and more innocent than they really are. But you did a really bad job of that! The way you called her “an Asian woman” when nothing else in your question had anything to do with race, ethnicity, or culture told a whole story about why she might not like you, and why your son might be choosing to distance himself from you to protect her. So, I would ask you to do some self reflection on what led to this relationship falling apart. Have you, by any chance, done something that could be perceived as:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Racist

—Bigoted

—Prejudiced

—Intolerant

—Asshole-ish

—Ignorant

—Rude

With respect to your daughter-in-law’s identity? Or your grandchildren’s? Think it over. If there is anything there, the step you can take to be involved in your grandchildrens’ lives before you pass is to apologize sincerely, and commit to doing better in the future. If you can’t think of what you ever did wrong, ask. And then listen.

Ask Prudie for Thanksgiving Advice

Thanksgiving is fast approaching—and so are the dilemmas around family gatherings, kids, manners, or what to serve on the menu. Submit your holiday-specific questions to Prudie for an upcoming, special Thanksgiving edition. Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My husband does not floss his teeth and is pretty lackadaisical when it comes to other basic hygiene practices. He used to not wash his hands after going to the bathroom because “he didn’t get any poop on his hands.” I got pregnant during the pandemic and I was able to positively reinforce that washing your hands after going to the bathroom is so important, especially when taking care of a baby. I should add that the two times he flosses are right before he’s going to his teeth cleaning appointments as if that is going to undo 363 days of not flossing. He has pretty bad plaque buildup, which results in bad breath. It’s a total turn-off for me and I feel embarrassed when we are around family and friends because I feel it’s noticeable. How do I get him to be more regular with his flossing habits?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—You Forgot to Floss

Dear Forgot to Floss,

The whole point of dating rather than getting married the day after the first Tinder swipe is so you get time to learn about dealbreaker issues such as “This guy completely disgusts me” and decide not to take things to the next level. So, I’m confused about how you got here. Was your husband once on top of his hygiene and fell off? If so, it may be worth nudging him to see if depression is playing a role in his new behaviors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If he’s always been like this, then, well, it’s kind of what you signed up for. But you shouldn’t have to tell an adult to wash his hands or floss. Who has time for that, especially when you have a baby? I worry that you’ll drive yourself nuts if you work to monitor the frequency of his flossing or worry about what friends and family think. This is a good instance for “I” statements: “I feel turned off by the way your breath smells. I don’t want to kiss you because I can see food between your teeth. I can’t be around you right now because of your mouth.” That’s all you can really do. You don’t “get him to be more regular with flossing habits,” you tell him how the condition of his teeth and gums is affecting you, and then you sit back and see if he cares. If he can floss to impress the dentist but can’t do it for your benefit, that tells you a lot about how invested he is in your marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear Prudence,

For as long as I can remember my lunch and dinner meals have consisted of some sort of grilled chicken, a starch, and a vegetable—usually broccoli. I don’t like any sauces on the chicken and I like the vegetables to be steamed or roasted. My girlfriend is hella bothered by my plain eating and is always pressuring me to try other foods. I have tried other foods and I just really like what I like and don’t really want to put much thought into my meals. At almost every restaurant I can find grilled chicken, rice, pasta, or potato and a vegetable. I don’t like some foods because they give me heartburn and since I don’t mind avoiding those foods (red meat, anything tomato, or dairy-based for example) I don’t see the point in taking medication just to enjoy these foods. Is there something wrong with my eating? I am a healthy guy so it’s not like the lack of variety is hurting my cholesterol or vitamin levels and I’m not eating mac and cheese and chicken fingers, so I don’t get what her issue is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Chicken and Broccoli

Advertisement

Dear Chicken and Broccoli,

As I mentioned in a response above, dating is a time to see what someone’s life is all about, observe their habits, and decide whether living with them is something you’d like to sign up for. If your girlfriend wrote to me, I’d tell her, “If you hate it so much, stop dating him!” Instead, what I’ll say to you is: You’re not doing anything wrong by eating in a way that works for you. You’re not stopping her from eating what she wants or placing limits on the restaurant you two can go to. Let her know firmly that you have made a decision about what goes in your body, and if she doesn’t approve of it, the two of you are not a good fit.

Catch up on this week’s Prudie.

More Advice From Slate

My boyfriend and I are both in our 40s and have similarly comfortable incomes and savings. Four years ago, he and his dog moved from his condo closer to the city to my older semi-rural property. He has talked about selling or renting his place, but at present it sits empty. We each pay mortgages and utilities on our own properties. Beyond splitting groceries, he is not willing to contribute toward expenses at my house. I sort of understand this…