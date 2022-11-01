Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My cousin, Sara, and I grew up together and have always been really close. My husband and I don’t believe in allowance. Our 11-year-old son Ben has chores that he does because he’s part of our family, and it benefits the household. If he wants to make money, then he can do a special project, like cleaning out the garage or gutters, or we encourage him to let neighbors know he is available for pet sitting, yard work, snow removal, etc. Sara’s kids get an allowance and since Ben is over there so much when her kids are doing chores after school, she gives Ben some things to do and pays him as well. She didn’t ask me about this, and I found out when Ben had money one weekend, and he told me where he got it. I am not okay with this and explained this to Sara and asked her to stop giving him an allowance. She pushed back and claimed that it was no different than him doing a job for her and her paying him, as she’s done when he pet sits.

After that, she changed his jobs to things like walking the dog and feeding the cat, but I told her she was just using this as a way to circumvent my wishes and tried to explain more fully why we decided not to do allowances. She explained more fully their method of teaching save/spend/tithe. We agreed to disagree, and I thought that was the end of it.

However, I recently found out that she has continued to pay Ben. I am so angry at her for going behind my back. Sara claims that she took the “agree to disagree” to mean that we both heard each other’s positions and agreed to move forward without fighting. She claims that Ben is a good kid so when the other kids are doing their chores, he likes to pitch in instead of sitting there and watching tv or whatever, and it doesn’t feel right for him to help and not receive compensation.

My husband was not involved in the original conversation months ago, but when I vented to him, he said he doesn’t see any problem. He agrees with Sara that Ben doing chores over there is no different than us telling him to find jobs to do to make money. My husband is proud of Ben for saving so much money and for the things he’s donated a percentage of his earnings to (after seeing ads on TV, he asked to donate to St. Jude).

I don’t know how to put into words why this doesn’t feel right and that we should be the one to teach him about finances. My husband doesn’t see the harm in it and even thinks maybe we should be paying him an allowance for jobs he does for us. I feel like my head is going to explode! How do I get my husband back on my side? How do I explain to everyone why what Sara is doing is wrong? I feel like no one is listening to me!

—I Said No Allowance

Dear No Allowance,

There are a few things to unpack here, and I’ll start by offering you some validation. At the end of the day, you are Ben’s mom, and your cousin needs to fall in line and respect your wishes regarding how you choose to raise him. Even if you said that he’s not allowed to eat any foods starting with the letter “G” then that’s your right, and she should not question you, no matter how weird it is.

I could stop my response there, but I also want to say that I can see where your husband is coming from. You’re saying that you don’t believe in allowances and that Ben should look for odd jobs around the neighborhood if he wants to make extra money. So when an opportunity arises to do some work to make some cash from a trusted family member, you get upset? Don’t you think it would be better for Ben to help out your cousin instead of roaming the neighborhood? If I was Ben, I’d be totally confused by what you’re trying to accomplish here, because it seems like he’s doing exactly what you’re asking of him.

With that said, you need to ask yourself a couple of questions.

Is this a hill you’re willing to die on? If it is, then you need to tell Sara straight up that if she doesn’t stop paying him, then you’ll forbid Ben to visit her house going forward. Is that extreme? Sure it is, but in your defense, it’s obvious Sara is being passive aggressive toward you, so you need to set a clear boundary in order for her to know you mean business. The bad news is that in doing so, it can impact your relationship with her and the relationship Ben has with her kids.

If you continue to allow Ben to visit Sara’s house, you need to determine what Ben should be doing when Sara’s kids are doing chores. Should he sit there and do nothing? Should you ensure that he only visits when it’s time to play and not work? Should he always decline when Sara asks him to complete tasks that he could be paid for? Should you host the majority of the playdates at your house instead? Like I said before, I wouldn’t blame Ben for being totally clueless about what you expect from him, so you need to add some clarity.

No matter how you choose to handle this, you should be unapologetic to Sara about the fact that you’re Ben’s mom and you call the shots. Also, you and your husband need to get on the same page about this, even if it requires both of you to go to a therapist to do so. If everyone is mature and reasonable, this should be resolved relatively painlessly.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m struggling with unfair jealousy of my younger sister and older, more established BIL. My wife and I had to significantly downsize our wedding to a backyard ceremony due to COVID; my sister and BIL had a beautiful, traditional wedding with our full family a year later (they also got engaged two weeks before our wedding, which distracted some of our family’s attention from our day). We were able to afford a cute but modest house; they just bought a huge, gorgeous house.

Now, we both just welcomed our first children, and this type of inadvertent one-upping persists. The night we planned to tell my parents, my sister and BIL got to their house before we did and shared their news first. We had the “spotlight” first because my daughter was born a month in advance, but now everyone is (justifiably) fawning over my nephew.

My wife had a traumatic, unplanned c-section and we were in the hospital for a week. She wanted to breastfeed but couldn’t, only has 12 weeks of mostly unpaid maternity leave, and her family lives 3 hours away (my parents help out when they can but both work full-time). Meanwhile, my sister had a natural birth with no significant complications (her words) and she’s able to breastfeed. She can take up to 6 months of maternity leave, and they live within minutes of my BIL’s family who are more available to help out.

I know none of this is anyone’s fault. We all have a great relationship, and I’m excited that my daughter and nephew will grow up together. But honestly, it all feels like a cruel twist of fate, and it’s difficult for my wife and I not to feel jealous of their situation. Are we wrong to feel this way? How should we cope with these emotions?

—Jealous Older Brother

Dear Jealous Older Brother,

I totally understand why and how you could feel that way. Thankfully your sister and BIL aren’t intentionally hurting your feelings, or else my answer would be completely different, but here are my thoughts.

One of my mentors used to tell me about “the curse of the mountaintop” which helped me in situations like yours. Basically the curse entails how people will train their minds and bodies, and work extremely hard to make it to the top of a mountain, but instead of enjoying the fruits of their labor, they stare off into the distance at other taller mountains. They’ll say to themselves, “Meh, this isn’t a big deal at all compared to climbing those other mountains. I must be a failure compared to those other hikers.” In doing so, you don’t realize how many people would love to be on the top of the mountain you just climbed. You also don’t take a moment to realize how blessed you are to be able to climb in the first place.

There will always be people who make more money than you, have nicer weddings than you, have bigger houses than you, and are “luckier” than you. In this case, your sister and BIL are those people, and you find yourselves staring at their mountaintop instead of cherishing where you are.

But take a moment to look at your situation in a vacuum. You have a healthy daughter, you own a home, and you’re in a loving marriage. Do you know how amazing those things are? Do you know how many people would kill to be in your shoes? Heck, I bet there are probably people in your lives staring at you on top of your mountain right now who are envious of everything you have.

As Teddy Roosevelt once said, “comparison is the thief of joy.” Stop looking around at what everyone else has and take a moment to be grateful for everything you have in life, because you have a lot to be thankful for. Stand on top of your mountain, take a deep breath, and enjoy the view.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m in my mid-thirties and my mom was somewhat ahead of the societal curve when it came to consent in the 1990’s. In other words, I always knew it was okay not to kiss or hug relatives or family friends if I didn’t feel like it, and they knew it was my decision to do so or not.

Now that I’m at “that age” where most of my friends have kids (I don’t) I want to keep teaching what I consider to be an important lesson! However, I don’t want my friends to feel like I’m stepping on their parenting toes if I tell their kids it’s okay if they don’t want to hug me goodbye, etc. I’m happy to be demonstrative with my friends’ kids, but if they say they don’t want to hug me when I visit, that’s fine and should be their choice! I also know that a lot of my friends have relatives who expect hugs and kisses from these young kids, and I don’t want to be the family friend who has taught them it’s okay to refuse (even though I think THAT should be okay). How should I navigate this?

—Teaching, Not Parenting

Dear Teaching,

I don’t think any reasonable adult would find a problem with what you laid out here. As a matter of fact, I would applaud you for taking that stance with my children, and I wouldn’t take it personally at all. Nowadays I think more parents than ever are teaching their kids that they shouldn’t be forced to hug or accept hugs/kisses from anyone they don’t want to. I certainly fall into that category in terms of what I teach my two daughters and many of my friends have a similar mentality.

I wouldn’t look at it as if you’re “showing up” the parents. If anything, you’re sharing what feels comfortable to you and your body, because it doesn’t feel right to embrace a child who clearly doesn’t want to be embraced. In doing so, you could be opening your friends’ eyes to the idea that their kids shouldn’t be forced to hug people because mom and dad told them to.

Memo to everyone reading this — the holidays are approaching and more people will be getting together for large gatherings who have been largely absent from our experiences due to the pandemic. Aunties, uncles, and grandparents all over America are going to expect physical embraces from the children they may not have seen in person for close to two years, and I think we should all empower our children to choose who touches them. Will some of our family members get upset? Sure they will, but I think it’s more important to teach our kids about boundaries and have them know that their parents will respect those boundaries at all times.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a divorced mom who has an amicable co-parenting relationship with my ex. We have 50-50 custody. Our daughter Hannah is in eighth grade and has a smartphone. She is on her dad’s cell phone plan, and I pay half her share of the cost.

I have been contacted by several teachers this year about her phone use in class. Some have also said she gives them a hard time when they stop warning her and take away her phone. I’ve even heard from multiple teachers about it on the same day! (It is school policy that teachers can only confiscate a phone for the duration of the class period. So she has gotten it taken away in one class, gotten it back, and proceeded to do the same thing in other classes.) In response, I’ve tried taking her phone and other privileges away at home when I have custody, but the behavior is continuing when she gets it back. Her grades on the interim progress report ranged were Cs, Ds, and a B. In the past, she’s been an A and B student.

I think it’s time for Hannah to lose her smartphone. She can switch to a flip phone (for safety) until her grades improve and she shows she has enough self control to be trusted with the smartphone. Her father disagrees. He thinks that this is something for the school to deal with since it’s happening at school. And that she’ll never learn to use her smartphone responsibly if we take it away.

I think this is wrong. First, the teachers can’t catch her every single time she’s on her phone in class. For her grades to be so bad, I’m sure it’s happening more than just the times we hear about. And when they do catch her, reminders and even confiscating the phone are not deterring her. Second, while I agree that Hannah eventually needs to be able to manage having a smartphone in school, I think she’s shown that she’s just not able to handle that right now.

Do I try to enlist the teachers to help convince my ex? I fear that will poison our co-parenting relationship. Do I get her a flip phone on my plan and refuse to help pay for her phone plan with her dad anymore? That would only solve the problem half the time. And part of me is worried that if I go too much stricter than my ex on this, then she’ll decide she wants to live with him full time.

Where do we go from here? This is the first time we’ve ever had a big parenting disagreement since the divorce.

—No Longer a Unified Front

Dear No Longer,

I’m 100 percent on your side here. Your husband is completely misguided if he believes it’s Hannah’s teachers’ responsibility to teach her about phone etiquette in school. Their jobs are tough enough as they are, and the only thing they should be responsible for is removing her phone if it’s in use in the classroom.

It’s clear that her grades are slipping, which could be a blessing in disguise. I know you don’t want to rock the boat with your ex, especially since you’ve been getting along so well up until this point, so you should suggest that all three of you meet with a family therapist to discuss Hannah’s performance in school. During the session, you can bring up the phone usage and how Hannah’s teachers are constantly confiscating it. I could be wrong, but I would think that 99 therapists out of 100 would realize that her smartphone is a big problem and should be removed from the equation. Sometimes having the opinion of an unbiased third party could help your ex to see the light without making you appear to be the “bad guy.”

A second option is to schedule a parent-teacher conference and have one of her teachers explain the school policy to your ex. Granted, it’s not as good as therapy, but at least he can hear firsthand that it’s not a teacher’s responsibility to teach your child how and when to use a phone.

If for whatever reason, none of those options work, then you’ll have to take a deep breath and stand up for what you believe in—even if it damages your relationship with your ex. When discussing this with him, you can simply state that for Hannah’s sake that you need to make a power move in effort to get results. If that means buying her a bare-bones flip phone that only takes and receives calls or refusing to pay her current smartphone bill, then so be it.

A smartphone is a privilege, not a right, and if she continues to prove that she’s not ready for that privilege, it should be taken away.

—Doyin

