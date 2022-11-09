The election of Maxwell Alejandro Frost—25, absurdly charismatic, Gen Z’s first berth in Congress—is a thrill for many. Young people, sure, but also progressives, Afro-Cubans, gig workers (Frost drove for Uber while on the campaign trail), and activists who came of age advocating for gun control.

Gun violence is an everyday occurrence, the Supreme Court has stripped away abortion rights, & affordable housing is in a crisis. We need bold leaders who will fight for transformational change. A leader who will fight for Orlando. pic.twitter.com/Mkc0JnFxsb — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a legislature populated by Boomers, this is undeniably a big deal. But I’m here to talk about a different kind of first Frost will bring to Washington: Congress’ debut teenage Twitter stan. This may be the only public figure in history whose stature is actually enhanced by reading his adolescent internet history.

one direction stan twitter to government official pipeline is a new one https://t.co/FhuHEXJZYc — 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@bylarisha) November 9, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frost’s charming Twitter feed—which dates back to 2009, when the Congressman-elect was technically not even old enough to be on Twitter—is a survey of the various fandoms of which he’s a past (or present!) member. He’s tweeted about his love for the following: One Direction, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, the Disney video game franchise Kingdom Hearts, the 1975, Taylor Swift (real fans know to only listen to “Taylor’s Version”), Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj.

Here he is, at 15, celebrating a chance meeting with the then-Nickelodeon star Grande:

Ariana Grande at Starbucks !!! IM SO HAPPY SHE IS SO AMAZING TALKING WITH US. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 21, 2013

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here he is defending Cardi B and Minaj’s rap honor against known internet villain BhadBhabie:

This is..... dumb. Lol. I never trash artists on here but BhadBhabie alongside the likes of Cardi B and NICKI MINAJ?!?!? Nah lol https://t.co/QBb8O3ntSm — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) April 18, 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here he is taunting Offset after the rapper asserted Migos was the biggest group of all time:

Advertisement

As Frost’s contemporary—I’m exactly one month older than him—this is all so delightful. I love that he was almost certainly sharing his love for all of this on Tumblr, like I was when I was 16. I love that some of these posts are so inscrutable that they are impossible to parse. (Genuinely, if anyone can extrapolate some meaning out of his screenshot of a Bill Maher article about anti-gay pastor that he captioned with just “@onedirection,” please drop me a line.) I love it all.

Advertisement

While this digital footprint obviously can’t suggest anything particular about Frost’s future approach to legislating, it does suggest something else: He was a kid with passions. And he’s clearly still this passionate into his mid-20s. Just take a look at his Halloween costume this year, which was a seriously niche nod to Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming opus, Barbie, due out next summer.

Advertisement

best picture 2023 pic.twitter.com/BMF8oVnymb — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) October 31, 2022

While I doubt that we’ll continue to see Frost share all of his pop-culture joys on the internet—and maybe we don’t need members of Congress to spend their valuable time shit-posting about boy bands—it’s some kind of comfort to know that we’ll have a representative who’s digitally literate enough to know which emojis to use and when:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement