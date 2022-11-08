My Dad’s Extreme Closeness to My Son is Causing Big Issues for the Rest of Us

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have 3 kids. My dad and his wife live nearby, and I know it should be a great to have them live so close, but unfortunately, my dad only likes one of our children.

Our oldest son (13) is very mature for his age, a people-pleaser, and has a lot of interests in common with my dad. They have grown increasingly closer over the years, talk on the phone or FaceTime every day, and I’m pretty sure they’re each other’s best friend. The problem is that my dad badmouths my other two younger sons to my oldest, and tells him how he doesn’t want to hang out with them.

Recently my dad and oldest son have developed a new habit of springing plans on my husband and me, changing what was discussed ahead of time and purposely misleading us. For instance, they recently told us they were going on a hike, only to stay at my dad’s house to do chores and run errands.

My husband and I don’t want to interfere with our son having a relationship with his grandpa, but the lying and manipulating sucks. Our other two boys vacillate between being apathetic about their grandpa or having hurt feelings that he doesn’t want to hang out with them. (My dad has even told my oldest son that he pretends to enjoy the other boys’ company so they won’t feel bad! But they are very smart and can absolutely tell when he’s being disingenuous.)

I/we have spoken to my dad several times about all of this, but truly he’s so narcissistic that he sees nothing wrong with doing as he sees fit. He believes he is a kind person, because he is generous with financial help and birthdays, etc. which is apparently enough to assuage his conscience. What can we do to improve this situation? I am considering counseling for my other two kids, but is there more we can do to be proactive? I feel fiercely protective of them, even the one who’s the favorite because he’s being manipulated too. Thanks for any insight and advice!

—Worried in West Virginia

Dear Worried in WV,

You have every right to be worried. At best, your dad’s behavior is insensitive, and at worst, it’s downright creepy. I’m all in on close relationships between grandparents and grandchildren, but should a grandfather be besties with his 13-year-old grandson? I don’t know. Also, the fact that this relationship involves excluding the other kids is extremely concerning.

I don’t want to spend too much time on the “creepy vibe” I’m feeling, because I could be way off here, but the lying part of this situation is a huge red flag in my eyes. Why isn’t your dad upfront about what he’s doing with your son? Does he have anything to hide? I would get to the bottom of that as soon as possible, because that is pretty weird, to put it mildly. My gut tells me that something isn’t on the level here, and I really hope I’m wrong about that.

In any case, you should start by laying down the law: Tell your dad the lying needs to stop, even if that means you need to micromanage the relationship going forward by limiting the amount of access he has to your son. As is the case with most narcissists, he’ll quickly audition for the victim role and gaslight you, but don’t be swayed by it. Your son is your priority, not him.

You should also speak with your younger sons and ask them if they want to be included in the excursions with their brother and grandfather every time an opportunity arises. They may decide they want nothing to do with him, or they may wish they had a stronger relationship with him. If it’s the latter, then I would insist that all three boys attend any gatherings with your dad, whether he likes it or not. And to state the obvious to your pops, we’re talking about having a relationship with his grandsons, not getting a root canal – he should like it. I’d also suggest that you or your husband tag along to ensure you can act as a buffer if needed.

This whole ordeal is heartbreaking, because your dad should be wise enough to know that it can be extremely damaging when adult family members play favorites amongst kids. With that in mind, you’re very wise to take all of your kids to therapy in effort to deal with any unresolved issues surrounding this.

Remember to be unapologetic about setting boundaries with your dad. Your job is to protect your vulnerable children, not his feelings.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have two children together, ages 3 and 18 months. My husband is a really great, involved dad who loves playing with our children. He will spend hours playing pretend with our 3-year-old or building elaborate block structures that our 18-month-old knocks down in 5 seconds. He makes up fun games and silly songs and is endlessly patient with them.

I can’t seem to be silly or imaginative like him. When I tell him about how I feel he is supportive and tries to help me. He knows I am more of a structured person so he encouraged me to do crafts, puzzles, or games with established rules with them, but I can only do it for a short time before I start getting tired of the repetition and my mind starts to wander to the other things I could be doing and then I feel bad, because I should want to be with my children!

I can’t even use the excuse that I am doing much of the emotional, mental, and physical labor of the household because I am not. We make a really great team with a really good division of labor, and since the kids prefer him, I feel like he probably takes on a lot more of the physical, mental, and emotional labor of childcare while also doing his share of keeping the house.

How do parents who don’t like playing with their kids still bond with them? How do I connect with my children? I know their childhood is going to go by in a flash, and even though they’re still toddlers, it feels like so much has already passed that I haven’t enjoyed. What is wrong with me?

—Disconnected Mama

Dear Disconnected Mama,

Although I’m not a mom, I empathize with what you’re going through, because I’ve been there. In my situation, it was clinical depression that made me feel as if I couldn’t find as much joy as I felt I should when my daughters were your kids’ ages. I’m a much happier dad now than I was years ago before my diagnosis.

I’m not a licensed mental health professional, but given my experience, my first thought is that you might benefit from seeking a proper mental health evaluation. I really want to be clear on this part, though—getting a mental health evaluation isn’t my way of saying something is “wrong” with you, it’s just a way to ensure that no stone is left unturned.

My second thought is that you should go gentle on yourself. There are many ways to bond with kids outside of traditional play, and your children will need you in many different ways throughout the course of their lives. Right now, you can read stories, take walks through the neighborhood with the dog, or go apple picking. Some parents prefer to take their kids on excursions—science museums, short hikes, movies—rather than a mind-numbing game of Chutes & Ladders. Some show they care through their caretaking—snuggling at night, cooking for their family. All parents have their strengths. Just because you’re not “the fun one” down on the floor doesn’t mean you don’t have something to offer.

Remember, too, you don’t need to engage in hours of play with your children for it to be meaningful. You could venture out of your comfort zone just a tiny bit. If your normal limit for peek-a-boo is five minutes, try for ten. If you can sit through one puzzle, try for two. I understand that it will stretch you, but you will never regret spending quality time with your kiddos, and it will remind them that dad isn’t the only desirable adult to be around. I should also mention that it’s amazing you have a supportive spouse who’s in your corner, because this would be exponentially more difficult if that wasn’t the case. Finally, remember that this stage in your children’s lives will pass. As your kids get older, they’ll require less peek-a-boo and more emotional support.

Finally, if you do find you need professional help, as the popular mental health saying goes, “It’s OK to not be OK.” You’re not broken, and you’re certainly not a “bad mom” for feeling the way you do. There are many ways to be a good parent, and I think you’re doing a much better job than you’re giving yourself credit for.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband Andrew and I have been married for 25 years. We always wanted children but unfortunately we are unable to have kids.

One of Andrew’s brothers died during the pandemic, and his wife “Laura” has no family so we have been helping her out in particular. She has two kids—9-year-old “Nate” and 7-year-old “Maggie.” Maggie is very shy and does not have any friends at school. She had a form of eye cancer as a toddler that resulted in her eye being removed (she is cured). She has a prosthetic eye now and is very insecure about it. She wears glasses because she’s farsighted in her remaining eye, but they also make it difficult for other kids to notice that she has a prosthetic. Somehow, a few kids in her class found out about her prosthetic eye and have been making fun of her for it.

Last weekend was a long weekend, and Nate and Maggie were staying with us. Maggie confided in us that she was being bullied at school. Andrew and I were furious, and when Laura came to pick them up we let her know about the bullying, expecting she would be furious too. Laura was oddly dismissive about the whole thing. This week Laura was busy during the evenings, so I picked the kids up directly from school and Laura came to get them after dinner. Maggie told us that she complained directly to her mother who comforted her but otherwise hasn’t done anything. She didn’t contact anyone in the school to discuss the bullying or try to put a stop to it. When Andrew talked with Laura as she came to get the kids one night, Laura made it clear that she wasn’t going to contact the school over this. She said something about not having the energy to deal with that problem right now, making Andrew and I suspect she might have depression.

Nate and Maggie are staying with us again this weekend and Maggie is terrified of going back to school on Monday. The bullies call her mean names, show her their unflattering drawings of her, and encourage other kids to leave her alone at recess. Somehow the teachers haven’t noticed or don’t care that this is happening. Maggie is such a sweet, adorable kid and it makes my blood boil to think of her being mistreated. I want to contact the school and let them know about it, and demand to have the bullying stop. Andrew feels that because we aren’t Maggie’s parents we would be overstepping our bounds. How can we help Maggie?

—Concerned Aunt

Dear Concerned Aunt,

It’s heartbreaking to hear about such a young child who overcame cancer only to endure bullying at school. Speaking from experience as someone who was bullied mercilessly growing up, she needs someone to help her before her mental health takes a serious nosedive.

While we’re on the topic of mental health, I would tend to agree with you that Laura may be suffering from depression, especially based on the trauma she has recently experienced. We can’t formally diagnose her, of course—but that’s not necessary, because all you need to do is address the behaviors you’ve witnessed. You can say something along the lines of, “Laura, I know you’re under a lot of stress lately, but Maggie is clearly struggling and is afraid to go to school due to the bullying she’s experiencing. She’s a little kid who doesn’t have the tools to handle this on her own and it needs to be taken seriously.” By now you know how much I believe in therapy, and I think it would be a good idea to suggest it to Laura; however, there’s a sense of urgency with Maggie that can’t wait for her mom to complete multiple sessions with a therapist.

My belief is we should step in to help other peoples’ children if there’s a chance of imminent mental, emotional, or physical harm—and that certainly seems to be the case here. If when you talk to Laura about this situation she’s not willing to talk to the school herself, I think you should talk to her teacher—and you should tell Laura that you’re going to do so. I know your husband and others will feel that’s stepping over a boundary, but we’re talking about the welfare of a vulnerable child who desperately needs someone to advocate for her. The ends justify the means. If it makes you feel better, you should remember that you’re not just some random onlooker—you’re a caregiver of Maggie’s, so that gives you another reason to step up.

Laura is obviously going through some serious emotional distress, so you’ll need to be the point person regarding conversations with the school admins, teachers, etc. That may require her to sign off on that, or it could require her to be present during those meetings—but taking “no” for an answer is not an option. Regardless, you should handle all of the heavy lifting to ensure what’s left of her wellbeing remains intact while you help out Maggie.

Please step up and help this kid by any means necessary. No child should feel scared to go to school for being who she is.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I was raised to always respect those older than me. I was raised to put family first. My husband was not raised that way. His dad left when he was 3, and his mom is a very not nice woman. My husband’s childhood with her was so crazy that he blocks her phone calls and e-mails. My mother-in-law started communicating through me.

When we had kids, I included my mother-in-law always. She began coming over regularly on Sundays. During these visits she was selfish, rude, and entitled but I still was respectful and kind.

Two months ago, while at my house on a Sunday, my mother-in-law said to my 5-year-old, “What’s wrong with you? I mean what’s right with you?” Using a harsh tone I said, “Don’t talk to him like that.” For the rest of the evening I was still kind and inclusive even though she was rude.

Since then, I have not heard from her at all. She hasn’t been by to see the kids. She has sent weird cards written to my husband and children but excluding me. I feel this behavior is extremely disrespectful.

Still, my brain is fighting with my heart. I would rather not see or deal with this woman ever again but I can’t help feel badly about the situation. Even though it’s not my fault and I don’t feel the need to apologize, the situation is eating me up. Everyone says forget about it, she’s toxic, move on. Should I?

—Disrespected Daughter

Dear Disrespected Daughter,

I’ll keep this brief.

I think it’s wonderful that you’re a kind human, and we need more people like you in America, that’s for sure. However, your mother-in-law brings absolutely nothing to the table and takes everything off of it. Your husband despises her, she’s disrespectful towards you and your child, and she takes no ownership of her behavior in a classic narcissistic fashion. Why do you want to keep in touch with her again? Because she’s family? That’s a terrible reason if you ask me.

Include me in the chorus of people who say you should move on, because life is too short to deal with that type of toxicity from anyone—family or not. However, since you’re probably way nicer than I am, you can feel free to keep the door open for her return into your life if she shows signs of contrition. I certainly wouldn’t hold your breath on that, but you may end up being surprised.

Sometimes we have to love people from a distance, and your mother-in-law is a perfect example of that.

—Doyin

