Help! I’m Pretty Sure My Friend’s Girlfriend Sabotaged Her Birth Control.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My friend, “Patrick,” is one of the best people I know—he’s kind, funny, responsible, and loyal to a fault. A few years ago, he started dating “Myrtle.” Myrtle has always been extremely focused on having babies, to the point that it sometimes feels like she’s more interested in Patrick as a father and sperm donor than a partner. She pushed him about having kids almost immediately and pressed him to propose multiple times even when he said he wasn’t sure about their relationship. Early on, he told me she had asked him, “What if I took out my IUD without telling you?” He’s talked about ending the relationship several times, but inertia and COVID isolation kept things afloat.

Well, she’s pregnant. He seemed excited about the baby but emphasized that the pregnancy was a huge surprise, and joked that he must be more fertile than he thought in order to have gotten past Myrtle’s IUD. I know he’ll be a wonderful father, but I also can’t stop thinking about what he told me years ago. How do I continue to support him in this new stage while also suspecting that the mother of his child may have done something terrible?

—Baby Blues

Dear Baby Blues,

You support him by…wait for it…being happy for him! He’s excited about having a baby! Is there some way in which withholding your support would change anything about how he and Myrtle got here? Nope. I get that you don’t like what you think she did, but there’s absolutely nothing helpful for you to do with that feeling at this point. Luckily, there’s about to be a child around who will hopefully distract you from thinking about it.

Dear Prudence,

My husband is a very good man. I’m so proud of him as a supportive husband, loving father, thoughtful manager, and that he actually does the work with me to decolonize our thinking (he’s a white European). He even learns bits of Japanese and wants to make sure our baby does, too (I am mixed race). I love him endlessly, we love each other’s families, our future plans are aligned, and we are obsessed with our child; so, mostly we live in harmony.

However, I find myself nitpicking everything he does! My motto is, “If you’re gonna do it, do it right.” I try to remind myself that everyone has their own way of doing things “right,” not just my way. But it’s just that his habit of doing half-assed things drives me bonkers. For example, he is in charge of cleaning the dishes which he often does while listening to his podcasts. Then I often find dishes put away that are clearly still dirty, mugs with TEXTURE at the bottom, forks with food dried on, baby bottles with a film of dried milk… He also doesn’t seem to understand how bacteria works; he pureed food for the baby, but then left it out for hours or he doesn’t clean out the water tank of the formula mixer with every refill—even though I’ve explained so many times that this will cultivate germs and could make the baby sick. He insists on being in charge of these things but every time I find something like this, I am thrown into a rage. The other day I text-bombed him while he was at a work event because I was so frustrated at finding dirty items and evidence that he ignored my request for careful cleaning of a baby tool. I told him that I would clean all of the baby’s things from now on because I no longer trust him to not accidentally poison our child. In doing so, I disrespected his request that I do not text him angrily at work because it stresses him out and he can’t resolve it at the moment. It was also mean. He doesn’t want to pass that chore to me.

I KNOW that I’m picky and a perfectionist in certain areas, and I feel like I’m being cruel to my wonderful, albeit clumsy, life partner. I know I should be far more patient and kind. I don’t want him to feel like he has to tiptoe around me, but how could he not when I could get annoyed at any moment over a gross spoon? Or choosing a terrible serving utensil? Or making the bed over the TV remotes? I want to be a supportive partner, but I probably just make him feel like everything he does is wrong. I wish he would be more deliberate and mindful, but I know I can’t change him. Am I being emotionally abusive? Am I immature? What is wrong with me? How can I reach through the red in the moment to pull through the calm I need to speak to him like a respectful adult?

—Guess I’m the A-Hole

Dear A-Hole,

This is the kind of thing people are talking about when they say, “Marriage is hard.” You agreed to live with someone who doesn’t do things exactly the way you would do them. I’m sure it feels like your choices are “Live with him doing everything wrong” or “Be a bitch.” I don’t have a full solution but I have three small ideas that might help:

1) Focus on everything you said in your first paragraph. Normally, before letter-writers explain the truly awful thing their partner is doing, they start with a throwaway line: “He’s a great husband.” But you went into some real detail here. I can feel that you truly love and value him and, more than just loving him, you like the kind of person he is. Spend more time thinking about that. Consciously shift your mind to it when you’re getting agitated about the remote being hidden under the sheets.

2) Think about your own quirks that probably annoy him. I have no idea what. Maybe you’re weird socially and say things that embarrass him sometimes. Maybe you drag him to activities he doesn’t really want to do, and always double-book your weekends so you both end up exhausted. Maybe you snore. Whatever it may be, it’s just a good idea to remember that this marriage isn’t only about you putting up with him. He’s almost certainly putting up with some stuff you do, too.

3) Finally, pick and address the things that matter and ignore the rest. It’s OK to make a big deal (not in a midday profanity-laced text thread, but in a serious conversation) about cleaning the baby stuff, where his failure to do it right could actually lead to sickness. You don’t have to compromise there. And he shouldn’t want you to. But you have to let it go if he misplaces the wrong serving utensil. And I think #1 and #2 will probably make that easier.

Dear Prudence,

My mom has been sick with stage 4 cancer since October 2019. I found out that my mom’s doctor informed her that the chemo stopped working, and said she would never be cured, that they were just trying to give her as much time as they could. She’s decided to try a holistic treatment before she goes into hospice. My brother and sister have been taking care of her most of the time and I would help a few days out of the week. My relationship with my mom has never been positive, she would verbally and emotionally abuse my siblings and me while constantly abandoning us for random men all throughout my life. It got to a point where I would tell her that when I grew up and was able to, I would leave and never speak to her ever again. As a young adult, my brother outed me for being in a relationship with a girl. My mom called me a demon which was normal for her but went as far as to say that I caused her cancer.

I tried to forgive her for everything she’s done but I’ve reached a breaking point and decided I can no longer go over to help her because of how much I still resent her and the fact that she’s never apologized for anything. I just don’t have the mental stability or capacity to bring myself to take care of someone who never really took care of me. It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders but I still feel guilty because I know I should want to be there. How do I stop hating myself for my decision and not let my siblings’ judgment get to me?

—Coming to Terms with My Decision

Dear Coming to Terms,

No, you should not want to be there. It’s the healthy part of you—the part that remained healthy despite the mistreatment you endured—that is telling you to back off. The rule that you “should” want to be there for your mother is based on healthy mother-child relationships—the ones in which the mom has not called the kid a demon or accused them of causing her cancer. She’s never taken care of you, so you have to take care of yourself.

Dear Prudence,

My apartment complex is small—only about six units. Most of us are long term residents and we have a friendly tradition of getting together for food and conversation in the courtyard. There has never been a hard and fast rule about who brings what, but common courtesy is you don’t show up empty handed.

A new family of five moved in about four months ago. They seemed nice enough and we invited them to join us. The father brought a pack of beer once or twice—but they always bring a horde of kids. Their children constantly have friends over and have outnumbered the adults more than once. Last time, I made two dozen cookies and the kids ate them all before I could blink.

I brought this to the attention of the mother and the fact none of us got a chance to get dessert. She laughed and joked about kids being hungry and then told me that next time I will know to make more. My other neighbors have had similar conversations with both parents. It’s like talking to a wall. We are debating what to do. Can you help?

—Neighbor Trouble

Dear Prudence,

I have a low-stakes problem. My girlfriend and I recently moved in together and decided that we would take turns cooking and cleaning up. If I cook, she cleans up after dinner and vice versa. This seemed like it’d be a fair division of labor, however, we have different cooking styles. I am a “clean as you go” cook. I empty the dishwasher before I start and then put measuring cups and mixing bowls in the dishwasher when I am done with them and clean pots and pans if I get done with them before the meal is done. This means there are really only the serving dishes, dishes we ate on, and maybe a pot and pan to clean up after.

When my girlfriend cooks, it looks like an explosion happened in the kitchen. She never cleans up anything and there are dirty dishes piled in the sink and on the counter. When she cooks, it takes me forever to clean the kitchen. I asked her if she could clean up as she went and she said that is not how she cooks. I told her that I didn’t think it was fair for me to have to do double the cleaning that she does and her solution was for me to not clean up as I go. But then the kitchen is a cluttered mess when I am cooking and it feels overwhelming to me. My compromise was that we clean up together or we each cook and clean up our own messes after, but she said she liked it the way it was and it was working for her. Am I being unreasonable on this? Is it a red flag that she dismissed my discomfort so flippantly?

—Clean Chef

Dear Clean Chef,

Big red flag!

Dear Prudence,

When my husband was in his early 20s, he was a drug addict (this was before I knew him). His parents intervened and sent him to an inpatient rehab center where he got clean and healthy. Part of the rehab program was physical fitness and his sponsor was really big into running and introduced him to a group of ex-addicts who ran. My husband took up running and really loved it and it is now a big part of his life. He credits running with helping him to stay clean. He chases PRs and harder distances and doesn’t go more than two days without running. On average, he runs about five to six days a week.

I’ve never really minded his running habit but now that we have kids, I find that it is excessive. He tries to limit his running so that it doesn’t interfere with parenting by running early in the mornings in the summer, spring, and early fall but when the days are shorter (like they are now) he doesn’t feel safe running in the mornings (he’s a black man) so his runs are pushed to the evenings after work. He’ll often push our toddler in a jogging stroller and have our school-age child bike along with him but I am frustrated to have our evenings disrupted by his need to run all the time. Sometimes I just want to have dinner when he gets home, not have to wait for him to finish his run. We have a really expensive treadmill he can run on after the kids go to bed but he says he really enjoys the fresh air.

The part that is really troubling for me is that when we argue about how much he runs, he says that running helps him stay clean. It’s been 12 years since he was in rehab, and I know that addicts are always in recovery, but I think he’s just traded one addiction in for another. When I tell him that, he says that might be true but at least it’s healthier and less impactful on our lives than heroin and a lot of former drug users find another activity to devote time to. He thinks that as long as it is not interfering with his parenting or doing household stuff, and that I have ample time to devote to my hobbies, that I shouldn’t be upset that he is so committed and obsessed with running. But I’m not obsessed with my hobbies! I don’t get antsy if I go 48 hours without SoulCycle. I don’t think he’s properly addressed his addiction. I tried to talk to his parents about it but my husband got upset. I went behind his back and his parents were distraught because they almost lost him during that time and don’t see how this is comparable. How can I get him to see he still needs help?

—It’s Still An Addiction

Dear Still an Addiction,

I don’t know, I feel like when someone tells you they must do a thing to stay sober, you should believe them and not attempt to stop them from doing that thing. This man pretty clearly needs to run every day. You come off as a little unforgiving of this person who is trying his very best to keep his life on track (plus, don’t we all have addictions, even if they come in the form of phones or social media?) Still, while running is a need, running outside in fresh air is a want. He should use the treadmill after bedtime a few times a week so you don’t have to wait for him to get home to have dinner. All, or at least most, of the same endorphins are available indoors.

Dear Prudence,

My husband is not a put-on-your-own-life-vest kind of guy, to his extreme detriment. He loves to do favors, drop off dinners, buy unexpected gifts, and go the extra mile at work. He’s constantly being praised by friends and colleagues, but at home, he’s regularly exhausted, sick or in pain, and overwhelmed. I tell him, often, that he’s got to cut back for his own health, but at this point, I fear he’s tuning me out.

However, since COVID I can’t abide by how he’s handling himself anymore. We have been lucky and only gotten COVID once in the past few years, but I had to actually yell at him to keep him from leaving the house and going to work on a day he was literally sweating with a fever, but still testing negative on a rapid. (He tested positive the next day.) We’ve stayed mostly healthy since then, but he’s gone right back to his old ways. Worse, he insists on having people over for visits even if he’s feeling sick, and gets angry at me if I insist on letting them know that someone isn’t feeling well. He says that cooking for his friends or hosting get-togethers is the only thing that gives him stress relief, and when I intervene I’m just making him feel worse, not better. I’m at a loss for what to do.

—Super Spreaders

Dear Super Spreaders,

I’m so confused about why someone who loves to care for others would be so willing to get people sick, which is the exact opposite of caring for them! Actually, I’m not that confused. He gets his stress relief and validation from the act of cooking and hosting, and even if someone comes down with a fever the next day, he’s already had his fix. Aside from trying to convince him that if he’s the kind person he likes to think he is, he shouldn’t be thoughtlessly spreading germs, maybe you could try to tap into his need to be a hero and ask him to redirect some of his caretaking energy to you. So, the next time he has the sniffles: “Can we cancel hosting game night? I’m so tired and overwhelmed and I would really like it if you would run a bath for me and also maybe make that special soup?” Then here is the key: Do an effusive post on social media about how great he is so he can still get the selfless guy feedback and approval that keeps him going.

