My Wife Left a Secret File Open on Our Laptop. Oh My God.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My (30s M) wife (30s F) and I are both bi. We have a fun and active if pretty vanilla sex life. My laptop broke, so my wife and I have been sharing. I work from home so she made me a user on her laptop until I can get a new one. However, one day she forgot to close a document and I discovered this massive sci-fi/dark fantasy story she has been writing. I wasn’t so surprised because I know she has submitted to magazines in the past and has an interest in sci-fi. What really surprised me was the explicit and highly varied sex scenes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Same-sex couples, different-sex couples, threesomes, public sex, S and M, pegging, voyeurism, edging and denial, artistic bondage, and sex with androids and aliens, are just some of the sex scenes she has written about. It’s well written, spans across several documents and there are also short stories exploring the different characters’ motivations, personalities, and daily lives (it’s not just sex, there’s a pretty decent plot, too).

I think it’s hot that my wife is into these things! I don’t know how to bring them up to her because clearly, if she wanted me to know, she would have said something. We’ve talked about sex and 85 percent of this stuff didn’t make the list. Should I just say nothing? Or should I suggest trying some of these things myself as if I thought of them? I chose to close the documents and act like nothing happened, but while she’s out I’ve been reading them daily and sometimes use them to get off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Should I Just Keep My Mouth Shut?

Dear Keep My Mouth Shut,

Being “into” something is a broad spectrum of levels of interest. This can range everywhere from a desire to think about, view material depicting, or read and write about during solo time to a desire to enact these specifics in reality with other people. There’s also the possibility that she, driven by capitalism and what her editors are saying gets readers, is writing about sexual acts that she isn’t particularly interested in herself. And there’s a chance that she left this file open on purpose as a way of starting a conversation. You won’t know until you talk about it.

Advertisement

Looking at a file she left open on a computer the two of you share is nowhere near, say, digging through her cell phone. However, she may not have intended to leave that story where you might see it, and feel uncomfortable. If this is the case, briefly—very briefly—communicate your enjoyment of her story and tell her the subject can be closed. Something like “I liked what I read, and we don’t have to discuss this further if you don’t want to.” Then, stay out of her writing files unless she invites you to read them in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More likely, though, the two of you will be able to have a conversation about what you’ve read. You might ask her if the project is for anything in particular, whether she’s aroused by any of the activities she writes about, and share that her sex scenes get you going. You might ask if you can continue to read what she’s working on, and whether she’d like to engage in any role-play along those lines. Listen actively, engage in a back-and-forth, find out some facts, and see where the discussion takes you. I think transparency and consent will, at the very least, help you get to know each other a little better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the How to Do It Newsletter Sex advice from Rich and Stoya, plus exclusive letter follow-ups, delivered weekly. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear How to Do It,

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve never taken or shared nude or suggestive photos of myself. Ever. I came of age when celebrities like Rihanna and Emma Watson had their nudes hacked, when revenge porn became a thing, and when abstinence-only sex education also extended to dire warnings about dirty photos.

But recently, I saw that episode of Schitt’s Creek where Moira is faux-terrified (but secretly hoping) that sexy photos from her youth have resurfaced on the internet, and I realized…I do want to have nudes of myself. And I do kind of want to share them with partners that I trust. But how do you do it safely? I don’t want them hanging out in my camera roll alongside my cat pictures. I also don’t want them to disappear into the ether after 24 hours. Older-me will appreciate them! Any advice?

Advertisement

—Sexy Scrapbooker

Dear Scrapbooker,

“Safe” is kind of like infinity—the more you move towards it, the further the goalpost moves away. Risk is inherent to every aspect of life I can think of, and your options are to refrain entirely or take steps to mitigate that risk. Cell phones and computers can be hacked. Partners may betray your trust and their cell phones and computers can be hacked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You might cover your face and any identifying features like tattoos—and unique decorative features in your background—and snap away with your phone. Or you could go full analog and use an instant camera. Some professional photographers will be open to taking images of you on instant film without scanning them, for a fee. You can ask a partner or friend to take some shots of you. And you can get creative with self-photography, whether that means guessing what the lens is seeing (think cell phone selfies before front-facing cameras,) taking photos of sections of your body, or using a timer. But you’ll still need to protect those images by keeping them in a secure place, and texting or emailing them to people opens you back up to the risk of hacking or unauthorized sharing. As for keeping any saucy digital selfies out of your camera roll, Lifewire reviewed several photo vault options here. Numbers seven and eight on their list, for iOS and Android, respectively, leverage existing features on your phone, though those methods don’t have additional security. You might use a combination of photo vault technology for storage and messaging apps with the disappear function for sharing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 30-year-old man who is on the autism spectrum and I haven’t had a meaningful relationship or satisfying sex since before quarantine when I moved to a new city with absolutely no connections. I recently got my degree and have since started a business that has been lucrative; basically, in all other aspects of my life, I’m happy with where I’m at. Also, I’m passing as neurotypical, have been told I am a generous lover, and at the risk of sounding conceited, I’m not hard on the eyes either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These things used to be a boon in my early to mid-20s when we were all a little bit socially inept, but as I get older (and people expect a higher level of social competence), I feel like it has become detrimental in my love life. Women are very friendly to me when I’m out and about but I always blow it. I feel like based on my physique and appearance, people have this expectation that I am good with words, but I’m not, at least not initially. I’m very shy and I have to be comfortable with someone before I can have deep and meaningful conversations (or flirtatious ones), and because I’m terrible at small talk and reading social cues, I am terrible at breaking the ice so I rarely get there. I’m sure that spending over a year with minimal human interaction certainly hasn’t helped. I’ve gone from having wild, explorative, and gratifying relationships and sex to being very lonely. It has sent my confidence in interpersonal relationships into a self-destructive feedback loop and I don’t know how to escape it. I miss being with someone that I feel a strong connection to, both in and out of the bedroom, and I’m not getting any younger. What do I do to improve my interactions and rebuild my confidence?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Where Did My Mojo Go?

Dear Mojo,

Your question is about romantic partners, and we’ll get there, but let’s talk about the broader category of interpersonal relationships first. Moving cities is a challenge that requires building a social network from scratch unless you have friends who know people in your new location, and forming new platonic relationships becomes more difficult as we age. Without that friend network, you’re unable to ask people to set you up with potential partners, and less likely to be invited to the kinds of group activities that allow for organic interaction. Without that friend network, you’re short on opportunities to be reminded that there are people out there who enjoy your personality and appreciate you as you are. Those same opportunities can give you a base of confidence to stand on as you lean toward a potential romantic or sexual connection. So, start building your circle of friends as best you can where you are, and maintain your relationships where you came from—that might look like long texting sessions, phone calls, or video chats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I got kind of stuck on the concept of small talk. I don’t engage in it. I’ve never understood the purpose. I looked up the definition and still don’t grok why this is a thing people do. My friends don’t make small talk, at least not with me. My partner, who is not from the U.S., needed me to define small talk before they could express their take on the style of discourse, which essentially boiled down to “Why?” My point here is that there are plenty of people in the world who aren’t interested in small talk and may, in fact, be turned off by it. Avoiding the practice can be an efficient way of bringing incompatibilities to the foreground early. You’re looking for someone you feel a strong connection with, and while participating in small talk may charm more people for longer, it isn’t likely to land you in the authentic relationship you desire. It can, however, take a painfully long amount of time to find people whose quirks and interests match well with yours. This is another area where connections to your friends back home can be helpful, keeping you socially engaged and preventing loneliness on a scale that is all-encompassing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

One way of balancing your difficulty reading social cues is to spend more time in environments that encourage direct communication. If your sexual inclinations tend toward kink or BDSM, munches are a great place to meet people and these communities usually celebrate and encourage clear and forthright discussion. If your shyness allows for this, expressing that quality and your need for people to spell their intentions and requests out might be helpful. I say things like “I’m often oblivious to hints,” or check in when I’m not sure how to interpret a facial expression with “I’m not sure how to read your face right now.” Plenty of people find this odd. Plenty more appreciate it.

Advertisement

Like the kitten on the motivational poster, hang in there. Keep putting yourself out there as much as you can. Keep being yourself. Look for spaces where you’ll be able to interact with people who have similar interests—in your city and also through social media applications such as Facebook and Telegram. And, really, while a pet is not a partner, they can bring a lot of love and affection to your life in the meantime.

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

Advertisement

I am into kink. My husband is not. He does indulge me in impact play and breath play but it’s hit or miss. The breath play is not an issue I understand he will only do what is comfortable to him and safe for me (even though it is on the safest side of kink). We haven’t had the greatest sex life due to so many things. We have maintained our marriage and I am extremely grateful that we were able to do so. He started experiencing ED because of a medication he was taking for PTSD. He has recently gotten medication to take care of that and now our sex life is back to where we used to be (once to twice a day). I am so happy about that but he isn’t the same with impact and hasn’t been as careful. I know kink isn’t his thing so I don’t know really how to approach how and when I like impact play without hurting his feelings or possibly creating a setback in our sexual relationship. Also, he is the only partner I have engaged in this so I don’t have a lot of references other than research and before when I asked him to start engaging in it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Growing Pains

Advertisement

Dear Growing Pains,

Whoooa, breath play is not on the safest side of kink, and, as I discussed above, “safe” is a fallacy. Especially with breath play. This recent (albeit small) study indicates that participants who reported frequently being choked during sex exhibited some neurological differences during working memory tasks compared to folks who didn’t, leading researchers to call for further study. Restriction of airflow may also cause brain damage. At the end of the day, you and your partner make your own decisions. But I want you to make those choices with the understanding of how little we know about the ramifications of what you’re doing.

As for impact play, I’m going to assume that your husband has your health and well-being in mind, and wants to stay within your boundaries. If this isn’t the case, you’re looking at a whole other problem. You’ve got more information than I do about how sensitive your husband is, how well he receives feedback, and how closely he listens. However you phrase it, start with an acknowledgment of your appreciation for his engagement in the types of sex you desire, follow with constructive criticism that expresses what you’d like done differently, and end with a reminder that you love and value him. This might look like “Thank you for remembering that I like to be spanked. I need more time to be aroused before that sensation feels good. I’m so happy we’re exercising our sexual connection again and expressing our love in this physical way.” Or, “I appreciate that you’re pulling the crop out again, but, whooo, that thing stings in a bad way when I’m not worked up. To get the ‘good pain’ I’m after, I need to be more turned on first. I love you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alternately, you might simply explain that sexual arousal seems to change the way pain feels, shifting it from something unpleasant to something pleasant, and then collaborate on solving the misfire. And, of course, follow that with an expression of your appreciation and other feelings. Have this talk at a neutral time, outside of sexual interaction. Set yourself up for success by minimizing the risk of interruption, making sure everyone’s biological needs are taken care of first, and leaving enough time to talk through any complications, misunderstandings, or emotional reactions that may arise.

—Stoya

More Advice From Slate

I’m a married woman. I had a three-month affair with an old boyfriend, “Jim,” that ended abruptly two weeks ago when I got an email from a friend saying “Check this out!” with a link to CNN. I clicked and a page with a video player showing a picture of the guest bedroom in my house opened. Huh? I later noticed my friend’s email name had an 8 changed to a 3, and the CNN link was actually a hypertext link to IPaddress/myname. I clicked play and a message popped up: “I know you’re watching.”