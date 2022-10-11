No One Knows What I’m Up to Under My Desk at Work

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I (cis woman) have long had a great sexting relationship with my boyfriend. Recently, on a particularly turned-on day, we were sexting while I was at work, and I took an item from my desk (about the size of a tube of chapstick), slid it into my vagina, and kept it there for maybe an hour, enjoying the sensation of it inside me as I went about my work and texting with him about it. We both loved it. Of course, I did it again, and this time the item got pushed so far inside me that I couldn’t just pull it out when I was done. I got it out without medical intervention, thankfully, but I’d rather not repeat that half of the experience.

So my question is: Are there dildos for this kind of thing? All of my regular toys are rather long, thick, and rigid. I’m looking for something that feels more like light fingering than getting railed. I need it to more or less stay inside when I stand/sit/walk around at work, be comfortable in all of those positions, but not get lodged next to my cervix again. I’m not looking for any kind of vibration, just that teasing reminder that something’s there. Are there specific styles/brands/materials/etc that you can point me towards?

—A Real Life Sexy Librarian

Dear Sexy Librarian,

Inserting objects into your vagina that were not designed for that use—despite the fact that some of us do this when we’re unable to access toys made for this purpose—is inadvisable for a couple of reasons. One, as you discovered, is that they may be difficult to retrieve afterward. The other is that items that sit on your desk may introduce bacteria into your vagina and cause imbalances or leave you at risk of toxic shock syndrome. You should also avoid Yoni eggs, sometimes called jade eggs, because they’re usually porous. Dildos tend to come with extra length, flared bases, or testicle-esque protrusions, which make standing, sitting, and walking around difficult. A thicker bullet vibe, with the vibration mode turned off, might do the trick but you may have the same issue getting it out that you experienced with your desk object.

This leaves vaginal beads, which do usually have a slight jiggle to them from smaller weights placed inside the body-safe balls. You’ll have to judge whether this feels more like a vibration—that you don’t want—or like the teasing reminder that you do want. If you go this route, look for a pair that has a silicone loop on the end, and be wary of any cotton, silk, or otherwise difficult-to-sterilize loops and connecting strings because of the aforementioned Petri dish issue.

Being turned on by the sensations of an object inside your vagina will probably cause increased lubrication, which, when combined with gravity, means the object will have a tendency to slip out. Tighter underwear may help keep the object from falling out, or at least from completely escaping to the floor, but that’s a may, not a will. And you’ll want to stay alert for any sensation of muscle fatigue, as walking around with a weight in your vagina is outside what our bodies are optimized for.

Dear How to Do It,

I think I sexually assaulted a woman I had been seeing the first time we met. We have met up several times since then with mixed results. I am not sure if she is aware that it was sexual assault or viewing it in the same way, but she seems to be pretending it didn’t happen. When we do have these meetups (which she always initiates), she’s distant and not very enthusiastic. I can’t tell if she is just so desperate for sex that she is willing to keep coming back to me or if she just doesn’t know it was assault.

—Yes Means No?

Dear Means No,

Sexual assault takes many forms, and I believe you when you say that your actions were wrong during your first encounter with this woman. It seems like you’re looking for a simple answer, and there aren’t any simple answers here. The woman you assaulted might keep returning because she’s attracted to you and willing to give you a second chance, she might not have experienced your actions as sexual assault, or she might still be processing what has happened and come to understand those events as assault later. She also might be looking for answers, hoping you’ll speak up and apologize, or be getting something out of continuing to engage with you and it not resulting in assault that time, along with many other possibilities. Trying to pin this down to a simple, single “just” oversimplifies a complicated situation. To understand anything about her motivations and perspective, you’d need to have a real conversation about what happened. We’ll get into that later.

Something you can answer for yourself, though, is why you keep engaging with her. You absolutely could say “no” the next time she asks to meet up, and leave it at that. Why aren’t you doing that? Is there an opportunism aspect—she’s making herself available and you’re desperate for sex yourself? Are you getting something else out of the encounters—some feeling of power out of knowing you violated her boundaries and haven’t suffered outside consequences? Is it possible that you’re hoping for an opportunity to broach the subject and take steps to repair what you’ve done? Spend some time with your thoughts and feelings, and think through why you’re making the decision to accept her invitations for sex that you describe as making you uncomfortable—doing something that strikes me as violating your own boundaries.

If you are open to owning up to what you’ve done, which I hope you are, Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg’s recent book On Repentance and Repair: Making Amends in an Unapologetic World holds some wisdom for you. Read the book—the whole book. Yes, any kind of apology, much less an effective one that is specific about what you’ve done, opens you up to ramifications. You’re open to ramifications regardless, and you sound like you’re already experiencing the consequence of guilt. Yes, directly stating the harm you engaged in could add legal and reputational repercussions that you might otherwise escape. But you also might, with a real apology that admits fault, states concrete actions you’ve taken to prevent repeating this behavior in the future, and offers tangible reparations, help heal any of her wounds that exist because of your actions. It’s a risk. The choice is yours.

If you decide to go this route, prioritize her needs and boundaries over yours. If she says she doesn’t want to hear it or asks you to stop talking partway through, respect that. If she wants to speak, listen as actively as you can and restrain yourself from interrupting. Take those concrete steps—which may look like seeing a therapist yourself, being honest with them in detail, and doing some significant work—before you make your apology. While you might suggest potential ways to repair damage done, her needs and desires should take precedence over your ideas of what should be adequate. Lastly, stop having sex with this woman until you’ve had a conversation addressing what happened. You may be taking advantage of the time she needs to understand how you’ve affected her.

Dear How to Do It,

I recently went away with my boyfriend to a lovely lodge that had a hot tub and things got steamy in there. He had an erection we both wanted to have sex in there but when it came to it, we could not get it in. It was like the hole had closed up. Are there any reasons for this? Is it harder to have sex in the water? I’d love to be able to try this in the future!

—Not So Steamy

Dear Not So Steamy,

Water, despite being wet, is not an effective lubricant and actually displaces the lubricant your vulva produces. Hot tubs are usually treated with chlorine or bromine to prevent the water from becoming a Petri dish, and these chemicals often have a drying effect on the skin. (I see the theme for this week is Petri dish.) Dryness makes penetration difficult and seems the most likely culprit for what you describe. Silicone lube is your best option if you really want to have sex in a hot tub.

There are, however, many reasons not to. Those chemicals required to keep the hot tub safe heighten your risk of vaginal PH imbalance, which can lead to yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis. The chemicals and the heat can both degrade condoms, so you’ll want to make sure that you’ve both been screened for STIs and have a backup method of birth control. Unless, of course, you’re hoping to have a baby, in which case hot tubs should be avoided entirely because high heat is bad for sperm.

So, what can you do? I’d go with Zachary Zane’s suggestion to Inside Hook last year—hot tub-adjacent sex. Enjoy your tub time until you’re transitioning to touch on your delicate labia, then move to dry land, and bring the lube.

Dear How to Do It,

I (nonbinary, in possession of a vagina) have recently been hooking up with a friend of a friend (man-adjacent, in possession of a penis) and having an amazing time. We’re extremely compatible both in and out of the bedroom. The only issue comes during penetrative sex. His penis will slip out of me in the middle of sex and we have to pause to re-align and get it back in, which frequently kills the momentum even if we do so quickly. For what it’s worth, I’ve never experienced this happening before, even with partners whose penises have been smaller than his. We’ve tried a few different positions (me on top, spooning, missionary but with my hips on a pillow for a better angle, etc.) but it still happens multiple times during every session. Are there any obvious solutions that we’re missing here? Alternatively, are there other ways we can keep up the momentum of intense penetrative sex even when we can’t keep up the sex itself?

—Sick of Starting and Stopping

Dear Sick of Starting,

One potential factor is the hardness (or turgidity) of your friend’s erection. If his penis is on the softer side, it might tend to slip out. Your friend can speak with his doctor about ED pills, to get an idea of the risks and costs associated. Another possibility is that your vaginal muscles may be pushing his penis out during contractions, which tend to happen during orgasm and can also occur in response to any kind of sexual stimulation, like penetrative sex. If you’re using lubricant, you might try reducing the amount and see if that helps. There’s a balance between rug burn and slip ‘n slide, and you might be leaning toward the latter. The last aspect coming to mind is the thrusting range. If he’s pulling almost all the way out of you, or you’re pulling almost all the way off of him, your likelihood of slippage is higher. You might experiment with deeper penetration, exploring sensations like stimulation of your anterior fornix erogenous zone or grinding your clitoris against his mons pubis, which is the area over the pubic bone. Think more back and forth than in and out motions.

If none of these suggestions change your situation, you can look for ways to get that same intensity during penetration with toys or fingers. Think together about what you like about the “momentum of intense penetrative sex” in detail, and have some fun coming up with a list of different ways to push those buttons. Sex can be a beautiful place of play—make the most of it.

—Stoya

