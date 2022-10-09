My Husband Is Staging a Very Frustrating Sex Strike

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband “Cole” and I have been together for nearly 18 years, married for 15. We’ve never stepped out on one another. From the beginning, our sex life has been a sparkle, not an explosion—we are both “sides” so there is no anal intercourse. However, before Cole, I always had a boyfriend who enjoyed being scrogged on the daily. I enjoy topping and under the right conditions have dusted ceilings for the right guy. Cole and I haven’t had any sexual contact now for going on two years. He’s very wary of rejection, and the last time he tried to initiate some action with me I told him I wasn’t into it. It’s now two years later.

We both love each other still but otherwise, it’s like living with a roommate. There’s no cuddling or kissing anymore—he was never that demonstrative from the get-go. I’ve tried talking to him many times over the years and nothing changes. I’ve asked about bringing a third into our bed only to get shunned for the suggestion. I’ve stopped showering each day in protest—my job is low activity and I see no reason to shower each day if my boys aren’t under someone’s nose. I’m getting crustier and not necessarily because I like it. At the same time, my not showering isn’t sending the message.

I know marriages go through dry spells but we are both attractive men in our 40s/50s and it feels like I’m just wasting my libido on a Frigidaire. I don’t want to have an affair but I think of other men lately—how can I not? I’ve brought this up to Cole too, again just to be shunned for a few weeks. Add to all this that each of us has a difficult past with sex, so it’s a topic that brings up all sorts of conflict. We’ve been to therapy and it doesn’t seem to do much. We’re both committed to being together—how do I break us out of this desert?

—Thirsty

Dear Thirsty,

First of all, take a shower. A protest without an audience is just masochism. There has to be a better way than building up cheese under the foreskin I assume you have because you used the term “scrogged.” (I can’t find good info on where this term is popular, but it seems British.)

If Cole’s not interested in a threesome, not OK with you getting some side on the side, and not particularly interested in having sex with you, what does he really expect you to do? Just go without? Has he actually verbalized what he envisions as a viable plan here? Does he understand the logical consequences of his restrictions? He seems to be in the habit of punishing you with what you describe as shunning—it’s understandable that he might be uncomfortable discussing certain topics given the difficult past you reference, but if his feelings are solely ruling things between you, that sounds like emotional tyranny. There can be a fine line between expressing sensitivity and manipulating—I have my suspicions about which side he’s on for not having sex with you for two years after you told him you weren’t into it once, which you have every right to do. That’s, in fact, something that should be encouraged by an empathetic partner.

You want to break out of the desert, but your guy has buried his feet in the sand. It’s possible that he needs therapy beyond what you’ve tried together, as perhaps his issues are beyond your help. A lot of good people have understandable reasons for behaving selfishly, but if they’re not trying to work through that, they’re not doing their work as partners. You have to ask yourself how much you’re willing to put up with if things don’t change—you only have so much power here. What you can do is walk away, as sad as it is.

Incidentally, you have such a flair for language that even when I don’t know what you’re talking about exactly (“dusted ceilings”; “wasting my libido on a Frigidaire”), I see what you mean. I think you should get into writing pop songs.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband came out to me (and only me) as bisexual three years ago. This was after a low point in our marriage, during which he mostly wasn’t interested in sex with me. He doesn’t want an open marriage; instead, his request was that we try pegging. I was the more sexually forward one historically, and it was a big leap in intimacy for him to be honest about this, so I gave it an enthusiastic go. It is clear he enjoys it very much.

I am just not into it, even though I wish I were. I want sex to be fun and satisfying for him, but I feel like a stand-in for what he really wants, which is to be with a man in these moments. It turns out it’s a big turn-off for me to know he’s imagining being with someone else while we’re having sex. The last few times, I had to give myself a literal pep talk and struggled not to seem impatient until it was over. That’s not the kind of partner I want to be nor the experience I want either of us to have.

I’ve typically derived a lot of pleasure from my partner’s pleasure, so this is a first for me. I’m feeling insecure that this will come off as, well, insecure, and I’m struggling with how to talk about it in a way that doesn’t make him feel self-conscious about opening up to me. (It took 9 years! I’m glad he did!) Are there strategies I can use to change my mindset about this and learn to enjoy it? If not, how do partners navigate mismatches like this that are rooted in something as personal as sexual identity? An open marriage is not on the table for us.

—Not Peggy

Dear Not Peggy,

You deserve praise simply for being a good sport. As I’m sure you are aware, you are not obligated to do anything you don’t want sexually, regardless of the context and whether you have a rationale for your disinterest. You’ve been generous and seeking ways to enjoy this thing that you don’t is evidence of further generosity.

In fact, I wonder if you’re being too generous. It’s clear that you’re getting nothing out of the pegging (nothing good, at least) but reading your letter made me wonder: What are you getting overall? Has pegging taken over your sex life entirely? Did your husband go from being uninterested in having sex with you to being only interested in being mounted by you? He’s shown he can take, which means he’s got some giving to do if he’s not already. I don’t necessarily mean him topping you (though if that’s what you want, you should talk about it). What I’m referring to is giving in a more general sense: You’re catering to him, but is he returning the favor?

If in fact the pegging has been integrated into a more varied scheme but you’re still having issues with it, I think you start by rethinking assumptions. Are you sure he’s imagining being with someone else? Couldn’t it be that he’s eroticizing your actual encounters? Pegging needn’t be a substitution for anything—it can be enjoyed on its own terms for exactly what it is. He doesn’t have to dissociate to enjoy being pounded by his wife. Perhaps the prosthetic penis, though, is too much of a barrier for you, in which case you could integrate some direct butt play using your own body. Think fingering and rimming.

Anyone’s partner at any time might be fantasizing during sex. I understand if this is off-putting or dismaying, but for some, it’s just a reality, especially within the constraints of monogamy. When people don’t want to open their relationship, negotiating is in order, and it seems like you’ve already done that. I think this requires some clarifying conversations about what your husband is eroticizing and where his head is at when he’s doing it. If your suspicions are correct, perhaps it would make things less daunting if he verbalized the fantasies he’s having during sex, making them something you can share. But that just might turn you off more. In any event, if you aren’t being served in any way, well, it’s hardly a surprise that you aren’t satisfied. He’s asked a lot of you, now it’s your turn to ask.

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve hit a roadblock in what has been, up to this point, a satisfying and highly enjoyable sex life with my wife (cishet couple, early 40s, together about 20 years). A month or so back, we had a situation in which I was unable to rise to the occasion. I didn’t think much of it at the time, as it was largely triggered by our elementary school-aged child making a huge racket in his room, which killed the mood for both of us. But ever since then, every time we try, I’m suddenly stricken with worry and shame—“What if I can’t get an erection this time, either?”—and that quickly turns into a self-fulfilling prophecy. For what it’s worth, I’m all but certain the problem is not physical, as I have no difficulty getting my equipment to work when I’m alone.

Making things worse for me, at least mentally, is that this used to be a serious problem in my life. It was an issue for months at the beginning of my first serious relationship, and though I was eventually able to get past it, the problem resurfaced after that relationship ended and derailed every sexual encounter I had (not that there were many!) before I got together with my wife. But by no less than a small miracle, it never presented a serious problem with her. A combination of factors—not the least of which is the fact that I was rip-roaring drunk and didn’t have the wherewithal to start worrying—led to me being able to perform the first time I tried, and once I had that confidence, I didn’t have another serious problem until the incident above. So, now I have all these past shortcomings running through my mind every time we try to have sex, and, needless to say, it doesn’t help.

I am pursuing therapy for this and some tangentially related issues, but that process is moving slowly (hooray American healthcare system!) and I’m wondering if there’s anything else I can do in the short term. How do I get back the confidence I had no good reason to lose in the first place?

—Dude, Where’s My Confidence?

Dear Confidence,

I think you have a good handle on the situation—a self-fulfilling prophecy is what this sounds like. Because this is a situation that tends to resolve itself (and seems to be triggered by discomfort and anxiety), your ED seems to be more psychologically rooted. In the dual-control model of sexuality that we talk about so much in this column (thanks in no small part due to Emily Nagoski’s long-form exploration of it in Come as You Are), there are people whose brakes are a bit more stubborn than their accelerators. While that presentation tends to be more often observed in women, the truth is there are plenty of men who are wired that way as well. Nothing wrong with it, but the cultural assumption that men are always ready to go tends to compound the pressure on those who aren’t.

In any event, try an ED medication to get you back on track. We talk all the time in this column about how PDE5 inhibitors like sildenafil can sometimes reduce anxiety—knowing you have that medically endowed extra lift can help you to relax, which is good for erections. There’s some evidence that apomorphine can also assist here—that’s not a vasodilator, but a dopamine agonist, which works on receptors in your brain associated with ED. An online startup called Rugiet sells a sublingual troche that combines two PDE5s and apomorphine. You can get it prescribed online. Might be worth a try—or you can talk to your doctor about getting a prescription for a relatively inexpensive generic PDE5. Use it as backup and to get you back on track.

Dear How to Do It,

Married for decades, we used to have a great sex life, so great that I damaged my penis somehow and have scar tissue that gives it a really sharp curve, which makes it really difficult to get penetration in our favorite old positions. (It’s known as Peyronies.) So, along with the usual aging sort of reasons, it’s just hard to get there, so to speak. I have lots of libidinous thoughts and a very eager but bent little guy, if you catch the image. Any suggestions? She’s cooperative and a good sport, but I know I can’t do what she really liked, back in the day. Any helpful suggestions for how to make things better?

—Bent But Eager

Dear Bent,

It’s true that Peyronie’s is associated with difficult intercourse and that some couples, as a result, have less sex. You can’t do what she liked, back in the day, but your dick was different then. So, you can mourn the old times or adapt to the current situation. Regarding positioning, you know what doesn’t work, but have you figured out what does? It might not be easy or feasible, but it’s certainly worth trying to work with your curve. You can also prioritize other kinds of sex like manual and oral. Again, it’s not the same, but sometimes life takes us for a curve, as you well know. I advise you to lean into it, at least for now.

There are certainly treatment options you can look into. Dr. Charles Welliver, director of men’s health at Albany Medical College, told me via email that high rates of depression are associated with Peyronie’s. He strongly suggested consulting with a urologist who specifically treats PD (not all urologists do). “Not sure why you would want to suffer through this when we have lots of good options,” wrote Welliver. If you aren’t sure where to start looking, start by poking around the Sexual Medicine Society of North America’s healthcare provider directory.

—Rich

