My Husband Has the Most Ridiculous Excuse for Why He’s a Jerk to Our Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a stay-at-home mom to three kids and have been married to my husband for twenty years. My husband works full time, and I’m the primary caregiver. I handle everything related to school, after school activities, meals, bedtime, you name it. My husband will help with small things like putting away the dishes, changing a diaper, when I explicitly ask him to. Once or twice a week I leave the house for a couple hours to give myself a break, leaving him in charge. Other than that, I do all the parenting. My husband has PTSD, anxiety, and depression, sees a therapist, and is on medication for these issues. Doing most of the parenting myself I can live with, as I don’t work outside the home, and I genuinely love being a stay-at-home mom.

My issue is with my husband’s attitude and method of parenting. On a daily basis he yells and/or swears at the kids. He spends almost no quality time with them either. When he’s not at work, he wants to relax and do what he wants to do, like watch television. I’ve tried to get him to take the kids to the park, to activities they enjoy like the library, etc., but with his PTSD he can’t handle being in crowds, or he says he’s too tired. When he blows up at me or the kids, he never takes responsibility for it. Either I’m being a nag, the kids are spoiled brats, or it’s his PTSD that makes him act that way. This has been going on for years. At first he tried medication, and that hasn’t seemed to make a difference, and for the past year he’s seen a therapist, also with no discernible improvement. I feel like I’m at a breaking point here. I’m wondering what else I can possibly do to get him to be a better parent, or if there is anything else I can do.

—Fed Up Wife

Dear Fed Up Wife,

I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m a dad with mental illness (depression and anxiety), so I can tell you firsthand how difficult parenting can be when dealing with this on a daily basis. However, I’ll also be the first to tell you that mental illness shouldn’t be used as an excuse for bad behavior. As adults we need to take ownership over our actions so we can be the best people we can be for those we love.

You mentioned that he is taking medication, but it doesn’t seem to be working, so I would suggest that he talk to his doctor about other options that are available. You also mentioned that he’s in therapy, which is great—but showing up each week doesn’t mean a thing if he’s just going through the motions so his “nagging wife” will leave him alone. In other words, not much is going to change without taking personal accountability for his mental health and behavior.

That’s where you come in. You have to engage in a no-holds barred conversation with him immediately in order for him to see how serious this is. It can be something along the lines of, “I understand that you’re going through a lot with your mental health, but I simply cannot continue to live like this. You’re very short with the kids and with me, and you don’t spend any quality time with us. I love you and I will do everything in my power to support you, but I need you to accept and realize that you have a problem that needs to be addressed.” At that point you need to demand, not suggest, that you go to therapy as a couple in order for the therapist to hear both sides.

My loved ones pulled me aside to have a similar uncomfortable conversation many years ago when I was blaming others for my mental health problems, and I can say that it changed my life for the better. That conversation was effective because of the serious tone set by my inner circle. They told me bluntly that they would move on with their lives without me if I didn’t make some changes. I acted accordingly. I suggest that you try a similar approach, and in doing so, you’ll find out quickly if your husband truly wants to be a good parenting partner and start the path towards healing himself and your marriage.

Hopefully that will be the case. If it’s not, then you’ll have to make some difficult decisions to protect your children’s and your mental health.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 16-year-old daughter is bipolar and has challenges managing her anger. She is in counseling and takes her prescribed medicine and has shown much improvement. Most of the time she is either quiet or pleasant, with nothing worse than a slammed door. However, when angry, she’s taken to saying to my wife and me, “I wish you were dead,” or even “I want to kill you.” I shrug this stuff off because I know she’s just being dramatic; my wife however finds these comments so hurtful that she’s declared the relationship is “abusive” and will no longer do anything beyond the basics—provide food, etc. This saddens me because they’ve actually been enjoying each other’s company as these episodes have become a lot less common. It also frustrates me because, based on my direct experience, if my wife would just ignore these comments, my daughter would stop making them. I’m sick of being caught in their drama. What can I do, if anything, to help them get out of this cycle?

—Reluctant Referee

Dear Reluctant Referee,

First, let me say that I am not a mental health professional or a physician, but the severity of those comments does give me pause; I would talk to her doctor about them. It may be that her medication needs adjustment, or something else could be going on. If you determine it’s teen angst, I don’t think you should fault your wife for being upset when your daughter says hurtful things towards her. It may be easy for you to ignore your daughter’s comments, but have you considered your wife may feel differently? I’d suggest showing your wife some compassion because she’s clearly hurting.

Additionally, I think all three of you need to attend family counseling together as a way to get your feelings on the table. Maybe once your daughter hears about how much pain your wife is experiencing, she may become more empathetic and curb her language. This is also an opportunity for you to share your frustrations about the situation, but in doing so you shouldn’t come from a place of judging your wife for being too sensitive. You can say something along the lines of, “I feel like I’m in the middle of my wife and daughter and I don’t know what to do to improve the situation.” A good therapist will create a plan of action that will address your individual concerns and find a way to collectively get your family on track.

Last, but definitely not least, this needs to be the time when you put your arm around your wife and tell her that you’re in this together. I have a feeling that she may feel somewhat alone right now, which could contribute to how she’s treating your daughter. Trust me, she knows that you’re annoyed that you have to play the so-called referee, and that can’t feel good to her. If you said something as simple as, “I love you and we’re going to get through this together” and actually mean it, it would go a long way.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I just found out I’m pregnant with a very wanted second child! But my due date is the day after my daughter’s second birthday, which seems like a recipe for conflict and hurt feelings. I know it’s premature, but do you have any ideas for navigating this challenge to make sure both children feel equally and uniquely celebrated as they grow up?

—Birthday Dilemma

Dear Birthday Dilemma,

Identical twin here. In addition to sharing a womb with another dude, we shared every single birthday together, including one that’s coming up next week, so I feel uniquely qualified to answer this.

Granted, I know this situation is slightly different because your older daughter enjoyed at least one solo birthday, but I believe the same rule applies—treat your children like individuals and not a package deal.

Assuming you have the finances to pull this off, give them each their own day filled with cake, presents, and attention. I’d do the same with respect to birthday parties. You can hold one on Saturday, and the other on Sunday, or hold them a week apart.

Honestly, it doesn’t matter if their birthdays are months apart, or a day apart—just do your part to make each child feel special and celebrated.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Way back in the beginning of the pandemic, my then-4-year-old had a Covid test with one of the long swabs, and it traumatized her. Every Covid test since then has been a disaster. We have tried everything—offering a special treat afterwards, cuddling with mom or dad during the test, testing while watching her favorite show, letting her do the swab herself, letting her explore the at-home tests, explaining why we need to do them and how the tests work. Nothing has worked, and we eventually have to force her. She often recovers pretty quickly from the crying after we’ve done the swab, but for the next day or two, she will tell us she didn’t like doing the test so the feelings are lingering. Any ideas for how to help her get over this fear? We are out of ideas and heading into cold and flu season dreading the covid tests!

—Covid Test Drama

Dear Covid Test Drama,

I’ll go out on a limb here, but I don’t think there’s a kid on the planet who enjoys them. Heck, I don’t think there’s a human being of any age who enjoys it.

You could ask your doctor whether Covid saliva tests might be an option (I’m not sure whether they’re currently being recommended). But the other (and better) option is to tell your kid that this is just the way it is, and she’ll have to deal with it. I may sound extremely insensitive—but not everything in life is fun and comfortable. Your child is going to get her teeth drilled at the dentist someday. She’s going to get an IV or her blood drawn some day. I’m sure she has to get shots on occasion. All of these are uncomfortable at best and painful at worst, but they’re part of being human. Remind yourself that this discomfort lasts about 30 seconds.

If anything, this can serve as a good life lesson for her. Remind her there are times in life we have to do things to stay safe and protected. Tell her “Be brave and it will be over before you know it.”

Once it’s done, make the biggest deal out of it. I’m not talking about giving her a treat, I’m talking about hyping her up as if she just won the Super Bowl. Is that over the top? Sure it is, but you should celebrate kids who do brave things at first because eventually doing brave things will become normal for them.

—Doyin

