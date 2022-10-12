Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a teenager in high school. Lately, I have been having an issue with my mom’s habit of oversharing. My mom talks on the phone with her friends and family a lot, and she often gives details about my life—sometimes embarrassing stories—without my permission. She has done this my whole life, and I have told her countless times that I do not like it, but she never listens. She says, “My friends already know all about me and they want to know about you.”

I need some help on how to get my mom to listen to me and respect my wishes and privacy.

— Private Person

Dear Private Person,

First off, I congratulate you on your strong sense of personal agency and your ability to set firm boundaries. Setting boundaries is a skill that eludes many people much older than you, and it’s something that isn’t always taught, despite it being a hugely important life and relationship tool. You’re ahead of the game!

This is also an issue of consent. As an adolescent, ​​I experienced a trauma in which my consent was violated, so teaching consent is one of my top parenting priorities. One way parents can teach children of any age about consent is by respecting their boundaries, even in situations that may seem small or unimportant. The obvious example is bodily consent—letting children make their own rules about their bodies and never forcing them to give kisses, hugs, or be tickled when they’ve said no. Asking permission to take or share a child’s photograph is another way to model consent.

This is all really important! But guess what? Even for someone like me who is hypersensitive to consent issues, it can be very hard to do! Partly because kissing your child is wonderful, and we love you so much we’re dying to take that cute picture of you, but also because when you were little, we got used to making decisions for you. For a substantial period of time when you’re little, that’s kind of our whole job!

I doubt your mom means to be hurtful or embarrassing when she steamrolls over your boundaries; she’s still viewing your relationship the way it was when you were a little kid. But part of growing up is learning how to make your own choices about what is right for you. She needs to recognize that at your age you can now make your own decisions about some things, including what information you want kept private.

Let your mom know that you appreciate how much interest she takes in your life, but that you want her to respect your right to set boundaries around privacy. You can even share articles with her like this one, about the importance of teens learning to establish and set boundaries so they can learn how to have healthy interpersonal relationships throughout their lives. If possible, recruit another parent or family member to back you up. It might help to explain to your mom that without a foundation of mutual trust, you will simply be much less likely to share information and events from your life with her. If she wants to be someone you can confide in, she’s going to have to learn to safeguard what you share with her.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am married to a loving husband, and we have a 3-year-old child. We are a close nuclear family, but I carry a lot of sadness that we essentially have no grandparents or extended family. My parents are both addicts, and I don’t feel safe having them around my child. My husband’s are deceased. We have no accessible siblings or cousins.

Every time I meet a new potential mom friend, they inevitably talk about how their parents are visiting, or how they were so much help when their baby was born, and I get really triggered, which strains my ability to relate to this new potential friend. Our baby was colicky and incredibly difficult for the first year, and I felt deeply lonely and in need of a mom-figure. It’s hard to shake the feeling that if we’d had a grandparent-type visiting for even a couple days here and there, the whole experience could have been so different—and I’d be a different person, who could more easily fit in with the other moms.

I’d hoped that we could meet other “orphan” families to team up with for holidays and things, but I’ve yet to meet a single other family that does not have active extended family they disappear into during holidays and summers. A surprising number of my hard-won playdate plans are canceled last minute because someone’s parents came to visit unexpectedly. No one wants to take turns watching each other’s kids because they always just drop the kids off with their grandparents or aunts/uncles when they need a day off.

How can I better navigate socializing with other families where every single one has this big support structure that we lack, that they (of course) prioritize above new friends? Is there a way to meet other orphan families that I’m not thinking of? How does one build a village when everyone else already has one, and it’s determined by blood?

— Party of (Only) Three

Dear Party Of (Only) Three,

There’s a wonderful book by Lane Moore called “How To Be Alone” that I highly recommend–it’s largely about the isolation and loneliness of family estrangement in a world where it can seem like everyone else has a loving, holiday-perfect family standing by to support them in things large and small.

It’s easy to get all MUST BE NICE in your own head when others have access to privileges that you do not, especially if they are not mindful of the fact that not everyone has had their same experiences.

After I became a single parent when my son was 3, it sometimes felt like every other mother in the world was married, dividing the household and parenting work between two people while enjoying the relative financial ease of a double-income lifestyle. Sometimes, when my son was tired of hanging out with just me, and I couldn’t seem to chase down a playdate, I’d tell myself it was because everyone else was too busy enjoying their perfect two-parent families to text me back. In those low moments, I felt like I was all alone on Survival Island, and it made me resentful.

I’m not surprised that being around people who grew up with and continue to reap the benefits of a safe, functional family is triggering. There’s a hurt little girl inside you who desperately needed that, and didn’t get it, and that’s not fair.

To begin to do the work of learning how to heal your inner child, I recommend Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACOA) or Al-Anon, support groups for people who have been affected by someone else’s addiction. Meetings happen frequently both in person and online. These groups are a great place to meet other parents in your situation and to start to build that supportive network of people who “get it.”

Alternatively or additionally, if you’re not in therapy, I think it could help you process your feelings of grief and loss surrounding your family. You may be different from some of the other moms, because you went through something that they did not all experience. But you are definitely not alone—and you can build a beautiful village with people you’ll be able to connect with for the very reasons that once made you feel isolated.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are in the process of trying to decide if we want to have kids or not. We’re both young, but it is something we’d like to figure out sooner rather than later. On the one hand, our hearts say we’d love to have at least one child, but we can’t really articulate why. We both just picture a future with a small family. On the other hand, neither one of us has any blueprint at all for raising happy and healthy children.

My husband is a survivor of child abuse, and my dad left me alone with my addict mother when I was young for a new girlfriend in another state. I spent time living with grandparents and other family members while my mom worked on getting sober, and my husband spent 2 years in foster care while his parents took state mandated parenting classes that didn’t really change their behavior. We both had a rough time.

We’ve meticulously gone over this in therapy together (which we started to make sure we learned healthy communication skills and boundaries). We’ve discussed our values, our strong belief in the benefits of gentle parenting, how we would manage financially, how we would maintain being working parents etc. And that stuff is even more important since we couldn’t trust our families with childcare. Both of us have done extensive work around our traumas with individual counseling and EMDR therapy. Our therapist mentioned a few months ago that the fact that we’re even thinking about this stuff puts us at an advantage over most parents. But both of us are really, really brutally terrified of repeating the cycle of generational trauma.

In your experience, does some therapy really help people become better parents than their parents were? Or is that just something people tell themselves to make themselves feel better about being shitty parents? Are there other helpful parenting resources besides therapy? Either way, we’re committed to breaking the cycle, even if that means ending the generational line altogether.

— Does Generational Trauma Really Ever End?

Dear Generational Trauma,

When I have expressed doubt or worry over my parenting ability, my therapist has had this to say to me, and I find it revelatory: Bad parents generally don’t worry about whether or not they’re bad parents. In other words, the fact that you’re even asking questions and thinking deeply about how you can best parent a future child is good parenting.

In my experience, not having been parented well can make some things about parenting more difficult, because some of the required skills were not modeled to you. But the opposite can also happen! Sometimes, instead of perpetuating a trauma cycle, difficult family backgrounds provide us with a clear road map of what we definitely don’t want to do.

It sounds like you’re being incredibly thoughtful and intentional about a huge decision that a lot of people don’t consider at all. When I became a foster parent before adopting my son, I was required to take at least 30 hours of competency training to learn the skills to be a successful foster/adoptive parent, among other requirements like a background check and a home study. People looked through my cabinets! But I was hyper-aware of the fact that when you have biological children, there are no requirements at all. Most people are just out there rawdogging parenting, without any of the intensive emotional preparations you’re making.

Trauma can make it difficult to trust ourselves. But you’ve worked hard to “reparent” yourselves, providing yourselves with what you needed but didn’t get from your own parents. I have no doubt you’ll also be good parents to a future child.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have a 9-month-old and live far from both of our immediate families. We have gotten into the habit of using FaceTime frequently so our son can see his grandparents’, aunts’ and uncles’ faces, and they can interact with him in between visits. We FaceTime with family members nearly every day. Both my husband and I enjoy speaking to our families (we have great relationships with both of our parents and siblings) and sharing little moments with our son with them.

But I’m noticing my son has started becoming fixated with iPhones. We don’t encourage screen time at home (he’s too young!) aside from one or two educational YouTube channels we put on very infrequently. But if he sees my phone on the floor or coffee table or couch lately he immediately reaches for it. I think I may have made this a bigger issue by letting him play with my old iPhones that are completely dead.

We’ve gotten him baby “phone toys” but he’s more interested in our phones and the iPhones that don’t even work. It’s not like it’s a huge issue right now but I’m pretty anxious about all of the screen time issues kids are dealing with these days and would like to nip this in the bud early if possible!

— Parent of an iPhone Fanatic

Dear Parent of an iPhone Fanatic,

Admittedly, I’ve never been a parent who is fanatical about limiting screen time, and even if I was, trying to parent during a pandemic would probably have cured me of it. Even so, it doesn’t sound to me like your son is obsessed with screen time—after all, you say you’ve very rarely even shown him videos on the phone. If his primary experience with the iPhone is daily calls to family members, isn’t it most likely that he’s reaching for your phone because he associates it with those calls?

He may not be old enough to fully understand or participate in these FaceTime sessions, but I’ve no doubt he’s able to feel the love directed at him from both sides, to enjoy being close to his parents, and to bask in the attention you and your family members are giving him. You’ve made connecting with the families you love an integral part of your child’s life. I’m not surprised he’s fixated on the phone—it’s basically a little box full of people who love him.

—Emily

