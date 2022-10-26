My Wife and I Rekindled Our Marriage. Our Adult Son Is Ruining Our Unconventional Arrangement.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I almost sent this to Slate’s “How to Do It” column. My wife and I are technically empty-nesters but our youngest son “Kyle” is 23 and lives in the same metro area as we do. After Kyle left for college, we had an honest conversation about our unhappy sex life that led to opening our marriage, which went great.

The problem is, Kyle is not really on top of things. His old lease runs out, and he moves in to stay with us in our one-bedroom apartment while he looks for a new place. He argues with his girlfriend, he stays with us until they make up. Every time this happens, my wife puts our extracurricular activities on hold, and we don’t resume them until he moves out again. I want to tell him he’s an adult and can stay with friends if he’s going to make these kinds of choices, but she argues he still needs the support. How do I get my privacy back?

— Empty Nest Dad

Dear Empty Nest Dad,

OK first of all, GET IT Mom and Dad! I love that you branched out this long into your marriage and found a way to make things sexy and fun in your post-parenting years! But what do you do about the freeloading technical grownup who keeps Boomeranging his way into your sexy adventures?

Most of us weren’t paragons of responsible adulting at 23. Young adults do often need help learning how to navigate the transition to being fully responsible for themselves. But there are ways to provide support and guidance without constantly turning your swingers’ pad back into a family home indeterminately and with no notice.

Even if it didn’t infringe upon your newfound lifestyle, letting Kyle use your home as a consequence-free Plan B is not teaching him anything about how to do grown-up things like renew his lease or manage his interpersonal relationships. Whether you and your wife want to bang your other partners or just watch your TV shows in peace, you’re entitled to set boundaries around your space with your adult child. It often runs counter to our parenting impulses, but sometimes the best way to help our children is by letting them experience the consequences of their choices, so they learn to make different ones.

At the very least, take a note from the non-monogamy community and establish the heck out of your boundaries. Kyle no longer lives in your home, so he needs to respect new rules, whether you pick a day when he is simply not allowed to be in the house or take away his key entirely, and you are under no obligation to explain why. (Additionally, I hope that will be the last time in this column that I compare parenting a child to opening a marriage, but honestly, no guarantees.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a parent of five daughters between the ages of 5 and 14, and I’m confused about tattling. From what I understand, tattling is telling an adult when another kid has done something wrong—and in my eyes, that’s a good thing. For perspective, it turns out that my 9-year-old has been bullied for three years (thank goodness it’s stopped now), and she was frequently telling the teacher of incidents. However, this was dismissed as tattling, and nothing was done to help her. So, what is tattling? Was my daughter doing it? And is it good or bad?

— Mother of a Possible Tattletale

Dear Mother of a Possible Tattletale,

I have a few hot buttons when it comes to parenting. In the short time since I started writing this column, I’ve already established myself as the “Don’t put your kid on a diet” columnist. Congratulations, you’ve now unlocked Crazy Consent Mom. Bear with me, because this is related.

Because I was sexually assaulted as an adolescent, I knew I wanted to educate my son about consent, something I don’t think most boys learn about in a meaningful way. I also knew that if he were ever to be assaulted, I would want him to know to speak up. For a variety of reasons, when it happened to me, I never told a soul, and as a result didn’t really start dealing with the assault and its aftermath until my mid-20s.

Abusers often tell children to keep a secret, and threaten them with what will happen if they don’t. So while “tattling” usually refers to telling on behavior a child witnesses between other kids, I don’t like teaching children a concept that says they will ever get in trouble for coming to you with information or talking to you about how they feel.

If the “tattling” issue is really intolerable, some people teach children the difference between tattling (a child complaining about another child’s behavior instead of working it out amongst themselves) and reporting (a child informing someone of necessary information when someone is being hurt or in danger of being hurt). Bullying would be considered a reportable issue, not a tattling one.

But to me, the stakes are just too high to teach our kids to be silent and stop bothering with their issues. If your kid comes to you with something they feel is important, listen to them. Sure 90 percent of the time it’s going to be a nonsensical monologue about the inner workings of Roblox (just me?) but they need to know you take their concerns seriously. Then they will be more likely to come to you when it really matters.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m going to become a mother soon—my wife is pregnant and we are so excited! However, I’ve realized very abruptly that I’m terrified about how I might fail as a parent, specifically regarding mental health.

My own upbringing was a waking nightmare of abuse, which caused me to develop a number of issues: I was so sleep-deprived that I had hallucinations, my hands shook constantly with anxiety, I threw up after big meals (not deliberately, just as a result of my heightened state of panic and anxiety), I self-harmed… just to name a few things.

I’ve had years of therapy, take medication, and am in a much, much better place now. However, something I have never gotten over is my intense bitterness towards all the adults in my life as a child who failed me. I don’t just mean my parents, but the teachers who did nothing but yell at me when I fell asleep in their classes from exhaustion, the sports coaches who saw my bruises and shrugged, the doctors who noted that I was underweight and did nothing but tell me that I didn’t need to starve myself to “look pretty like the women in your magazines.”

In a recent conversation, my mother-in-law (an English teacher) was telling a story about some kid in her class who was “so bored” he fell asleep at his desk and was startled when she woke him. It was meant to be a funny story about this “problem student”. My wife could see I was angry and asked her mom if this didn’t sound like a potential safeguarding risk, which her mom laughed off as an “overreaction.”

I basically exploded and yelled at my mother-in-law that people like her were the reason I nearly died in high school. She was upset and apologized, so I apologized too and then quickly left. I am still deeply embarrassed by my explosion, as it is not like me to lose control like this. My wife and mother-in-law have actually been great about it (they’re very understanding of my background) but I am thrown by how near the surface my feelings were on this.

I’m worried that when my child is born, I am going to be even more sensitive and possibly wildly over-protective of them. Even though she’s said sorry, a part of me is nervous at the thought of leaving my child in my mother-in-law’s care now, as on some level I don’t trust her to be looking out for them.

Can you advise on what I should do to handle this moving forward? I’m wondering about getting back into therapy, but it’ll be a long wait before that starts, one way or another. How do I more calmly handle my fears and, specifically, my relationship with my mother-in-law going forward here?

— Closer to the Surface Than I Thought

Dear CttSTIT,

In recovery communities, we have a little saying that goes: “If it’s hysterical, it’s historical.” It means that often when we have an intense reaction to something that may not warrant one, it’s because it is pushing a button related to something that we have been through in our pasts.

Even though you’ve worked on these issues in therapy, parenthood and impending parenthood can be a huge re-awakener of old wounds. It can make the harm that was done to you by your parents even more difficult to understand because you are now the caretaker of your own child and you can’t imagine ever making the choice to treat them in the way that you were treated. You may also be able to more fully understand just how innocent and vulnerable you actually were at the time that you were violated. It makes sense that your unresolved feelings about the trauma you experienced are coming up on the cusp of this life change. (Congratulations on the baby by the way!)

Yes, a traumatic upbringing and the resultant psychological issues can create challenges as a parent. But it can also make you a fierce advocate for your child. Because of what you went through, you are highly motivated to protect your child from that pain.

Keep talking to both your mother-in-law and your wife about your fears and triggers surrounding parenthood, now and after the baby comes, and let their willingness to work with you in a loving way be your guide to their trustworthiness. Because while you can’t humanly ensure your child’s safety at all times, the fact that your mother-in-law has exhibited grace and understanding about the effects of your upbringing is a good sign that she is a safe person who is on your team.

Get on that waitlist for therapy or whatever you need to do, because these issues coming to the surface are a sign that now is the time to address and resolve them in a new way. The fact that you want to do so is a beautiful sign of your love for the child you haven’t even met yet.

—Emily

