Help! My Mother-in-Law’s Scheme to “Fix” Our Family Is Going to Destroy Our Wedding.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Good morning or afternoon. Tell me about all of your problems. Or if you don’t have any problems, tell me what you’re going to be for Halloween.

Q. Destination Drama: My fiancé and I are planning a destination wedding in Italy. A few years ago my fiancé started a business with his brother. His brother lied on the business documents, forced my fiancé out of the business, never paid him back what he put into it, and then lied to family and friends to try and make himself look better. Needless to say, he hasn’t been a part of our lives since then. My soon-to-be MIL has been trying to force the brothers back together because she “just wants the family to get back to normal.” It hasn’t worked. Now she is putting pressure on us to invite him to our wedding. We have told her no twice and explained that given the current relationship (or lack thereof) and the fact that it’s a small wedding, it would be very uncomfortable for all involved if he came. She won’t let it go. My MIL says my fiancé’s brother thinks my fiancé hates him, and not inviting him will only add fuel to the fire and delay the “family mending” she keeps trying to force. She thinks he won’t go anyway so what’s the harm in asking? Our opinion is that the risk of him coming isn’t worth soothing his alligator tears. How do I reason with her without causing more family problems?

A: The thing you reason with your MIL about is not the invitation. Don’t even get into the weeds about that, or you’ll be communicating to her that she gets a vote. What you need to get across to her is the nature of her role in your life as a couple, and the decisions you’ll make together. Which is limited. “I hear you. Fiancé and I will decide what’s best for our wedding” is all you need to say.

Q. Not Kidding: I never wanted to be a father. I come from a family of abusive narcissists who popped out kid after kid for the sole purpose to serve them. My mother drove both my sisters into eating disorders with her obsession with fame. My father would beat me black and blue if I did anything less than “manly.” I had a brother commit suicide. It has taken me years and a lot of therapy to get to a place where I am comfortable with my life choices and ability to be a good partner. When my wife and I were dating, I was upfront about my desires and my past. She knows about my family history and that I got the snip years ago. She never mentioned wanting kids. Ever. We have been married for seven years.

We took care of her sister’s kid for a week while they were on vacation. While I enjoyed the little tyke, I was glad to see him go and get back our peace and quiet. I made a joke along those lines and my wife got very quiet. Later, she came out and told me she wanted a baby. We started to argue and we are still arguing. She is upset that I will not even “consider” the possibility. I am mad because she is the one who changed her mind, not me. She can’t make me the bad guy here. We are seeing a counselor but it feels like delaying the inevitable.

The way I see it, she has to choose what she loves more, me or the possibility of a child. I love her with all my heart and I would rather break my heart now and let her go on to what she wants. Rather than see that possibility fade away. We are both pushing 40.

A: Before I say anything else, I want to affirm that this is just not fair. It’s really not. It’s not what you signed up for at all. You’re right to refuse to be pressured into having a child you don’t want. Doing that will mean that—again, unfairly!—your options seem to be losing your wife or having a wife who resents you.

So, this is the kind of situation in which you have to change your goal from achieving an outcome that is fair to you (once again, I’m so sorry, it won’t happen) to something else: Being the kind of person you want to be. You want to come out of this knowing that you have been as reasonable and compassionate as possible, and that, even though your wife is the one who changed her mind, you haven’t done anything to increase her pain.

You say your wife is trying to make you the bad guy, and I get how frustrating that is, but she’s in a crisis here. We can’t give a lot of weight to her definition of “the bad guy.” You have to decide what makes you a good guy and do that, so you can be at peace with yourself regardless of how she sees things. That means putting an end to the arguing. It means calmly and clearly explaining how sure you are that you don’t want children, and why you are not someone she should want to have children with—perhaps in writing, or perhaps in a conversation mediated by your counselor. It means resisting the urge to keep pointing out that SHE is the one who suddenly wants something you didn’t agree to. Even if she’s not admitting it, she knows. And it means letting her decide what to do about her pain without making the decision for her. She knows what she needs to do if she wants to find someone who’s willing to parent with her. She knows that having a biological child is time-sensitive. She knows what she’ll be giving up if she decides to stay with you. If you remain together, and a year or five down the road, she becomes resentful, and her behavior means you no longer enjoy your relationship, that’s when you should think about leaving. But not now. She’s facing a huge, painful crossroads in her life. She doesn’t need to deal with divorce papers on top of that.

Q. Sharing Sister: My younger sister is now 63 and has asked me to send her our deceased mother’s wedding gown to wear at her upcoming wedding. Our mother was 20 years old, size two or four at the time. My sister at 63 is a size eight. I wore this gown for my wedding 40 years ago, don’t want to part with it, and don’t think it will fit my sister at all at this point. (My mother is a 34B and my sister is a 36F.) Should I send this dress across the country for my sister’s wedding?

A: It is a little weird that you have the measurements of all your relatives committed to memory, but whatever. Send the dress, making it clear that you would like it back after the wedding. If you’re right that she can’t fit into it, you’ll get it back unworn—or slightly altered. If she squeezes in, good for her.

Q. Left Off the Guest List: My fiancé and I moved in together about a month ago. Everything was great, up until he received an invitation to a friend’s wedding that didn’t include a plus-one. We had a similar situation a month before when I received an invitation to a family wedding. I told him that I wouldn’t want to go without him and it wouldn’t feel right. I also said I thought it was disrespectful to not include a fiancé—so there was no doubt how I felt about this. I made a call, the family member said they weren’t aware I was engaged and apologized profusely—and immediately added him. Now that this is his friend’s wedding, he tells me I am overreacting and he is going without me. I’ve consulted all of the etiquette books and per those, he should politely decline. He won’t, his rationale being he has known the bride longer than he has known me. Am I wrong to be hurt by this? It feels disrespectful to me and to our relationship.

A: ALL the etiquette books? Really? If you are looking to multiple publications to settle a debate about someone else’s wedding, you should definitely, definitely postpone your own. Reasonable people can disagree about plus-one protocols but what I hear here is that you made a decision based on what “wouldn’t feel right” to you, and now you want to force your fiancé to have the same feelings when he’s in a similar position. But that’s not how feelings work. Meanwhile, he is doing something that he knows is hurtful to you, and is arguing his case based on what makes sense to him instead of working to find a compromise or make you feel better. If you don’t take the time to figure out how to work together as a couple, this same pattern will come up a million times in your marriage, it won’t be a lot of fun, and no etiquette book will make it better.

Re: Q. Not Kidding: The reality of never ever having a child hit the wife between the eyes with the visit of her niece and the pushing of 40. That doesn’t mean it’s some sort of cosmic revelation that she really SHOULD or MUST or is MEANT TO have a child, but the door is shutting for good and that can be a hard transition. Most people will go through something like this at some point—nobody gets to do everything.

Don’t say, “Oh, you just want to have a baby because soon you can’t,” because that would be mean and there’s more to it—it’s a facing of mortality thing. LW can just be with his wife in this. I understand how a person who grew up with so much rejection feels like this is a “Does she love me or some kid?” choice but it really isn’t. Odds are she mourns the road not taken for a bit and becomes re-comfortable with her long-standing choice to forego parenthood.

A: “Nobody gets to do everything” is so true. I hope you’re right that she’ll become re-comfortable with her decision, and I agree that just being with her through this is a better plan than splitting up to force her to act on her new desires.

Re: Q. Sharing Sister: It’s absolutely possible to get your sister into this dress—but it will never look the same again. You can’t send it away and expect to get it back in the same condition. She will likely need a professional to take it completely apart, add panels and possibly other elements like a corset, and then put it back together. If you can’t bear to see your dress unrecognizable when it returns, do not send it. Offer her some money to help pay for a gown (if you can afford to do so) or to help look at dresses, perhaps ones in a vintage style. Then hope she lets it go.

A: I feel like the sister is just as entitled to wear the dress as LW is. And I mean, where is it more valuable—permanently altered and prominently featured on an extremely special day, or sitting intact in a dark closet because someone was too big to wear it?

Re: Q. Not Kidding: If I were the LW I would be really pissed at my wife. I also understand about desperately wanting a child and seeing the window for that close. I was unable to get pregnant successfully for over three years and at one point we were told that I would never have a biological child, and my husband did not want to adopt and we had run out of money to even consider something like donor eggs. I had to think long and hard about whether I wanted a happy relationship with my husband or adoption as a single parent. Therapy helped. I chose my husband and am glad I did.

A: It’s hard for me to get behind being mad at someone for wanting a child when she didn’t expect to. Frustrated, sure. But mad? I don’t know. Everything around wanting kids, not wanting kids, infertility, and mismatched goals is just so emotional and often so unfair.

