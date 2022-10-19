I’m 10 Weeks Postpartum. My Mother-in-Law Is Obsessed With Me Losing the Baby Weight.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I had my second baby via C-section 10 weeks ago. Recovery has gone well, but I haven’t overly pushed myself on activity other than trying to go for a daily walk when weather allows and, of course, taking care of my 2 under 2. I am very comfortable with the focus being on us bonding as a family right now and not me getting back into shape as quickly as I possibly can, although I was all belly and not far off from where I was pre-pregnancy. When my husband returned to work after 4 weeks, my MIL let me know she was available to come to the house nearly anytime to help out or watch the kids while I took care of whatever I needed. After that, the suggestions of what I could do while she watched the kids got more specific—maybe I wanted to go to the gym, or on a run or swim or just do a workout downstairs uninterrupted, but never a trip to the grocery store or to just take a nap! At first I laughed it off and told her I hadn’t even been cleared for physical activity outside of walking yet and wouldn’t be until my 8-week postpartum appointment. After that appointment, her offers increased to nearly everyday, again always suggesting physical activities I could go complete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When I took her up on her offer of watching the kids last week so I could go get a haircut, she seemed disappointed that that’s what I was doing and I told her I was perfectly happy focusing on our family for right now until we had a bit more of a routine down then I’d start adding back some of the more physical things I’d done before. When my husband got home that day he asked how my first gym visit had gone. Apparently my MIL had called him on her way over to the house excited that I had asked her to come over so I could get to the gym, even though he’d thought I had a haircut.

Advertisement

I asked him to please address her apparent obsession with me getting back to the gym as apparently me speaking to her wasn’t getting through. He called her to talk about it, and she told him that I’ve “always been so in-shape that she’s really concerned about seeing me this way” and is sure I am not happy with myself and should be working on it to avoid issues like depression. He shut her down and told her there is nothing wrong with my body as it is and that she needs to stop commenting on it, which I really appreciate. Since then I’ve found I just don’t want to be around her—i ignore her calls/texts, and I stayed home when my husband and kids went for dinner this past weekend. I feel perfectly happy with my body until she’s around, and I find myself very aware of how “wrong” she apparently thinks it is. Do I just give myself time to get over it, or is there some additional way I can address this with her to move on?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— A Little Softer, And Perfectly Fine With It

Dear A Little Softer,

One thing people really can’t stand is a woman who is happy with her body! Diet culture and our fatphobic society tell us we must always be striving and starving for a “better” aka smaller body, so to those people it feels like you’re somehow getting away with something when you decide to opt out of a system that is actively making them miserable.

I kind of get it—if I had been hungry my whole life, denying myself the simple pleasure of a slice of birthday cake, I might also be mad at women who simply choose to accept their bodies as they are.

The troll in me wants to tell you to take her up on her babysitting offers so you can go places other than the gym, like, I don’t know, The Cheesecake Factory? (They have a lot of kinds of cheesecake, you’ll love it.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moving your body is obviously great and good for you, but it really doesn’t sound like it’s your physical health (and certainly not your mental health!) your mother-in-law is worried about. Your decision to prioritize this precious and fleeting time with your new baby over doing an hour on the Stairmaster is a perfectly good and reasonable decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, good for your husband for standing up to your MIL and setting a boundary on your behalf. I fear she may need to hear it directly from you, so if she does try to push a workout on you again, calmly reinforce that boundary. If it turns out that she is still not willing to respect your clearly stated boundary, you’re under no obligation to spend any more time with her than is absolutely necessary. Respecting our boundaries is just the price of doing business with us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not the least of which because, while it sounds like you are admirably secure with yourself and have the rare and amazing gift of a healthy body image, you don’t want her spouting this kind of body-shaming rhetoric around your impressionable children. Shut it down, politely but firmly, before it becomes a bigger issue.

Dear Care and Feeding,

This is not a question but a statement to your readers. I wrote to you as “Late Thirties Longing,” and you gave me a kind, understanding answer (thank you!) to my question about whether I’d like to try for another child after my experiences with Bipolar Disorder I when my only child was born. What shocked me was the comment section, in which many people wrote variations upon “mentally ill person, stop having children, it’s selfish for you to reproduce.” These responses suggested that because I have bipolar disorder I am not fit to be a parent, not worthy of reproducing, and that my genes should not be passed on, since we wouldn’t want to create more people like me. Naively, I hadn’t realized anyone would respond that way: it wasn’t at all what I was asking. Like many mothers, I am imperfect but in D.W. Winnicott’s terms, “good enough”: capable of expressing warm, consistent love and guidance and able to learn from my mistakes. I’d like to ask these Slate readers to turn inward and ask themselves why, after learning about my bipolar disorder, they presumed that could not be the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At first, I had the desire to tell these readers about all the ways that I am “high-functioning,” a “productive member of society” and all the ways that my household is “respectable”—but, actually, that’s beside the point. Throughout history, many vulnerable and marginalized groups have been told that they do not deserve to reproduce. This is an expression of eugenics. If you are a parent or caregiver who feels this way about people living with mental illness or any other group, please examine your own attitudes. Mental health struggles are common, and I hope that you will be able to show up in your community with openness and care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Late Thirties Asking For Change

Dear Late Thirties Asking For Change,

Advertisement

Hi, it’s so nice to hear from you again. I know this is more of a public service announcement (which I love!) than a question, but your message raises a question I’ve been dying to answer: “Can people living with mental illness be good parents?”

I’m so glad you brought up the “good enough” mother. This concept was first introduced to me by an excellent addiction therapist (Hi Sarah!) and I found it to be extremely helpful. The theory, as you said, comes from Donald Woods Winnicott, a pediatrician and psychoanalyst who introduced it in 1953. According to the good doc, you do not have to be a perfect mother in order to raise a well-adjusted child. The “good enough mother” is one who takes care of her baby’s basic needs, physically and emotionally. If your child feels safe and loved, your imperfections are not likely to damage them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m a recovering alcoholic, and I’ve been on some form of SSRI for depression since my late teens. When I was trying to get certified as a foster parent, I worried that these facts would work against me in the process. What I found was that having these experiences was seen as an asset, because some children in foster care struggle with similar issues.

Recently, the US. Preventive Services Task Force recommended all children 8 and older be screened for anxiety, and children over 12 be screened for depression. Some kids are going to have their own struggles with mental health and other issues, in childhood or later on. My son has been to meetings with me since he was young enough to be worn in a carrier, he knows I’m in therapy, he knows I take medication to “help keep my brain healthy,” and he knows I used to have trouble when I drank alcohol, so I stopped. As a result, I hope that if my son ever struggles with addiction or other mental health issues, he will know where to go for help, and that it is OK to do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seeing their parents dealing with something difficult can be hugely educational for kids. Seeing parents make mistakes, then own up to those mistakes and apologize and course correct, is educational. Perfect, picturesque parents are great in theory, but hard times and wrong turns are also a part of life that they will someday need to know how to cope with.

Anyone who thinks perfection is a prerequisite for parenthood or any other human activity is probably imposing their own special kind of harm on their children. And should those children ever struggle with their mental health, as many will, I truly hope they will approach the issue with a lot more compassion.

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a freshman in high school. I’ve suspected that I’ve had neurodivergencies such as ADHD and autism for years, but when I brought it up to my mom a few years ago, she said that I was just making up excuses for not turning in my homework on time. This year, however, my mom finally decided to get me evaluated for ADHD.

According to my research, they will also test for comorbid conditions, including autism. I believe that my gravitation to having a routine is a symptom of autism, among other things, but my mom doesn’t seem to be very open to that possibility (she likes to guess if people are “on the spectrum”), and I’m concerned that if I get a diagnosis it’ll ruin our already precarious relationship. I’m also concerned that it will take too long to obtain a diagnosis for it to benefit me in any way until next school year, as my consult before the evaluation isn’t until February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have two questions for you: First, how do I ask for a few minor accommodations in order to learn better in this new environment? Second, how do I keep my relationship with my mother post-diagnosis?

— Undiagnosed Distress

Dear Undiagnosed Distress,

Hi there, and welcome (potentially) to the neurodivergent cool kids club! Like a lot of women who get overlooked as kids, I was diagnosed with ADHD late in life, around age 31. I can deeply relate to your letter—people thought that I was just making excuses, or being careless or lazy, because of the symptoms of my ADHD! Honestly, I thought the same thing about myself, because I didn’t understand why I simply couldn’t remember to do important things, or manage my time well, or complete tasks that seemed to be easy for everyone else.

Advertisement

I strongly recommend you go through with the evaluation. ADHD and autism both have correlations with other mental health issues like depression and anxiety, largely because we internalize our symptoms—it’s easy to be depressed or anxious when you feel like you’re inherently defective in some way. Having those diagnoses is proof to yourself that you aren’t careless, you aren’t lazy, your brain just works differently. And being diagnosed with ADHD or autism or anything else means you can start to learn how to cope with those differences.

Advertisement

February seems far away, but if you are diagnosed, you can request accommodations to help you manage your schoolwork, like extra time for tests or homework assignments and the ability to take breaks between assignments. In the meantime, you can research organizational strategies like establishing a schedule homework time and location or working with a “study buddy” who keeps you focused and accountable.

Advertisement

It sounds like your mom may not understand what it means to be neurodivergent; sadly, some people never will. My hope is that if you do receive official diagnoses, she will be more motivated to learn, out of love for you. Perhaps hearing it from a professional will get through to her. If she’s willing, there are therapists who specialize in training and education for parents of children with ADHD or autism. ADDitude, the magazine dedicated to autism, also has an ADHD Parenting class that can be downloaded online. AutismSpeaks.org is a great autism resource and has an autism parenting guide.

Advertisement

But however your mom feels, you are the one who will be living with your potential diagnoses for the rest of your life. People with these disorders can be pretty special – we think and see the world in creative and unique ways, and we can be very successful in life despite our challenges. But we do need help to understand and manage our disorders. The sooner you can get that, the more likely you’ll be to thrive and grow into your best beautiful nuerodivergent self.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Monday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have been fostering kids of all ages for nearly 20 years. We also had an adopted daughter, “Angel,” who came into our lives at age 14 after a complicated and painful experience with her biological family. We love her and tried to get her the best therapy and resources we could. Angel was in a lot of pain the whole time we were with her, and died a year ago, barely into adulthood.

We took a break from fostering in the past two years, first to help Angel with her attempts to go into drug treatment, and then to grieve her loss. I still grieve and miss Angel, but I’m also ready to return to fostering. My husband surprised me by saying that after Angel, he wasn’t sure if he’d ever be able to do it again, that the pain was too much. But for me, it’s a way to honor Angel, and it is both painful and rewarding as an experience. Plus, the need is incredibly high in our area. How do we come to the same page about this? I’d be willing to wait, but not stop forever. I want to honor my husband’s needs as well though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Cycling Through Grief

Dear Cycling Through Grief,

I am so sorry for your loss, which is truly every parent’s worst nightmare. My son is also adopted through foster care, so I am very familiar with the trauma kids undergo in the system.

I can understand that you want to make some kind of meaning of what happened by fostering more children. And I wonder if maybe a part of you wants to keep busy and find distraction from your grief? I know it is heartbreaking to think about the extent of the need, but as much as we wish we could, we cannot single-handedly meet that need and provide a home for every child who needs one. Your husband also has needs in order to process his grief, and he’s been clear about expressing them.

Advertisement

The experience of fostering a child is, as you say, both painful and rewarding. Parenting children who have experienced various forms of trauma is a special skill and requires you to be entirely present. It is not something you can do if your heart’s not in it. Your husband is just not ready.

For now, why not find other ways to be involved, like volunteering your time with or donating to foster youth, becoming a mentor, or providing training and support to other foster parents? Maybe your husband will reach a place in his healing process where he feels ready to foster again, but you simply can’t force it in the meantime. You are still grieving also, so take the time to focus on that process and experience your grief, because until they invent a better way (fingers crossed for a helicopter over), the only way out is truly through.

—Emily

More Advice From Slate

My husband and I have been married for 15 years, and we have two elementary-age kids. A few months ago, I discovered, by accident, that my spouse had long been out of work and had hidden this from me (including lying when I asked specific questions). He had secretly opened multiple credit cards (bills only came to his email) and incurred over $100,000 in debt. What should I do?