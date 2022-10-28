My Sister’s Dog Is Dead. My Daughter Is Convinced It’s Her Fault.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My sister and brother-in-law put their dog down after it bit my 10-year-old daughter on the face out of nowhere.

My kid is beside herself with guilt. She keeps blaming herself, saying it’s her fault the dog is dead. My husband, my sister, my BIL, and I have all told her multiple times that this isn’t her fault. She was just playing board games with her cousins on the floor when the dog growled and went for her. I’ve told her that the dog had something wrong with its brain that made it act like that, and this was the same as putting a dog to sleep because its body was really sick. Yesterday, she got upset before we went to see my mother-in-law, saying that if grandma’s dog bites her, it will die too. I don’t know if this is all coming from her or if her cousins are maybe blaming her. Do you have any advice for how to help her get over these feelings of guilt?

—No One’s Fault

Dear NOF,

Continue to remind her, as you have, that this dog was not well and that there wasn’t any other option but to put him down; what he did to her was bad enough, but it could have been much worse and it was important to protect people from the harm he was capable of causing. Let her know that there was nothing she did to cause the dog to attack. We can’t live safely among dogs that bite people, which is why it is a standard practice to put them down when they behave in such a way. Ask her whether she blame a someone else for his death, if they had been bitten?

I would try to figure out if your daughter is hearing negative comments from her cousins. If they have been pointing a finger at her, it’s important that they, too, are made to understand exactly what happened and why there was no other solution but to put down the dog.

This is all fairly recent, so it’s not surprising that your daughter is having a hard time coping with what happened. Considering both the trauma of the attack itself and the dog’s subsequent euthanization, you may want to give some thought to getting your daughter into therapy or counseling. She’s obviously got some big feelings to contend with, and it may be useful for her to talk to a professional about what she is feeling.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a mom in a complicated blended family. My ex-husband and I have a 16-year-old daughter “Wren” together. I’m remarried with no other kids. He is now married to his former mistress, and they have a 17-year-old son “Aaron” together. We coparent politely but disagree harshly about many things.

One of those things has been Aaron’s fixation on incel/men’s rights type-figures, and his belief in their philosophy. I find this extremely alarming and multiple conversations about it have gone nowhere. Recently, an adult coworker at Wren’s job attempted to violently sexually assault her in an unambiguous, caught-on-camera type of way. We got Wren into therapy, we’re pressing charges, and she’s in the process of healing with support from both her parents.

Aaron is reeling from a real-life exposure to this common experience, and it’s shaking the foundations of his former worldview, which I guess is good? But he cannot stop talking about it, making himself the center of every conversation, every family therapy session, and every interaction. I know he genuinely loves his sister and is horrified to learn about this, but it’s exhausting and distracting, and she complains it makes it hard for her to work on healing and moving on. Any suggestions?

—Seismic Shifts

Dear SS,

You should talk to your ex about how Aaron’s behavior is making it more difficult for Wren to heal. Explain how his self-centered attitude distracts from the true issue at hand—that something terrible happened to his sister—and talk about how family therapy sessions need to adjust to focus primarily on her experience. You should also talk to the family therapist about how Aaron manages to suck up the air in the room during your sessions.

Talk to Wren about how Aaron’s actions have made her feel. Empathize, and let her know she isn’t wrong to feel bothered by how he’s taking up space here. Advocate for her, as I’m sure you do, when you talk to your ex; Aaron must learn how to balance his own feelings about what happened to his sister without getting in the way of her healing process. If Wren has only been talking to a therapist with other family members present, you may want to give her the chance to have one-on-one sessions so that she can talk at length about her own processing without having to share that time with Aaron.

Also, you have my complete sympathy for having to not just navigate this awful thing that has happened to your daughter, but for dealing with the stickiness of coparenting with your husband’s former mistress—and now having to deal with their son’s men’s rights activism shit. Hopefully, this experience will have a long-term impact on Aaron’s worldview and has effectively challenged some of the awful things he had come to believe to be true about the world, and gender. If he has spent a good deal of time embracing incel/men’s right’s philosophy, it’s not entirely surprising that he’s managed to center himself during this ordeal, as he’s been exposed to the idea that men’s needs and concerns are the most urgent and important of all. I am wishing you the very best as you and Wren continue to heal.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I met my now wife when her daughter, Ariel (not her real name) from her previous marriage was five months old. I’ve been in her life ever since, and she is now four years old. In that time, we also conceived our own little girl who is now 16 months old. I love both of these little girls wholeheartedly and think of them both as equally my children. No matter what comes, as long as I draw breath on this earth, I will think of Ariel as my child and I will take care of her in any way I possibly can. Ariel calls me dad and has no idea that, biologically, I am not actually her ancestor. I’ve never met or communicated with Ariel’s biological father, but by all accounts, he is a violent, malignant narcissist. He knows very well that she exists, but has never met her, has no desire to be in her life, and does not provide any support. As far as my wife and I are concerned, it would be great if he were just swallowed up by the earth, never to heard from again.

How do we slowly break the truth to Ariel? Are there children’s books about this that we can read to her to normalize this? Part of me is tempted to just rewrite history for her and never reveal the truth, but I know that won’t work and will only result in her world being completely rocked when she inevitably learns the truth. How do we make this feel normal and ok for her? How do we slowly and casually convey that it was her biological father’s failing, not hers?

—Ariel’s Dad

Dear AD,

I know this is daunting, but I think you should tell Ariel the truth about her background sooner than later. The older she is when she finds out, the more likely that she will feel somehow deceived about her own history. Allow her to begin processing this information now, or in the near future, while she is still very young and beginning to understand her place in the world to begin with.

Explain to Ariel that before you and her mother were married, her mother was married to another man. He wasn’t a very good man and the marriage didn’t last, but one beautiful thing came of it: the birth of a daughter. When that daughter was just a small baby, her mother met someone else–her own version of a Prince Charming. He came into her life and vowed to love her and her daughter forever, and since then, he has done just that. Let her know that this information may seem surprising or even scary, but that it doesn’t change anything about who she is or who her father is. Let her know that your place in her life is permanent, and that you will always be her one and only father.

Try not to focus on her biological dad, though she’ll undoubtedly have questions, and instead, let the driving story be about the father that she does have: you. Talk about why you love her, how you love her and that you plan to do so for the rest of your life. Explain the concept of adoption and what it means to raise a child that didn’t come from you, and let her know that there are children being raised all over the worlds by parents who are bound to them by love, not by blood.

I wasn’t able to find any children’s books specifically about adoption through marriage, and most books that talk about blended families focus on stepparents who come into a child’s life much later. Todd Parr’s The Family Book may be helpful; it talks about the different configurations of people who can make up a family and helps normalize the idea that family doesn’t look just one way. I am a huge proponent of therapy and I think it might be worthwhile to schedule a session for you, your wife and Ariel to talk about this new information that she’ll be receiving. It’s a lot for a little person to take in, but I really do believe it will be easier for her to understand if she finds out now than if she continues believing that you are her biological father, only to have the world snatched from beneath her feet when she finds out the truth.

If you haven’t already, you may consider taking steps to legally adopt Ariel. Make it so that this awful guy can never crawl out of his hole and interrupt her life; this will also protect you if, God forbid, something happens to your wife. Best of luck to you and your little girl.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a teenager. Lately, I have noticed a habit of my mom’s that has kind of been bothering me. My mom always criticizes people behind their back. Sometimes, for example, she will make rude comments about one of my friends gaining weight. My mom has told me that if I was chubbier, she would not let me wear things like crop tops or shorts, but because I am “skinny,” it’s fine. It kind of hurts my feelings because I have always been very insecure about my weight, and I have always felt fat. I’m just scared that if I gain weight my mom will straight up tell me that I look bad in certain articles of clothing. Also, when we leave a friend’s house after a get together, she will tell me “Did you see how so-and-so was acting? She was talking so much.” My mom also gossips a lot on the phone with her friends. She picks apart every interaction. She always assumes that she is the “correct” one, and I feel like she never puts herself in other people’s shoes. Sometimes she will even make comments about people she sees crossing the street like “Why is that woman wearing that? It looks so ugly” or “Did you see that kid walking like a hunchback? He looks like you.”

All these comments make me feel even more self-conscious and insecure, and I get nervous doing the most mundane things because I am scared that someone else is watching me and making fun of me like how my mom does to other people. I have expressed this to her and she has said, “Wow, I didn’t know I couldn’t even talk about things like this with my own daughter. You know everyone does this right?” Besides, I just do not feel good making rude comments about others behind their back, but my mom says I am being too sensitive and that I always side with other people and not her. She says it is fine as long as I do not say it to their face. What do you think? Am I being too sensitive?

—Sensitive Soul

Dear SS,

I’m so sorry you’re struggling with this. Your mother sounds pretty insecure. People who tend to talk a lot of crap about other folks usually don’t feel very good about themselves. Unfortunately, what your mom doesn’t seem realize is that her negative talk can have an impact on how you feel about yourself. Please don’t take her words as evidence that most other people are walking around saying similar things, because they aren’t (and if they are, it’s because of their own internal issues, not related to anything that you’ve done.)

It’s hard accepting that our parents are flawed. We expect them to set an example for us, to lead us. But in some ways, your mother isn’t able to do that. Her insecurities have led her to become someone who talks badly about other people, including kids, for no good reason. You have to use her behavior as an example of how not to think, how not to regard people, and how not to make yourself feel better by putting down others.

You should continue to let your mother know how you feel about her comments, even if it doesn’t seem like she’s willing to change them. I’d love to tell you that one day, you’ll get through to her, but that may not be the case. Your mom is an adult and has probably had these same habits since she was close to your age. I would strongly advise you to try and tune your mother’s negativity out to the best of your ability. When she starts trashing someone, think about how small she must feel inside to say such things. I know it won’t be easy, but try not to let her get to you. She’s suffering in her own way, do what you can to protect yourself from that. You don’t have to let her comments slide, but it may not be worth arguing with her about if she isn’t going to do anything but defend herself.

No matter what, please do remember that this is your mom’s problem, not yours. You aren’t being too sensitive. You’re having a fair reaction to a grown woman who is acting like an immature child. Sending you lots of love.

—Jamilah

My husband and I have a frequent disagreement on our 3-year-old and her love for dresses and all things pink! For the first two years of her life, she was constantly mistaken for a boy because she wore gender-neutral clothes. We direct her towards books and other media that do not represent traditional gender roles (no sparkle princesses!). We ask friends and family to refrain from commenting on her appearance and clothing, if they can help it, and to instead focus on skills or interests. However, our daughter adores the color pink, insists on wearing dresses, and is currently obsessed with accessories. I am fine with this, but my husband is not. What should we do?