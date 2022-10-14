I’m Tired of People’s Very Wrong Assumptions About My Fiancée and Me

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My fiancée and I are both 28. I am tall with long hair and a beard and a gut. People tend to think I’m in my late 30s. My girlfriend is short, has a “baby face” and a high voice; people sometimes think she is a high schooler. When we’re out, people sometimes give us weird looks. A few times, folks have commented on how nice it is that a dad is spending time with his daughter.

My girlfriend and I have been dating for four years, are in a relatively secure place financially, and are trying for a baby. My brother keeps telling me that before I have a kid I should shave and cut my hair so that people think I’m closer to my age (underneath all the hair I have a baby face as well), so that my kids wouldn’t have to watch people give their dad weird looks. When we started dating, my girlfriend was in a stage of life where she was trying a lot of things to change her appearance (such as wearing more formal clothes, wearing contacts instead of glasses, cutting her hair), and none of them made her look closer to her actual age, so she just decided to dress how she wanted and let society judge her how they would. So if anyone was going to make this relationship “look right,” it would be me. I have heard of people being harassed in public for all sorts of nonsensical reasons, but no one has yelled at me before. I could imagine it would be traumatizing for a kid to have that happen to their father. Is this something I should actually worry about?

—Age Gap

Dear AG,

You could change your hair in a way that makes you look closer to your age, which may stop people from making an uncomfortable and inaccurate assumption about you and your girlfriend. I think the question here is, does it bother you enough to want to change your appearance? I would assume you have long hair and a beard because you like that look, and that your girlfriend finds you attractive with that look. Are the comments and looks from strangers frequent enough that they are impacting your quality of life and making it difficult for you to enjoy yourselves in public? Or is this something that has happened on a few unpleasant but isolated occasions?

I understand why your brother is concerned that the staring and confusion from other people will increase when a child is brought into the equation, but only you and your girlfriend can determine if this is problem enough for you to change. It’s also possible that pregnancy and having a child will find your girlfriend looking more mature than she does now—something that will happen over time even if you all don’t have children (I also think that seeing her with a child will help people realize that she is a small adult.) It doesn’t sound to me like you particularly want to change your appearance, but it should bring you some comfort to know that if things ever did get out of hand with harassment from strangers that all you’d need to do is to shave and you can bring a stop to it. For now, I suggest you focus on family planning instead of worrying about people and their assumptions. Good luck to you as you prepare for parenthood.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter, “Marcie,” is a sophomore in high school. Her English class is currently reading a book about the Iranian Revolution. Today, her class was assigned a project that deals with the protests currently happening in Iran. Most of the project seemed interesting and educational, but there is one part that I have a problem with: the students are being asked to make a meme about the protests.

I am not the most Internet-savvy person, but I am fairly sure that memes are supposed to be funny. I think it is disrespectful to ask students to make memes about protests in which women and girls are literally for protesting for basic human rights.

I am not sure how to respond to this. Marcie is scared of explaining the offensiveness of this project to her teacher, because she doesn’t want any retaliation. She suggested taking it to the administration. However, I feel that it is best to talk to the teachers first in situations like this. What do you think we should do about this assignment, if anything?

—Not Funny

Dear NF,

I think it’s worth acknowledging that social media has played a role in the Iranian uprisings, as it has become an important tool in justice movements across the globe. Meme-making has become one of the ways that people use social media to communicate about serious issues that impact them, and while there is usually an element of humor to them, they aren’t exclusively used to be “ha-ha” funny anymore. The teacher might’ve seen memes as a tool to get his younger students engaged with the material. However, I can also understand why you and your daughter aren’t comfortable with this assignment (and that perhaps the teacher hasn’t done a very good job of contextualizing why they assigned meme-making for such a weighty topic).

I wouldn’t suggest escalating this to administration without engaging the teacher first. Perhaps you can urge Marcie to consider writing to her instructor about her concerns. I think a heartfelt letter outlining why she thinks the assignment missed the mark could be effective if her teacher is thoughtful and open-minded. Of course, we know this isn’t the case with all teachers, but I think it’s worth trying because it seems your daughter feels very passionately about this issue. If the teacher’s response is somehow unkind or inappropriate, then it may be time to go above their head. But for now, I think the right thing to do is for your daughter to let him know how she feels, and for you to echo those sentiments in your own letter, or via an in-person meeting. You might learn that there is sound reasoning behind the assignment.

You can also let Marcie know that it’s OK from abstaining from the assignment if it won’t have a significant impact on her grade. I think your daughter can learn a valuable lesson here about the importance of speaking up about something that matters to her. Even if the outcomes aren’t what you would have desired, it will mean a lot to her to know that her parent has her back and that even teachers deserve to be challenged at times. Wishing you both the best as you navigate this situation.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter, “Becky” just entered high school this academic year. Becky was the top student in her middle school and more than a little proud of her academic achievements. She’s doing well in her new classes, but ran into a snag with “Evan,” a boy in her classes who came from a different middle school.

According to my daughter, Evan is a genius, and she’s waffled back and forth about him. Half the time she’s furious that there’s someone in the school usurping her rightful place as future valedictorian, and without much apparent effort at that. The other half of the time she crushes on him and talks about him in the sort of gushing tones that really helps me practice my polite smile.

This is also the first time she’s really noticed a boy, and it seems to be hitting her hard. I want to be supportive of her, but I’m really not even sure what that entails. I’m not even sure how to help her get what she wants, since what she wants seems to change every two or three days. I also think that it’s probably for the best for her that she was rocked out of her complacency in academics. I had some worries about her when she got to university, and in some way it’s good to see how big the pond can be now and not then. Maybe the best way is to just let her go through this on her own, but I do want to help if I can. Can I?

—Not Sure How to Support

Dear NSHtS,

It sounds like your daughter has her first big crush–albeit a complicated one, as he is also her chief academic rival. The most important thing you can do for her now is hear her out. When she wants to gush, let her gush without reminding her that just a few days ago, she was complaining about Evan’s test scores. When she wants to vent about his grades, allow her to have those feelings without bringing up the kind things she’s said about him previously. Allow her to experience the ups and downs of liking someone for the first time, without judgement.

That said, you shouldn’t allow her to get into a spiral about Evan’s academic gifts. When she’s feeling anxious about how he’s performing compared to her, remind her that she is her only true competition, and there’s no one else she should be comparing herself to at school. While becoming valedictorian is a very noble aspiration, she shouldn’t overly attach herself to that goal; instead, encourage her to focus on being the best student she can be while also enjoying school as much as she can.

Other than that, there’s not much for you to do here. She likes a boy, sometimes she can’t stand the boy. This may be the first time she’s been down this road, but it won’t be the last. Buckle up, puberty is here! Be prepared to support Becky through some big emotions in the years to come. She’ll be fine, and so will you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

When I was between the ages of four and ten years old, I got bullied. There was this girl “Lola” who would purposely exclude me from things she was doing. For example, she would tell me she was having a day where it was just her and [insert my friends’ name/s] and I couldn’t play along. I put up with this for SIX WHOLE YEARS. The teachers never did anything about it.

Now, many years later, I’m still struggling when people don’t want me around. I have trouble handling learning about a birthday party I wasn’t invited to (even though I hate birthday parties–I’m an introvert) to a friend saying they’re busy when I call. It gives me this full-blown feeling of “Oh god what have I done?”-style panic and it makes me so angry with the person, who in most instances has done nothing wrong.

It seeps into family life as well. If my sister doesn’t want me to be in her room, I panic. It happens basically any time there is a situation I am not included in. I think it links back to when Lola was bullying me and left me out of things.

I would feel so bad talking to anyone about these feelings; Lola is actually my friend now. She apologized and is really, really nice nowadays. I wouldn’t want to go to therapy as I would have to ask my parents, and they’d ask why, and it would all seem a bit weird because I’m 12, and I don’t think they even know that I know what therapy is. Help!

–Left Out

Dear LO,

I am so sorry that you had that experience when you were younger and that your teachers didn’t support you when you were feeling left out. I am also sorry that you are continuing to have challenges that may be related to how Lola treated you. I know the idea of talking to someone about what happened with her may not sound very appealing, but I think it would be the best way for you to cope with the feelings you are having now. You are very good at articulating how Lola’s treatment made you feel in the past and how it seems connected to what you are dealing with today.

Your parents may be surprised to hear you talk about therapy (and I can say with near certainty they know what therapy is), but there’s nothing weird about it at all. I think they would be proud to know that you are so in tune with what you’re feeling inside, and that you’re able to articulate it to them. I strongly encourage you to consider talking to your parents about what is going on and asking them if you could talk to a therapist, or a school counselor, about what you are managing. You deserve to feel good, secure, and comfortable in your environment. A therapist can help you to make peace with what happened with Lola and to come up with ways to manage the feelings of isolation and rejection that you experience when people aren’t available to you.

As you get older, the sort of feelings you’re experiencing now can increase and make it harder for you to function normally, so it would be really good for you to address these issues now. Open up to your parents, talk about what happened with Lola, and ,what’s happening now and let them get you the sort of support you need. You sound like an amazing young lady, and I hope things turn around for you soon.

—Jamilah

