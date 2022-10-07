I Gave My Husband Permission to Pursue His Fantasy. Uh, Bad Idea.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My husband and I are high school sweethearts and have been together for over 15 years but we are at a serious impasse. Over the years, the last five to seven, he has expressed his desires for more/different sexual experiences. We agreed that he could have a “side piece” as long as certain boundaries were kept. I don’t know if I’ve ever been fully comfortable with this but I don’t want to leave him so I’ve been trying out of love. Every time he finds someone he may be interested in and I get wind, I LOSE MY MIND. He gets upset because he says we have talked about it and I have agreed and keep changing my mind. I understand that is not fair to him but I have no idea how to proceed. Neither of us wants a divorce but I have no idea how to keep the peace. I get upset and distant and in turn, he feels super guilty and doesn’t end up going through with going to see these girls. He’s fed up and we’re going through a rough patch. Any advice?

—The Lost Wife

Dear Lost Wife,

Your inconsistency may not be “fair” to him, but his determination to forge an arrangement that you’re clearly not comfortable with is not “fair” to you. It’s rare to find a set-it-and-forget-it style open relationship; they generally require constant communication and, in my experience, room to shift as emotions dictate. It’s wise to build them to bend. Feelings aren’t fixed, and relationships don’t have codified rules like sports. We’re all feeling our way through. If you “LOSE YOUR MIND” from your husband’s mere interest in a prospective partner, I can only imagine what you’d do if he actually hooked up. I’m guessing that he’d prefer not to imagine that at all, but that’s not a responsible strategy here.

You both have needs and they’re in conflict. You lose out if he has extracurricular sex; he loses out if he doesn’t. There’s a lot of jealousy literature out there specifically targeted for people in nonmonogamous relationships. You could try The Jealousy Workbook for example—since you didn’t say exactly what bothers you about the idea of your husband sleeping with someone else and seem unsure about your exact level of comfort, it might be useful to figure out what exactly about this eats at you. There are also couples counselors that specifically concentrate on ethical nonmonogamy (and resources to find them like this one) who may be able to help you work through this—or at least work to a better understanding. Some people are monogamous, some people aren’t! This might just be, unfortunately, a mismatch but there is a lot more talking to do before you actually call it quits. Good luck!

Dear How to Do It,

Been married 50 years soon. Recently my lovely wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and what little sex we had was lost. I’d love to meet someone for a sexual relationship but I would never want to leave my wife. I just don’t think it would be right, also I prefer honesty so having a relationship with another woman, other than sexual just isn’t likely. Even just talking to someone that’s in a similar situation would be wonderful until we could meet in person. I’m also my wife’s caregiver and our home’s caretaker which includes our two rescues. Any suggestions? Where should I begin this journey?

—Waiting In Wilton Manors

Dear Wilton Manors,

There are no easy choices here, and I’m sorry to read about what you and your wife are going through. Losing someone you love is tough; watching them fade must be excruciating. The notion of the caretaker finding a lover while still married to their spouse with Alzheimer’s is, naturally, controversial. Many people take, “’Til death do us part” literally. Dan Gasby famously started a relationship while his wife, former model and food impresario B. Smith was still alive, and he got a lot of shit from the public for it. However, his daughter gave her blessing (“Thank God,” was her reaction) as did the co-writer of Gasby and Smith’s book, Before I Forget. Rebecca de Saintonge’s 2015 memoir, One Yellow Door, focused on the ethical quandary she faced when she found another partner as she took care of her husband with dementia. (I’m generally loath to recommend overtly religious reading, for fear of passing on proselytizing, and I haven’t read this particular book, but it is my suspicion that de Saintonge’s Christian faith only layers complexity on top of an already complicated situation).The Guardian summarized de Saintonge’s philosophy regarding her decision to take another partner: “Rebecca maintains it is less about infidelity than fidelity; less about breaking her marriage vows and more about the lengths to which some people must sometimes go to stay faithful on their own terms, in a way that makes life bearable for all those most closely affected.”

Having another person may in fact make you a better caretaker to your wife, according to some experts like geriatric psychiatrist William Uffner who explored the issue in this AARP article. I’m not sure how present your wife is, but of course, if you are to go through with the outside sex you are considering, there is a possibility that she could be hurt if she finds out.

This column is decidedly anti-cheating, but I think this situation is more complex than most of the situations we receive along those lines. You are doing the right thing by taking care of your wife, but it strikes me that this relationship may now (and, in any event, will soon enough) no longer look anything like the relationship you signed up for. Doing what you need to cope and hang in there should be a priority.

No matter what you end up deciding, you should probably start slowly. You may find someone in a similar situation via alz connected, an online network for people affected by Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association has a searchable database of support groups that may give you some IRL support. That organization also has a 24-hour hotline (1-800-272-3900) you can call for general support. Good luck—I really feel for you and I wish the best for you and your wife.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m in a really weird place and I don’t even know “How to Do It” because I’m not doing it and I can’t even imagine “doing it” ever again. I’m a 48-year-old cis woman. I’ve been married twice and I’ve had a rollicking sex life with men and women from the time I first started having sex at 17 until I just left my ex-husband a year and a half ago.

We hooked up a bit after but I haven’t had sex in a year now. And, the thing is… I cannot even fathom having sex again. Now, this is not my hormones. I’ve been tested and I’m actually not close to menopause. It’s just me. I can’t imagine dating. I don’t even find anyone attractive. I certainly don’t think anyone would find me attractive either (although I know that’s silly because I’m not ugly). Is it possible to become a late-onset asexual? I am not at all embracing this—as a matter of fact, I’m sort of horrified and in mourning for that part of my life that I loved. I don’t know if my last relationship ruined me for all people or not. Is it just age? Is it normal for people my age never to have sex again? I do have a sex drive and I pleasure myself often—I just simply cannot imagine being intimate with a partner again. Have I just had enough sex for life?

—Ace in the Hole

Dear Ace in the Hole,

I ran your question by asexuality educator and writer Cody Daigle-Orians, author of the upcoming book I Am Ace. Daigle-Orians came out as ace when he was 42, so I figured he might have some insight into what you’re going through. I was right.

“There are asexual folks who come to asexuality at a later stage in life,” he wrote in an email. “Some of us get there because we lacked access to asexuality as an option when we were younger. But some of us meet asexuality as a new phase of experience. Both are authentic ways to inhabit asexuality.”

Daigle-Orians also shared an important distinction: Asexuality is defined by a lack of sexual attraction, not activity. “Asexual folks can still experience arousal (and still want to do something about it),” he explained. “Asexual folks can have high libidos. And while many asexual folks don’t include sex in their relationships and lives, there are sex-favorable ace folks who do.” This is something Angela Chen describes in great detail in her book Ace, which I regularly recommend in this column.

Daigle-Orians also gave really good feedback on the language you used to describe your potential ace orientation. This is important because if asexuality does come to define part of your identity, you’ll want to accept it and even take pride in it, which would mean ridding your vocabulary of language that denigrates asexuality, writes Daigle-Orians:

I don’t know that I’d immediately ascribe this to asexuality and be done with it, however. For many of us, recognizing our asexuality is a relief, an unburdening, a moment when we finally make sense to ourselves. There’s still fear and uncertainty and anxiety to process—being ace in an allonormative world is no small feat—but finding asexuality is finding ourselves. And framings like “late-onset asexual,” which make it sound like a medical condition lurking latent in our body, and the feeling of being “horrified” and “not at all embracing this” raise questions. Asexuality isn’t what we become when the “good parts” of us have changed or disappeared. It’s not the result of a deterioration of self or just a product of getting older. And it’s not what we become when the allosexuality we’ve known is suddenly absent.

I’ll send you out with Daigle-Orians’s final thoughts, which are just as insightful:

Many factors drive complexity in our relationship with sex. It might be worth taking stock of all the changes in the past year and a half that could impact your relationship with sex. If that journey turns up some answers that aren’t asexuality, then great! There’s a clearer path forward. But if there isn’t, and if no longer experiencing sexual attraction and no longer wanting to have sex with a partner is what’s true and authentic to you, then the language of asexuality is there for you.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 31-year-old woman in a relationship with a 55-year-old man for the last seven years, living together for the last four years. I’ve also had several boyfriends previously. In terms of our relationship life is good: we have sex one to two times per week, hand holding or the like (a huge turn-on) whenever we are out together, co-parenting a cat, etc. But in the last few months, I have been suddenly, extremely interested in some of the women passing by.

Though I haven’t shared with my boyfriend, I’ve always been bi but with a limited interest group. All of a sudden, though, it seems to have expanded to pretty much any woman with a cute smile and sexy walk. Is this something that happens when one is in a new decade of life, and how would you suggest I navigate it?! I don’t want to cheat, and most of these new interests I don’t think would be compatible long-term but I can’t help but be intrigued…

—I Thought I Knew My Desires

Dear I Thought I Knew,

Guess it’s just one of those weeks where changes are afoot. But then again, they always are. We grow and change as people with each passing day, and sexuality is not necessarily exempt from this process. Sometimes this change becomes treated like a phenomenon in the press, like the “late-in-life lesbian” items that dotted the media landscape in 2010. Sometimes it’s a much quieter process. I have a feeling it has little to do with your new decade in life, since time is an arbitrary construct. I’m not at all sure where your partner stands on ethical nonmonogamy, but a wife hooking up with another woman, with and without the guy’s participation, is the stuff of many people’s fantasies. It may be risky, but there is a chance that if you tell your guy that you’ve been feeling this way, he may give his blessing for you to experiment. He may want to watch or join. It might open a new realm in your sex life. If he accepts and, in fact, encourages it, you get to have your fun without cheating, your cake while eating it, which is the entire point of having cake. Try that.

—Rich

