Help! My Daughter’s British Bake Off-Themed Halloween Costume Is Wildly Inappropriate.

Dear Prudence,

My daughter “Sarah,” almost 8, got to spend a lot of time with her cool aunt, my free-spirited big sister, this summer. (We had a child care lapse and made an unexpected trip to visit a sick elderly relative.) One thing they did together was watch a very popular baking competition show. Truthfully, it’s a very wholesome show, and now Sarah wants to bake and I get to spend weekend afternoons in the kitchen with her while she does funny British accents, so I’m thrilled to bits. My daughter’s favorite contestant is a Muslim Bangladeshi British woman, and she has asked for copies of her cookbooks and has read about her on the internet a lot. Last weekend, when we were getting ready to make some cookies, she said she wanted to “play Nadiya” and went to grab a towel to cover her head like this woman does. I told her that wasn’t OK, that this woman wore a scarf because of her religion and it wasn’t nice to do that when we don’t follow it, but that she could pretend by doing her fake British accent. Sarah says she plays Nadiya at her aunt’s, and now I’m annoyed. Sarah was further distraught because she was planning to dress as this woman for Halloween. Prudie, my daughter can’t pretend to be this woman by donning a fake hijab in my house, her aunt’s, or for Halloween, can she?

There are two things worth stressing to Sarah at the same time: First, she’s not in trouble for liking Nadiya or wanting to be like her; her admiration is genuine and not driven by any impulse to mock. Second, you can also start talking to her, in age-appropriate ways, about the history of Islamophobia and black- and brownface and why putting on a funny British accent generally isn’t considered rude when imitating other peoples’ accents often is.

Your daughter sounds inquisitive, playful, and warmhearted. Rather than saying, “No, you’re forbidden to do X,” once you’ve talked more about the context and history of such costumes, encourage her to develop a thoughtful, conscientious response that’s neither self-flagellating (since it’s not her fault as an 8-year-old) nor dismissive (since she has to live in the world and can’t shrug off history). That said, I think you’re right to draw the line at letting your daughter put on a hijab for a Halloween costume, and if it becomes necessary you can say: “Sorry, I’m your mom and I said so. You can communicate the persona of Nadiya the baker through some other means.” —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! My Daughter Wants to Wear a Hijab for Halloween.” (Oct. 1, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

The dads I take my kids trick-or-treating with—all neighbors and family friends—bring thermoses full of strong cocktails when we head out. We walk around our neighborhood for maybe two hours, so by the end of the night, some of them are drunk and rowdy. As the only one not to bring a cocktail thermos, I feel embarrassed for the men, because they are not smooth drunks and their kids notice their inebriation, and I get stressed out, because I feel responsible for making sure none of the kids falls behind. Last year when I mentioned that it might not be a great idea to drink during an event primarily centered around our children, they blew me off. I am not looking forward to Halloween this year and am considering taking my kids to my in-laws’ neighborhood for the night. Should I broach this subject again with them or back off?

It will be a memorable Halloween if Dad barfs in the candy bag—at least that will solve the dilemma about what to do with all that junk. The hours are ticking down until the drunken crawl around the neighborhood, but I think you should put on your Carrie Nation costume and send a group email, or call the other fathers, and say after you take your kids out you’d like to invite all the dads back to your house for a well-deserved cocktail. But tell them you’re uncomfortable going around with drinks while supervising the kids. If they blow you off as a milquetoast, gather your kids in the car and tell them the treats are even better in their grandparents’ neighborhood. —Emily Yoffe

From: “Help! Neighborhood Dads Get Drunk While Our Kids Trick-or-Treat.” (Oct. 31, 2011)

Dear Prudence,

My fiancé’s family continues to call me the wrong name—his ex’s name or names that start with the same letter as mine. They rarely get my name correct. We have been together for two years and see them fairly often. His sister does it the most and says she is just scattered, that my name sounds like his ex’s—it doesn’t—and that I am making it hard for her to remember by making a “big deal” out of it. I could understand slipping up a few times when I first met them, but it has become increasingly awkward, feels dismissive and rude, and makes me feel like an outsider or like they preferred his ex. I always respond with “Oh, no, it’s fine” in person, but it bothers me a lot. My fiancé has addressed it with them multiple times. After two years I don’t understand why they still can’t remember my name, and it feels intentional. How do I handle the situation when it happens again?

Since your fiancé’s family members don’t do this with other people, I don’t think you have to worry that there’s a legitimate memory issue here. The whole “I’d remember if you stopped correcting me” excuse reads like a real red flag to me, almost like she’s trying to rub your nose in the fact that she’s getting your name wrong on purpose. Telling you that she’d get your name right if only you stopped caring about being called the wrong name is her way of letting you know that she wants you to chase whatever carrots she chooses to dangle. It feels intentional because it is intentional, and you and your boyfriend should treat it as such. I’m glad he’s already gone to bat for you. I think you should adopt a zero-tolerance policy as a couple—a very reasonable policy in this case!—and stop scheduling new get-togethers if things don’t change. You don’t have to get drawn into any more ridiculous arguments about whether your name is hard to remember. Just say, “My name is X. I need you to use my real name,” and then decline to stick around to be insulted if they pretend that’s too hard. I’m so sorry your fiancé’s family is waging such a petty, low-level war against your self-esteem, and I hope you get to stop spending time with them soon. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Fiancé’s Family Keeps ‘Accidentally’ Calling Me His Ex’s Name.” (Nov. 11, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

I have a scar going across the right side of my face. It starts just beside my right eye and goes down to near the end of my nose. Now, after some cosmetic work, it’s not terribly ugly or gnarly at all, but it is there. I do not mind so much having people ask me where it came from, I’d much rather they ask than be stared at. Unfortunately, the nature of my scar is tragic … and it often causes a whole lot of awkwardness and even more probing questions, ones that I am less comfortable with. The scar came from my mother, who got drunk one night when I was 7 years old, and broke a wine glass across my face. Usually I say something like “Oh, a childhood injury,” but more often than not that leads to the question “Now that’s got to be a great story! What happened!?” Is there an explanation that I can give that won’t give away too much info, but will make it clear the topic isn’t up for discussion anymore?

Oh, my heart lurched when I read how this happened. I hope that your mother got the help she needed and spent the rest of her life trying to repair her relationship with you. This reminds me of Tina Fey’s facial scar. She refused to talk about it for years, but finally the pressure got so great she explained that she was attacked by a stranger when she was a little girl. I can totally understand that your story is one you simply do not want to tell, except to those closest to you. You need to be able to deflect people without going into details. I think this is one of those cases in which a little altering of the truth is perfectly justified. You can say something to the effect that when you were very little you were engaged in horse play and unfortunately a glass was nearby. Then if you’re pressed you can close down the subject out by saying that the whole thing was a traumatic, bloody mess and you’d rather not relive it. —E.Y.

From: “Help! I Hug a Co-Worker for Five to 10 Minutes Every Day. Am I Cheating on My Husband?” (June 4, 2013)

