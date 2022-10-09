Help! My Boyfriend Keeps Waking Me Up Groaning the Name of His Ex.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend and I live together and have been dating for three years. During our first year of dating, he had a weeklong affair with his ex-girlfriend. I learned about this affair two years into our relationship because he still felt guilty about it. I decided to accept that this was a one-time mistake and that I still loved him very much. This issue is that maybe three nights a week I wake up to him groaning her name and grinding into me. It makes me ill when it happens and tremendously distressed. I understand that everyone has sex dreams and that he doesn’t have control over it, but it happens all the time, and if he just didn’t say her name it wouldn’t bother me so much—or if it wasn’t the person that he had cheated on me with. I guess this isn’t even a question. It’s just something that I wish wasn’t happening. On his part, I’ve brought it up a couple of times when he found me crying in the middle of the night, and he seems genuinely surprised that he is having these dreams and truly apologetic.

Just to be clear, most people do not have sex dreams about past lovers so vivid that they wake their partners three nights a week by calling out their exes’ names and trying to hump their partners’ legs. That’s about as far from normal sleep behavior as I can imagine, and you don’t have to convince yourself that this is something every couple goes through, because it isn’t. What you’ve described sounds unbelievably distressing, and I don’t think you should have to put up with it. Make it clear to him how much this upsets you, how regularly it’s happening, and how imperative it is that he go to the doctor immediately to find out if he suffers from any sleep disorders. Your boyfriend may not know what he’s doing while he’s doing it, but you cannot possibly move on from the past if every other night you’re jolted out of your sleep because your partner is calling out the name of the woman he cheated on you with. This is an emergency situation that affects your ability to sleep as well as your emotional security; it’s not something for you to just “get over.” It is time for you to tell him to make a choice: to acknowledge your pain and seek some kind of treatment or behavioral therapy to end the night humps, or to sleep apart for the remainder of your relationship, as short as that may be. —Danny M. Lavery

From: "Help! My Friend's Baby Died, and Now She Wants to Burn the Cot She Borrowed." (Dec. 8, 2016)

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend and I have been together for five months, and we’re both 36. He treats me well, is caring, and I enjoy his companionship. The dilemma … our sex life is sparse. It’s been over a month since we’ve been physical. I brought this up and told him I wanted to get to the bottom of it. He told me that he is not physically attracted to me and never was. He had hoped that how well I treat him and how strong our connection is would help overcome this, but it hasn’t. He’s by no means repulsed by me and is willing to work with me on this. For reference, I make healthy choices food-wise and have trouble getting motivated to go to the gym (which I admit); I am of average weight and height, and all of my labs are normal. I was understandably hurt by this. Last night he came over, apologized for how much he hurt me, and cried for two hours. He wants to stay together, and I asked him for time to think about what is best for me. What are your thoughts? It is worth staying with someone who treats you really well but isn’t attracted to you?

No. And there’s something desperately sad about having to say something like “my labs are normal,” as if having good blood work would somehow, magically, make you so objectively and overwhelmingly desirable that your boyfriend would develop an attraction to you on the spot. You’ve only been together for five months and he’s simply not attracted to you; that’s not going to change no matter how much he cries at you or promises to “work with you on this.” (How, exactly, does he plan on working to become attracted to you? Attraction isn’t a muscle one can develop through calisthenics.) All relationships are hard, but no relationship should be this hard, this early. Break up with him and find someone who is attracted to you just as you are, lab results be damned. —D.L.

From: "Help! My Boyfriend Wants to Stay Together Even Though He's Not Attracted to Me." (Aug. 1, 2016)

Dear Prudence,

My issue is a boring and perhaps petty one, but causes me grief, no matter how I try to dismiss it. My son and his wife just don’t have the courtesy gene when it comes to acknowledging gifts. Somehow my son thinks it’s fine for me to ask, over and over again, “Hey, did you receive that gift I sent? I got an update that indicates that it was delivered.” He’s even said he considers this follow-up “[my] responsibility” as the sender. I hate doing that! I wasn’t raised to do it, and I sure thought I’d raised him to be more considerate. I try not to ask, but after days go by with no response, I’m just crazy, sad, and upset. It’s not just about being thanked, either—I just want to know that it arrived safely and undamaged!

Recently my son asked me to send another specially designed photo mug because his wife had broken the mug I got for my grandson, and she felt bad. So I did, and it was embellished with a lot of new photos of many family members on the mug. All I got was an update from the company. I had to ask my son if it had really arrived. “Oh, yes. Thank you,” was the offhand reply. Is there an easy way to get rid of my expectations here? Should I stop giving them gifts? Should I keep on asking them to let me know when a gift arrives? (That takes away from sending surprises and unexpected gifts, which I dearly love to do.)

I don’t think you should keep doing anything that leaves you feeling “crazy, sad, and upset” on a regular basis, so it might be time to take a good, long break from “unexpected gifts.” I don’t want you to feel like you can’t ever send any gifts to your son and his family ever again, but you seem to have been doing this for a long time, and the result has been that you seem mostly to re-create conditions designed to make you feel ignored, frustrated, and obsessed with getting an update. Try going three months without sending any surprises and see what it feels like. Do you find yourself worrying that your son will forget you if you’re not sending a constant stream of presents? Do you feel anxious about the state of your relationship? Whatever comes up for you, try to find a way to express a concern, ask a question, or demonstrate your feelings that doesn’t involve a gift exchange, and see if that makes a difference.

You can also talk to your son, not because I think you need to make some big declaration (“Since obviously no one cares, I’ve decided to stop sending presents to your house” probably wouldn’t go over well) but because there may be an opportunity here to know each other better. Try saying something like: “I don’t know if I’ve really made it clear just how important it is to me to hear from you unprompted when a present arrives. It’s been really frustrating and painful to have to ask so often and to get such casual, last-minute responses. I’ve decided to stop for a while because I don’t want to keep trying to get you to change, but I’m also open to having a conversation if some of the presents I’d been sending were unnecessary or felt like demands on your time and attention.” I hope you’re able to make headway with your son and start a meaningful conversation. But even if that doesn’t happen right away, you can at least give yourself a break and stop putting yourself through the same exhausting, thankless routine. —D.L.

From: "Help! My Son Never Acknowledges the Surprise Gifts I Send." (Nov. 14, 2020)

Dear Prudence,

My husband’s sister “Beth,” her husband “Eric,” and their 2-year-old daughter recently came into town. Eric and I have never seen eye-to-eye, but we are civil. After hosting a big family party in our sun room, everyone went to bed. Eric offered to help me clean up, which I agreed to. Initially, he complimented my outfit and hair, which I thanked him for. Then, he implied that Beth no longer has sex with him. I wasn’t positive if that was what he meant, so I chose not to say anything further. That was when he mentioned that he had always thought that I was beautiful, then laughed as he mentioned that “no one” would hear us if we had sex together out in the sun room. Thinking that he was drunk, I said, “Well, we’re both married, and your wife is probably waiting for you in the guest room.” He answered, “I’ve already had to have a little fun on the side.” I turned around to leave and found him standing with everything on display. I didn’t say anything, just hurried into the house and went to bed. I avoided them until they left, then asked my husband what he and Eric drank; he told me that Eric was completely sober. I didn’t mention what happened. While I know my husband would side with me if I came forward, I know it could rip him apart from the rest of the family. But I’m also scared that if I keep quiet, Eric might tell the family that I came onto him, which could be even more damaging. What should I do?

From: "Help! My Brother-in-Law Came On to Me, but No One Will Believe It." (May 19, 2014)

