My Son’s Friend Was a Total Jerk. Do I Have to Help Him Out?

Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son Anthony is in seventh grade and has been friends with Liam since fourth grade. They go to the same school. Liam has always seemed like a nice kid. I drive Anthony to and from school, while Liam takes the bus. Due to bullying a disabled boy on his bus, Liam was suspended from school for several days and is not allowed to ride the school bus again until January. (Another mutual friend who rides the same bus told an adult at school what was happening, but Anthony tells me that Liam doesn’t know who told.)

I’m disturbed by what Liam did and have talked about it with Anthony. He understands how wrong Liam’s actions were. We’ve talked about carefully choosing what kind of people we associate with, and also how people who do bad things can change and grow. I’m trying to guide him without outright telling him what to do (I know how that can backfire with teens). I think I’m striking an okay balance there.

But here is my dilemma: Liam’s mom asked if he could carpool with us while he is suspended from the bus. She is a single mom with a rigid work schedule, and she cannot drive him herself. She sounded panicked about what to do. As a fellow single mom, I’m sympathetic to how hard it is. Carpooling would only add about 30 minutes total to our daily driving time, and if she needed me to do this for some other reason, I wouldn’t hesitate to say yes. But she’s in this position because her son did something very cruel. Part of me thinks, “I’m not the one who raised a kid who bullied a disabled kid. Why should I be at all inconvenienced by this?” And while I’m not forbidding Anthony from having any contact with Liam, I’m not thrilled about the idea of them spending extra time together every day either. On the other hand, maybe spending more time with Anthony will have a good influence on Liam.

What should I do?

—Carpool Conundrum

Dear Carpool Conundrum,

Coming from someone who was bullied mercilessly in middle school, it takes a ton of effort for me to show any compassion towards bullies—but I’ll try.

You’re absolutely right—you shouldn’t have to be inconvenienced due to another kid’s bad behavior. Quite frankly, I wouldn’t blame you one bit if you shrugged your shoulders and said, “Sorry, but Liam has to find another way to get to school, because I’m not doing it,” but that’s probably because of the personal trauma I have from what I endured back in the day.

Assuming you’re not as heavy-handed as I tend to be in these situations, you should consider a couple of important things before agreeing to give Liam a lift to school.

First, does Liam feel any remorse for what he did? You mentioned that Anthony understands how wrong Liam’s actions were, but how does Liam feel? Is he upset that he said something hurtful to another kid or is he upset that someone snitched on him resulting in his suspension? If he’s truly sorry, then I think it’s fine to offer a temporary carpool (only if you want to, of course). If he’s playing the victim role or complaining that people are too sensitive nowadays, then I wouldn’t let him anywhere near my kid. For example, if one of my daughter’s friends said something racist to another child, and didn’t take personal responsibility for it, I can promise you that kid would not be allowed in my car or home.

Second, is this part of a pattern of behavior for Liam? Ask Anthony if he has witnessed this type of behavior from him before. If the answer is yes, then I wouldn’t agree to give him a ride to school. I mean, being remorseful is nice and all, but if he’s regularly tormenting kids, then he clearly has a problem that must be addressed.

A big part of childhood and life is making mistakes, and if this was an isolated incident that he truly feels awful about, then I think you could lend a hand. If that’s not the case, then I wouldn’t even entertain the thought of helping out. Redemption should be earned, not assumed—especially for bullies.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am at my wit’s end with my oldest son “Sean,” age 12. Ever since the school year started, Sean has been absolutely impossible. He doesn’t eat with the family, he’s distant, and worst of all, he shirks his household chores. He always has the same excuse “I need to do homework,” or some other nonsense about group projects. I’ve read his school syllabi, and his homework is only graded in one of his classes, and is a mere 15 percent of his overall grade. He could toss it up and throw it in the trash, and it wouldn’t affect the majority of his scores. There is absolutely no need to spend hours a night, every night on this stuff.

I’ve told him that his chores are more important and that he can’t expect other people in his life to clean up after his slack like this, but most of the time he either ignores me, or runs away to the library the second my back is turned with something. I’ve completely lost control of the situation and have no idea how to regain it. Do you have any advice?

—Fed Up

Dear Fed Up,

Maybe I’m in the minority here, but I don’t think chores are more important than schoolwork. Heck, I wouldn’t be the least bit upset if my kids chose to spend extra time on their homework at the expense of a semi-dirty bedroom—but I would be bothered if they tackled all of their chores but regularly came home with B’s and C’s. But we can save that debate for another day.

I suffer from a mental illness but I am not a licensed mental health professional, so I can’t diagnose your son. However, I can speak from personal experience that it seems like a red flag that he’s choosing to frequently isolate himself from your family. Have you considered that he may have a mental health issue? From my vantage point, it certainly seems like that could be likely and he’s possibly using schoolwork as an excuse to “get away” from something.

One other thing to keep in mind is that your son is probably experiencing some major hormonal and physical changes, which could be a reason that he wants to keep to himself. Navigating adolescence is no joke, and it’s important to realize that some kids handle it differently than others.

Instead of focusing on his chore negligence, try showing him some compassion. Ask him if he’s OK. Start by sitting down, telling him that you love him, and that you’re willing to help him with any struggles he’s having. If he opens up to you, that’s great—then you can learn more about what’s bothering him and act accordingly to assist him. He may just pull the, “I’m fine, mom” line, but that’s when you demand (not suggest) that you both sit down with a family therapist to get to the bottom of his behavior.

Either way, once you learn the root cause, you’ll understand that this was never about chores in the first place.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am trying to navigate a difficult grandmother situation while protecting my children. My husband’s mother left when he was six weeks old. She was in and out of jail for various drug charges his whole childhood, and when she wasn’t she was always missing visitations and important milestones. My husband is a wonderful father and professional man as an adult, who has remained cordial with his mom (who never cleaned up her act and every 10 years or so gets another charge), but is otherwise completely removed from her.

It wasn’t until we had kids that she had any interest and now wants to be involved in their lives. We’ve visited her with our baby, and have seen her at a family member’s wedding with both kids. We have offered to come to her for a day trip or visit on neutral ground. She can’t accept this, however, and only wants to have a multi-day visit at our home.

She sends my husband long guilt-tripping messages saying that she doesn’t even know our kids at all, and she sees pictures we post with their other grandparents. My husband says he doesn’t want her close to our kids to shield them from any of her mental breakdowns, including traumatic episodes where police were called when he was a kid. He also doesn’t want them set up for disappointment wondering why she didn’t show up or anything. He wants to keep her as someone we go and see in a public place and leave it at that. I feel this is generous given their history, but her barrage of messages has me wondering if we should compromise more without compromising safety. Can we clearly set this boundary? We don’t to be gatekeeping our kids in retaliation for who she is, but legitimately don’t want that element around our peace and space.

—Concerned in the East

Dear Concerned,

I think everyone deserves a second chance, but your MIL has shown—and continues to show—a pattern of troubling behavior that should be a dealbreaker as far as I’m concerned. Call me a jerk, but I wouldn’t let her near my kids.

There is a caveat, though—if your MIL owned her behavior, committed herself to getting the help she needed to sort out her problems, and demonstrated consistent improvement, then I think it would be fine to be more open with her visits. If she doesn’t check all three of those boxes, then I wouldn’t entertain any visits with her—neutral ground, virtual, or otherwise.

You mentioned how she “can’t accept” the current visitation arrangement you set forth, and I find that almost laughable. We’re talking about your children. You shouldn’t give a rat’s rear end about what she accepts! And you’re right—she should thank her lucky stars that you allow her within ten feet of your kids for any amount of time. Your husband is obviously scarred by her behavior and it must cause intense anxiety for him to worry about her impacting his kids in a similar manner.

Peace and harmony are two things that can be difficult to come by nowadays. The thought of voluntarily introducing someone into your lives who brings disruption and chaos makes zero sense to me. As I’ve said many times in this column, some people are best loved from a distance, and unless your MIL makes some drastic life changes, she is the perfect example of that.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 4-year-old daughter “Melody” and one of my closest friends has a same aged daughter, “Cassidy.” We met long before we had kids and our relationship has weathered lots of seasons of life. Cassidy is a more “challenging” child than Melody. I have a lot of empathy for my friend, but in the past two years, I’ve noticed they’ve adopted a fairly permissive style of parenting. I’m not here to critique their parenting, but the issue I’m faced with my daughter has started to request we don’t spend time with them.

When we get together with our kids, Cassidy throws epic tantrums if she wants something another kid has (and then gets her way), decides when they leave, demands they put shows on their phone for her to watch, etc. It has escalated to the point that none of our get-togethers are enjoyable. I understand why my daughter doesn’t want to see her, and I don’t want to force her to. I know this very well could change over time, but how do I handle this in the interim? Cut back on how often we do things with the kids? My daughter obviously needs to learn how to navigate challenging interpersonal relationships, but it seems unfair to put her in this situation weekly when her time for play dates with friends is already limited.

—Stumped in Southern CA

Dear Stumped,

If you’ve read this column before, you probably know that I’m in favor of the direct approach when dealing with close friends and family. If you can’t keep it real with them, then who can you keep it real with?

I know you don’t want to come from a place of judgment, but I think it’s fair to tell your friend why Melody feels uncomfortable hanging out with Cassidy. You could try something like this — “You know I love you, but I have to be honest. Melody told me recently that she feels uncomfortable being around Cassidy because of her tantrums. Believe me, I’m not judging your parenting style or Cassidy, but I also need to respect Melody’s boundaries. I want to find a way to make this work for everyone because your family is important to us. How can I best support you?”

In a perfect world, this could serve as the wake-up call your friend needs. In fact, she may be completely clueless that Cassidy’s behavior is problematic, because nobody has called her on it. The fact this gentle “critique” is coming from someone she loves and respects should lead to a meaningful change.

Hopefully it won’t come to this, but in the event your friend is offended or refuses to acknowledge the problem, then you’ll have to make the difficult decision to limit Melody’s time around Cassidy. As parents, we want to teach our kids to be firm with their personal boundaries and it’s up to us to respect those boundaries. If your friend sees that you’re serious, maybe she’ll have a moment of self-reflection and come around after a while.

In any event, I highly doubt that your friendship will end over this — especially if you come from a place of kindness and love. As parents, we all have been “nose-blind” to our kids’ obnoxious behavior, and sometimes calling it out will be what’s needed to make a change.

—Doyin

