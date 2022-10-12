Help! My Boyfriend’s “Beliefs” Are Putting Me in Danger.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Worried I Kissed Another Frog: I’ve been dating a man since December 2021 who is absolutely wonderful and we are even talking about marriage…except we don’t see eye to eye on politics which was made even more apparent with the recent SCOTUS rulings. We resolved to have a “We will support each other but have different viewpoints” rule.

After a week I hesitantly asked the question: Are you COVID vaccinated? Almost scared of the answer because I knew what it would be… No. It is entirely my fault for not having this conversation earlier in the relationship because I have Lupus and taking several immunosuppressive medications.

With the newest COVID variant being so contagious I am very worried he will end up catching it and with us now spending so much time together, I will too. When I asked if he would do it for me he said, short answer “No,” long answer (insert long list of political ideology here).

How do I explain how important this is to my health? I have five kids all under 18 from my previous marriage, and I worry about leaving too soon already with my health. Should I just throw away a relationship that finally makes me happy because of political differences?

A: Ughhh. I absolutely hate it when views about things that are very real and very serious aspects of life (Racism! Homophobia! Staying alive!) are minimized and dismissed as “political differences” just because people on one side of the political spectrum have decided to be dumb or hateful about them. Seriously, this is a huge pet peeve of mine. You don’t have a political difference, (I mean, you probably do! And, as I’ve argued before, it probably represents a difference in your entire worldview, your relationship to facts, and your compassion for others but that’s another column…) you have a difference in the extent to which you value your ability to avoid having COVID on top of Lupus and suffering whatever consequences that brings. You value it a lot. He values it not a lot. You don’t “explain” that to him, you take the information he is sharing with you about how little he gives a damn, and you decide whether this is the person you want to marry.

P.S. The “We will support each other but have different viewpoints” rule leads to a LOT of women writing me letters about how they’re horrified and disgusted by their husbands so if you move forward, don’t be surprised if you end up there.

Q. Missing the Days of Landlines: I’m a single person (they/them) in my mid 40s with a wide network of friends, an active life and a career I’m successful at that requires a fair bit of Zoom time, one-on-ones with clients, online teaching, and public speaking. I enjoy my work, but I often really need to recharge on the weekends, by reading, going on hikes with my phone turned off, and just having some non-scheduled, non-screen time. I’m also handling end-of-life stuff with my estranged, abusive mom, and find I need time to unpack whatever I dealt with emotionally that week. I can often be very responsive and chatty via texts and voice memos, and I think people get used to that as a baseline. However, I also reserve the right to take a few days to respond to texts when I’m tapped out. While most of my friends take this in stride, a pattern keeps coming up where some friends get upset if I don’t text them back within a few hours or days, and either take it personally or think that something must be wrong with me. I’ve explained that I get back to people when I can, that sometimes I’m not up for talking and it doesn’t mean I’m in crisis, but this same conversation keeps coming up.

I’ve had friends ask me to let them know every time I might be less quick to text, or to text to “let them know I’m OK” when we just texted a couple of days ago. But Prudie, I don’t always know when that’ll be—sometimes I’m just watching a movie and I fall asleep. And also, I don’t want to! I want to be able to respond at a pace that works for me without getting permission or reassuring people. Maybe it’s a Gen X thing, but I hate the expectation that one must text back quickly all the time or explain why you’re not available.

This is also a sore spot because I grew up in an abusive family where I was surveilled a lot. I wasn’t allowed to close the door to my bedroom until I left home, I wasn’t allowed to take a shower alone until I was 12, my calls were monitored, and the mildest act of independence (for example, wanting to walk to the corner store when I was 16) would send my parents into hysterics. When a friend said “You didn’t post on Facebook for a few days, and you didn’t answer my text for a few hours, and I’m extremely worried—can you confirm that you’re OK?” When I had just been off Facebook that week and enjoying a hike with a friend, it brought my shoulders around my ears. I get that the world is scary, but I would really love it if somehow I could stop this same interaction from happening over and over. Explaining that I respond as I can, and it doesn’t mean I’m dead, and that I really need people to trust that I’m OK, especially because of my past history, doesn’t seem to be getting through. Can you suggest any scripts?

A: You’ve pretty much written the script here. Everything you said about your personal history makes so much sense. Explain why this is a sore spot to your friends the same way you explained it to me, and assure them that you know you are accepting the risk that if you are ever not OK, it’s possible that nobody will know for a few days.

I’ll just add that you’re very lucky to have so many people who want to be in touch with you and check on you regularly. Don’t take it for granted. And don’t lean into freedom from your phone so much that you alienate those who care about you. Could you possibly compromise and agree that say, every Saturday morning over coffee you’ll quickly respond to any outstanding messages from the week before? The “thumbs up” reaction is your friend if you don’t have a lot to give in terms of words but want people to know that you’re alive.

Q. Don’t Call Me Young: I (early 20s woman) am in a long-distance relationship with one of my former best friends (early 30s male). He’s a lovely person to be around, communicative, and considerate. He insisted I set the pace of the relationship, asking me what I’d be comfortable with and when, and telling me that, while he hopes I don’t, I can always back out of situations when I need to. But being that I haven’t been in many relationships, and that I’m keenly aware of the age difference, I feel I’m constantly on the lookout for things being “wrong.” Like mentally deciding if he is finding alternative routes for me to get to him when I previously told him that I don’t know if it was possible (money reasons) is a red flag. Or determining how much finance disparities are an issue given that I’m a master’s student, and he’s a working professional. I don’t allow him to financially support me in my day-to-day, but on vacations, I pay for smaller things like groceries and drinks, and he pays for the stay and larger meals, and we’re fine with this for now provided we don’t go to very expensive cities.

I also find myself thinking about what the future would hold, and knowing that I may always look younger and appear more energetic. I’ve been clear that if we were at the point that we want to be civil partners and maybe have children, it’d be after I’m in a more stable and comfortable position, which likely means many years from now. I’ve been direct in asking him if he’s OK with those circumstances, and he’s assured me that he is.

The real question is what would you recommend for me to navigate everything that comes with a 10-year age difference? While I can recognize a non-negotiable flag and stand up for myself, I’m also aware of how the allure of this relationship may distort me. And although I love him, I won’t tough things out if they feel too off.

A: I’m going to do that annoying thing where I respond to the vibe I get from your letter instead of what you asked: I don’t think you really want to be in this relationship. Either you have a sense that your boyfriend’s interest in someone 10 years younger and in a different stage of life doesn’t reflect well on him, or you simply aren’t that into him and are looking for a serious-sounding excuse to decide the relationship won’t work. I just think if you were really feeling good and in love, you would be saying to yourself, “Some people think the age and income differences mean we won’t work out, but they don’t understand what we have!” So if you simply aren’t thrilled with this guy, either because of his age or just because you aren’t, it’s OK to break up. “I’m not feeling the way I want to feel in this relationship” is a legitimate reason to end things, even if you can’t put your finger on exactly why.

Now, maybe I’m reading too much into your letter and you’re just a person who overthinks things. In that case, I want to assure you that it’s OK to take this week by week and month by month. Rather than working to make sure you can anticipate and navigate any issue that might come up in your relationship, commit to trusting yourself to recognize when, and if, things begin to feel off—if you start to feel powerless, taken advantage of, like the distance is too much, or are simply bored. And promise yourself that if and when you feel those things, you will take note and take action. Chances are, this isn’t the last relationship you’ll be in. Not because of the age difference but just because that’s life. In the meantime, enjoy a considerate boyfriend and free vacations.

Q. Homebody: I own a house five blocks from the local university. Out of my 10 nieces and nephews, six have stayed with me at some point to take classes there. I don’t regret any of that, but at this point, I am old, grumpy, and like my peace and quiet. Only my youngest niece decided to attend the university in the spring after her time abroad rather than going to her first choice. So, she told me she was moving in with me and to get “her” room ready. Her mother did the same.

My niece is smart. Very smart. And loud with very little sense of anyone but herself. She is an only child and my sister’s miracle baby. I do love my sister and niece, but I have had enough vacations with them that this is a recipe for a Titanic-size disaster.

And I don’t appreciate not being asked. Everyone else asked (and this is a family trait of my niece and sister). My sister will not be able to afford an apartment here with the way rents are. I don’t want to blow up my family or hurt my niece or sister. I am considering just lying and claiming I found mold in the guest room and it has to be professionally repaired. Thoughts?

A: The lie is so tempting. Honestly and truly, I would probably tell the lie. But that’s not the kind of advice they pay me to give. Here is a script that I hope is gentle enough that it won’t blow up your family: “Hi Sister and Niece. I know Niece was hoping to live here in the spring but I’m really sorry to have to let you know the room won’t be available. As I get older and need more quiet and time to myself, I’m realizing I am no longer in a position to host young people. To be honest, I’m pretty grumpy these days and I don’t think I would be a good landlord for a college student. I am happy to provide a place to store items if needed and would love to have Niece over for some meals.” It’s only if they get an attitude or accuse you of going back on a promise that you say, “Actually, you never asked me. You told me. And that was pretty rude.”

If your sister can’t afford an apartment, rest assured that your niece will make a decision about her education similar to the ones made by every student in the country who doesn’t have a rich family or an aunt with an empty room near campus. Five roommates? Community college closer to home? Who knows, it’s not your problem.

Q. Not Wearing a Costume: I am an only child, and I have seven cousins from my mother’s sister. For too many reasons to go into, we’ve never been that close, and I actually just met my younger cousin “Amy” 10 years ago when I was in her town for a business conference. We are nearly 20 years apart in age. She’s had a rather momentous year this year—with a “0” birthday, finishing graduate school, and getting licensed in a new profession—and she and her husband are throwing a party to celebrate in a couple of months. They live 1500 miles away from me and I originally planned to go down there for a long weekend and attend.

Well, now the party is a “masked ball.” I HATE costumes. I hate them enough that the thought of wearing a costume and meeting 100 new people is enough to make me get into a panic attack. When she mentioned the possibility of a costume party, I said “I’ll be happy to attend, but I’m not wearing a costume.” She said, “but you have to.” With that response, I was ready to just cash in my plane ticket and not attend at all. I respect her accomplishments this year but I can’t do a costume party. The possibility of seeing my other cousins at this event is really not enough of a “pull” to make me want to go through with this. I don’t do costumes on Halloween, either—and haven’t since grade school, which shows this is a longstanding issue with me. What’s your advice? Send a really nice gift and give it a pass?

A: It sounds like you live with intense anxiety that you are mischaracterizing as a preference. It’s no wonder your cousin doesn’t understand. “I have a panic disorder and wearing a costume and meeting 100 new people isn’t something I’m able to handle” is a much more accurate way to describe what’s going on with your approach to this party than “I’m not wearing a costume.” Explain exactly how intense your anti-costume (and anti-big party?) feelings are, send a gift, and ask her if you can celebrate with her in a smaller group at some point after the party.

Re: Q. Worried I Kissed Another Frog: Your differences are not political. This isn’t a discussion on whether direct or indirect welfare payments are most effective, this is a discussion where your boyfriend is denying reality. It’s an ideological difference that is not going to change. If you can deal with that, continue on in the relationship. But you need to be clear-eyed that this is not about politics.

A: Amen!

Re: Q. Not Wearing a Costume: I’ve had this problem and here’s my solution: Dress head to toe in black. People interpret it as a costume but you’re just wearing clothes. A funky headband (only if you can stomach it, do not stress yourself out for a party) can take the place of a mask. If either of these works for you, go ahead and go. I promise other people will be in street clothes along with you.

A: Brilliant. And “do not stress yourself out for a party” is a great mantra for Halloween and the upcoming holiday season.

Re: Q. Worried I Kissed Another Frog: He has no concern for your health, your AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER. This is a snake, not a frog unless it’s one of those with deadly toxins. I would break up with him now. Your “political” differences will become moral ones and they will only grow.

A: Exactly.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: That’s all for today. I’ll see you back here on Monday!

