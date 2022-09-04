Help! My New Boyfriend Already Has an “Emotional Partner.” It’s His Sister.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

My good friend “Mary” set me up with her brother “Jim” in January, when he moved in with her from out of state. We’ve been dating ever since. While Mary was happy for us, she was sad to not have a partner herself. So when Jim told me in March that he was going to prioritize her feelings because she was having a hard time, I understood. (By that time we were a “pod” of three, and being the third wheel can be rough.) Initially, their close sibling friendship seemed nice. But then Mary got possessive. She told me privately that they had fulfilled the emotional role of romantic partners for each other for years. She said she saw me as “the other woman.” At one point Mary asked Jim to stop texting me in the evenings so he could be more “present” when he was with her. Jim agreed that her behavior was unreasonable but said he didn’t want to change too much because Mary was struggling emotionally. Mary is in therapy and told me recently that we both need to stop making Jim “responsible” for our feelings. But I don’t think I have! I felt hurt and unsupported in the spring. I want to be compassionate toward Mary. But I suspect she and my boyfriend are co-dependent, and I want it to stop. What should I do? Or am I being selfish and I need to work on being empathetic toward my friend, who is lonely, and her brother, who is trying to support her?

I’m not getting any hint of selfishness on your part from this letter. If anything, it strikes me as rather odd and self-defeating that Mary would go to the trouble of setting one of her good friends up with her brother and then turn around and complain when the relationship worked out. To be frank, if someone I’d been dating for less than a year had a live-in sibling who told me they viewed me as a romantic rival—I certainly can’t think of a platonic example of “the other woman”—I’d run for the hills. If that sibling then went on to ask my boyfriend not to text me at night so they could focus on being “present” for each other, I’d run for further, higher hills. Compassion simply doesn’t enter into it—telling your brother not to text the person he’s dating at night because you, his adult sister, need his full and undivided attention because you two have previously acted like boyfriend and girlfriend to each other is creepy, controlling, incestuous, and a deal-breaker. Sure, my sister’s taking this a little far, but she’s having a really hard time, so it’s probably for the best that I act like her boyfriend at night and your boyfriend during the day is not a reasonable reaction on Jim’s part; this is the first half of Crimson Peak, and you need to get as far away from this relationship as you possibly can. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! My Boyfriend’s Sister Acts Like I’m Her Romantic Rival.” (Sept. 14, 2020)

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I have been married for three years. I am about to turn 30, and we are discussing the possibility of having children, although we are both leaning no. I have never felt a maternal need for kids, though I would love to have a dog. I have friends with children and while I love playing the part of auntie, I am exhausted after spending a day with them. When I think about kids, I mostly think about the negatives: They are expensive, we won’t be able to travel, and I have a family history of mental illness and some other diseases I would hate to pass down. There is one thing that keeps me from saying “no,” and that is that I am afraid of being alone when I am old and can’t fend for myself. I see my grandmother and have no idea what she would do if it weren’t for my mother and her siblings. I recently visited my old nanny in a state-run nursing home and it left me with nightmares. Should we have a child to make sure someone is there to care for us? Should we look into the Hemlock Society? I should add that I am generally not a strong person and have told my husband many times I pray that I die before he does.

I have a lot of sympathy for anyone willing to admit they’re terrified of dying alone. But you should not have children. Raising a child for the sole purpose of creating a future nurse is no reason to start a family. Any child of yours would pretty quickly pick up on the fact that you find them exhausting, expensive, and a burden—things that are true of all children, but in your case would not be balanced by parental love. My guess is that child would not then leap at the chance to provide you with round-the-clock care in your declining years.

You must know on some level that having children does not guarantee anyone a peaceful death. Many people outlive their children. Many people with living, healthy children are still put into nursing homes for a variety of reasons. Having a child now is not insurance that you will be given the kind of death you want. Address your fear about end-of-life care directly by planning ahead. Establish a living will, start a retirement/medical fund that will help pay for private nursing, but don’t bring a child into the world just to alleviate your desire to avoid institutional care. Consider seeing a therapist to confront your (very normal!) concerns about your own mortality and what the end of your life may look like; you owe it to yourself to face these fears head on, rather than try to build a baby escape hatch and run away from them. —Emily Yoffe

From: “Help! Should I Have a Child Just to Care for Me in My Old Age?” (March 10, 2016)

Dear Prudence,

I live in a huge apartment complex with about 500 tenants. I happen to live on the back side of the complex, with a window facing the dumpster in the alleyway. Many of the maintenance workers hang out in that alley when they’re not working. I’ve been working from home for six months now, meaning I spend way more time overhearing their conversations than I used to. They probably spend three to four hours a day just shooting the breeze. They laugh loudly, speak at a way higher volume than necessary, and tell an endless number of sexist jokes in Spanish (I speak Spanish fluently so I can understand every word). I hate having to listen to sexist vitriol for literally hours every day. I’ve tried headphones and a white noise machine but neither block out the sound.

I finally gave up and emailed management. Three of the guys were fired. They have been replaced with workers who spend significantly less time joking and hanging out in the back alley. I view this as a win: I don’t have to be subjected to this for hours every day, and the guys learned a valuable lesson about not going on sexist rants at work. My partner, on the other hand, is angry at me. They say I should’ve just talked to the men myself (which seems naïve, considering they clearly hate women) or, in my email to the complex, asked for the men not to be fired. I disagree. All I did was speak up about an issue that affected me—it’s not my responsibility how the complex chooses to handle it. My partner is basically saying I’m a monster for getting blue-collar workers fired. We cannot seem to move past this issue. Did I do the right thing? What can I do now to get my partner and I past this difference of opinion?

I’m not sure getting past this disagreement is the most important objective here. You two feel quite strongly about a serious difference in priorities, values, and objectives, and I don’t think you should rush to gloss over those differences in order to keep the peace. Your concern about being ignored or demeaned had you approached these men telling sexist jokes strikes me as legitimate, although I also take your partner’s point that you likely had more options in between wearing headphones and emailing their employer. To that end, I can’t agree that you had nothing to do with how the complex chose to handle your complaint. You’re not directly responsible for management’s decision to fire them, and your partner’s belief that ending your email with something like, “Hey, don’t fire these guys” seems comically naïve, but you cannot deny that your email and their firing are linked.

But I can’t simply make a ruling over whether you did the “right” thing. You don’t seem to regret what you did, so don’t pretend you do in order to placate your partner, nor should you pretend you’re not relieved they got fired by acting as if you had nothing to do with their getting fired in the first place. You did have something to do with it! Your partner seems to disagree with a choice you made, not with the type of person that you are, and that’s worth discussing more. Continue to have a conversation with your partner, with a couples counselor if you think that’s useful, as honestly and as carefully as you can, neither minimizing nor exaggerating each other’s position in order to score points, with an eye toward envisioning a possible future together. Good luck. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Partner Thinks I’m a Monster for Getting My Building’s Maintenance Workers Fired.” (Oct. 15, 2020)

Dear Prudence,

My sister won’t speak to me because I taught her daughter a naughty word. I was playing Scrabble with my 8-year-old niece, who is very smart. She always kills me when we play and it’s kind of embarrassing for me. But this one game was close. I had the opportunity to play all my letters to spell “fellatio” ensuring I’d win the game. I thought a bit about whether I should play this word or just lose graciously. Pride got the better of me and I played the word. My niece didn’t believe it was a word and looked it up in the dictionary. This lead to numerous questions about sex that I wasn’t prepared for. So I told her to ask her mother. When my sister found out what I’d done she hit the ceiling. She was furious at me that I’d taught her this word. Now she won’t speak with me. I’ve considered apologizing but I don’t think I did anything wrong. She would have learned the word eventually anyway. When I was a kid, I learned far worse words younger than that.

Bud! Fellatio is only 11 points in Scrabble! Even with the 50-point bonus for using all of your tiles, this was the wrong hill to die on. It is a bad idea to teach your 8-year-old niece about blow jobs, no matter how much you thought you knew about oral sex when you were a kid. (For everyone who doesn’t believe Scrabble can lead to a situation like this: Play with my family sometime.) I admire your commitment to winning and share your salt-the-earth strategy when it comes to gamesmanship, but you should know better. Apologize to your sister, and don’t play Scrabble with your niece again. —E.Y.

From: “Help! My Family Carries Concealed Guns Around My 2-Year-Old Son.” (Dec. 10, 2015)

