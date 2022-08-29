Help! I Caught My Nephew Lying About What He’s Really Doing at College.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hi, friends (and enemies, if we count all the people who sent me angry emails about my response to the grocery-stealing boyfriend last week)! I hope your weekends were peaceful and drama-free. Or maybe I hope they contained just enough angst and drama that we’ll have some stuff to talk about here. Let’s go.

Q. Need to Know When to Say When: I believe my nephew is on a three-year journey of faking his college enrollment. His financially strapped parents have paid for all his “college expenses,” except for tuition. They also suspect something is up. They’ve asked me to help. Things are coming to a head because he now has to invent reasons why he didn’t graduate with his class in the spring. The first reason was a made-up study abroad program he had to finish that prevented him from finishing his last class. He faked a lot of it well but didn’t know he was given away by his cell phone still having the U.S. ring, even though he was supposed to be in Europe for the semester. The excuse now is that the last class he’s about to start is really hard and he may not pass it. I’ve gone straight at it with him directly. With compassion, I’ve told him I don’t believe his stories and I want to help him extricate himself from the ruse so that he can get on with his life. He won’t budge. Do I go to him with proof that I know he’s making it all up or do I just let it play out? My worry is that he’ll dig a hole too deep from which to escape with lie after lie after lie.

A. What a mess! But you say you’ve already gone to him directly so your job is done. There’s no need for you to force him to fess up (and if you do, you risk damaging your relationship with him or his parents) when it seems things will naturally come to a head soon. If anything, I would advise his parents to protect their personal and financial information to prevent him from doing anything shady as he becomes increasingly desperate.

Q. Full of Joy: My older sister died the day I was born in a car accident. A family friend was driving her to come see our mother and me and they died because someone ran a red light. I have lived under the shadow of that tragedy for my entire life. Until I went to school, I thought my birthday was in another month because we always went to the grave on the anniversary. My mother was obsessed with my safety. I never walked anywhere by myself until I was in college. My mother expected me to call her twice a day, every day, and if I missed a check in there would be hell to pay.

Now I am married and expecting a little girl. I haven’t told my mother because I don’t want her to take over yet another aspect of my life. I love her but I spent my entire life being forced to mourn someone I never even got to meet. We already had a serious, long-standing conflict over my other choices—including my decision to marry and move to another state. My husband suggested we not inform anyone until we are close to the due date. Loose lips sink ships. I am just dreading another fight.

A. This is so excruciating because you and your mom are both still suffering from the lasting effects of a tragedy that no one should ever have to experience. And if she doesn’t get to be there for your pregnancy and the birth of your child, that will be another tragedy for both of you.

Of course, neither of you is at fault. I wish she would have dealt with her anxiety before it affected how she parented you, but honestly, I’m sure just surviving was hard enough. And there’s no going back and fixing that.

It’s possible that your mom is just a permanently unreasonable person now—someone who will always dump her worries on you and make you feel guilty for anything that makes her feel you may be unsafe. But I wonder if you can give her a chance to try to move forward in a different way. I suggest a long letter, outlining your compassion for what she went through, the impact of her coping mechanisms on you, from childhood to adulthood, and your desire to heal your relationship. Spell out your needs. Something like “It’s OK to worry about me but I’m asking you not to share those worries” and “Please respect my choices even if you disagree with them” and “I’m not going to be able to have any more conversations in which you make me feel guilty for how my decisions about my life affect you.” See how she responds. If it feels like there’s a desire to improve and you have reason to believe that’s possible, tell her about the baby, and reiterate how important this new dynamic will be in the new phase of her life. If she pushes back and dumps on you about all of her burdens and concerns, that’s your sign to keep the news to yourself in order to protect your peace during your pregnancy.

Q. Stuck in Between: I live on the west coast with my husband and 3-year-old daughter. My husband is an only child and his 86-year-old dad lives in our city. His dad is in good health and can get around but is limited (no internet, no driving, no money but a house that could be sold for probably 2 million). My parents live on the east coast. My mom was just diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer. There is a new treatment that is promising but the five-year survival rate is 8 percent. My dad has Parkinson’s and cannot travel. Despite these challenges, they are amazing grandparents. Their 6-year-old grandson is over at their house every week, stays overnight, they are at every baseball game and graduation. We visit as much as we can but I am desperate to have our daughter have a deeper relationship with them. I want to move to their city and have our daughter be closer to her cousin, her aunt and uncle, and her grandparents. My husband is willing but his dad is going to be furious. As in “my son is abandoning me and is a bad son,” furious. We could offer to rent and pay for an apartment for him for two years near us if we moved but we know that his dad will say no. I feel so torn and like I will regret not spending this time close to my parents but also so worried that if we go, my husband’s dad will never forgive him!

A. You want to move. Your mother wants you to move. Your husband is even OK with the move! Whether making his dad furious is worth it is up to him, and he’s made his decision. Pack your bags. Lovingly invite your father-in-law to come along, with a strong message about how much you want to be close to him, and be open to the possibility that he may be more amenable to all this—or more forgiving—than you think he will be. If he decides not to join, commit to a schedule of regular calls and visits, and set up whatever additional care or help to get around he might need.

Q. Exhausted Educator: I am a special education teacher who just started my fifth school year. I work with students who possess mild to moderate disabilities, and emotional-social disorders in a large high school in a high-poverty area. The needs of my students and community are great, and frustratingly I have found myself struggling to help them gain access to assistance—both mental health and financial.

I love my work and know that I would never be happy in a for-profit or even general education setting. But since the return to in-person learning our community’s needs have overwhelmed our local and state agencies. Providing basic levels of aid to students in crisis situations, especially in the upper age bands has become next to impossible. I feel beat down by the apathy that surrounds me.

I am afraid that I am losing my belief that the world values my students, and in my own ability to help them. I see my students suffering around me so unnecessarily daily, and feel so worthless as there seems to be so little I can do. Anger has moved into my heart, and I have found myself growing impatient and callous when interacting with my co-workers. I am worried I am going to lose myself in the disappointment and frustration—and close myself off from my students becoming yet another mediocre cog in the system. How do I rediscover my belief in my ability to do good? How do I keep my head above water as I drown in a sea of need?

A. First of all, the way you’re feeling is entirely reasonable and understandable. It’s a tragedy that the realities of a system you work in have you feeling so beat down. Assuming you want to keep this job (and it sounds like you do) I have three ideas that might help you feel better about it day to day.

1. Focus on one small, achievable goal that makes you excited: For example, maybe you want to have one meaningful five-minute conversation with one student each day, in which you remind them of their talent and potential—or just that you really like them. You know how every once in a while a successful writer, actor, or politician will mention the teacher who made them envision a better future for themself? You could make it a goal to use these talks to be that teacher, knowing that while you may never get an update on the impact of your words, you could really be changing the trajectory of a child’s life—despite all the circumstances that are out of your control.

2. Find a mentor: Is there anyone in your professional world who you think does great work and seems to be happy and fulfilled? Seek out someone like this who is willing to talk to you about how they see things and help you emulate their day-to-day approach to the profession and all its challenges.

3. Pour yourself into organizing to fix the structural issues your students face: Outside of school, advocate for candidates and policies who can make a difference when it comes to the poverty your students live with and the resources available to them.

Re: Full of Joy: The way not to get into a fight is not to play. “Mom, my mind is made up, and that’s final.” “Mom, this is how Jack and I are going to do it, and that’s final.” “Mom, we’re going to raise our baby our way. I hope you can understand.” Followed, if necessary, by “Mom, we’re not having this conversation right now.” CLICK. You can’t change your mother. You can only change your reactions to her.

A. Excellent scripts! LW, write these lines down.

Re: Full of Joy: Before writing that letter, it might be best to have an appointment or two with a therapist (if you can afford it). They might be able to give you a better idea of what, or what NOT, to include as well as guidance on how to handle her blowing up at you if that’s what happens.

A. Absolutely. This is very smart.

Re: Exhausted Educator: I think Exhausted Educator needs to make a highlights document for themselves, outlining all the things they’re most proud of and have accomplished. Small things that would seem insignificant to anybody else, professional achievements, accolades, email compliments, and sweet things students have said. This is a living document and will help LW remember that they DO make a difference, have made a difference, and will make a difference. I like remembering the starfish story where the boy is tossing them back into the water one at a time. Even when there’s so, so much to be done, we are not powerless. Every single inch of progress is proof of that.

A. Oh, I LOVE LOVE LOVE this idea. And actually, everyone should start a highlights document immediately.

