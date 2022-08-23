Help! My Mom Says My Pajamas Are Too “Indecent” to Wear Around My Nephew.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Just Want to Be Comfortable!: I’m on vacation with my mom. My 15-year-old step nephew will be joining us along with the rest of his family. My mom and my stepdad have been together well over 20 years so my nephew has only known me as an aunt.

I typically wear PJs and loungewear around the house, sans bra. I’m 40 and I just want to be comfortable. I have for years. My mom has now said it’s not appropriate to wear around a teenage boy (for what it’s worth, I also have a teenage boy who is more than used to me in PJs but I also know that’s different). Even the skimpiest pajamas I have cover more than most bathing suits. I’ve dug my heels in and said that I should be able to wear what I want.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Am I completely out of line? Is it inappropriate to wear pajamas (the ones in question are a tank top and shorts) around teenage boys? Even ones related to you?

A. You’re totally fine in your tank top and shorts. I can almost guarantee that your step-nephew is going to be paying very little attention to your attire and if he does, he is not going to be scandalized by seeing parts of the same body he just saw at the beach all day long. But I think it’s reasonable to throw a bra on. It doesn’t have to be some horribly uncomfortable contraption with an underwire—they make them extremely stretchy and comfortable these days! We’re just aiming for nipple coverage here.

Advertisement

My thinking is that I’m sure you normally wear a bra when you are around people who are not a part of your household, and your nephew falls into that category. Yes he’s related to you, but you don’t have that day-to-day intimacy with him, so you should do whatever you would do if a neighbor or handyman popped by. And while there’s absolutely nothing to be ashamed of about your body, he has grown up in a world in which breasts are sexualized and made to seem scandalous. You can’t undo that all in one visit (and to attempt to do so as someone who’s not his parent would be overstepping) so I’d just err on the side of not making a kid feel awkward or uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. At the End of My Rope: The majority of my college friends (graduated 10 years ago) still try to do social things on a regular basis, with people taking turns planning, hosting, etc. One of our friends never covers any of these responsibilities (including help with cleaning/cooking while together) and says things like “It doesn’t matter if I miss the planning as long as I get invited.” Prudie, we are all sick of this expectation, PLUS I don’t always want to invite her! Sometimes I just want to host five people, not 15, but she gets mad if she is not invited to every single hangout, even if she is going to spend the entire time complaining about participating in an activity that is not something she enjoys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone is getting increasingly upset, but we’re not going to have a group conversation about it with her. I am comfortable telling her I have an issue, but I know if I say anything about other people having this problem with her it will blow up, and I feel like if I say it is just me she will not understand this is a larger problem. She blames medical issues on why she can’t help, but I have the exact same medical issues and find ways to help that work for me rather than just expect everyone to do everything for me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is now at the point where the beginning of planning is talking about how we are going to put up with her demands but refuse to help—even my parents are asking why she continues to get invited. But it would feel like a huge deal to stop including her. Is there any way to talk to her about it that will drive home that she needs to start contributing in some way other than complaints and understand that sometimes people will want to do things without her?

Advertisement

A. I want to leave room for the possibility that although your friend has the same medical issue as you, it affects her differently and she doesn’t actually have the ability to help. Consider talking to her to see if this could be what’s going on. If it is, try to be understanding.

Once you’ve ruled that out, take it event-by-event. Just plan the thing you want to plan with the helpful people who you want to be there. If she gets mad and lets you know, that’s your opening to breezily say, “Oh, I couldn’t accommodate everyone so I included people who were willing to help with the planning and cleaning because I wasn’t up for doing everything alone.” The end. You don’t have to speak for the entire group, and you don’t have to set a policy about when and where she’s included. Simply do what works for you when you’re in charge, and explain it as clearly and simply as possible if she pushes back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. Juliet?: I’m (16 F) in love with a 20-year-old who seems to be attracted to my personality and has been nothing but respectful. He’s not a perv. My family likes him and the state allows for dating. Should I go for it?

A. I can’t figure out a way to say this in a way that doesn’t sound very condescending and isn’t just another version of “you’ll understand when you’re older.” I get what you’re feeling. When I was 16, I thought my mother was the most unreasonable person on the planet because she wouldn’t let me accept my driving instructor’s invitation to travel with him to the Ivory Coast to meet his family. I mean, I wanted to expand my horizons! I now see things a little differently. A lot differently.

Advertisement

Your situation is even more complicated because your family supports the relationship. But I’m going to disagree with them here: There is no reason this guy couldn’t find someone within his age range with an attractive personality. The fact that he’s focused his attention on someone who is not just much younger, but in an entirely different stage of life (I assume you’re still in high school?), doesn’t reflect well on him. And you know what? I think you must be sensing something that tells you this, or you wouldn’t have written in. Whatever the part of you that said “He wants to date me, I want to date him, and my parents want me to date him, but I should still seek another opinion,” pay attention to it. Your instincts are powerful and when it comes to relationships, “maybe” should usually mean “no.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. A Post-Mortem But Make It Sensitive: My partner (he/him) and I (she/her) have a 1-year-old. We want more children (someday) but the first months of our baby’s life were so hard that the thought of doing it again makes me want to cry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In short, my partner really struggled to support me, both practically (I did all the night-time feeding/consoling including when he was on paternity leave and I was working) and emotionally (spent my labor keeping him calm).

He’s not a bad person. He was really struggling with his mental health, and I really do believe that he was doing his best. When he’s well, he’s loving, attentive, and goes out of his way to make my life easier, and that’s what it’s like now.

Advertisement

Efforts to talk about it at the time turned into guilt spirals and crying. I don’t want to dredge up the past, but I also need next time to be different. I couldn’t share the extent of my own suffering with him at the time; he just wasn’t able to hear it. How do we talk about all of this? I could just insist that we wait until we can afford a night nanny, but it seems a bit high-handed.

Advertisement

A. I hate this for you because you deserve much better. I think you could have a million talks about this and make a million agreements about it next time, and I’m not sure it would change anything. You can’t guarantee that he won’t be struggling with his mental health again with baby number two, so even if he makes promises about what he’ll do, they could all go out the window.

Advertisement

So, I do think the two of you should try, with the help of a counselor, to strategize about how next time might be different. Therapy for him! Shifts! Helpful apps with reminders! Self-care! All of these things can help. But you also shouldn’t have another child unless you are prepared for him to forget about everything you discussed and fall down on the job completely, just like he did with your first child. Going into it with a sense of acceptance that your husband won’t be contributing much—instead of hoping every night that he’ll do better—might make it all feel less dramatic. In addition to or instead of a night nanny or doula, you could ask for help from friends or relatives, lower your standards for keeping the house clean or decide that you will not be in charge of keeping an adult calm while you’re keeping an actual baby calm. And keep in mind that you might have much more perspective and be less stressed about everything from labor to feeding the second time around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, your baby is only a year old! Give yourself some time to get some more distance from those first few months and to feel more like yourself before you even think about trying again.

Q. Foodie: I grew up with five brothers so mealtimes were cutthroat. If you didn’t get in fast and guard your plate it would be gone. And before I got my own place, I had the worst kind of mooching roommates so people stealing my food is a trigger of mine.

The problem is with my girlfriend. When we go out to eat, she claims not to be hungry, gets a small side, and then wants to “just try” my food. Half the time she ends up eating a good portion of my meal. It annoys the crap out of me and no matter how I explain myself she still does it. She refuses to order more food herself, she has to steal mine. It doesn’t make any sense to me. I am the one paying when we go out.

Advertisement

Last time we had a fight because I had to physically move my meal to another table to stop her from having just another bite. I asked the waitress to get another meal to go and handed it to my girlfriend. She called me petty and childish. 90 percent of our relationship is great. It feels like an overreaction to break up over this. I just don’t understand her behavior. Help.

Advertisement

A. This reminds me of the whole controversy around restaurants offering “my girlfriend isn’t hungry” items (like a few extra fries or wings) on their menus. Apparently, it’s a common thing? My husband still talks about the time I said I didn’t want a giant cookie from a grocery store bakery and then ate a medium-sized piece (he would say more like half) of his as soon as we got it home. Anyway, it sounds like money isn’t an issue. So you could just order two of whatever you want. You’ll eat all of hers, she’ll eat half of the second order. And you can bring home the other half for lunch the next day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That solves the food side of the problem.

But the bigger issue here is that your girlfriend absolutely refuses to order her own entree like an adult, or respect that her behavior annoys you, and that’s not great. I’d like to see you with a partner who has a little more maturity and ability to relate to others, and who isn’t weird about ordering the food she wants and letting you have yours.

Q. Re: A Post-Mortem But Make It Sensitive: As the parent of a young adult, my view has always been that every child deserves to have one sane parent at all times (or at least as close as possible to “at all times”). Unless you can be sane in the face of your partner’s guilt and anxiety at all times, then you should postpone having a second child until you feel confident that you really can handle all or most of the tougher aspects of child care. It does get easier, for a while anyway, after baby and toddlerhood, but parenting never ends, I’m learning. Don’t take it on expecting that your partner will step up. Assume that it won’t happen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A. This is a great way of thinking about it. But also remember: it’s not just children who deserve things. You deserve a decent life too. Really ask yourself whether parenting with him if he doesn’t step up (and I agree, we have to assume he won’t) is what you want to sign up for.

Q. Re: Foodie: Maybe she has internalized the message society often sends that women shouldn’t show that they actually want to eat or are hungry. She thinks she is maintaining this illusion by getting something small and “picking” at your food. Whatever the case, if you don’t want to share your food, you don’t have to.

Advertisement

A. This sounds right. But, to be fair, they both see the food disappearing so she’s doing a very bad job of maintaining the illusion.

Advertisement

Jenée Desmond-Harris: What have we learned today, class? Order the food you want to eat, pay for the food you shop for, and drop off food for your neighbors if you for some reason think supporting abortion and voting rights means they hate beer. That’s all for today!

Discuss this column on our Facebook page!

More Advice From Slate

I need to discuss WAP. Yes, that WAP. My 11-year-old daughter asked if we could have WAP for breakfast the other day. I asked her what she thought that meant, and she said a girl from her softball team had told her it meant “waffles and pancakes” (information that came from her parents). Fast forward a week, and my daughter came home from school asking if WAP also means “worship and prayer,” because that’s what her friend’s grandma had told her. Being the tell-it-like-it-is and sex/body-positive parent I am, I gave my daughter an age-appropriate version of what WAP actually means.