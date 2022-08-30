Help! My Family Separated Triplets at Birth. Our Plan Just Blew Up in Our Faces.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Mother of Two, But There Is Another: A family relative had triplets young. She couldn’t care for them and abandoned them in the hospital. One had serious medical problems. In the end, my husband and I adopted two of the children while an older relative adopted the one with medical problems.

It was supposed to be an open adoption with the children being in contact with each other. The triplets are 3 years old now. All are in reasonably good health but the other child will have serious developmental delays.

Their adoptive mother has moved and cut off all contact with us and everyone else in the family. It was abrupt and shocked everyone. The only explanation was the mother said it was too “cruel” to see our kids. My husband and I have no idea how to deal with this decision or what to tell our kids. Our planned narrative is in shambles. Our extended family has started calling our kids “the twins.” They are picking up on it. We have put in for private therapy but our insurance has rejected it. What do we and how do we tell our kids as they grow up?

A. I think you have to start with some compassion for the older relative who adopted a child with serious medical problems and seems like she is really struggling. Maybe this is harder than she thought it would be. Maybe her mental health has gone downhill. Maybe aging has made a challenging situation even more challenging. While I can’t say exactly why she finds it “cruel” to see your kids, I can imagine that it might be tough to watch her child’s siblings growing, hitting milestones, and living a seemingly carefree life in a way that she knows her kid deserves and may never be able to experience. The good news is that even though she’s cut off all contact, there are so many ways to reach people: An email, a Facebook message, a snail mail letter, a note forwarded by a friend. So find a way to get in touch with her and let her know you can’t imagine what she might be going through but you are there to help and open to anything that might make the siblings being in contact less painful. Tell her you’re open to any amount of contact, even starting with something as small as texting photos. If you are in a position to help financially, I’m sure that would be welcomed.

But what do you tell your kids if none of this helps? I think your line to the 3-year-old is, “You have a brother/sister. He/she needs help breathing/walking/eating and lives in [State] with a different mom who can give him all the care he needs and really loves him. When you’re older, you will all get to know each other.” I think this is the kind of conversation you want to have regularly and somewhat casually so you’re never in the position of having to decide when to share a huge “secret.” Keep pictures of the three of them together around the house so the existence of the sibling is normalized and celebrated, despite the separation.

I completely understand that therapy can be inaccessible. How about a local adoption support group? While I doubt anyone is facing an identical situation, it seems like it could be a great place to find people who can relate to all the feelings around kids not growing up around those who are biologically related to them, open adoptions turned not-so-open, and how to talk about all of it.

Q. Please Don’t Sit By My Bedside: Does “taking a break” always herald doom for a relationship? I’ve been dating my girlfriend “Anya” (we’re both women) for about 10 months, and am currently going through a mental health crisis while simultaneously navigating multiple deaths in my close-knit family. I’m seeing doctors and making a plan that will involve some mix of monitored care, new medications, and short-term disability.

I can’t tell if I genuinely want to break up or if I’m just so overwhelmed that I have nothing left for other people. I don’t want sex, I’m really uncomfortable with even kissing, I feel a wave of exhaustion every time we make plans, and when I come home from a date, I’m too tired to do much for sometimes the next 24 hours. She’s a wonderful, caring, gentle person who has been enormously helpful in handling practical stuff while I’m struggling, but I feel constantly guilty about how much I want her to go away.

She tends to need a lot of reassurance, and the sicker I am, the less I can give, and the less I give, the more she wants. It’s a horrible cycle. Is trying to take a break until I’m healthy (if she’s willing) a death blow? Right now the idea of ever wanting touch or companionship again feels foreign, but my doctor assured me that when I’m healthy, body things like interest in food and sex will return.

A. I’ve said before that relationship breaks are nonsense. But there is an exception to every rule. And this is it. This wouldn’t be a “we’re having huge problems that time apart won’t solve but we’re too cowardly to just split up” break. It would be one designed to get past a temporary situation that makes you desperate for rest and solitude. You’re completely reasonable for wanting some time apart and Anya sounds like someone who will understand if you explain it the way you did here.

Q. Get Over Yourself: Over the summer, for logistical reasons, my sister (Tamara) has been picking up my daughter (Allison, 9 years old) from summer camp twice a week. On one of those days, Tamara stays with Allison until 8:15 p.m., which obviously means Tamara gives Allison dinner. Recently, during a conversation, Allison mentioned that during dinner, Tamara will go to another room. I asked Allison if she knew why, but she just shrugged and said she didn’t know. Allison didn’t seem bothered by it, but I kind of was, so I asked Tamara. Tamara says that because of her misophonia, she can’t sit in the same room as Allison when Allison is eating because Allison is an extremely loud eater.

I trust Tamara fully to care for my daughter, and as I said, Allison seems OK with this, and gives me no reason to think she doesn’t feel safe with Tamara. But for reasons I can’t articulate, this continues to bother me. I think maybe I just feel sad thinking about my daughter having to sit by herself eating dinner, which then makes me feel resentful of Tamara that she can’t just get over her issue while she’s with my daughter (this setup is going to continue for at least a couple of months into the school year). Am I being unreasonable? Can I ask Tamara to stop leaving Allison alone during dinner time?

A. Well, I’m Tamara. And let me say from experience, no, she probably can’t get over her issue. Her leaving the room is a much better choice than expressing the overwhelming, disproportionate disgust or anger those of us with this condition experience around eating noises. I’d hate for her to blow up at Allison or constantly correct her and make her self-conscious. She probably knows that her reaction is unreasonable, but she can’t help it, so she’s removing herself from the situation.

This is only happening twice a week for a season, and I think your daughter will be OK. Maybe you could ask your sister to set her up on FaceTime with another trusted family member or at least say something like “I’m going to go change the cat’s litter box so I can be free to play when you’re done eating. Be right back!” just to ensure that the 9-year-old doesn’t feel as if she’s been rejected for no reason.

Q. No More Free Rent: Several months ago, our now 19-year-old son asked if his manager (he works in retail) could stay at our place for a while as she was leaving an abusive relationship. We agreed, as at the time we had an empty room (our daughter was away at school at the time). We agreed that, because she was leaving a terrible situation, we would not charge her rent, especially since she didn’t intend to stay more than a couple of months. All we asked was that she help out a little around the house (clean up after herself, replace groceries if she finishes something, nothing outrageous). She wound up staying with us for about two months and while she was completely unobtrusive, she contributed nothing.

When the place she was moving into became available earlier, she moved out. We received no thank you. Not verbally, not a note, nothing. We weren’t expecting anything extravagant. We didn’t want anything more than a “Hey, thank you for letting me live in your house rent-free.”

We mentioned it to our son at the time and he mentioned he’d talk to his manager, and he mentioned she had something planned. Now that it’s been so many months and it’s obvious we’re not getting even a verbal “thank you.” I don’t want to harp on it to our son, because he’s aware of the situation anyway.

Should we just let it go and accept that there is no thank you forthcoming, or should one of us (my husband or I) mention something to the manager next time we see her (we do shop in their store on occasion)? Our son has a few friends in questionable situations and I have told him we are no longer allowing his friends or co-workers to live with us. And certainly not rent-free.

A. Not being thanked is a terrible feeling. But being thanked after you showed up to a person’s place of work and demanded it isn’t amazing either.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I can’t excuse your son’s co-worker for not, at the very least, taking two minutes to send an effusive text with a lot of emojis. But I wonder if it would make you feel better to think of this as a slip-up by someone who is going through one of the hardest times in her life and is probably just completely drained by the emotional toll this has all taken on her. It’s entirely possible that she’s in a deep depression. You’re not obligated to forgive her, but I bet you would experience more peace around this situation if the story you told yourself was less “She didn’t even thank us! We’ll never be generous again!” and more “We were able to provide life-changing help to someone in a terrible situation, and we feel good about that.” Just think about it.

Q. Flushed With Embarrassment: My good friend “Brenda” leaves the door open when she uses the restroom. So does her husband “Jake.” I met her shortly before the pandemic and my husband and I hadn’t been to their house because they were protecting their baby from COVID, so I only learned this recently at a 4th of July barbecue.

The toilet at her house is down a short hall from the kitchen, but it’s partially visible and bathroom sounds are audible. Several guests were clearly put out and one of them turned on a faucet and rinsed her glass for longer than necessary to cover the noise. The second time it happened, someone widened their eyes and mouthed “what the f—” which brought a few laughs. It was upsetting that people were thinking my friend is gross, but I have to admit, the behavior was indeed pretty gross! My husband and I haven’t been back since.

Recently, Brenda mentioned to me over text that she’s upset that only three people have RSVP’d to her Labor Day celebration. How do I tell her the reason? She’s a kind soul but she’s pretty sensitive. What’s strange is she and Jake always close the door when using the bathroom at our house, so on some level, they know that leaving the door open isn’t socially acceptable.

A. Well, this is pretty wild. But unless everyone has said to you “We’re not going to Jessica’s because we’re traumatized by the pee sound we heard last time,” I don’t think you should step in. First, you don’t actually know what the reasons are. Second, it’s not really your business and Jessica hasn’t asked. Third, you are one of the few people who are willing to put up with her and her toilet sounds, and the best way to not hurt her is to preserve that friendship. Like you said, she and Jake are adults who understand social norms. And while their behavior is totally weird, they don’t need you to tell them that.

Re: Get Over Yourself: I have a friend with Misophonia. It is not a joke. It’s a neurological condition that makes certain sounds (chewing is often a big one) trigger one’s body into fight or flight mode. My friend has permanently damaged her hearing by listening to music too loud to drown out sounds that trigger her. The LW is being completely unreasonable and actually kind of cruel. The 9-year-old knows why she’s eating dinner alone once a week. She’s fine.

A. I was serious when I said I have it, too (self-diagnosed on the internet, but still…). The fight or flight thing is real. I definitely don’t agree that the LW is being cruel, though. She’s worried about her kid and that’s totally understandable.

Re: Get Over Yourself: As someone with mild misophonia, I can assure you that once it is triggered there is no “getting over it” and removing yourself from the trigger is the kindest thing possible. Unless you want your daughter watching her aunt get more and more physically uncomfortable and becoming more and more enraged by overstimulation while she eats, you need to accept that your sister has found the best solution.

Be grateful that she is aware this is her issue to mitigate and not something her niece has to “fix.” Be grateful that your daughter isn’t getting snapped at because she happens to be chewing her food. Stop trying to create problems, and be thankful that one of the grown-ups in this conversation is being a rational adult (hint: it isn’t you).

A. Wow, where are people getting that LW isn’t a rational adult? “I think maybe I just feel sad thinking about my daughter having to sit by herself eating dinner … Am I being unreasonable?” is not the statement of a selfish monster. We all agree that the kid is better off not being around a caretaker who is experiencing panic and disgust over her mouth noises but it is was not unreasonable to ask for another perspective.

Re: Get Over Yourself: Misophonia absolutely sucks to suffer from, I can attest firsthand. The irony of misophonia is that it can be triggered specifically by people you love the most, but you have an overwhelming urge to rip their face off at the sound of crunching, repetitive noise like mouse clicking, foot wagging, etc. Your sister is doing your daughter a kindness by leaving the room, or she WILL lash out at her without even wanting to. I grew up with a parent that also had it, although we didn’t have the term at the time; it was more like “I am going to eat this chip as quietly as I can so I don’t get screamed at” and even they didn’t know what it was until recently. Honestly just talking about it kind of gets my blood boiling, it’s really that bad. We can’t just “get over it,” believe—oh believe, we wish!

A. And we would much rather have this little girl spend a few moments alone (again, there’s always FaceTime or a little screen time to make it less lonely) than turn her into someone who’s terrified to chew.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: That’s all for today. I bet those of you who read this over lunch from an office were more aware of the noise you were making as you chewed. From the aunt in “Get Over Yourself” and the rest of us misophonia sufferers, thank you! Talk to you next week.

