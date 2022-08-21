Help! I Came Into a Large Inheritance. Then My Boyfriend’s True Personality Emerged.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

I am a 26-year-old woman. My parents are well-off, and I enjoyed private education, nice vacations, and a number of other advantages, but it was always understood that I would go to college, pursue a career, and make my own way through the world. Recently, my grandmother died and left me and my siblings enough money that theoretically we don’t have to work unless we want to. I hadn’t realized before then how substantial my inheritance was. I love my work and have no intention of quitting. Everyone I know works!

My boyfriend has changed overnight from being a lovable, down-to-earth guy to being someone I don’t recognize. He is pressuring me to quit my job and work with him on an unfunded travel blog. He has also recently started being inexplicably rude to waitstaff and is expressing increasingly conservative views about poor people. The other day he made an overtly racist joke about our cab driver’s nationality and his “laziness.” I was mortified. When I challenge him on some of his more offensive behaviors, he tells me he is joking. I feel like this shift has occurred only since we discovered I had more money. I don’t want to break up because I love him but am blindsided by the change. Is this who he always was, or has the money changed him?

I’m not sure if your boyfriend has always been like this in the sense that he’s been counting on your inheritance from your first date, but no, your grandmother’s money didn’t magically and overwhelmingly change him into a selfish, self-centered, thoughtless, racist person. It didn’t magically make you any of those things overnight, and it’s in your bank account! Surely if that’s just what that amount of money does automatically to any human who comes across it, you’d be as irreparably changed as he is and would have thought his joke about your cab driver was absolutely hilarious. I know you love him, but I think if you stick around and listen to many more of his pound cake speeches, or watch him push around a bunch of underpaid waitresses, you’re going to watch your love shrivel up and die in record time. He is telling you everything that you need to know about his character. He feels entitled to your money, doesn’t care about your career, thinks people who work in restaurants and drive cabs and work in the service industry are beneath him, doesn’t even bother to hide his contempt from you, and thinks you’re stupid enough to buy the excuse that this overnight personality change that happened to coincide with your inheritance is just a series of hilarious jokes. He is handing you red flag after red flag, and if you ignore these warnings, it’ll be at your own peril. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! I Inherited a Lot of Money. Then My Boyfriend Turned Into a Jerk.” (Aug. 31, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend and I fell in love at first sight. By the time I stood up and realized he was 4 inches shorter, we were too in love to care. I never in a million years thought I would be in this situation, but when you find the right person, you just know. My question for you is: Should I prepare other people for the height difference? I find myself trying to drop it into conversation when people haven’t met him yet. Sometimes I try to mention celebrity couples as examples, to give people an idea, but that only seems to make things worse. What I really want to say is, “I have trouble noticing the height difference because he’s a god in bed.” What’s your advice? And why does this stigma still exist?

People definitely need to be prepared for this shocker. Before you introduce him you should alert your friends and family by saying, “You’ve heard that good things come in small packages. Well, even though my boyfriend is small, his package is not, so despite what you were probably thinking, I’m very satisfied in bed, thank you very much!” Then you could add, “I don’t know why people are so concerned about height differences. Sure, I never thought I would be in the ridiculous situation of towering over my boyfriend, but I’m not hung up about it at all!” Your boyfriend is shorter than you are. Big deal. It’s not something worth mentioning or being defensive about. It’s an unimportant, self-evident fact. You say there’s a stigma about shorter men with taller women, but that seems to be mostly in your own head. So get over it before you scare off your terrific guy through your own smallness. —Emily Yoffe

From: “Help! I’m Dating a Much Shorter Man. Should I Warn People?” (March 5, 2015)

Dear Prudence,

Like many people, I’m working mostly from home. My office typically uses Skype for communicating throughout the day. We frequently call each other on that platform, sometimes with cameras turned on, sometimes turned off. My friend and colleague “Emily” called me the other day to discuss something. I didn’t have my camera on, but she did. She was at home in her bathrobe, and during our conversation, she disrobed and changed into her day clothes. I assume she forgot the camera was on, since she couldn’t see me. It all happened so fast, and I had been looking at something else on my computer at first—but then my colleague was just there, nude, on my screen. I was flustered and minimized the screen without saying anything. I know she didn’t do this on purpose, to get some sort of exhibitionist thrill, or as a come-on (we’re both happily married women). I know Emily would be mortified, and I don’t want her to feel strange around me. But I’m worried that she might realize what happened, or worse, accidentally do the same thing again with someone else. I haven’t mentioned this incident to anyone aside from this column and don’t intend to, ever, including my husband. Should I stay silent or tell her?

Tell her! Don’t overdramatize anything or fall all over yourself apologizing. The more anxious or guilt-ridden you seem, the more self-conscious she’ll feel, and since it was a brief, unintentional moment, there’s no reason to draw this out. Treat this the way you would if you’d noticed a piece of spinach in her teeth after lunch together or an untied shoelace: “I meant to tell you the other day, but I think you must have forgotten your camera was on during our last call, maybe because mine was turned off, because you started changing clothes on screen. Don’t worry—I closed the screen right away. I just wanted to let you know, since I know you’d tell me if I forgot about my camera.” She will probably be a bit (or more than a bit!) embarrassed, but that’s unavoidable. More than that, she’ll probably appreciate finding out from a friend and not from her boss in the middle of a meeting. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Colleague Undressed on a Work Call.” (Nov. 26, 2020)

Dear Prudence,

I had been struggling to make a living at my job for a few years now and decided to apply as a bartender at a local strip club. After a few days of working there, the manager said he was low on girls for the night and asked if I would like to dance for the night. I was a little hesitant at first but decided it was just one night. I ended up loving it and made around $800 in a few hours! We talked, and I became a dancer overnight. This was about a year ago. The other night while doing a set, one of my parents’ friends comes up to the stage and asks for a VIP dance. The entire time he was telling me how he wants a cut of my earnings to stay quiet and not tell my parents what I am doing! I either have to come clean to my parents (who are VERY religious and would disown me), quit my job and get further in debt, or start paying this guy half of my nightly earnings.

Is this guy married? If he makes his threat again you could offer this deal: You won’t tell his wife that he’s a customer of a strip club and you two will call it a draw. Tell the manager of the club who this guy is, that he is blackmailing you, and you would like him banned. In the movies, places of employment like yours have big guys with shaved heads who bodily escort such customers to the door. If this old creep does tell your parents, so be it. Hold your head (and your pasties) high and tell your parents the last thing you wanted to do was to have to ask them to bail you out financially. Say you understand they hate your moonlighting job, but you hope they can respect that you’re an adult and your choices are your own. I hear that pole dancing classes are the latest fad in fitness, and if your mother doesn’t flip out, maybe you can offer to give her and her friends some lessons. —E.Y.

From: “Help! A Family Friend Is Threatening To Tell My Parents I’m a Stripper.” (Feb. 21, 2012)

