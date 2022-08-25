Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.

Worse, I have been asked more than once what my name was before I changed it, so people apparently assume I’m the one who made this choice. Am I embodying racism? Should I change my name to something Western? I worry about this every day. I don’t want to cause pain just by introducing myself. Please help.

— Not Lakshmi, But Kinda

Dear Not Lakshmi,

You’re fine. You didn’t open up a restaurant and pretend to invent Indian food or become a yoga influencer and make up a fake name for your account. You are simply going by the name you were given, and “My Indian Godparents chose it” is a perfectly good explanation for anyone who’s confused. And by the way, I suspect “confused” (rather than “hurt” or “horrified”) is the worst feeling anyone is going to have about this situation.

Dear Prudence,

I have five beautiful children that I have dedicated my life to raising. I got out of the military so I would not be away from them. They had both their father and I raising them, with the exception of their dad going overseas from time to time. They are adults now and on their own. When I travel to see them, I am merely tolerated by them. They drive 6.5 hours to see their dad but have never driven 3.5 to see me. They all talk to each other and their dad about what is happening in their lives but never call me or let me know anything. I have done everything possible to make them happy, even completely emptying the house of 100 percent of everything and buying new stuff because my youngest did not like what we had. I feel completely destroyed inside and depressed beyond comprehension.

— Mother for Nothing

Dear Mother,

I’m so sorry you’re going through this. It must be heartbreaking.

But I have to say, I feel like I’m missing part of the story. And maybe you are too. What I mean is, all five of your children are distant toward you despite being close with their father. It would be one thing if you had one inexplicably standoffish kid, but this is a pattern. So you need to investigate why they don’t want to have much to do with you, and see what you can do to repair it. I recommend approaching this with openness and curiosity rather than making them feel guilty. (So phrases like “completely destroyed inside and distressed beyond comprehension” should not be part of the conversation.) Your goal is to figure out how these relationships were damaged, and how you might be able to fix them. I’m not saying it’s all your fault, but you are the common denominator in all of these relationships, so it’s worth exploring what you may have done to make them hesitate to open up to you.

In a 2021 episode of the Slate Podcast How to Do It, Amy Baker, a developmental psychologist who specializes in restoring family connections between parents and adult children, offered great advice on how to do this, using a carefully crafted letter. She provides almost a line-by-line template for a message that, as she says, “should be grounded in trying to understand what the other person went through and offering your wish of what you could have done differently.”

Give it a listen. And good luck!

Dear Prudence,

I’m a gay male, and I’ve fallen in love with my straight male therapist. I have read a little about this online, and I know that this is common, and that it’s not really him that I’m in love with. I don’t want to bring this up in therapy because it’s embarrassing, and I also don’t want to make him feel uncomfortable (to clarify, I don’t think that he’d be uncomfortable because I’m a man, but because I’m a patient). However, this is all symbolic of a larger problem that I would like help with. Is there any way I can get help with this problem that allows both of us to keep our professional relationship and dignity? What is the most diplomatic way I can address this, preferably tiptoeing around the actual issue?

— In Treatment

Dear in Treatment,

I don’t think you can tiptoe around this. There’s no “So, I kinda like you … if you know what I mean …” version of “I’m in love with you.” There’s no “So what do you do if you’re in love with your therapist. Asking for a friend!”

You should tell him directly. And I know this feels hard to believe right now, but it’s not your job to make sure he doesn’t become uncomfortable. Remember that check that you or your insurance company are writing a check to him for every session. He gets paid a lot to deal with exactly this kind of emotional situation. He was trained for it. It will almost certainly not be the most upsetting or shocking thing he hears on the day you tell him. You should tell him everything you told me here, as well as what you’ve read, what you think is really going on, and what the larger issue is. You’ll feel better, I promise. If you keep this a secret and let it stress you out, you’ll be wasting both your time and his.

Dear Prudence,

I am freshly a senior in high school. Since freshman year, there is a boy whom I will call Eric who continuously got picked on for being a pretty stereotypical high school nerd. He has no pop culture knowledge, is in all advanced classes and has almost a perfect GPA, has no social media or even a phone, and claims to spend all his free time studying. I used to participate in some of this bullying, but it was only because I felt like I needed to so I fit in with my peers. I regret it all dearly, and I’d like to apologize to him … but I have no idea how. We aren’t particularly close, and I can’t text or call. I have awful social anxiety so I’m not sure if I could say it to his face. Should I send a letter or something?

— Too Shy to Make Amends

Dear Too Shy,

It’s great that you’re thinking this way, and I think it’s a great idea to apologize now that you know better and regret your behavior. I also like that you’re trying to think of ways to stop your social anxiety from getting in the way of doing the right thing. A letter is a good choice. But put yourself in Eric’s shoes: Will that apology really mean anything if it’s not paired with something that will make his life a little better? Sure, you’ll stop with the teasing but what else? Are you going to stand up for him when other kids make his life miserable? Can you offer to listen if he ever wants to talk? You’re of course not obligated to do any of this, but it sounds like you care and it sounds like he could use more than “I’m sorry.”

Dear Prudence,

I want to share my recent experiences with my younger relatives. My nephew and niece failed to acknowledge a gift I sent for their son’s baptism. This was after I had let them know the gift was coming and provided the ETA date. The gift was delivered because I got an acknowledgement from the company. I received no thank you, no indication at all that they had received the gift. (I’ve waited more than two weeks for any acknowledgment since I knew they were busy with celebrations for the baptism.)

Response: Nothing.

I have donated money to another relative for a charity they are passionate about and was happy to do so. I let my relatives know about my donation.

Response: Nothing.

I no longer expect hand-written thank-you notes. But is it too much to ask for a gift to be acknowledged via email … or Instagram … or Facebook?

— Not Old Enough to Be Chilly

Dear Not Old Enough,

It is not too much to ask at all, and I formally give you permission to stop spending money on these people. After you give the nephew and niece a little more time, that is. Maybe they’re having special cards with photos of the baby made up. Those take some time to design and order. Maybe the baby is going through a rough patch and they’re busy and they haven’t even opened all the gifts? I’m really showing my bias as a new mom who spent a lot of time over the past six months responding to “Did you get it??” texts and thinking “OMG give me a chance!” as boxes piled up by the front door and thank-you cards were being written in groups of three, once a week. (My advice to myself and others in this situation would be: Send a quick digital thank-you immediately so you don’t leave people hanging, and then if you follow up with a note, it’s a bonus).

Dear Prudence,

I have some complicated feelings. I am petite, to the point of being diagnosed with proportional dwarfism and protected under the ADA against discrimination because of it, (less than 4’10” and my highest body weight has been 96 lbs., think “living doll”) and because of this, I look between the ages of 12-to-17 depending on my outfit/makeup of the day, despite being 23. I often get comments like “wow, you’re so short,” “I thought you were somebody’s little child,” or even the “M-word” screamed at me across the street, and I’ve even been denied alcohol purchases despite having my legal, valid ID, without any question or comment from managements. I usually kind of just blink at the people, let them marinate in their stupidity of “you literally just said that to another person.”

But it gets so much worse with my partner. They’re 6’6”, extremely tall, and look their age of 30. When we’re together in public, we’ve had people physically touch us to separate us and ask how old I was. On a recent vacation together, they left to go to the bathroom as I was standing in line for caffeine, and a TSA agent approached me and asked if I knew them and was safe, regardless of my partner handing me the rolling luggage to keep and me not showing any typical signs of trafficking, even talking to the family in front of us on their way to Disneyland. This has happened several times, from doctors to shop attendants to just people on the street. I usually brush it off, get slightly annoyed, or just don’t even react anymore. Should I start causing scenes and crying “discrimination,” or keep silently seething?

— Short Fuse is Getting Shorter

Dear Prudence,

I have a problem that I’m sure is popping up (again) all over the country. My mother is an Evangelical Christian and staunch conservative, while I am very progressive woman. I recently married my wife, and—to her credit—my mom contributed financially and attended happily.

This is a big turnaround from my coming out 15 years ago, when she didn’t speak to me for weeks. However, her political beliefs, and actions, are just gross to me. More importantly, they’re dangerous for me. I can’t get over the fact that she supports me with one hand and votes to make me a second class citizen with the other.

I have a strong inclination to leave the country if Republicans gain power, and it’s not an idle thought; my company will help me to transfer to Europe if I ask. I don’t want to wait around to see if my marriage license becomes void.

My question: Is it worth it to even broach this with her before the next election? Our conversations on politics generally devolve into her yelling and me getting so frustrated I sob. But I feel like it’s relevant information for her to have before she goes to the polls. I don’t want to threaten her; I just want her to know that this could be a consequence of her vote, and I really am serious about it. I don’t think it would destroy our relationship, but I do believe she would lash out.

— Scared in the USA

Dear Scared,

Sure, tell her. Honestly, what’s one more screaming match on top of the ones you’ve already had? You’ll share your plan. She may or may not yell. She almost certainly won’t change her vote. But you can have a clear conscience knowing you warned her about your potential move. And this is great timing because she already paid for your wedding, so you don’t have much to lose.

Classic Prudie

My wife was in a very stressful situation about a month ago when she was at a park in our hometown. After trying to balance a full-time job while caring for our three children for four months, she honestly just kind of lost it. She snapped. My wife is now the subject of a “Karen” video that made the rounds last month in our town (luckily it didn’t spread beyond that). She was, and still is, horrified by her behavior…