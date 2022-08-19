My Daughter’s Friend Is Being Ridiculed Because Her Parents Don’t Understand Basic Hygiene

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter “Madison,” 12, has been best friends with “Sarah” since the girls were in first grade. I’ve always known Sarah’s parents have some beliefs about girls that I don’t agree with. For example, Sarah is not allowed to spend time with male friends outside of school, she cannot wear shorts (knee-length skirts are OK), and makeup is absolutely forbidden (the “makeup” in question was tinted Chapstick). They are deeply religious and conservative and I figured these beliefs were part of that.

The girls are now in the midst of puberty. I have been around Sarah on several occasions this summer when she smelled absolutely ripe. I asked Madison if Sarah was using deodorant because I know some kids their age don’t pick up on this right away. Madison told me that Sarah is not allowed to wear deodorant and that the reason apparently is that her mother thinks it is “too adult” and that taking showers and using baby powder should be enough at her age. It isn’t. Not only that, but Sarah apparently knows she smells and is self-conscious about it, and other kids are starting to make fun of her.

I’m cordial with Sarah’s parents but we aren’t close. Sarah has been forbidden to be friends with other kids who her parents don’t approve of, and I’m afraid that if I say something to her mom, it will affect the girls’ ability to be friends. Madison has asked me if I can buy Sarah deodorant and keep it a secret. I’m conflicted on this and don’t want to go against her parent’s beliefs, but I think they are ridiculous and I feel so bad for this girl.

—Sweet But Stinky Friend

Dear Sweet But Stinky,

You should absolutely buy Sarah some deodorant for Madison to give to her. What Sarah’s parents are doing is both cruel and silly, and she has every right to go behind their back and seek out the items she needs for proper hygiene. There is, of course, the possibility that they find out and the girls’ friendship is endangered, which you should keep in mind; considering what Sarah (and her classmates) must endure thanks to her lack of deodorant, I think the risk is well worth it. Hopefully, Sarah will guard the deodorant fiercely, and perhaps if she gets caught, her parents will be sympathetic if she talks about the taunting she has had to endure about her smell. Either way, purchasing the antiperspirant is a small gesture that could make a tremendous impact on a deserving kid’s life and I think you should do it.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have 8-year-old fraternal twin girls (“Alice” and “Ellie”) who look very similar to each other, so people mistake them for each other all the time. They are complete opposites. Alice is very responsible, clean, shy, and quiet, and Ellie is stubborn, a bit more outgoing, and much messier. In the past year, we have started to have many conversations about how annoying it is when people compare them or confuse them with each other.

I’ve been working on getting Ellie to be better at organization, but like many 8-year-olds, she would rather do anything else than clean. Alice is severely farsighted and has been wearing glasses since she was 3. She has always taken good care of them, cleans them regularly, and despite wearing them every waking second of her life, she has never lost or broken a pair. Ellie started wearing glasses in June, being mildly nearsighted. She only wears them at school or camp or when watching TV. Ellie has, in the past two and a half months, never cleaned her glasses and has broken the frames at least twice. Every time we talk to Ellie about taking care of them, she starts to freak out about how we’re comparing her to her sister and how unfair that is. This has become the refrain any whenever we try to get her to be more responsible with anything. When I try to get Ellie to put sunscreen on before camp, it’s always a struggle. She tells me that putting on sunscreen is the sort of thing that Alice would do, not her, despite the fact that both of them are pale as a sheet of paper and burn very easily.

Alice and Ellie have always been best friends with each other and don’t fight often, so it was shocking when Alice came to me in tears yesterday because Ellie stopped upholding her end of the agreement they have dividing the cleaning care of their room. In trying to come up with her own identity as an individual who is not her sister, she has taken on the identity of a slob. How can we get her to be less irresponsible without making her feel like we’re comparing her to her sister?

—Clean Father of a Messy Kid

Dear Clean Father,

I think that Ellie needs to hear, on more than one occasion, that her parents are not interested in comparing her to her sister, and that discussions of her actions are not about how they appear when contrasted with Alice, but instead, how she is or is not living up to her own capacity to be responsible. Let her know that you empathize with her struggle not to be constantly likened (or not) to Alice and that you respect the individuality of both your girls. Throughout their lives, they will perform differently, have different strengths and different challenges. Just because Alice is more diligent about caring for her glasses or skin, doesn’t mean that you are holding her up as an example for Ellie to live by, nor that you are judging her as being anything more or less than her sister. Be careful not to use Ellie as Alice’s foil when you want her to do something; the comparisons will only harm them both in the long run.

However, you should also discourage her from clinging to messiness or disorganization as a personality trait. Let her know that many children her age struggle to have good habits with regard to glasses, sunscreen, and room cleaning; the challenge before her is to improve, and that is something she needs to do for herself and her own well-being regardless of what her sister is or isn’t up to. Ellie also has an obligation to her sister to keep up her part of the bedroom deal, and she should not be allowed to shirk this because it doesn’t feel good being compared to her.

Create systems and habits to help encourage Ellie to be more organized. Use visual aids to support her, such as a list of chores printed visibly on the girl’s bedroom door and a note on the bathroom mirror reminding her to apply sunscreen. Celebrate when she remembers to do something she’d typically forget. And, with regard to this situation and any others, be mindful to avoid implying that Alice is stronger at doing these tasks than Ellie. If Ellie continues to refuse to be responsible, you may want to consider having her speak to a professional, as she could be dealing with some sort of greater challenge and may need some support in identifying just why being organized is so bothersome for her. Wishing you all the best and easier times ahead.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Years ago my brother missed a week of school, struggled to catch up, and then committed suicide. In a note, he explained that he got a zero on a test because it was on him to make it up, and he didn’t get around to it in time, as he was overwhelmed with make-up work. For the most part, I don’t think my parents are to blame here; they were not very strict about grades, though they did insist that we do our homework.

My niece is about to start kindergarten. I told my sister that if her daughter ever falls behind, it would be best to get her out of the regular classroom until she can get totally caught up (I don’t know to what extent this is actually an option unless you homeschool). My sister thought this sounded odd; I realized then that she likely didn’t know what led to our tragedy, as she was in college at the time. I have not yet told her. I’m worried that she will blame our parents, or even try to track down the teacher who gave our brother the zero; I guess I could leave that part out and just say that he was overwhelmed with make-up work. Should I tell my sister now? Maybe wait a few years, or until I hear about a problem involving school?

—Is It Too Soon

Dear Too Soon,

I am so sorry for the loss of your brother. While the struggles he faced at school may have been the inciting incident that led to his devastating choice, it’s more likely that he was dealing with other sources of deep pain and frustration. Furthermore, I don’t want you to worry that falling behind in school is enough to push a young person to end their life; it’s hard to imagine that there wasn’t a greater reason that such an event could push him in the way that it did. There has to have been more to the story.

I don’t think that telling your sister additional context about your brother’s suicide will lead her to go after people whom she’d perhaps find responsible, but I do think you should express to her how what happened with him has led you to have certain anxieties related to your niece. It’s normal to want to protect the children in our lives from the horrors of the world, and you have experienced one of the most profound tragedies that a family can endure. Your sister will likely understand why you are feeling the way that you do, and hopefully, can support you as you come to accept the fact that keeping a kid from missing too much school isn’t enough to guard their mental health.

Throughout your niece’s life, you can and should be a person whom she feels safe talking to about her feelings, her stressors, and her identity. One way that you can protect her is by remaining a solid source of support and empathy, even if that puts you at odds with her parents at times. Check in on her, and make sure she has the things that she needs and doesn’t find herself isolated, struggling to cope without a solid support system.

I also strongly suggest that you talk to someone, if you aren’t already, about the loss of your brother. What happened was not simply devastating, it was confusing and scary, and it has undoubtedly had a significant impact on you. A professional can help you sort through your emotions, your triggers, and the worries you have for your niece. I am wishing you all the best as you continue your lifelong healing journey.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am the adoptive parent of a really amazing 20-year-old. My adoption of her was pretty non-traditional; I had been involved with her bio father, who was abusive and neglectful. After our relationship ended 16 years ago, I was able to pursue an adoption. My daughter has maintained a close relationship with his mother, who has always been supportive, caring, and involved. But who also really dislikes me and blames me for a lot of the problems that her son has faced in his life.

My daughter recently shared that her grandmother has stage 4 kidney failure and that her uncle, who is only in his late 40s, is also facing a terminal diagnosis. Her grandfather has longstanding mental health issues and will likely need significant emotional and financial support as he ages. My daughter really wants to provide any support that she can, but I don’t think she yet realizes how devastating this will be for her bio-family. Her bio father has contentious relationships with most of his relatives and will likely not be present for any of these people in any way.

I want to make sure that she isn’t alone in her worries and grief, and that she knows that I am here for her and that these losses matter to me because they are important to her. I also want to find a way of gently letting her know that taking on the care of her grandfather while she is still in her early 20s is not her responsibility, but I don’t want her to think that I am being cold. How do I communicate all of this to her? I know I won’t be welcome at funerals and that any idea that I am advising/interfering with will really upset her bio family, but I don’t want to leave her to do this all by herself.

–Mother of the Bereaved

Dear Mother of the Bereaved,

I think the best way you can support your daughter is by being honest with her about what the future may entail and being by her side, to the extent that you can, as she navigates these difficult days. Talk to her about figuring out ways that she can help care for her grandfather without totally upending her life (for what it’s worth, elder care is exactly the sort of thing for which it makes sense to alter one’s schedule, though I do understand that you are being mindful of her youth). Help her manage her expectations of her father’s support, or lack thereof, if she is of the mind that he will step up and be more present in the face of tragedy.

Also, be honest with her about the fact that this part of her family does not welcome your involvement, and that you are going to be holding her hand throughout this process from the sidelines. Watch what you say about her relatives and be mindful to give her the space to deal with her feelings related to people who may have mistreated you over the years, but don’t be afraid to speak up if ever it seems she’s in a situation where she is being taken advantage of. Overall, make sure she feels the extent to which she has you on her side and that she can call on you no matter what; that will make a tremendous difference as she navigates the stickiness of her other brood. Wishing you both all the best.

—Jamilah

