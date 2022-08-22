Help! My Boyfriend Makes Good Money. He Still Insists on Shoplifting.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Happy Monday. How’s everyone doing? No, how are you really doing?? Tell me the truth and we’ll figure things out together.

Q. Frugal Food Lover: My boyfriend and I are in our late 20s and have been together for 10 months. Things have been great—he treats me very well and I feel so comfortable with him. Even my friends have noticed that I’ve been much happier and more confident since we started dating. I can see a future with him.

He doesn’t make a lot of money, but he’s not in poverty either. He has a stable office job, his own apartment, and his parents are very comfortable. I guess part of what bothers me is that I’ve been struggling to make ends meet lately and always have to put a lot of thought into how to spend my grocery budget efficiently. I don’t like that he feels entitled to get his groceries for free while everyone else has to pay for them. I’m also concerned about potential consequences if he ever gets caught, but I don’t know how serious the penalties for shoplifting are. Is this a big deal, or am I worrying about nothing?

A. Stealing is wrong. But I can’t bring myself to make a big, intense moral judgment here. Your boyfriend is right that Safeway, Aldi, Walmart, or whichever chain store will be fine without the cost of the avocado he pocketed.

I still don’t like what he’s doing. Aside from being a crime, this is the behavior of someone who doesn’t play by the rules of society and can probably justify anything. I wouldn’t be surprised if it went hand in hand with stuff like “I only need to shower monthly because science shows the bacteria that accumulates on your skin is not actually harmful” or “I will never acknowledge your birthday or any holiday because made-up traditions just encourage us to waste money” or “I don’t tip because it’s not my job to pay someone’s salary.” I just worry about the life you’ll have with someone who does whatever he can get away with without regard for the consequences and brushes off anything you might say about it.

If he really wants some of his food to be free, he could try growing his own. Or maybe dumpster diving. I’m serious, a lot of people do it! But I suspect what he’s actually into is the thrill of getting away with something, and I seriously doubt it will end here. That could mean a lot of headaches for you as his partner. You don’t have to break up with him, but keep an eye on the personality traits driving his shoplifting habit and how they show up in other areas of his life. Definitely don’t marry him unless he stops, because it’s very likely that he’ll one day get caught doing this or something even more sketchy, and once you tie the knot his legal problems will become yours.

Q. Why Am I Still Fighting?: My husband and I are approaching our fourth anniversary, and I’m not sure we’ll make it much further than that. We have two toddlers and a new home, and we both work. But the last two years have been horrible on a personal level. I had a really difficult time with postpartum depression after each of the kids and didn’t disclose this to anyone but my husband because I kept thinking I could get over it. He mostly ignored me asking for help, or told me to quit being negative all the time because it was ruining our marriage. I went back to work two months after our second was born, and ultimately quit because he said the stress I was facing was killing our marriage. At Christmas, he told me not to attend his dad’s party because I was having a down day and I’d ruin it for everyone.

I’m finally feeling like myself again (mostly) and working a great job. We’ve been trying to repair things, but I can’t say we’ve made any progress. He opened a credit card in my name (again) without my knowledge, has lied repeatedly about where he’s going, and won’t give even a basic level of communication.

He tells me I should be fine with all of this—that I used to be independent and I just need to be OK because it’s really not that bad. “I’m not cheating, so you really have a good husband.” He wants to be able to go out without any expectations of a return time or need to communicate while away, and yet complains every time I have a weekend shift and he has the kids (scheduled months in advance and a condition of employment).

We both lost friends when the kids were born (inevitable, worsened by the pandemic). I know that he wants and deserves a social life after two years of lockdown to keep the kids safe, but I feel that texting his wife that he’s going to be late is the bare minimum he can do after all the crap he’s said in the last year.

A. “I’m not sure we’ll make it much further.” You know the answer here. You want out. With good reason. Start talking to lawyers.

Q. Red to Blue Thanks: A couple of days ago our neighbor helped me and my wife out during an emergency. I’d like to repay our neighbor with something. Back in my military days, when someone did us a solid like this, we’d stop by their house or barracks with a six-pack as a way of saying “thanks.” However, I’m not sure this would go over with my neighbor. The six-pack deal seems kind of a straight, white, red-state-ish gesture, and I’m firmly in a solidly blue city in a solid blue state with neighbors that are the complete opposite of my former military buddies. What would be the “blue” version of this sort of thank you gesture?

A. Beer is pretty popular in ways that transcend geography, gender, and politics. Many Democrats and women actually love it! Maybe you could grab something made locally if you want to make sure there’s a tie to where you currently live.

But—in and out of the military, in red and blue states—you never know if someone avoids alcohol altogether, because of health issues, religion, addiction, or just personal preference. So how about a nice baked good (it can be store-bought, in case you’re not a baker)? Or, if you really don’t know your neighbors well enough to have a sense of whether they might avoid carbs or whatever, you can never go wrong with a thank-you note.

Q. Can’t Handle the Drama: I (17 F) recently heard from a close friend of mine “Natalie” that our mutual family friend “Bram” was not only aggressively disparaging me to her, but all of my friends as well. When I initially heard about it, I didn’t really care because I didn’t exactly hold his opinions in high regard after his actions in the past few months. But now, having a chance to really reflect upon it, I feel that I may have been the one in the wrong here.

A few months ago, Bram and I went on a family trip together. He was asking me if I knew anything about this girl in my grade “Jazz” and if I’d heard anything about her. I don’t know Jazz very well except for a one-off rumor I heard about her four years ago (very much dead) and I told him as much. He really wanted to know about it and swore he wouldn’t tell a soul, so I didn’t really see the harm. I was very clear about the fact that this was in no way fact, but I completely understand that I shouldn’t have spread it anyways. I kind of assumed he already heard about it when we were in middle school. Fast forward when we get back to school, I find out through a friend that Bram has told Jazz that I started a nasty rumor about her (turns out they were friends) and all of Jazz’s friends and some random people (we are a small school) are giving me dirty looks in the halls. I confronted Bram (quite aggressively as I had just found out 30 minutes prior) on how he had violated my trust and this whole situation was stressing me out. He proceeded to gaslight me about it by telling me I was being stupid and dramatic. Jazz and I are all good now, once I explained everything, but it seems like Bram and I are not. Perhaps, if I hadn’t been so aggressive with him, he may have reacted by being more understanding.

Looking back, I understand that he had an obligation to tell his friend Jazz that something was being said about her. But I felt the way he said it completely disregarded me (as I suffer from a lot of anxiety, especially in these types of social situations) and I thought he would at least give me a second thought after we had become decently close over the vacation. I know this is all stupid high school bs and so I got over about, but the way he’s talking about me makes me think there’s some unresolved tension and I would like to apologize/get closure if that’s the right thing to do.

Bram’s going off to college in a few weeks, and I’m not sure if I should speak to him (Jazz doesn’t want me to, but I’d keep her name out of it). Am I in the wrong, and should I discuss the situation with him?

A. Don’t bother talking to Bram. Instead of chastising him for the way he handled things, think about the lesson you learned here: When Person A promises that if you share something about Person B, they won’t tell a soul, that agreement is not enforceable. And you really can’t be upset when they go back on their word, because you shouldn’t have been spreading Person B’s business in the first place.

Really try to let that sink in. And then forgive yourself. It’s great that you had this experience in high school, in a relatively low-stakes situation. And it’s wonderful that Jazz didn’t suffer any awful consequences and was able to forgive you.

It’s time for all of you to move on to the next stage of your lives. So, instead of looking to Bram for closure, focus on how to move closer to being the kind of friend who doesn’t contribute to “stupid high school bs” in college and beyond.

Q. Re: Red to Blue Thanks: Um, liberals also like beer? This seems like you are making up a problem, or (more likely) that you like to think of yourself as more different and more of a unique outlier from your neighbors than you actually are.

A. Hey, go easy on this letter writer who is simply trying to be neighborly and give an appropriate thank-you gift. I don’t think we’re dealing with someone who’s desperate to be unique as much as someone who’s self-conscious about their differences and may be blowing them out of proportion a bit.

Q. Re: Frugal Food Lover AND Why Am I Still Fighting?: Both of the writers need to ditch these guys stat. Credit card hubs is a jerk and is emotionally and financially abusive to you, dear letter writer. Don’t stick around for this. It’s not going to get better. Partner of a shoplifter, see above. That’s the future. A guy who opens credit cards in your name.

A. Wow, amazing job linking these two letters. While we can’t predict exactly what will happen with the grocery thief, this prediction sounds entirely reasonable to me.

Q. Re: Frugal Food Lover: Prudie, I AM the boyfriend in this scenario! (Well, husband, but the point remains the same). Like the letter writer’s partner, I’ve long been a petty thief when it comes to stealing small items from massive chain stores while drawing a Robin Hood-esque line at stealing from local businesses. It’s fundamentally a selfish decision wrapped up in some socio-economic rationalization. At that moment, I don’t want to pay for something small and stupid and places like Target and Walmart are borderline evil in the way they have always prioritized profits over people and literally have hundreds of thousands of dollars built into their operating budget for “items that walk out the door.”

I think your answer is fair and even-handed, though I do have a small quibble. I think it’s a bit unfair to say “someone who doesn’t play by the rules of society and can probably justify anything.” Many of society’s rules are fundamentally unfair or designed to benefit the wealthy and powerful. While I wouldn’t go so far as to say what I’m doing is a moral good, I do feel it’s about as victimless a crime as there is in that the “victim” is literally a huge, faceless corporation, and their already wealthy shareholders engaged in the fundamentally unethical exercise of 21st-century capitalism. For that reason, I don’t think pocketing a bottle of overpriced moisturizer reveals a capacity for bottomless moral depravity!

A. OK, this is fair. But let’s not pretend “stealing food I can actually afford” is breaking society’s unfair rules in the way that something like offering food and water to people in line to vote in Georgia would be.

Q. Re: Frugal Food Lover: The reason Safeway and Aldi and Walmart don’t need his money is because the rest of us are paying his tab. The stores pass along the cost of shoplifting by raising their prices. So your frugal boyfriend is actually hurting you. You are paying more because he is paying less.

A. So maybe they should get married, after all, so she can benefit more from the hundreds of dollars he’s saving! Kidding. You make a good point but I think her concern is about his behavior and character, not about a slightly more expensive loaf of bread.

