Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 8-year-old daughters are identical twins, right down to their freckles. We can tell the difference, but even their grandparents frequently confuse them, with reminders like “Twin A has a tiny mole on the left side of her neck” being almost useless. While we’ve taken care to treat them as individuals and not a set, encouraging them to do new activities by themselves and pick out clothes and haircuts that they like. They LOVE being identical and think it’s fun to dress similarly, get the same haircut. They refuse to let my wife or me do anything to make them easier to tell apart (we talked them into initial bracelets, but even those required multiple reminders to put on and keep on). Why? Because even after being mixed up multiple times a day, every day, for their entire lives, they still think it’s the funniest thing ever. A babysitter having to repeatedly ask who is who will leave them still giggling when we get home, and we’ve had to temporarily reduce screen time after learning they purposely swapped initial bracelets to trick their friends and spent two hours at a birthday party lying to everyone about who they were.

I’m pretty fed up with it at this point. We’ve had multiple conversations about why it’s important that grown-ups in charge of them know who they are, and why lying to their friends and laughing at them is mean and needs to stop. Two weeks ago, they started an art day camp, and while they told us how silly it was that their friends kept mixing them up, I saw them be kinder about correcting others, and had to give them fewer reminders about keeping their initial bracelets on. However, at pickup yesterday, their counselor told me that they switched hoodies (their only non-identical clothing they picked out that day) and bracelets, and joined each other’s activity group, so they could each could do their favorite activity a second time. The counselor said that they only found out because the girls told them at the end of the day, and said that we should sort this out at home, but it was important that we stop this from happening again, as it could cause issues in an emergency. We’re really upset, but unsure what else there is to do. Clearly, this shows that none of their past punishments or our talks have gotten through to them. How can we resolve this once and for all? Or should we try to think of this as a phase that they’ll be tired of after a few more years of constantly having to correct people?

—Tricked By Twins

Dear Tricked,

I feel especially qualified to answer this question, because I’m one half of an identical twin pair who loved to play tricks on people at every possible opportunity. My twin brother and I drove our parents nuts, and we found their frustration to be absolutely hilarious—but finally they decided they had enough.

I don’t quite remember what we did specifically to upset our parents on that day, but when we were 10 years old my parents decided that we would never dress alike again. Of course, we protested—but because we couldn’t prove that we could handle our “twinness” responsibility, we lost our privileges. In addition to that, my parents requested that we were placed in separate classes and groups at school, summer camps, activity groups, etc.

We hated it at first, but a funny thing happened after a while. We started to make our own friends, create our own identities, and learn that people could like us as individuals instead of a package deal who played silly tricks on people. Now we’re grown adults and best friends, but we couldn’t be more different.

My suggestion is to stop with the negotiations, because your daughters aren’t handling their twinness responsibly, either. You said they “refuse” to let you do anything to make life easier for you in regard to telling them apart, but who’s in charge here? You’re going to have to take a deep breath and be at peace with being the temporary bad guy for the greater good in the long term. For starters, stop putting them in identical (or even remotely similar) outfits—even if it means donating one half of the matching outfits to charity. Another route is giving them different haircuts or even dyeing the hair of one of them, to serve as a foolproof way to end the trickery. In addition, I would also advise the counselors to keep the twins separated at camp as much as possible.

They will probably throw a fit like my brother and I did back in the day, but trust me, they’ll be fine. The alternative is enduring this nonsense for years to come, which is not only annoying, but as the counselor pointed out, could be dangerous in case of an emergency. From a twin who has lived through the stage your daughters are currently in, just rip the band-aid off right now—especially if you value your sanity.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 52-year-old husband and I (a 44-year-old woman) have been married for 7 years. We have kept our finances separate, splitting all normal household, food, entertainment, and travel expenses 50/50. We make about the same amount of money, but because he has two kids who lived with us full-time, I pay for the luxuries, a bigger TV, and Disney trips. I was fine with this arrangement when his kids were in high school, but now that they are adults in college, I feel all these things, especially groceries, travel, utility bills, and new cellphones should be split four ways. My husband feels that since he is still supporting them, nothing should change. Also, I would like to downsize to a cheaper two-bedroom condo in the city but my husband insists we need four bedrooms with room for the “kids”. We can’t afford a four-bedroom condo where we want to live.

Is treating grown adults like they are still children normal? I was on my own at 16 and my husband at 17 with no help from our parents. His kids are still treated and acting like high schoolers. They don’t cook or do chores. They don’t even pick up their own messes without a lot of nagging.

—Resentful in Rutherford

Dear Resentful,

Not to be the guy who rides the fence, but I can see both sides of this. On one hand, I think able-bodied humans with sound minds should embrace adult responsibilities once they turn 18. At the very least, that should include having a job, continuing their education, or both. On the flipside, if the young adults are in school full-time, I think it’s fine to cut them a little slack by paying their cell phone bills or providing them a monthly stipend for food and entertainment to help lighten the load. However, once they graduate and are in the workforce, I think it would be a bad look for mommy and daddy to pay for their expenses on a regular basis.

Regarding the house, I can also understand why your husband wants to keep it as a spot for the adult kids to crash when they’re in town. My mom still has the house that I grew up in, and it’s priceless for me to watch my kids play and hang out there just like I used to back in the day. Obviously you don’t share the same bond with his kids, so I don’t blame you for feeling somewhat resentful that he’s taking this stance.

Where I’m fully on your side is how his kids act when they’re in your home. I think it’s perfectly acceptable for you to put your foot down and require them to clean up after themselves, cook their own meals, and act respectfully around you. This is also something that your husband should fully be onboard with, and if he’s not, then you have bigger problems on your hands.

It also seems like a portion of your rightful resentment is that your husband isn’t choosing you first. To your point, it’s not like his kids are minors who need regular supervision or support — they’re grown adults. If you feel that this is causing a strain on your marriage, I would suggest going to counseling to put all of your feelings on the table.

Either way, your feelings are completely valid and hopefully your husband will come to some sort of a compromise with you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My partner and I have always felt very strongly about letting our kids figure stuff out on their own and deal with the challenges life throws at them, but our recent experience with youth sports has us wondering where the limits of hands-off parenting end.

For context, our 9-year-old son loves (loved?) baseball more than anything in the world. He is a solid little ball player and made the top team in town this year. The coaches said that the point of the league, at this age, is learning more complex rules, skill development, and fostering a love of the game. They then proceeded to play their own kids (50 percent of the team!) exclusively in the prime positions while most of the non-coaches’ kids rotate between the bench and the outfield, almost never touching the ball.

I’m heartbroken watching my son not only lose his love of the game but deteriorate as a player from the lack of meaningful playing time. On top of that, the way they speak to the kids is condescending, aggressive, and entirely inappropriate. He is questioning if he even wants to play again next season. My kid just wants to play ball and get better. Why put him on the top team and hardly let him play and then scream at him when he does?

Here are my questions: do we continue doing what we are doing, which is reminding our son that this is just one season and that sports aren’t always fair? Is this just a life lesson?

Or do we intervene beyond what we have already done? Talking to the coaches at this point will be a dead end. Other parents have experienced this with them last year and speaking up accomplished nothing.

So should we contact the league? We are worried about retaliation against our son—it’s a small community. We will then be “those parents” and it could affect our son’s tryouts for next season.

—Not a Bulldozer Parent

Dear Not a Bulldozer,

As someone who coached youth basketball for years, I’m very familiar with what you’re describing. Sadly, none of this is new or surprising—even though it isn’t right or fair, coaches have favored their kids even back when I was playing ball at your son’s age. That said, if the coaches are being obnoxious jerks, then that’s another story.

I always get uneasy when I see grown adults yelling at young children in sports. Are there times when players should be disciplined for not following directions? Absolutely, but that never requires vein-bulging yelling at them. If the league is truly about “fostering a love for the game” then they’re failing miserably.

My suggestion is to have your son finish out the season, because you don’t want to set the precedent to quit mid-season when the going gets rough. However, you should also start looking for new leagues in neighboring towns—even if it means dealing with an extra layer of inconvenience traveling a little further. If your son is a good player and a good kid, I’m sure a lot of teams would be happy to add him to their roster.

One thing I feel compelled to raise, though: Is your son not playing because the coaches are favoring their own kids? Or is it because the kids ahead of him are more talented? If less-talented kids are getting the bulk of the playing time because they’re related to the coaches, then I would absolutely start looking for another team to join that believes in a meritocracy. If your son isn’t as advanced as the others, I’d have him stick it out and put in the work to get better. Unless, however, he feels like his mental health and love for the game is being diminished by the coaches’ constant yelling and berating. And before anyone says it — enduring verbal abuse isn’t going to make a kid “tougher” or “ready for the real world,” it’s just straight up abusive. Full stop.

The bottom line is there are other options for you to choose from if you find that this league isn’t for you. It’s disheartening to watch adults taking the love of sports away from children, and hopefully you’ll do whatever it takes to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My mother has grown more conservative over the years and has expressed some COVID denialism since the beginning of the pandemic, but she did get all of her vaccine shots. My sister just went on vacation and her souvenir was a positive COVID case. My mother picked her up from the airport and so was exposed to her in the car. I assumed my mother would get a test to make sure she was negative, however, she just informed me she has no intention of doing so unless she starts running a fever. But she was supposed to watch my toddler this week who only just got her first COVID vaccine shot. I asked her if she would test before she watches her, to put my mind at ease and she refused.

Unfortunately, the conversation escalated—I told her I thought she was being unreasonable and selfish and showing me she valued her politics over her grandchild and her health. She told me I was blackmailing her and imposing “conditions” on her. I repeatedly asked her for a reasonable compromise, pointing out the many ways I have compromised with her during the pandemic but she would not answer, just stated again she would not take a COVID test.

This isn’t really about the free childcare—I can find someone else to watch my daughter. I’m upset at my mother’s really selfish unreasonable stance. I have been trying to see her point of view, but it does not feel like she is trying to see mine or meet me in the middle. I told her I am deeply hurt by this, and although I would never say she cannot see my daughter again, I don’t think I can ever ask for her help again or even invite her over, knowing that she is ok putting my child at risk. Am I being too emotional or unreasonable?

—Pandemic Isn’t Over Yet

Dear Pandemic,

I am completely on your side. It’s wild to me that we’ve been dealing with COVID for over two years now and people still have no clue about how to follow the simplest of protocols, but here we are.

No, you aren’t being unreasonable for asking the grandmother of your vulnerable child to take 15 minutes out of her life to ensure she isn’t testing positive for a potentially deadly virus. If it makes you feel any better, I know plenty of people who require visitors to provide proof of a negative COVID test prior to entering their homes, so this is hardly groundbreaking stuff we’re talking about here. Honestly, the fact that she isn’t intrinsically motivated to take a COVID test after being exposed to the virus speaks volumes.

Remember, we’re talking about your child, which means you have the final say regarding the rules about keeping her safe. Don’t let your mother gaslight you into believing you’re the bad guy. Going forward, you need to set the ground rules for what you will and won’t allow in your household, and everyone else needs to fall in line.

There’s hope for your mom if she was willing to be vaccinated, and quite frankly, this is a pretty silly hill for her to die on if it means ruining her relationship with you and your daughter. My guess is she’ll come around eventually for that reason, but I wouldn’t bend one bit when it comes to doing what you think is right in terms of protecting your daughter.

—Doyin

