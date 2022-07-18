Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 16-month-old daughter is on track for some sort of neurodivergent diagnosis. I was diagnosed with ADHD in third grade, and my parents took the “stuff her with pills until she’s normal” route, which of course did not work. I was (am?) absolutely the black sheep of my family. I can perfectly hear the words “freak, weirdo, psycho” in the voice of every member of my extended family because that was what I was to them, and they made it clear in no uncertain terms. Whether they said it in a tone of frustration or amusement, it never felt good on my end. I don’t want to get into details, but all of the name-calling damaged me badly.

Now, after having very little contact with my family for a decade, the realization that my daughter might be a little different too has brought this issue back to the forefront. I will not let her be ruined by them, or anyone, with such thoughtless comments. So far, there’s no diagnosis and I’m not even sure I will tell anyone that there is unless it’s something major enough that they’ll notice. If any of my family says anything to her that is even close to the things I put up with, I’ll just ghost them forever and not care. How do I warn them of this potential ghosting so they can watch their tongues without being confrontational? I’m not interested in them trying to address any of these past wrongdoings because none of them would take it seriously—they never have—and none of those people mean enough to me anymore for an apology to matter. I just don’t want to sit by and hope they all do the right thing. Do you have a suggested script here that fits all of my criteria, or am I hoping for too much?

— Three, Two, One, Ghost!

Dear Ghost,

I have to admit to being curious about your end goal here. Your letter suggests you want to keep a relationship with your family, but you also say that none of your family members means that much to you and that they’ve never treated you respectfully. I might be reading into it, but you seem almost eager for them to say something that will give you “permission” to cut ties. If that is the case, then I’m not sure any advice on verbiage would be helpful, because you have created a set-up-to-fail situation for the family. I encourage you to be honest with yourself about this, because it’s not worth the time and energy to address the family behavior if you’ve already made up your mind.

If that is not the case, and you really are interested in maintaining the relationships, then I think it’s good that you give your family some guardrails in terms of the kind of behavior you want to see from them towards your daughter. One option would be to sit down with the family closest to you and have a heart-to-heart about how they injured you during your childhood and how you want things to be different for your daughter. Given that you seem uninterested and pessimistic about that approach, though, I think your best bet—though this might not be the answer you are looking for—is to wait until someone says something that sits wrong with you and to use that as a catalyst for conversation.

I say that because if you bring up a conversation out of the blue about how you expect your daughter to be treated, without being willing to hash out your past injuries, I think it has a real chance of coming across as a threat (i.e. “No problems have happened yet, but I’m expecting they will, so you are now on notice.”). It could backfire on you if your family thinks they are under the microscope without much context for where your directives are coming from; they may write you off before the message even sinks in.

If they do something that you find offensive, you might say in the moment, “I don’t appreciate how you just addressed my daughter. It brings back some really painful memories from my childhood. I never felt like I fit in in the family. I don’t want her to feel that way, so please use more positive words next time.” If that feedback isn’t accepted, or if the behavior doesn’t change, then you can have a clear conscious about either leaving the gathering or withdrawing from the family altogether.

Ultimately, no one likes or deserves to feel abused or ostracized by the people in their lives. If you feel you can’t risk a re-injury to yourself or their behavior repeating in your daughter’s direction, then you need to ask a different question. But if you’re willing to give them a shot at doing it better this time around, I vote for course corrections along the way, rather than a directive up front.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am not a parent, but I babysit for a family quite often. I don’t need the money, as I already have a full-time job. I just really like the family and feel for the mom who seems stretched quite thin. The problem is that whenever I go over to babysit, the bathrooms are always DISGUSTING. They have a school-aged boy with terrible aim and a potty-training toddler so there is just pee everywhere. It’s gotten to the point where I try really hard to not use their bathroom when I’m there (which is tough because it’s usually four or five hours), and I feel way less enthusiastic about going over and slower to agree to babysitting. I don’t want to stress the mom out or seem like I’m judging, but is there a nice way to ask them to keep at least one bathroom clean enough for me to use without feeling like I need a shower afterwards? “Gross bathrooms” seems like a terrible reason to stop babysitting great kids!

— No More Pee, Please

Dear NMPP,

Your best bet is to tell the kids to clean it up themselves, and report that back to the parents.

Think about it. If you leave it alone, or clean it yourself, you’ll continue to be grossed out. And if you ask the mom about it, you risk her feeling embarrassed or guilty—and even so, the bathrooms might still stay gross! But if you make the kids do it, you have a) given them some important life skills, b) shown the mom your value as a caretaker and ally against chaos, c) given her (and you) a jumping-off point to reinforce cleaner habits from the kids in the future.

So, next time you’re over and the bathrooms are a mess, find the cleanser and rags and put the kids to work. When mom comes home, simply mention casually, “I noticed one of the boys had some trouble aiming earlier today, so they cleaned the bathroom.” And just leave it there. You’re not shaming her or the kids, you’re just being part of her village. And you can pee worry-free.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I had a beautiful baby girl in March who was diagnosed with Prader-Willi Syndrome (a genetic disorder associated with excessive appetite) shortly after birth. We’ve seen several specialists, and all their advice for the future involves locks on the refrigerator and cabinets, severely restricted diets, and constant monitoring against food theft and secret snacking. My husband is on board with this. I, however, am struggling to see the point of keeping our daughter in a state of constant hunger. I love her with all my heart and want to give her the happiest life possible, but in reality her IQ is going to be about 85 at the highest, and more likely closer to 60. She will probably never date, and will never have kids of her own, as PWS causes infertility. She will never graduate college, live independently, or have anything beyond a basic job while living at home. Starving her in order to keep her at a socially admired body size will not benefit her in any way and will in fact be a constant torment to her. She will not care about being “pretty” or “sexy,” and even just keeping her “healthy” such that she might live longer would only mean a longer period living in an institution after we pass away, since we are not planning to have any more kids and are both only children ourselves.

I’m thinking I would prefer to let her eat as close as possible to as much as she wants (obviously limits will be necessary just to prevent her from physically rupturing her stomach) and try to minimize the amount she suffers from hunger, which is about the most primal and unignorable urge there is. My husband however has indicated that if we can’t see eye to eye on this, he will leave. From the beginning, he was uncertain about having kids, and apprehensive about having one with problems due to my age (I’m 38, he is 29). So, I’ve already begun to make peace with the idea that ours will probably be one of the majority of marriages to end after the birth of a special-needs child. Am I at all off-base in my thinking?

— Mother Against Hunger

Dear MAH,

This is a relatively new diagnosis for you to grapple with, so the first thing I’ll say is to slow down and take things one day at a time. How you are feeling about this is likely to change the more you get to know your child, the disorder, and how treatments impact her. If you haven’t already found a therapist, a support group (either online or in-person), or both to help you navigate this new situation, please prioritize that, because it could help you both in the short- and long-term.

Having said that, I think you need to rethink some of what you wrote here. I’m questioning your suggestion that food limits are to keep her at an “attractive” weight. I am obviously not a doctor, but severe obesity—which seems highly possible with this disorder—has a host of very significant problems associated with it. If you buck the advice to keep her weight under control as much as is reasonable, you’re opening your daughter up to a long list of complications that could impact her quality of life on a deep, daily basis.

Which leads to my second caution. You appear to be in mourning for all the things your daughter isn’t likely to experience in her life (an understandable frame of mind for a parent), but you seem to suggest that since she cannot have these other things, you wish to compensate by letting her have more food—as if the abundance of eating will emotionally balance out her life’s lack in other areas. I would argue that you do not know yet whether the things your daughter may not experience will register to your daughter in the same way they register for you today; she might never be interested in romance, dating, or babies, and thus would not have emotional regrets that would need compensation. As your daughter grows and you come to know her more, and through continued conversations with medical professionals, you’ll have a better sense of her daily experiences and feelings. But if you are anticipating a sad life for her and are trying to offset that, food might still not be the way to do that.

Finally, as mentioned above, you have no idea right now what kind of day-to-day life she’ll have and what elements of it she will find the most fulfilling. Not all residential facilities are equal, and there are many out there that can provide a truly warm and comfortable life. Rather than despair at this as a potential outcome for her, consider that there may be a way she can still find joy in such a place. And if that’s the case you want her to be healthy for it.

—Allison

