Help! My Multimillionaire Father Won’t Pay for the Wedding I’ve Planned.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

My fiancée and I are getting married this summer and have a wedding budget of $30,000 for 175 guests, which is below average for our state (and we live in the largest metropolitan area). My father is a stingy multimillionaire who has refused to provide more than $7,500 because he thinks, on principle, that each parent should pay for a quarter of the wedding. My mom is a public servant who took an entry-level job following their divorce, and my fiancée’s parents are also in solidly middle-class jobs. My mom has found the money; my fiancée’s parents are still trying. We can afford to put in some money ourselves, but it would be a sizable chunk of the money we are saving to buy a home.

What do we do here? Should we disinvite people? Should we just cancel the wedding and elope? (We would lose about $5,000 in deposits.) Should we put in the money ourselves and refuse to do father-daughter things like walking down the aisle, first dance, etc.? I am really angry with my dad for his inflexibility and stinginess. I am also angry with myself and my fiancée for proceeding with a wedding the size we want (even though we have been fairly frugal in our other choices) when finances were unclear.

While your father may be stingy, I agree that the real responsibility lies with you and your fiancée in going so far in the wedding-planning process as inviting people without knowing if you could afford to host them. You could have easily avoided that by sending out invitations only after the budget was finalized and clarifying ahead of time with all of your parents how much money they were willing to contribute to the ceremony. Maybe your father has a long-standing history of miserly behavior, but he’s also well within his rights not to want to spend more than $7,500 on a single day, no matter what the “state average” is for wedding budgets.

First, the obvious: Please do not spend money you’ve set aside to buy a home to hold an extravagant, spite-driven wedding where you pointedly don’t include your father in the ceremony. Don’t invest your money in short-term pique, and especially don’t ask your less-than-wealthy relatives to place themselves in financially insecure positions just to get you back up to scratch. I also just can’t advise you to disinvite some of your guests but not others, especially when I don’t know how many you’d need to cut from the list in order to afford the ceremony. You would, of course, have to either tell those guests in person or over the phone—simply sending out “Sorry, we miscalculated and you can’t come after all, our deepest regrets” messages wouldn’t cut it. I don’t want you to have to make 50 phone calls and then field questions and confusion from the remaining 125 guests. If I were in your position, I would eat the $5,000 deposit (better to lose a certain $5K than ask my future in-laws to go into debt or give up a down payment on a home), cancel the wedding so that there’s not an obvious first and second tier of guests, send out fulsome apologies, and elope. Maybe sometime in the first year you could host a low-key party at home to celebrate with your family and friends, but leave the big, expensive wedding out of it. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! We Can’t Afford Our Wedding Anymore. Should We Disinvite Guests?” (April 15, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

I am a married man in my 30s, and I have known for some time now that I am quite well-endowed. Though my past girlfriends and wife have been enthusiastic about it, my problem is with how my wife treats this personal information. She discusses my size quite openly with her friends, which I understand is part of her “girl talk.” However, I recently found out that she told a female acquaintance whom she’d met for the first time! I am a fairly introverted person, and knowing that our friends have this information affects my social interaction with them. I have brought this issue up with her and asked her to tone it down, but her argument is that she is sharing something positive about me, and therefore it causes no harm. My wife and I have an otherwise stable and loving marriage, and I do not want this issue to be a bone of contention. How can I get my wife to stop broadcasting this? Or should I just accept it?

Bone of contention, indeed. At least this isn’t a version of the disappointing HBO series Hung, and she hasn’t offered to become your pimp. I agree that your wife’s blabbing to every woman of her acquaintance that you’re packing is a violation of the sanctity your marriage, even if it doesn’t rise to the level of making you want to pack your bags. She should realize it’s actually contrary to her self-interest to advertise your asset so widely, since she’s going to tantalize some women to want to join this members-only club. It’s also awfully rigid of her to dismiss your complaint that you feel no one looks you in the face because everyone has their eyes on the prize. Since her boasting is not petering out, perhaps she will better understand your beef if you offer her an analogy. Ask her to imagine how she would feel if you started telling all the males you know that her nipples are irresistibly pert and perky. If she says that’s nuts, and not the same thing at all, ask her to elucidate why not, since you, too, want to reveal something complimentary about her private parts. Tell her you wouldn’t actually do this because such intimate facts belong to the married couple, not the world. And add that since she so values your endowment, if she wants it to grow, not shrink, she needs to protect it better. —Emily Yoffe

From: “His Endowment Is Cocktail Chatter.” (Oct. 8, 2009)

Dear Prudence,

I’m in a healthy, happy, loving, relationship with my girlfriend. After both of us had a long stretch of toxic, abusive, and awful relationships, we’ve finally found each other and are genuinely happy, pushing a year now. I come from a large, somewhat traditional family. More traditional than most, but not at an extreme. And we’re very close. The problem is that the first time everyone in my family met my girlfriend, she was on the brink of an anxiety attack (she is bipolar and has anxiety, both of which she takes medication for). She was nervous about meeting my family, which she expressed by getting drunk, and by being somewhat too open in conversation, particularly with my young cousins. (Talking about porn and slapping an abusive ex are obviously more adult conversations.)

Now she is extremely uncomfortable around them and doesn’t want to come to any functions. My family has given me some grief about her behavior. How do I resolve this without placing an undo, and unfair, burden on my girlfriend or my family to change their ways? Should I tell my family to lower their expectations, which aren’t fair to anyone I date? Or ask my girlfriend to temper her personality for my family? I think both options suck and are frankly rude. And I don’t know where to go from there.

Your girlfriend’s behavior was bad by any standard, not just traditional ones, and it doesn’t sound like she has apologized to anyone in your family for getting wasted and talking about pornography and violence in front of your young cousins. That’s the first step, I think, in trying to repair this relationship. Since it’s your family and not hers, you can help by asking your relatives if they would be open to hearing an apology from her and facilitating that conversation. That won’t be especially comfortable for either of you, I’m sure, and it may be easier for her to put something in writing beforehand so she has a clear sense of what she needs to apologize for and how she plans to do better in the future.

This isn’t a referendum on her mental health issues but an acknowledgement that she chose to get drunk and behaved badly as a result. You’re not asking her to temper her personality, you’re asking her to tell you if she’s feeling anxious, or not up to being around people, so that the two of you can make alternate arrangements or leave early rather than self-medicating with alcohol and acting out. I’m not quite sure why you think this would involve asking your family to “lower their expectations”—expecting your girlfriend not to get wasted and make children uncomfortable at a family function is a very reasonable expectation. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Girlfriend Got Wasted and Made a Horrible First Impression With My Parents.” (July 17, 2018)

Dear Prudence,

I have been married for 22 years. My husband is in his mid-50s, and I am in my early 40s. We have two grown children and one teenager. For most of my marriage, I have been mildly unhappy. There were the usual things: money, division of chores, intimacy issues, etc. I have thought about leaving many times, but what has always stopped me is that my husband is a genuinely nice guy. He is a great cheerleader for my accomplishments, works hard, and makes every effort to co-parent our children (though he has never really connected with them).

I generally feel like I have a wonderful live-in boyfriend. He cleans up after himself (but never does any regular maintenance on our now-dilapidated house), takes the kids wherever they need to go, helps out with the bills, and can be fun to be around. But I’ve never really felt like I had a true partner in things. Now with our youngest leaving the nest soon, I’m thinking of ending things. But I’m torn and wondering if this is just a midlife crisis on my part. I feel like I’ve already invested so much into this relationship, both emotionally and financially.

All three of my children support my leaving him. But he is my best friend, and I do care for him strongly, even though I’m not sure if I “love” him. We have been to marriage counseling all though our marriage, and our most recent counselor (this summer) said she didn’t really see any point in continuing counseling because neither one of us is going to change. So now I need help deciding: Should I be the one to drastically change things, or should I keep sticking it out? I don’t seem to have a clear reason to leave, but I don’t have very good reasons to stay either.

I’m more than a little distressed that you have told your children about your desire to leave your husband before bringing it up with your husband. Regardless of how well you think he’s “connected” with them, you’ve put them in a terribly awkward situation where they have to keep crucial information from their father. It was poor judgment on your part, at best, to rely on your children as proxy marriage counselors. You say that you’ve always been at least “mildly unhappy” in your marriage, that your husband is a good person but that you don’t feel the two of you have a real partnership, and that you’ve thought about leaving “many times”—if you’re still worried this is a midlife crisis, reread your own letter. Not a lot of midlife crises last for 22 years.

What you’re describing—the fear that you’ve invested too much emotionally and financially into your marriage to ever be able to leave—is the sunk-cost fallacy. Continuing to half-heartedly invest your resources into a marriage you’re not convinced will ever work would be a mistake. Be brutally honest with yourself. Do you think things are likely to change? What would a happy marriage with your husband look like? What might both of you have to do differently? Why did you feel like you could tell your children that you wanted to leave their father, but you couldn’t bring up your concerns about your relationship with him? Once you’ve attempted to answer those questions, it’s time to be honest with your husband. It may be that he feels equally inert about your marriage, and the two of you will be able to part ways amicably. Whatever you do, don’t stay in this marriage physically while checking out emotionally, and don’t tell other people you’re thinking about leaving your husband while letting him think that things are mostly fine. —E.Y.

From: “Help! My Fiancé Wants Me to Pay for Half of His Surrogacy Costs.” (Aug. 22, 2016)

