Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Last year, our 28-year-old daughter turned down a job offer for full-time remote work from a reputable, high-paying company because she had just moved to a new city for her long-term boyfriend’s career and didn’t know anyone except him—she was lonely and wanted to be in a work situation in which she would meet people. So she opted for a lower-paying job at a tech startup. At the time, she asked my husband and me for our advice, which she ignored (we advised her to take the higher-paying and more stable job because we were concerned about the instability of a startup). Well, six months in, the tech startup has folded and our daughter is unemployed. She claims she’s burned out from the role (which we believe—she worked 70-hour weeks for six months) and can’t bear the thought of job-searching again right now. She’s living off her savings and her boyfriend’s income, which is sufficient for one person but cannot support two people long term. She’s also been talking to friends who are feeding her all these unreasonable standards for what a job should be. Needless to say, my husband and I are concerned. She’s stopped taking our calls and has withdrawn from reaching out to her siblings as well. I fear she’s depressed and/or so burned out she needs professional help. What’s our role here? We live a thousand miles away and have, until now, enjoyed a pretty close relationship despite the distance.

—Mom in Massachusetts

Dear MiM,

Your role is to reach out by text or email (better yet, an actual letter) and tell her you love her and that you’re there for her if she wants to talk. Promise you won’t say, “I told you so.” Better yet, tell her you now understand why it was so important to her to find an in-person job and how brave it was for her to take that risk. And ask her if there’s anything you can do for her. Period.

If you and her siblings have given her a hard time about a decision she made a year ago, or asked her repeatedly when she’s going to look for work, or offered unasked-for advice about what she should do next, I’m not surprised that she has distanced herself and stopped taking calls from any of you. If all of you have been compassionate, supportive, and kind—that is, if you can think of no reason she would be unwilling to talk to you right now—and it turns out she is depressed, or “so burned out she needs professional help,” she is going to have to work that out on her own. She’s an adult now, living with a partner, making her own decisions for her own reasons, and living with the consequences of them. The days of you having any control over such matters are behind you. And it sounds like she and her partner have figured out how to manage over the short term. (I don’t know why you think she doesn’t plan to get a job ever again, or imagines her partner’s income will support them both—all she’s said is that she needs a break.) So let her know she can count on you in every way that matters, and then back off. (And please do not denigrate her friends! Or talk about “unreasonable standards” about what a job “should” be. Every person is entitled to figure out what they need from their work. It’s silly to assume that because you’re a few decades older, you always know better.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am becoming a real concern to my family, but I think maybe I am in the right. Tragedy gets to me. When the Syrian refugee crisis was everywhere in the news, I did the things one should do, I think. I agitated, I donated, and I volunteered to house refugees. We were rejected because we don’t have more than two bedrooms and we are a family of five, which makes sense—the organization handling placements required a spare room. So instead of housing anyone, I did promotion for the group to help migrants find more houses. (I wasn’t greatly successful.) I couldn’t stop thinking about these refugees—people who were just doing their best when their whole world got blown up—so I stopped spending money on what I considered to be extras or luxuries so that I could up my donations. (We are OK financially, but like most people we know, we live paycheck to paycheck.) We have plenty of secondhand shops around with perfectly nice things, I can cut my family’s hair myself, and the public school offers plenty of free activities for our kids. My husband was a bit frustrated by the changes I made, but he understood my reasoning, so he mostly complied when it came to his own spending. Now, however, has come the Ukrainian crisis. And this isn’t just “in the news”: This time I have lost an acquaintance, someone I knew through work. She and her family—including two children under 8—were killed, I learned, in a missile strike that hit their home after days of no water and food, and, I imagine, terrible, awful, helpless fear.

Now I’m not really able to function well. Donating money—more and more money—doesn’t help. I have been checking on my kids multiple times a night, not sleeping, crying in the bathroom, and I have thrown up more meals than makes sense. My husband is worried about me. He agrees that what is happening is tragic but he points out that terrible things happen all the time and says we can’t do more than what we are already doing. He wants me to stop saying that we aren’t special, that this could happen to us. He thinks I’m obsessed and depressed, and to be honest, I do feel haunted. But I’m not sure I shouldn’t be—that we all shouldn’t be. Still, I also know I’m not helping anybody with my constant fear and sadness. It can’t be good for my kids. But I’m not sure how I can become more joyful and hopeful. I’ve told my husband I just need time, but I wonder if time is sufficient. This sort of thing is just going to keep happening, and I’m not convinced that anyone with money and power is that interested in stopping it. I feel like my own efforts are too small to mean anything, but I have to make them because I desperately hope that if something like this happens to us, someone will care.

—Haunted

Dear Haunted,

It can be very hard to go about the ordinary business of living our lives when we are aware of what’s happening in the world and how lucky we are that we are safe and comfortable. So I understand what you mean when you say you think you may be “in the right.” But your husband is concerned for good reason. Somehow one must figure out how to live, despite and alongside this terrible knowledge. Even if you didn’t have children who were looking to you for reassurance, stability, hope, and love—and it’s essential you provide that for them—you would have to find a way to put one foot in front of the other for your own sake. Right now you are unable to do that. I think it would be immensely useful for you to seek professional help. Not because you’re “wrong”—you’re not wrong—but because your awareness of the suffering of the people of Ukraine and Syria (and, as your husband seems to be trying to say, however clumsily, elsewhere and all the time) has left you unable to live your life. Doing what you can to help is important, yes. And there is growing recognition that anxiety and sadness and despair about matters beyond the “personal” must be reckoned with, so don’t let anyone tell you you’re “crazy.” You are, however—I think—deeply depressed. An organization called Good Grief is worth looking into, too: It focuses on helping people “lean into their painful feelings about the state of the world and reorient their lives toward meaningful action.” But please don’t just wait for this to pass on its own. That isn’t likely to happen. You already recognize the importance of taking action. It’s time to do that for yourself.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a happily married woman in my mid-30s with two wonderful kids, 7 and 5, and a baby on the way. My brother “Brett” moved in with my family after losing his job. He’s now employed and helping with the bills, and although he hasn’t made much progress on moving out, we’re OK with it because it has saved us a fortune in child care costs. Around the beginning of the pandemic, he met a man named “Zane.” He’s a big improvement on Brett’s past partners, but he’s eccentric and kind of morbid. Recently, Brett and Zane ended up watching the kids at the last minute one night because I had to work late, and my husband, who sometimes works nights, couldn’t be there either. My 7-year-old, “Tom,” stalls a lot at dinner because he knows bedtime comes next. My husband and I know how to deal with this firmly. But apparently Zane humored Tom’s endless Whys and, according to Brett, ended up explaining the concept of death to him. So now Tom is constantly asking us if random people, items, pets, and even TV shows will one day die.

My husband and I are divided on this. I’m upset because I feel Tom is too young to learn about death. I also wish Zane had left this discussion to me or my husband because I would’ve preferred that Tom learn about death from the perspective of our faith. For now, I’ve asked Brett not to bring Zane into our home. In a moment of anger, I insinuated that Zane had told Tom about death because he was resentful that he and Brett had to cancel their plans to mind the kids, and Brett accused me of being homophobic. My husband thinks I’ve made a mountain out of a molehill and that I should drop it because Brett and Zane did us a favor by watching the kids. While I worry that my son’s new obsession with death reflects that this has been a trauma for him that is causing him a lot of anxiety, my husband thinks 7 is an appropriate age to learn about death, and he’s pointed out that his grandpa died when he was 7 and he’s “fine” (but the truth is I know this is still a painful memory for him). Who’s right? This has made things tense around the household at a time when we’re supposed to be happily preparing for the new baby. I don’t want to drive my brother away when he’s improving himself—and when I will soon need his help more than ever—but thanks to him, I was robbed of the chance to share an important developmental and emotional milestone with my child.

—Worried

Dear Worried,

Seven is not too young to learn about death—that much I can say with certainty. I might also note that when children love their grandparents, the death of one of them will remain painful, whether the youths are 7, 11, or 22. Death of those we love is never a happy memory.

I’m sorry you feel robbed, though. I feel honor-bound to tell you that when we rely on others to help with child care—whether these others are family members, the friends or romantic partners of family members, our own friends, or paid babysitters—sometimes things are going to come up when we’re not around. And inevitably we will miss a milestone or two. (This is not meant to suggest that we should never be away from our children! Only to make clear that unless you are with them around the clock, they will do things, hear things, and learn things—some of which may represent milestones—when we are not present.) When it comes to the Big Questions, of course you can ask everyone who watches your kids to respond, “Don’t ask me, ask your mom or dad,” whenever one comes up. But do be aware that not everyone considers the same questions to be the big ones! I recognize you would have strongly preferred that Zane sidestep a question about death—that you not only expected him to intuit your wishes, but you are angry because he took on a complex and difficult subject. But perhaps Zane doesn’t think of death as a complex and difficult subject; perhaps he is matter-of-fact about it. I very much doubt he broke the news about death to your child out of malevolence.

I think your husband is right: You should drop it. I think you should go further than that and apologize to Brett (and mean it—don’t just say it). Rescind your hotheaded demand about Zane, too. The two of them were indeed doing you a favor, and Brett has been a great help to you; you’re even counting on him to continue providing this help (and more of it once the baby comes). Do you expect him to provide free child care for three kids indefinitely, in exchange for room and (part of) board, and yet not allow him to invite his boyfriend over? If I were you, I’d bend over backward to make this right.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have an 8-year-old daughter with a very common first name. When naming her, I did not anticipate that approximately 80 percent of the people she comes across, including teachers and coaches, would choose to call her by a rhyming nickname (think Sherry Berry). I assume people are doing this affectionately, since there is nothing inherently offensive about it. But as she is getting older, it’s really starting to irritate her. I’m unsure of the best way to handle this. Should I be the one to approach adults who call her by the nickname and explain that she doesn’t like it, or should I have her handle this herself?

—Sherry’s Mom

Dear SM,

I think 8 is a great age to begin to learn to advocate for oneself. If she doesn’t like this nickname (and, by the way, has she told you she doesn’t? Or are you guessing, because you don’t? And if she hasn’t told you, the first step is to ask her outright, How do you feel about being called Sherry Berry instead of Sherry?), talk to her about ways to handle this. You might even role-play by taking on different roles in different settings and letting her practice. I know it isn’t easy for children to speak up when something bothers them, whether the perpetrator of the bothersome thing is an adult or another child, but it’s important to learn how to do so.

Depending on the situation, she can learn to say, “I would really prefer to be called Sherry,” or “Oh, I wish you’d call me Sherry,” or even, “Ugh, I hate that nickname.” In any case, she has my sympathy. Many adults tried to call me Shelly when I was a child, and I had to say, again and yet again, “My name is Michelle.” (Don’t even get me started on the kids, who called me Shelly-Belly, Mush, Mushy, or, worse of all, Mushy-Tushy.) So let me add that it would also be a kindness to Sherry to let her know she may be fighting a losing battle, as I did, for years. (My piano teacher never stopped calling me Shelly, and my best friend insisted on Mush. But today everybody calls me by my actual name.) Losing battle or not, it’s still one worth fighting—and it’s a pretty low-stakes way to practice for bigger battles ahead.

—Michelle (not Mush, not Shelly)

