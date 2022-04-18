Help! My Stepsister Is Spreading Lies That She’s Going to Adopt My Baby.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.)

R. Eric Thomas: Hi everyone! If you observed a religious holiday this weekend, I hope it was meaningful. What’s on your mind today?

Q. Leave me alone: I’m the mom of a toddler currently going through an acrimonious divorce. I’m staying with my mom while this process plays out. Last week I had a household accident that resulted in my stepsister taking me to the emergency room, where a routine test revealed that I’m unexpectedly pregnant. She was right there when the nurse announced it, which was terrible for multiple reasons: we’ve never gotten along, this is private, and she’s struggled with infertility for years.

It’s very early along, and I live in a place where I have some time to privately consider whether I’m ready to bring another child into this situation. Unfortunately, my stepsister has decided that this is the perfect opportunity for her to adopt, and told at least four family members as part of a pressure campaign to get me to “make the right choice.” I’m incredibly hurt and angry, as well as scared that this news will make its way to my ex (who is the father), and become another tool for him to control my decisions.

A: Your stepsister has put you in a terrible and potentially dangerous situation and it’s not fair that you have to clean it up. She has no claim to your body or your womb or any of its inhabitants. She may think this is just about you making a decision and then carrying “her baby” to full term, but you should sit her down and tell her in no uncertain terms that she’s got the wrong end of this in every possible way. Tell her that there’s no way that a court would terminate your ex’s parental rights and let her adopt, and if she keeps on making this situation public (and yes, telling family is public), she raises the chances of your ex finding out. Make sure she knows that if your ex finds out, there is no way she will ever get to adopt after you’ve given birth. Tell her that she’s made a mess of things and she needs to go to the other family members and get it cleaned up. Tell her that the law is not on her side; she has no stake in this whatsoever, so she needs to have you on her side. Send her on her way to undo what can be undone and then make whatever decision is right for you, on your own.

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. No Miss Money Bags: My sister and I lost our husbands the same year and I moved to be near her and her girls. For five years, I helped her raise them until work required me to move away.

Her oldest “Marcy” was 15 at the time. I was never as close to her as I was to her sisters, but Marcy always had an independent streak. I still loved her, and when she needed help moving away from home for college, I didn’t think anything about cosigning for her first studio apartment and help pay more of the rent. She was almost 20.

I was heartbroken and furious. Marcy told me she wasn’t to blame for the fire, so none of this was her fault. My sister apologized to me, but ultimately it was her child versus me. I told her I didn’t want to see Marcy again. She told me that would “break” our family. So I let it go. I have been polite to Marcy in passing when we see each other but I don’t press to maintain the kind of relationship I have with her sisters. Marcy doesn’t seem to mind. Until now.

Marcy is 30 and just got engaged. She came out as a lesbian when she was 26. Both her sisters have already got married and had children. I paid for a large portion of the weddings and started college funds for their two children.

I have repeatedly warned my sister that Marcy should not expect the same. Marcy didn’t get the message. After she got engaged, she called me, the first time in years, and was obviously fishing—reminiscing about her childhood, her sisters’ weddings, and just the cost of everything now. I let her flop around for about a half hour and then cut in—was she expecting money from me? Marcy told me she just wanted to be treated the same as her sisters. I told her I had treated her better than them. I reminded her about the fire and told her that I didn’t sue or press charges against her. Marcy protested she had been “basically a kid.”

I offered to wipe the slate clean: Marcy pays back half of the debt as a gesture of goodwill, and I would accept and treat her the same as her sisters. Marcy screamed at me that she wasn’t made of money and I laughed, “and I am?” She then went on to make several vague but pointed posts where she snarled about homophobic, rich relatives discriminating against her and treating her sisters better than her.

My other nieces both firmly on my side and boycotting their sister entirely. My sister just wants everyone to get along. She had begged me not to “kill” her family over petty means. Should I fall on the sword and tell my other nieces to attend the wedding or leave it?

A: I don’t think it counts as falling on the sword for you to tell your nieces to attend the wedding. It’s clear they understand the sacrifice you made and they probably also understand that Marcy’s been on a difficult path for much of her life. They may feel torn or feel that celebrating their sister is betraying you. Releasing them from this feeling costs you nothing and will help your sister’s family keep from further fracturing. If your sister says that you and Marcy also have to make nice in order to keep from “killing” her family, that’s where you draw the line. But there’s nothing wrong with putting everything out in the open and letting grown adults hold that complexity.

Q. Ethically confused: My partner and I (both women in our late 20s), have been together for about 10 months. My family has a history of disordered eating/body image problems. I find the topic difficult, especially since years of restriction messed with my metabolism, so I don’t “look” like it; I’m clinically considered fat. My partner has always been naturally slim and androgynous-looking, and though she is understanding and gentle, she doesn’t “get it.” One of her co-workers was recently hospitalized for anorexia; I knew who immediately, while she found it “a huge shock.”

She’s close friends with “Brian.” Brian is very athletic but has a dad bod. He joined a gym chain notorious for shared community but also cutting no breaks for injuries, and he’s been injured in a bunch of textbook overexertion ways in the past six months especially. In the time that I’ve known him, he started out as talking about healthy balance, but has moved to a rigid diet, cutting out animal products and most carbohydrates. He’s exhausted all the time. He talks a lot about his workout and diet choices in the context of whether women will find him acceptable.

I worry about bringing too much of my own baggage, but this feels like an on-ramp to orthorexia to me. Do I mention it? To her? To him? I worry that as a fat person, any perceived criticism of his food or body choices is going to be brushed off as jealousy. I avoid ever talking about other people’s food and body choices if I can. When am I obligated to speak up and when can I stay silent?

A: I don’t know that you have an ethical obligation here, but it sounds like your desire is clear and you should listen to it. You avoid talking about people’s food and body choices but the way that Brian’s workout and diet have changed is triggering to you. While from your description it sounds like his eating could be disordered, I can’t diagnose anyone and neither can you. So let’s focus on the effect it’s having on you, which is something you can address. You’re concerned about Brian but you’re also feeling the residual effects of witnessing Brian’s choices. While this doesn’t make you an expert, as a human, you can and should share your experiences and perspectives with consent. Try sharing your concerns with your partner. Presumably she won’t brush them off as jealousy. If she agrees with your assessment, she may bring it up to Brian. But be prepared for the possibility that she won’t agree. After that, take a step back from it.

Q. Where’s my box? I was with my boyfriend for almost two years when the pandemic hit. I started working from home during quarantine and had a lot of time to work through some things I didn’t have time and energy to think about before.

I assumed I was bisexual because I could always enjoy sex with both men and women (even though with women it’s better). Now I don’t know what I am, because even though I love my boyfriend and wanted the relationship, I don’t feel as much for him as with women I’ve been with or women I crush on. I can never fall in love with men the same way I fall in love with women.

What am I then if I can enjoy sex with both men and women, but I feel more with women? I broke up with my boyfriend because I knew if I kept the relationship going, I’d have an OK life but it wouldn’t be what I really wanted. I’m still trying to figure out where I fit, though. Am I still bi if I don’t want to seriously date a man because I like women more?

A: There’s no wrong way to be bi, or to be any identity on the spectrum of sexuality. It may feel like you’re not doing your bi duty by not standing strictly in the middle of a gender binary in terms of attraction, but that’s not it works internally. Your identity is your own and it’s not dependent on any external factors including how you behave. There are bi people who have never dated or been with whole segments of the gender spectrum. And they’re still bi.

What you’re experiencing is not an uncommon problem for some bi people; it’s because as a society we’re so locked into binary thinking that we lack the tools to meaningfully talk about sexuality. So, I encourage you to keep holding on to your truth and to pursue the relationships that fulfill you. If the terminology keeps tripping you up, maybe you should try a different term like queer or pansexual to see if they fit better.

Q. Re: Leave me alone: In addition to everything Prudie said, please make sure you have people to help you with your decision about the pregnancy. If you decide to terminate, line up someone to take you to the appointments. Make sure you have a good response if anyone asks you about the progress of your pregnancy, particularly if you decide to terminate. It’s no one’s business, and it is legitimate to say that it ended, or it isn’t going forward, or even lie and say that you had a miscarriage. Find therapy to help you through everything you’re going through now. This is a truly awful situation, and you need loving friends around you now. I’m so sorry.

A: Co-sign all of this. You’ll need a support system as there’s a lot of different things going on in your life that you’ll need to navigate and you need people in your life who legitimately have your back and your best interests in mind.

Classic Prudie

I have a 9-year-old cocker spaniel. I’ve raised him since he was a puppy and I think of him as my four-legged son. However, my boyfriend of 10 months is allergic to dogs. He also dislikes them. He was attacked by one as a child and now won’t go near dogs at all. As such, he almost never comes to my place.

We are very committed to each other and wish to get married soon. But the problem is that I can’t allow myself to give my beloved doggy away to another family. He has a few medical problems related to age and the vet has told me he will probably live another two years or so, although of course nobody knows for sure. I’ve asked my boyfriend if we could delay our marriage until my dog dies, and he thinks I’m crazy. We both want to have kids soon, but considering I’m now 34 and he’s 40, my boyfriend doesn’t want to wait another two years. He understands that I love my dog, but he thinks marriage is more important and I should just find another loving family for him. I feel heartbroken at the very idea. Am I really nuts for putting my furry baby ahead of human babies?