Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

What should I do about a 4-year-old who hides food, mainly sweets and lunch snacks in their room? My son has always been a bit of a raccoon, and we went as far as to install a lock on our pantry door (he is old enough now to unlock it), but his hiding skills are rapidly improving.

Yesterday, his sister ratted him out for his stash of Easter candy and a Tupperware container of brownies that had gone missing earlier in the week. We had asked him about the brownies a few times and he lied about having them, which was an extra bummer. When we asked about the sweets, he said he needed them for his midnight snacks! The adults in the house don’t even have those, so I’m not sure where he is getting this from. He is a good eater and very tall and lean. He has gotten better about hiding the evidence of his snacking and has gone as far as to stuff the wrappers under his sister’s bed! I’m just worried about future food issues and all of the cavities they are going to find at his next dentist appointment!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Animal Control

Dear Animal Control,

I don’t think you need to worry so much about cavities in his baby teeth as you do about the fact that he doesn’t feel comfortable sharing the truth with you. Is it possible that you have inadvertently contributed to a sense that the brownies are sacred and unattainable so he feels he must hoard, or overly glorified their specialness, leading to fixation? We’ve always benefited from the philosophy of keeping our house as a “yes” space, meaning that you shouldn’t have to worry about saying “no” to things that the kids might get into. After all, you shouldn’t be surprised when a curious kid opens a drawer and pulls things out, as they have a natural interest in exploration and discovery that should be nurtured. If you don’t want them to eat too many brownies, you might consider keeping brownies in a place that is not possible for the kids to access, or not have them in the house at all. I don’t think there’s anything really wrong with having bedtime snacks—it’s tough for very young children to sit and focus on eating, their bodies are growing so fast—but nighttime is when they should be resting their bodies. Maybe try introducing a (not-too-sweet) bedtime snack to be sure they’re going to bed full?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s kind of nice that your son is demonstrating agency and solving the hunger problem himself, but you need to work with him to decide what kinds of snacks are appropriate for the snack stash. We like to tell our child that they need to eat a variety of foods to give their bodies all the nutrients they need to grow strong and healthy. We also explain the uses of different types of foods—the snack stash needs to have a diversity of foods and not only sugars which are really best for quick energy, which you don’t need in the middle of the night when your body is resting. It doesn’t feel good to lie and hide your behavior from other people, and children naturally want to share their lives with their families, so getting the child to communicate honestly with you is the most important thing. I think the first step towards that is accepting this development and joining them on their path. Try to participate in creating a system for nighttime snacking that satisfies your child’s hunger in a healthy way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

How do you explain to your kids you won’t be seeing an adult they love anymore? A few months ago, my best friend suddenly decided she was done with me. I don’t have a clear reason why (can’t make someone talk it out with you if they don’t want to), and while I’m dealing with that, my kids (7 and 4) are beginning to ask about her and her kids. They were people we saw multiple times a week for years, and after we moved, we still made short visits regularly. So far, they’ve just said they miss them and it’s been a while, and I have said “yes, I miss them too” and then waved a shiny object of some sort. But I’m also kind of dreading when my 7yo outright asks to see them. I generally try to be honest with my kids, but I’m not sure what is appropriate here, and I don’t want them to feel as confused and hurt as I do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Ghosted

Dear Ghosted,

In cases like this, I think we don’t give children enough credit for their emotional capabilities. I would wait for a time when the kids seem to have a really solid control of themselves and tell them you share their sadness, give them the info they are asking for, and then listen very carefully and answer all their follow-up questions as truthfully as possible. They might even give you some ideas about how you can process or resolve the situation, if that is what you want.

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Friday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I got into the habit of playing with our (now 5-year-old) son since he was a baby. Fast forward to now, and he refuses to play alone. He’s in preschool until 3 p.m. five days a week, and we both work from home, so we usually resort to letting him have screen time until we finish at 5. On weekends, we try to avoid screen time, but he wants us to play with him from the time he wakes up until he goes to bed. If I tell him to play by himself and give specific examples of what he could do, he resists and says it’s boring to play alone and he doesn’t know how or doesn’t like it. If I set a five or 10 minute timer and tell him not to interrupt me while I try to read a book or do something, he will come find me and ask if the time is up. I want to play with him and engage with him, but hours and hours of this is leading to burn out for me and my husband. He has play dates from time to time, but how can I encourage him to play independently and not rely on an adult to play with him?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Played Out

Dear Played Out,

Okay SAME, LETTER WRITER! It’s simply not reasonable to expect for children of this age to be able to play by themselves for several hours at a time, but they should be able to do some independent play on their own, and it’s really good for them to practice being bored so they are comfortable with that state and learn to use their own imaginations to entertain themselves. I’ve had some luck with our own child by beginning to play with them and then saying, “I need to do something, I’ll be back in a few minutes.” You can gradually increase the amount of time you stay away. Praise them when you notice them working/playing independently— “wow you did that coloring by yourself for five whole minutes!” —and also just expect it to be incremental-stamina building.

Advertisement

You didn’t mention what kind of work you do, but I’m going to assume it’s some kind of remote work on a computer. Children do seem to understand when you’ve got work to do, but to them it may not look like you’re busy when you’re just poking away at your keyboard. It can help to explain to them what you’re doing on the computer; even if they don’t fully understand it, they will begin to grasp that it is a kind of work, just like more obvious work around the house is. Explain that you understand their feelings, something like, “Yeah, I know you really want us to play. It’s hard when we can’t. But we are excited to give you full attention after we do X.” In our home, we also don’t like the idea of relying too much on screen time, mainly because the more you offer it, the more likely the children are to whine about wanting it. When you do resort to it, try to limit to programs that you’re more comfortable with so you don’t feel guilty—there are a few shows and apps that we think of as being higher-quality screen time, for example science-based shows or documentaries about nature and society, educational games (we like Khan Academy), or fitness and yoga classes that the child can follow along with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here.

It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 4-year-old has developed a sudden phobia of having her hair washed. We have washed her hair in the same way, on the same schedule, for at least two years. It was never exactly her favorite activity, but it went smoothly until 2-to-3 weeks ago, when out of nowhere the mere mention of hair washing started to trigger screaming hysterics. There was no precipitating event. She is still fine with water on any part of her body in any other context. But now the second I get home from work, she starts questioning me about whether or not we are washing her hair (we do not wash it every day, and baring major paste incidents at preschool we always do it on the same schedule, which she knows). If it is a hair wash night, full scale meltdown. She is completely fine within a minute or two after we’re done. Tonight, I offered her the option of picking the bathtub like we have always done or trying the shower. She picked the shower, and it was somehow even worse. Basic hygiene is not negotiable, and while she will scream about wanting to cut all her hair off when she is trying to avoid the washing, most of the time she is actually minorly obsessive about her long hair, so that is not a real option. Does anyone have any magic tricks I can try before the neighbors think a child is being murdered and call the police on the next hair wash day?

Advertisement

— Rinse and Retraumatize

Dear Rise and Retraumatize,

I think all you can do until this passes is to try to give her a measure of control. Offer her a few options: You can use the shower, pour water from a cup, or lean your head under the faucet. Our child loves to hold the shower wand. Try talking to her about what she does not like about it—our 3-almost-4-year-old hates getting water in their eyes. If that’s the issue with your child as well, explain to them how to close their eyes to protect them and give them a towel to wipe their eyes with after rinsing. Maybe get a fun pair of goggles to wear during the washing? Or have fun with the shampoo, make silly shapes in their hair and look at it in a mirror. We also have an issue with tangles; cutting their hair shorter would help with that, but if you decide in a calmer time that you do prefer the longer hair, there are products that can help with tangles. Practice, and accept that they are very sensitive—they are growing and changing really fast!

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Jonathan

More Advice From Slate

My husband and I are in our early 40s and have been together about 15 years. We have two kids and a good life. After my father-in-law passed away a couple of years ago, my husband mentioned that we needed to be more diligent about getting our affairs in order—wills, guardianships, etc. I agreed, and we’ve had some discussions about it. I found out today that he bought and paid for a single plot next to his father, and apparently his mother and siblings did the same. I was not consulted and had no idea…