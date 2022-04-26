Help! My Sister’s Latest Raunchy “Gag Gift” Finally Went Too Far.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.)

Q. I’d take a gift card: My sister and I have an otherwise good relationship, but she is a terrible gift-giver. When her birthday or a special occasion rolls around, I try to give her thoughtful, useful gifts. For my last birthday, she sent me a butt plug as a “gag gift.” She has consistently sent me similarly unfunny/raunchy “gag gifts” that, quite frankly, are embarrassing to receive. Beyond it being gauche, I never use these gifts, and I can’t exactly give them to someone else.

I’ve tried subtle methods to get her to stop, like hinting at gifts I might prefer. At one point, I tried to be more direct and asked her point blank to stop, but she kind of shrugged it off. How do I get her to reconsider the “gifts” she sends me? My birthday is coming up and I don’t want to have to unwrap another piece of junk.

A: This is neither here nor there, but from the cursory research I did on a work computer on a public network, it seems that butt plugs are not inexpensive. Your sister is really doing a lot for a joke that’s not landing. If she is shrugging off the boundary you set, see if she’ll respond to a “no gifts” policy. Tell her you don’t want to exchange gifts anymore. You can say that it’s because of the gag gifts or keep it light by just suggesting you’d rather plan experiences together than trade things back and forth. Either way, make it clear to her that you’re not accepting gifts for your upcoming birthday. If she brings you one anyway, you’re under no obligation to open it and should, instead, just give it right back. “Oh, remember, we’re not doing gifts anymore. Thank you, though. I hope you can return it!”

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. The kid isn’t alright: My daughter (13) has a phone, and like most of her peers, spends a lot of social time texting with classmates, friends, and acquaintances. We monitor her phone behavior and prohibit all social media use, knowing the internet is an unsafe place for teen girls.

She briefly met a boy “Jack” in November at an extracurricular school activity. A few days later he texted her detailing their encounter and saying he got her number from an acquaintance. They chatted over text for a few months and he eventually asked her out in January. He’s 14 and in a different social crowd, one grade up. They’d occasionally bump into one another into one another at school and say hi, but didn’t socialize extensively in person, just over text.

My daughter recently found out the boy she’s been texting with for five months, thinking he was her boyfriend, was not Jack at all, but a former friend “Nick.” This all started after she spurned Nick and set firm boundaries when he got clingy and lacked safe boundaries (like trying to monitor and control her). Nick pulled photos and data about Jack from social media (like younger siblings’ names and parents’ jobs) to impersonate him in great detail. Nick texted her daily as Jack, for months, affirming he cared about her and wanted to be in a relationship. She was smitten.

Beyond therapy for my daughter, what actions do you think we should take to ensure Nick gets both help and a clear signal that his behavior is not OK? She has at least one class with Nick. School involvement? Restraining order? He’s 13. And I’m scared of him!

A: School involvement is definitely the right first step here. The school administrators are going to want to know, particularly if much of their involvement happened on school grounds. Ask the administrators to give you a plan of action for making sure your daughter is safe and cared for in school and at school activities, as well as a plan for how to keep kids like Nick from doing this kind of predatory catfishing. It’s likely your daughter isn’t the only person Nick is or has victimized.

If you’re part of a school community where you have access to Nick’s parents, you also should give them a call and make sure they understand what’s going on. Hopefully, they are the kind of people who see how dangerous this behavior is and will take the lead in getting their son the help he needs. Lastly, if Jack’s parents don’t already know, you may want to let them know, too. Nick has also victimized Jack and his parents need to know so they can help and protect him going forward.

Q. Sounds racist: I’ve been hearing the phrase “Not my circus, not my monkeys” more frequently in a professional setting in the last few years (I’m in HR). I’ve avoided using it because I had believed it had racist origins, though when I looked it up, I found it’s based on a Polish proverb. However, I still feel uncomfortable using it.

What’s another way of saying that this situation is not my concern (other than “this situation is not my concern”)? I’d like to find something catchy that maybe my team will pick up on and start using instead.

A: How many professional dumpster fires is your team observing and then excusing themselves from? For this to warrant a new phrase, I have to assume that while your circus may be running smoothly, the circus down the hall is a real disaster. So, I guess, good luck to everyone at your office, their respective circus acts, and whatever primates are in their org chart.

The process of making a new catchphrase that is both legible outside of the context in which it was invented and also appealing to others is a tricky one. This talent is what keeps both Madison Avenue ad execs and viral TikTokers rolling in the dough. I’m neither of those things, so I don’t have a suggestion for a catchphrase for you. Try just saying “that’s not my concern” and keeping it moving. And see if you can find out whose circus it is; somewhere in your company a ringleader has really fallen down on the job.

Q. Nervous daughter: I am moving in with my partner and I’m nervous. The last roommate I had was… bad, let’s leave it at that. But it’s overshadowing all the good stuff right now, and I’m struggling to focus on the little joys and the fact that I’ve done a lot of work to make sure this will be different.

On top of this, my mother disapproves. She doesn’t wholly like my partner, mostly owing to communication issues stemming from at-odds neurodivergences. I don’t know how to smooth any of that over, or even if I should try. Mostly it’s just that her approval matters so MUCH to me, even if I’m a 30-year-old professional with a decent job and a dog and an apartment, standing on my own feet by all measures. My mom and I both have anxiety disorders, so I know it comes from a place of love for and worry for me, but I think she lets that overshadow good possibilities sometimes. I’ve definitely gotten some of that from her, to the point that I’m afraid she’s right, even if I’ve been over it with myself a hundred times.

Prudie, can you help me with the social aspect here? I’m looking for a polite script to nudge my mother, to the tune of “this is a done deal, but your opinion matters to me so if you could refrain from being super vocally negative that would be aces, xoxo.”

…And any tips on getting used to living with someone again after five years on my own would be great.

A: Let’s start with the tips for living with another person. My biggest strategy is always going to be communication, and over-communication at first. The weird and wonderful ways that we operate inside of our homes are mysteries, and a lot that’s involved with living with another person is giving them the key to the mystery. Don’t assume that they can read your mind or are seeing things the same way, even if you’ve been together for a while. Ask. “I tend to like to do laundry when the basket gets full; do you think that’s a good system for us or do you use another indicator?” Stuff that seems almost too simple can become fodder for miscommunication and frustration, so always ask and try to assume the best intentions. Also, make sure you have a conversation about how you both are going to make spaces that are just your own in the new place. Even if it’s just a drawer or a bedside table that’s yours, being able to identify it and use it however you want will be very helpful.

As for your mom, I think you’ve really hit on something with the awareness that her anxiety is coming out sideways and it’s affecting your relationship. Try something like, “I love you and I’m grateful for you. Thank you so much for caring for me. I could really use a cheerleader right now. This is an exciting time for me, but as you know, making life changes can bring up anxiety. Can you be on my team here and help me happily reach this goal?” Make it about you and your relationship with your mother. She may object that she doesn’t agree with this goal for you and that’s where the kind but firm part of the script comes in: “This is what I feel is best for me and I’m very excited about it. Let’s not let debate get in the way of our relationship. Can you be happy for me?”

Q. Asexual pride: A year and a bit ago, I realized I was asexual (at least, I’m like 95 percent sure??? Figuring things out is hard). I might also be aromantic, but I’m less sure on that one. I’ve otherwise thought I was straight my whole life.

My question is, am I allowed to go to Pride? For context, I’m a cis and probably heteroromantic woman (again, figuring out the romantic side of things), and I guess I just don’t know if I’m “queer enough” to be there. I want to, but I also want to make sure I’m staying in my lane and not taking up space in a place in which I don’t belong, especially because I’ve never really felt persecuted for my identity, personally. I want to be the best ally that I can be, and I don’t know if I belong in the community (obviously no shame at all to any ace/aro person who identifies as LGBTQ+, I’m just unsure about myself personally).

A: It may be a semantic distinction, but it seems like you’re talking about the difference between attending Pride and participating as a member of the community. One of the As in LGBTQIAA stands for asexual, so the door is open if you if you want to walk through. But you’re also perfectly welcome to stand at the periphery and support. Pride parades happen in the street and on sidewalks. I hear your concern about taking up space, but many Prides are as much about building community as they are about creating safe space. So we need you there on the sidewalk, or working a booth, or making signs, or signing petitions. You’ll know, I hope, the spaces that are specifically designated or the experiences that are only for people in the community. But I think you’ll also find many places to simply be your full self, questions and all.

Q. Re: Sounds racist: One that I’ve heard my wife use at work, and that I’ve adopted as well: “That’s not a today problem,” and sometimes I’ll add “… for us.”

But really the big problem with the circus/monkey proverb is that it sounds like you’re being dismissive and glib while getting rid of workload. It’s probably better to say it in longhand, “This has nothing to do with us. Let’s pass it over to the appropriate department.”

A: I will honestly be thinking for a long time about this workplace where people are constantly setting boundaries using colloquialisms and reminding people of what is and is not their purview. What deliciously organized chaos.

R. Eric Thomas: Thanks for your questions and comments, everyone! See you next week!

