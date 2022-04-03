Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We are a Jewish family with young children, and we recently moved to a neighborhood that’s full of families with kids, which has been great—we have all enjoyed getting to know our new neighbors. Recently, one of the neighbors texted me that the block does a street-wide Easter egg hunt, and everyone was going to decorate their houses and hide candy-filled eggs in their front yards for all the kids to find on Easter morning. I initially responded saying that it sounded like a lot of fun, but that we wouldn’t be able to participate, and I wished them the best. My neighbor then asked me to hide eggs and decorate our yard, even if our kids weren’t available to participate in the Easter egg hunt. So I explained: we’re Jewish; we don’t celebrate Easter—I hoped they would have a great time.

Well, now I’ve got two different neighbors telling me that “this is a secular event,” and “everyone does this!” and I “shouldn’t deprive” my kids of fun. Any suggestions for what I should do? I don’t feel comfortable decorating our home with symbols of a holiday that we don’t celebrate. And honestly, we’ll be way too busy hosting our out-of-town family for Passover that weekend to be simultaneously crafting an Easter egg hunt in our yard. Am I an Easter Grinch? I would happily let my kids visit a Christian friend’s house and celebrate Easter with them, but doing it at our own house seems strange.

—Not a Grinch!

Dear NaG,

I’m sorry you’re in this position. You’ve handled this very well so far, but perhaps not explicitly enough. I can’t fault you for that, and I assure you that your second response should have been sufficient, but apparently it wasn’t. I think at this point you are going to have to take it upon yourself to educate your new neighbors, explaining a little more thoroughly what it means to be Jewish—at least to the two who seem to have no idea. I’m not going to adjudicate the idea that celebrating Easter in this way is secular—I recognize that many families (including my own, since my daughter was raised with both Jewish and Christian holidays and traditions) to some extent divorce such celebrations from their faith and religious practices. But insisting that non-Christians participate in Easter, and that “depriving” their children of this means those poor kids don’t get to have any fun, is, if not antisemitic, antisemitic-adjacent. And since your first December in your new neighborhood is only eight months away, you might want to be proactive before these same neighbors complain that your house is the only one in the neighborhood without Christmas lights.

You don’t have to be didactic, or defensive. I know you want to feel at home in your neighborhood, and you don’t want this to become an ongoing problem for you or your kids. It’s enough to say that you appreciate their perspective on this holiday, but it’s not your family’s holiday—that at this time of year, Jews celebrate Passover, not Easter. You might add that while you appreciate their concern for your children, they can rest assured that your kids don’t feel the least bit deprived. (I recognize that this last bit of advice sounds a wee bit barbed. But so be it. I am irritated on your behalf. Feel free to skip this part if you are a nicer, more forgiving person than I am.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

In my early 20s, I married man who was emotionally abusive to me. We were together for eight years. After we divorced, in my late 20s, I starting dating a dear friend I’d known for a long time. It became serious pretty quickly. We’ve now been together 2.5 years. We own a home together and are deeply committed to each other, but getting married isn’t currently a priority for us. The problem is that his family refuses to treat our relationship with the respect it deserves. They gossip about me at family functions, won’t let his niece call me “Aunt” because I’m “not really her aunt,” and refuse to treat us as a unit (e.g., they invite just him over for dinner; they attempt to make plans with him on my birthday).

This behavior hurts my feelings. I have tried talking to them about it, but this just seems to make things worse. When I last politely spoke to his sister and told her that it makes me uncomfortable when she brings up sordid details of my divorce with extended family members when I’m not there, it resulted in a multi-month debacle, with multiple phone calls to my partner, during which his brother-in-law and sister repeatedly insisted that I’m only upset because I’m “ashamed.” When I resolved to be politely courteous to the family but try to emotionally distance myself from them, my coolness triggered multiple phone calls about how I’m not “warm enough.” I feel as if nothing I ever do will be enough for these people. They are determined to see me as “less than.” At this point, I’ve accepted that we may not never be close. But how do I make enough peace with this—and with them—that my partner and I can see them without it resulting in months of drama? I am at the point where I dread seeing his family, which stresses out my poor partner too.

—No More Drama!

Dear No,

Your partner’s family is, of course, not only disrespecting his relationship with you—they are disrespecting you. Their nastiness doesn’t seem to be of the type that would miraculously vanish were you two to get married. So here’s a question for you: Why do feel it’s important to be close to them? I understand that you’ve resigned yourself to possibly not ever being close. But your longing to have a loving relationship with these people (who make plans with your partner, without including you, on your birthday; who gossip about your first marriage; who, it would seem, simply do not like you and do not approve of your partner’s relationship with you) is self-defeating. If I were you, I would encourage your partner to see his family without you. Why spend time with people who are so unpleasant? You two have made a life for yourselves together. If his family doesn’t want to be a part of that life, they don’t have to—but you don’t have to force yourself to be a part of their life.

It seems to me that continuing to be involved with these people is subjecting yourself once again to emotional abuse from people you expect to treat you lovingly. You escaped from such a situation once; it’s time to do it again. I think it behooves your partner to understand that you cannot and will not tolerate their treatment of you. (And I wouldn’t explain it to them. You’ve made your unhappiness clear (and I’m sure they know perfectly well how badly they’ve been treating you anyway.) I would simply step away.

Now, if the time ever comes that children become part of the mix, there will be new decisions to be made. But perhaps sometime between now and then—if “then” is in the picture—they will change their ways. I wouldn’t hold your breath. The fact is, we can’t assume that others will change—and we certainly can’t make them change. All that’s in our control is what we do. Take control of the part that’s within your power.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My brother, who is white, married a woman from Mexico 15 years ago. They have a 12-year-old, “Priscilla,” who’s in seventh grade. My husband and I, both white, have a transgender son, “Luke,” who came out three years ago. Luke is also in seventh grade, at the same public school as Priscilla. Priscilla and Luke grew up together and were once close friends but have grown apart now that they’re in middle school and have their own friend groups.

Here’s the problem: At school, Luke used the word “Latinx” to describe his aunt, Priscilla’s mom, and Priscilla got mad and went off on a rant about how no Hispanic people she knows use the term “Latinx,” how only white people use it, and how white people are trying to erase her culture and language. Luke fired back, saying that “Latinx” was more respectful of the nonbinary community and that Priscilla should learn the “correct term.” The argument got very heated, and finally a teacher intervened and called my brother and me to tell us what had happened. We told Luke that Priscilla had the right to her opinion and he had the right to his, and that they could disagree peacefully. Luke said no, Priscilla was wrong, she was being transphobic—she needed to learn how her words hurt transgender and nonbinary people. He wants to get his trans and nonbinary friends—all of them white—to talk to her as a group and explain how much her words hurt them. I think Luke’s overreacting, and that ganging up on her isn’t a solution to this problem. I want to support my niece as a person of color (although Priscilla is light-skinned, with blond hair, and passes for white). I also want to support my son. I don’t know what to do. How do I simultaneously support my transgender son and my biracial niece?

—Two Kids, Two Opinions

Dear TKTO,

First, let me point out that Priscilla’s light skin and blond hair are entirely beside the point of her identity. In fact, external markers and people saying/thinking she can “pass” as white may be painful and infuriating to her. But the central issue here is one that you need to clarify both for Luke and for yourself: the respectful, kind, and ethical thing to do is identify, talk about, and talk to people the way they want to be identified/talked about/talked to. While “Latinx” is a respectful, inclusive, ungendered descriptor, and one that many people have embraced as their own, if his cousin describes herself and her mother as Latina, Luke doesn’t get to tell her she’s “wrong.” (And gathering a number of people together to explain to her how wrong she is is a horrible idea, one that you should do everything possible be keep from being acted on.) You can support your son by pointing out that he would hate it—that it would be hateful—if anyone told him what words he was supposed to use to describe himself, and that you would fight that fight on his behalf.

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

For the past two years, until six weeks ago, my husband and I were fortunate enough to have a wonderful nanny, “Mariah.” It’s hard to find someone who works with multiples, and the daycare we’d been on the list for unexpectedly went under shortly after our twins were born. We felt really lucky to find Mariah, especially since hiring a nanny stretched us to the very edge of our childcare budget. We were honest about what we could afford to pay, and we tried hard to be good employers. We created job perks we could afford—for example, paid Friday afternoons off each week while the kids stayed with my in-laws. Mariah was beloved by the kids, excellent at her job, and generally communication between us was good. When we got cost-of-living raises at work, so did she. But all the same, the money wasn’t great, and in February she gave us one month’s notice that she was moving on to a family with better wages; we couldn’t match what they were offering her.

Before I had my current (white-collar) job, I worked in people’s homes, so I know how uncomfortable things can get. As desperate as I felt when Mariah gave notice, I tried hard to keep things amicable, and I think I succeeded. We’re now on waiting lists at three different daycares and a nanny agency, and in the meantime I’m taking unpaid leave one day a week, stitching together two babysitters and our in-laws the other four days. It’s not going well at all. And yesterday, Mariah reached out. Apparently the new family is not a good fit, and she wants to come back. We’re torn. I feel like I would do anything to stop juggling childcare, but the situation hasn’t changed. As my husband points out, we can’t offer anything that we didn’t before, so how could we possibly retain her? You can’t just ask someone, “Are you going to leave again?” How do we navigate a conversation that would give me some certainty? Is there a solution we’re not seeing? Would it be punitive to ask her to sign a contract for a specific period of time?

—Overwhelmed in Ohio

Dear Overwhelmed,

For starters, let’s consider this: If you rehire Mariah and she quits again when/if she finds better-paid work, you are no worse off than you are right now—and in the meantime, you have a reliable nanny whom you trust taking care of your kids. I don’t see the downside of this. Sure, it kicks the problem down the road, but what’s the upside of dealing with the problem now instead of later? I am a big believer in solving the problem that’s directly in front of you. You have no idea what the future holds, after all. The nanny agency might find you someone you like and can afford, and that person might leave for a better-paying job. You or your husband might change jobs and earn more money down the line. If Mariah wants to come back and you need her, why not say yes?

But not without a conversation. It’s not going to give you certainty, though. I don’t think she can know the answer to “Will you leave again?” but I think it’s fair for you to tell her that you’re afraid she will, and I don’t think it would be “punitive” to ask her to agree to commit to a reasonable period of time—six months, say, or a year, before she looks for work elsewhere. She can always say no (and then you can decide if this is a dealbreaker for you; you already know that I don’t think it needs to be). Should you ask her to sign a contract? I wouldn’t. (And if she broke the contract, would you really go after her legally?)

When you have this conversation, I would be very clear (yes, again) that as much as you would like to pay her more, you can’t, and that if she comes back, it’s with the understanding that this isn’t likely to change anytime soon. As long as both of you are going into the arrangement with your eyes open, I don’t see why it can’t work, at least in the short term. And the short term is better than no term at all.

—Michelle

