Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 9-year-old boy with autism and processing delays; however, in many ways he is also very “typically” a 9-year-old boy. Recently, he started asking for a cell phone in very much a typical manner like by saying “All my friends have one.” When I ask him which friends have one, the three out of 10 boys in his class all happen to be from divorced families, and I know they use their phone to communicate with the family they are not with. (I know two of the moms, and they have told me as much.) I tried explaining why they need the phones and he doesn’t, and it led to a can of worms I didn’t want to open, and he was even more confused than before.

On the one hand, I’m weirdly happy he’s showing signs of typical development. On the other , when I say no and respond with the “typical” parenting responses (all your friends don’t have one and you have things they don’t have; you are always with me; why do you need a phone when you have an iPad and can call/text anyone you want, they’re too expensive, etc.) he gets upset. His response ends with “I’m so stupid and useless I can’t even own a phone.” I’m not sure where he came up with this response, as I’ve never connected the reason he can’t have one to his intelligence or situation, and I tell him constantly he’s not stupid, or useless, that his brain just thinks differently (and yes, we do see a therapists, neurologist, and psychiatrist, and are working on positive talk about ourselves).

He has a Nintendo Switch which has broken once already, and an iPad which has also been broken and replaced because apps he needs for therapy are on them. I know he’s not responsible enough for a phone, and I don’t think he needs one. But I also wouldn’t allow his more neurotypical sister to have one either at this age because of the cost of the phone alone.

Am I missing something obvious in the phone battle?

— Hang Up

Dear Hang Up,

Let’s get the simple part out of the way. You should absolutely hold your ground and not get your 9-year-old a phone. As a mom of an autistic kid, I know it can seem like anything that genuinely upsets our children could be a sign of a serious unmet need. But that’s just not true. And the cost of therapy and the need for it aren’t likely to decrease as your son gets older. Save your money.

I do think there are a couple of possibilities here that you should consider.

First, your son might be playing you. Just as a neurotypical child would, he’s saying what he thinks is most likely to get him a phone. He may notice your distress over the negative self-talk about being “stupid and useless,” and think that repeating this will make you cave or feel bad about not caving. My child was diagnosed around the age of 5, and like you, I was strangely excited when they started playing all the tricks neurotypical kids do to get what they want. Now that my kid is a teenager, this has lost much of its charm.

Another possibility I’d urge you to consider is that this desire for a phone and negative self-talk is driven by classmates. “Stupid and useless” sounds like a playground taunt, and a couple of those phone-having peers could be taking verbal jabs at your child. Even the children of perfectly lovely parents can say cruel things, and kids on the spectrum are frequently targets for bullies. Your son may not be able to effectively communicate what’s happening, so—if you trust his teacher—you can ask.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m not a parent, but I wanted to post this anyway. I’m 14 years old and I have five cousins, two in particular that I want to address.

One I’ll call Leni (16), and her brother is 15 who I’ll call Aaron. Since we were born, we’ve been super close, seeing each other every Friday night and over the summers almost every day. As I got older and my now 12-year-old sister was born, they started to hang out with her more, and blatantly tell me they would rather hang out with my sister more than me. I used to be really sensitive and cried a lot, so I assumed that was the reason why. My aunt would always make my cousins include me, but it would end up being the same five minutes later. It became the biggest problem with Aaron. Leni and I were closer, and she never picked between my sister and me, but Aaron would make an obvious choice. He wouldn’t let me hang out with him, he would ignore me in conversations or give me a really curt reply, or he would flat-out just hang out with my sister. I’ve asked my parents and they have never told me I did anything wrong.

The biggest problem was with my bat mitzvah. My cousins were kind enough to take pictures with me one-on-one, but after the service, attention immediately went to my sister again. We had a luncheon, and all the focus seemed to be on my sister. Even my cousins from the other side, who are in their twenties and hang out with us both equally were just talking to my sister. I ended up crying in the restaurant bathroom and not knowing how to approach them. It’s been almost a year since then and the treatment has gotten worse and worse. Sometimes I don’t feel there when I see and hang out with Aaron, and he’s like a big brother to me. How do I fix this?

— Excluded

Dear Excluded,

I am sorry that Aaron is being mean to you and that you feel your cousins are favoring your sister. Cousins can be a lot like siblings, in good ways and bad ways. They can be your best friends, but they can also be rivals, and sometimes they hurt your feelings without realizing it.

I’d like to focus on Aaron for a moment, since his behavior seems particularly wounding.

Adolescence is a time when you’re trying out different identities, and some of those identities are jerks. Being mean to people who want you to like them can be a cheap way of making yourself feel more important. That sounds like what Aaron is doing, and I hope he outgrows it. A lot of people do. I have a crowd of cousins, and some of those who I genuinely hated when we were kids are now my best friends. I hope that’s what’s in store for you.

As for how to fix it, the thoughtless behavior of others isn’t something you can fix. Something I would encourage you to do is to start asking yourself different questions about your family—and other—relationships. Rather than focusing on the people who prefer your sister over you, or seem determined to slight you, spend more time enjoying the people who make you a priority. Also, if you like yourself more, you’ll be less concerned about people who don’t. Best of luck.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our 6.5-year-old son is a bright, witty perfectionist. He loves challenges—video games, difficult arithmetic, thumb wars: You name it, he wants to master it. We’ve been working with him and his teachers to help him calm down when he finds things hard, and we’re always fighting against his negative self-talk.

But there’s one issue, and I can’t tell if it just bothers me, or is a real problem for him: When he starts to get frustrated he says “X isn’t fair!” No matter how I respond (“You’ll get it, honey/Try doing it like X/Take a break if you feel frustrated/Mario can’t make that jump because you need the specific power-up”), he has the same response. “No! It’s just not fair! I can’t do it because it’s not fair!”

On bad days, he drives himself into a tantrum, on better days he’ll manage to solve the problem himself or grumpily hand the problem over for some help. But no amount of explanation of what “fair” actually means gets him to quit jumping to that phrase next time! Am I overthinking this?

— All’s Not Fair

Dear All’s Not Fair,

Your son is right! It’s not fair!

The world is more complicated than what we teach our kids when they’re little. You get what you ask for by saying “please.” Cheaters never win. Pluto is a planet. We have to teach our kids these things so they grow up to considerate, decent adults who can fight for justice for Pluto. But we know at some level that these things aren’t always true. Your son is figuring out something important: Even if you’re smart, prepared, and trying your best, sometimes you fail.

Your encouragements and cheerleading at these times may feel neutral/good to you, but consider that your son may be learning that the best way to get your focused attention and conversation is to melt down. And trying to convince your 6.5-year-old that he fundamentally misunderstands the concept of fairness is a losing battle. An important lesson many of us learn as adults is that explaining to someone why their emotional reaction is irrational doesn’t work and just pisses them off.

I’d encourage you to focus on the behavior that goes along with these declarations. If he builds a habit of working himself up and needing you or teachers to calm him down, that could become a serious problem. When he gets bigger, if he gets a less patient teacher, it can get him sent to the principal’s office or suspended. Work with him on strategies to calm down, like stepping away for a moment, taking deep breaths, doing jumping jacks—anything that doesn’t require a third-party intervention. Except for schoolwork, you might want to try responding to a tantrum by removing the triggering game or activity for a set period of time. This isn’t you’re being bad, so you can’t have your toy; it’s this is upsetting you, we’re not having fun, and so let’s wait for you to be okay until we try again. Leave it there; don’t get into a back and forth. Be prepared for instant blowback when you try this, but stick with it.

There’s a lot of unfairness in the world. Help your son find better ways to respond.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have an unusual question that I’m embarrassed to ask in real life. I feel like I have the mother version of imposter syndrome.

I am a mom of one, and my husband and I would like to have more kids. I love being a mom, and I feel like I’m pretty good at it and it makes me happy. But I also feel like since my kid was born 3.5 years ago, I haven’t been able to just go about my day with my kid in tow like other parents. I thought eventually I’d get comfortable in a new routine, but while my kid is awake, I struggle between focusing on him and focusing on other household work/errands/other life stuff. It feels like I’m always waiting for him to be asleep or busy with another person before I can really focus on other tasks or let go of being in mom mode. Sometimes it feels like I’m acting like my own kid is a guest or something, so I have to pause life to be focused on him until there’s a break to do other stuff. Mentally, I know I’m being ridiculous. I’ve looked at schedules other moms create and post and advice online, but it seems like everyone else is comfortably in a routine with their kid or kids naturally fitting into their life.

Just to be clear—this is all how I feel, but I don’t make the world revolve around my kid. I still do everything I need to, but I’m always stressing that I’m not doing enough for my kid or for the other aspects of my life. I look like all the other tired moms at the playground but I feel like I’m not as comfortable or settled in my role as I should be. Is this normal on any level? Is this because I have a pandemic baby and haven’t been able to see other moms parenting? My mom died when I was young and I don’t have any aunts or other older women that can pass down wisdom. Is there something wrong with me? What step did I miss in naturally incorporating my kid into my life and routine instead of being torn between who I was before and who I am now as a mom?

— Imposter

Dear Imposter,

You have nothing to be embarrassed about, and you’re not being ridiculous. You’re having a hard time because what you’re doing is difficult, and you’re doing it under particularly difficult circumstances. My kid is 14, and I’m still scheduling regular tasks around their bedtime.

Motherhood is a joy, and it’s also a job. You can be a wonderful mom and still feel overwhelmed a lot of the time.

Many of those moms that you think have it all together or are comfortable with their lives are struggling, too. It’s very easy to curate a life on social media that looks a lot better than the real thing, and there’s a huge difference between posting about a flawless, Insta-ready motherhood experience, and having it. One of the most challenging things about motherhood is you’re never as good at it as you want to be. Please give yourself a break.

You’re also dealing with a lot more than most moms. The stress of raising a pandemic baby is unprecedented, and all the parents of toddlers out there are figuring it out as they go along. Plus, losing your own mom at a young age could be adding to your stress. I’m close to people whose mother died when they were small children, and it’s a trauma that never goes away, even when you grow up to be a productive, “normal” adult. If you haven’t already, please talk to a therapist who can help you sort out whether your own motherhood is reviving difficult feelings around her death. Also, not having your mom or aunts means you’re losing out on a lot of advice, reassurance, comfort, and help in your child’s early years. If you have a couple of older mom friends, perhaps you can reach out to them when you need help or just to talk.

— Alicia

I was asked to observe a card game between my niece and her mother, and my niece seemed unusually nervous throughout. Afterward, I learned that the game was to decide whether she would have to pay rent to live at home! She was offered a certain rate, or she could make it double or nothing by playing this game. On the positive side, she won, but I can’t get over what a strange thing this was to do, or what lesson she might take from this. My brother said this wasn’t his idea, and I’m hesitant to talk to my sister-in-law about this. I do want to talk to my niece. I almost feel like I should offer to let her live with me if there is a problem, but I’m not sure how that would work out. I definitely want to caution her against gambling. What should I say to her?