Help! I Want to Tell on My Neighbor, but I’m Scared of Retaliation.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.)

Q. Sleepless in the South: I live in an old Victorian that was turned into four separate apartments. Given the thin walls, I have become accustomed to a certain higher level of noise, but my bedroom is right between the main staircase. I work odd hours and usually can sleep through the normal foot traffic, but recently a single mother with two young sons moved into the upper back unit. Her boys were elephants in another life and will run up and down the stairs for hours chasing each other.

Advertisement

I have tried being polite. I have left notes explaining the situation and asking to please keep the running to a minimum. I have tried talking to the mother. Her response was a nasty look and the excuse that little boys make noise and she can’t let them play in the front yard because of all the traffic. What could she possibly expected to do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I tried talking to the boys, only they turned it into their new favorite game. I will be asleep and suddenly be forced awake because the boys are jumping hard from landing to landing and screaming “boom.” The minute I open my door, they will shriek with glee and run back to their apartment. The neighbor on my floor has caught the boys doing this and has threatened to go to the landlord. I have asked her to give me time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To be blunt: the mother is white and I am not. I am worried more about retaliation than my rent. My neighbor says if the rest of us in the building get together, we can force her out. She plans to get camera on her door and tape the boys in the staircase and tell the landlord how they are damaging the property.

I don’t want to escalate things but right now, I am sleeping on my couch just to get enough rest. Moving out isn’t an option.

A: From the details in your letter, it sounds like you’re in an environment where racial politics are complicating things. However, I can’t tell whether you are in danger of being unfairly and illegally evicted if you complain about your white neighbor. So, I have to put that to the side, while acknowledging that you know better about what unspoken rules might be at play here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That said, there are a number of spoken and written rules that apply and tip things in your favor. Chief among them is the Covenant of Peaceful Enjoyment that is included in most leases and, when not included, is implied by the lease agreement (I am not a lawyer; so you’ll want to get this information confirmed by a local tenants rights organization). Your new neighbor isn’t renting the staircase, so her boys shouldn’t be using it as their personal playground. You and the other neighbor should go to the landlord together and make a complaint. You also might want to put it in writing to the landlord. It’s the landlord’s responsibility to take care of this and it’s in their best interest as well—I’m sure they don’t want two kids tearing up their staircase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. Multi-pass: I own and work from my condo right in the heart of the city. If I need to leave the city, I take the train or rent a car, though I do have two parking spaces assigned in my building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My much younger brother’s girlfriend “Kate” took a job nearby and has to commute, but her work doesn’t offer parking. So she either has to fight for the elusive street parking or pay through the nose (all the public parking garages can charge up to $25 a day). My brother asked me if Kate can park in one of my spaces and use my guest pass (unless the car is registered with the building or has a guest pass, it will be towed). I am not close to Kate but I was sympathetic at first.

Advertisement

The problem is Kate has been abusing the situation and giving out my guest pass to other people without asking me. Two weeks ago, I got woken up on a weekend by the doorman. Apparently, Kate lent the guest pass to her cousin and the code to the garage. The cousin came out with a bunch of people to sightsee but took two cars. They parked in my spots but only one had the guest pass, so the other car was towed. I had the lovely experience of having to explain to a troop of hysterical strangers whom I’d never met why they would need to spend hundreds of dollars to get their car back. Kate was not answering her phone. I had the owner of the missing car pushing her finger in my face about how I needed to fix this and pay to get her car back. I ended up giving her $100 just to end the hysterics, but I made the cousin give me my guest pass back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Kate finally bothered to call me back, she was “sorry” but wanted the guest pass back for Monday. She lied and said this was a one-time mistake. I told her she should have gotten her story straight with her cousin. She told me she has come down and parked in my spaces “a dozen” different times and there was never a problem.

Kate offered to pay me back the money and I told her it wasn’t about money, but trust, and good luck on Monday. Immediately I get a call from my brother. He is furious with me and called me a vindictive bitch. I was going to cost Kate her job and it wasn’t even like I was using the spaces. I informed him that me loaning out my parking spots was a courtesy to Kate. If she has bothered to ask me if her cousin and company could use the spots, I would have said yes. My brother asked me what the difference was and I told him if he couldn’t figure it out himself, then I wouldn’t waste my time explaining.

Advertisement

Now he is not talking to me. I figured I could weather this, as girlfriends in your early twenties come and go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only my mother informed me Kate was pregnant with my brother’s baby. They are trying to make it work but Kate is most likely going to lose her job and health insurance because of tardiness issues. So, I am pretty sure I am going to hear about this for the rest of my natural life.

A: Kate’s chaotic energy is distressing to me. I’m impressed by how much leeway you gave her. I get it but wow, what a mess she’s made. You probably will hear about this for a while, possibly even the rest of your natural life. My suspicion is that if it wasn’t this, it would be something else, because Kate was very quick to take advantage of your kindness. So it may be for the best that you got this out of the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should you try to reconcile? Sure, in a little while. It’s worth your time to reach out to your brother in a bit, maybe under the pretense of delivering an early baby gift, and test the waters. But continuing to be involved in this mess right now is just going to cause you strife. Kate has plenty of options that will get her to work on time and if she chooses to give up her job and her insurance instead of figuring out how to park at work, that’s on her alone. This is about being a grown up. Kate and your brother may blame you now, and hence, for their own immaturity, but that ire will only get them so far. Being mad doesn’t pay the rent.

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Q. Peace and quiet: I have begun getting work emails on the weekends from people who work at an external business partner of ours. Last weekend I got two emails from different people there on Saturday that both read explicitly as though the person was expecting a response (as in, “Can you get me this information today?”). Neither email even acknowledged the fact that it was Saturday. I am a supervisor and have been with my company for seven years. Our organization is closed on weekends, and working outside business hours is not really part of our company culture.

I did not respond to either email until Monday morning. Part of me is tempted to create a recurring out-of-office response saying we are closed on weekends, but that is ridiculous, right, Prudie? Everyone knows that weekends aren’t business hours for most of us ordinary office job folk. Is there anything I should be doing to head this off other than continuing not to reply until Monday?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: The scourge of off-hours work is really getting out of control. Work culture is a rising ocean that is not going to recede, so you’ll have to create your own boundary and hold it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many people I regularly work with use a signature line that says something like “your working hours may not be my working hours; please don’t feel the need to respond outside of your working hours.” I love and appreciate that and often incorporate it into my 3 a.m. business emails. But you’re getting the opposite message from your external business partners, so I think it’s time for a weekend out-of-office message. Something simple like “[Your organization] is closed from 5 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Monday; I look forward to replying to your email at my earliest convenience when we’re open again” will do the trick. You may want to run the exact language by your boss; this will make them aware of both the issue and your solution. It also has the benefit of giving your boss the information they’ll need to have your back, should a complaint about your boundary come up. In this case, an out-of-office isn’t ridiculous because it’s clear that the external partner has an expectation of you that isn’t appropriate. You’ll need to communicate to them, and anyone who emails you, what the terms of your working relationship are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. Almost Cruella: I love dogs, but I don’t like pets. I don’t like the commitment and constant need for care. I don’t want to have to worry about running home after work to let the dog out if I want to get drinks. I want to be able to travel whenever I want and not worry that I can’t find someone to take care of the dog. My ideal situation would be to have a neighbor with a really friendly dog that I can come over and play with sometimes.

Advertisement

About a month ago, I found out my boyfriend of six months secretly loved dogs and planned to get one after moving out of his non-pet-friendly apartment this spring. I was so thrown aback; one of the things that he said he missed the most because of the pandemic was travel. I even mentioned a three-month trip I was planning on taking in a year or two, which he had mentioned he might want to do as well. After a lot of talking, he and I decided our relationship couldn’t move forward because of my feelings about pets.

Advertisement

It’s been a rough few weeks, but I’ve decided to start dating again. I’m just in the talking on dating apps phase now, but I’m trying to figure out when to tell potential boyfriends that I don’t want a dog. I’m not completely opposed to it once I’m settled and have a family, but at least not for the next five years. Should I tell men in the talking stage? After we’ve been on a few dates? A year ago, I thought questions about travel were enough to weed out major dog lovers, but now I’m not sure. Do you have any advice on how I can tell people my opinions without coming across as Cruella de Vil?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: You may be overcorrecting based on a fluke encounter. You’re not totally opposed to dogs; you just don’t want to be tied down right now. It sounds like your ex-boyfriend either hadn’t thought through all the logistics or had come up with a solution that he hadn’t shared with you. Either way, this particular situation seems unlikely to recur. That said, going forward you might want to try waiting until you’re been on a date with someone and ask if they’re a pet person. This is an innocuous question that will give you the answers you need while also allowing you the chance to respond with your own thoughts. Doing this in person makes space for nuance, so you’re not stuck typing out an anti-dog screed on Tinder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. Re: Peace and quiet: I don’t know if this is your situation, but with COVID making it normal to work with people in many different time zones, it’s genuinely helpful to have your office hours, with your time zone, in your signature as well as a weekend out of office. I work with people in many different time zones and it’s difficult to keep up with who’s in the office when in my time zone.

Advertisement

A: Agreed. I spend a lot of time working with people on the West Coast and I’ve taken to including time zones in everything. I have yet to learn how to not work both East Coast and West Coast hours, but it’s a start.

Advertisement

R. Eric Thomas: Thanks so much for chatting today, everyone! Let’s all be kind to each other and extend some grace to business email replies we’re waiting on.

Don’t miss Part 1 of this week’s chat: My Ex-Husband’s New Wife Is Making Concerning Allegations About My Son.

Discuss this column on our Facebook page!

From Care and Feeding

My husband and I both were raised in households where our dads yelled. While my husband had (and still has) a great relationship with his dad despite this—and sees him as a good role model—I did not have a good relationship with mine. What I mostly remember is trying my best to stay out of his way and walking on eggshells to keep from annoying or antagonizing him.

Advertisement

My husband and I very rarely get into arguments in which he raises his voice, but from time to time it does happen, and I have to ask him not to yell at me. I do not think it’s a stretch to say that he will at some point in the future yell at our daughter. (She’s only 9 months old now.) I don’t like the idea of this at all. It brings back a lot of bad memories and feelings from my childhood. Am I unreasonable to not want my husband to yell at our daughter at all, ever?