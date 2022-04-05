Help! My Prison Pen Pal Doesn’t Want Me to Know What He Did. I Already Found Out.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.)

Q: To Tell or Not to Tell: I send letters to LGBT+ prisoners, and I’ve become particularly close to my dear friend “Martin.” He’s left the prison system (thankfully), and right now he’s currently working on healing and making amends. The thing is, he’s terrified of telling me what he was in prison for. It’s something that he’s clearly working up towards. He even admits to me that he’s practicing by telling other people before he tells me. I think he’s afraid that I will stop being friends with him if I know why he was put in prison. However, I already know why he was incarcerated. I sent him a lot of information when he was in prison, and I had to look him up to do so, and I came across his crime. It is a pretty heinous one, but I accept him as the man he is now.

When he does eventually tell me why he got incarcerated, I’m not sure how I should respond. I don’t know if I should come clean and tell him I already know, or if I should just lie and pretend to be surprised for the rest of my life. (I think we will be friends forever). I’ve asked my friends and the responses are mixed, or they flat out tell me they wouldn’t know what to do. What do you think I should do?

A: Normally, I’d say you should tell him so as to relieve him of the stress, but it sounds like he has established a healthy process to build up his own confidence. It may be useful for him to give you this information of his own volition. So, I think you should bite your tongue and continue to reassure him that you are never going anywhere, no matter what. And when the time comes, thank him for sharing a part of himself with you, and reiterate the fact that you see him as a human and that you care for that human.

Q: When Do You Graduate: I’m of the age where a bunch of our kids are graduating from college. I tend to send the graduates a card with a small monetary gift. Here’s my dilemma. One of my friend’s kids (“Jen”) had a medical issue and had to take a semester off, so instead of finishing this May she will finish in December. Jen attends a small college, and they only have the one graduation ceremony in May, so she has received permission to walk. I was planning to send Jen’s card in December, when she actually has finished her coursework and graduates. Recently, a mutual friend send out a note checking to see whose kids were graduating in May, and made a list of kids that didn’t include Jen. Jen’s mom popped right up and said that Jen is also graduating in May, but still has another semester of coursework. When do I send the card? I don’t want to offend Jen’s mom, but would rather not jump the gun.

A: Is the graduation the ceremony or the transcript? Or all the work put in along the way? Or is it all of it? This feels like a question I might have mulled over in my Philosophy for Soporific Sophomores class (that’s an incorrect use of soporific, but I didn’t do very well in that fictional class, so…). Anyway, I say send the card in May. Walking is the celebration and the commemoration of work done. Sure, she’s got some loose ends to tie up in the fall, but this is when the celebration is (and the college probably wouldn’t have cleared her to walk if there was any real concern of her not finishing), so celebrate with her. If someone was having a birthday party on Saturday even though their actual birthday wasn’t until the following Monday, you’d still bring a gift on Saturday. Join the party.

Q. Bridesmaid’s Business: My sister is getting married this summer and is planning an expensive wedding. Her future in-laws gave them a significant amount of money with one stipulation: They wanted a live band instead of a DJ. My sister was ok with this, saying all she wants is for people to “dance all night.” The problem is nobody I know thinks people dance much at weddings with bands. She’s getting married in a different part of the country, so maybe there are different traditions there, but a ton of dancing certainly wouldn’t happen in our home city, especially with all the young people that will be coming. I just have never heard a live band play good, fun, dancing music. It’s almost always couples’ dancing music. I’m not sure if I should bring this up to her. She’s already really stressed and didn’t take kindly to a text I sent to the group chat about another issue. I could try to go through my mom, but I still don’t know if that’s a good idea. I wouldn’t normally care all that much, but she said this is the one thing she wants to happen at her wedding, which is the only reason I am thinking about bringing it up. What do you think I should do?

A: You’ll be happy to know that I had a live band at my wedding and people danced up a storm. They didn’t dance all night because I’m not really for all that carrying on, but they did have a good time until a respectable hour. So it can be done. I can’t vouch for this band your sister has agreed to, of course. But I can vouch for the transformative effect of a large amount of money from a relative while planning a wedding. So, the band is going to happen. Don’t bring up your concerns to your sister. It will only stress her out more. She’s not going to give the money back, nor should she. However, you’ve highlighted a way that you can actually save the day—stay on that dance floor. Keep the party going. Every wedding needs a party captain, official or unofficial, who is living their best life, shoes off, hands in the air. Congratulations: You just made captain.

Q. Piggy in the Middle: My husband has always struggled with self-esteem issues. Before I introduced him to my parents, I warned them that he is desperately shy, struggles with impostor syndrome, hates to be the center of attention, never celebrates milestones, refuses to be photographed, will not accept gifts, and is deeply uncomfortable with praise. For whatever reason, they decided to ignore me and for 20 years have showered him with their love, despite the fact that I’ve warned them that this makes him desperately unhappy, and he has only tolerated them out of love for me and because we live far away and see them rarely. Now, after a long period of pandemic separation, we are trying to arrange a visit, but the thought of being around my parents is causing my husband deep anxiety. He has panic attacks and is physically sick, literally throwing up, every time I raise the idea. I’m frankly exhausted by the need to be a barrier between their good intentions and his psychological issues. I want them to STOP, I want him to calm down, they want to see us both, he’d rather gouge his eyes out than see them. What do I do?

A: You’ve got to give your husband a pass on this visit. At this point in your life together and in the life of your family, some patterns are set. Your parents express love in the way that they do and it’s unlikely that they’re going to change, especially after 20 years without course-correction. This is who they are and that’s OK. Your husband is who he is and that is also OK. It will disappoint your parents not to see him, but they will get over it and be happy to see you. And you’ll be able to enjoy the visit much more without being exhausted by the disconnect between their love language and your husband’s.

Tell him he’ll have the house to himself; tell your parents that you’re flying solo. Make up an excuse if you need to; FaceTime him with your parents once only as a last resort. Enjoy your time with the people you love in the way that they experience and express love.

R. Eric Thomas: Thanks for chatting everyone! Be good to yourselves and others this week!

