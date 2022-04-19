Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am white and married into a traditional Punjabi Indian family. I have worked very hard to research the culture and traditions of my husband’s family, and to adapt to his family’s ways whether visiting India or when they visit the states. I am struggling with how to address our newest cultural difference, however. I am pregnant for the first time and learned at the last ultrasound that we’re having a daughter. We are overjoyed, but his family is disappointed that the only boy in their family is not having a first-born boy, and continuously console me that I could have a boy next time. I realize that the child’s gender is approached differently in their culture, and as a white person I can’t be a white feminist and tell them off for not thinking like Americans.

However, this is obviously distressing, and technically this baby could be any gender once they’re old enough to form a gender identity. I’m primarily worried about how my child will be treated by the family once she’s born. No matter the gender, I don’t want my children to grow up with an idea that girls are inferior in any way. However, a white woman lecturing Indian women about feminism is also not appropriate, and I don’t at all want to give my child the idea that white American ideals are more advanced than Indian culture. How do I advocate for my child, and all girls, without being racist and culturally insensitive?

—I Don’t Need to Be Comforted

Dear I Don’t Need,

I learned very early in my adult life never to argue with anyone who says, “But the Bible says.” In other words, people who cling to cultural beliefs due to religion or other reasons aren’t likely to be swayed by logic, no matter how sound it is. I wouldn’t waste a moment of energy or emotion on your in-laws feeling “disappointed” you’re having a girl.

As your daughter’s mom, your job is to raise the most confident and kind little girl as humanly possible — just like you would if your husband’s parents weren’t in the picture. If you’re overjoyed about having a girl, then you should continue to be overjoyed about it. Nobody should take your shine away in that regard.

If your in-laws try to console you by saying, “It’s OK, perhaps you’ll have a boy next time,” shut them down tactfully by saying, “I’m not thinking about next time. I’m ecstatic about having a girl right now.” Whenever they try to share their views about how boys are preferred, continue to take the high road—talk about what your beliefs are for your daughter and how you plan to raise her. I mean, she is your child, after all, not theirs.

Speaking of this child’s parents: What does your husband say about all of this? Have you talked to him about your fears? Once your daughter is born, it will be important for both of you to stand up for your daughter. It would behoove you to make sure you’re on the same page.

The more you both—as a united front—continue to hammer home your hopes and dreams for your child, the better off your daughter will be.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I hope you can help me with an issue I am having with my 17-year-old daughter. She is our only child, and over the last year or so, she has developed a terrible habit of taking my things and losing them, breaking them, or using them up. Clothes, makeup, electronics, you name it—she takes it without asking.

I initially told her she could use my things, but needed to ask first, since I needed to know where they were. But once she wasn’t complying with this basic request, I told her she simply wasn’t allowed to take my stuff at all or she’d be grounded, because I was fed up. That hasn’t mattered either. Just yesterday she took an item I had bought to replace a similar item she had lost.

I lost my patience, yelled at her and told her she was grounded. Today she took it again. I just don’t get it! She hates being grounded, and doesn’t enjoy being yelled at (and I am not a yeller), but she keeps doing this, and it is really enraging me. She has a part-time job and can buy things like make-up easily. She has no issue spending her money, but she seems to be on an autopilot cycle of “take-then-lose-mom’s-things-shrug-repeat.” What can I do to get her to exhibit some basic respect for my belongings? If she were a roommate I would have kicked her out 6 months ago for this behavior, or moved myself. But it feels like I am just stuck.

—Dude, Where’s My Stuff?

Dear Dude,

Yikes, this is a problem—and the problem seems to stem from a lack of respect she has for you. Clearly you aren’t using strong enough deterrents, so maybe you need to step your game up a little.

I’m not saying you should file a police report on her for stealing your items, but at the very least you should start by requiring (not asking) that she reimburses you for the lost/stolen items with a sizable portion of her paycheck each week.

Second, have you tried having a candid heart-to-heart with her outside the heat of the moment? You don’t mention really talking to your daughter about what’s happening. Try to communicate exactly how frustrating this is for you.

If neither of those things work, I’m afraid you might have to resort to other consequences, since it doesn’t sound like grounding her is working for you. Maybe you take away her phone for a month, remove her from the fun extracurricular activities she participates in with her friends, take away her car privileges (if she has them), etc. You know your daughter better than anyone, so try to land on a consequence that might underscore to her exactly how upsetting this is.

In the event she still continues this behavior after all of this, I’d refer to a licensed therapist to find out what is truly happening with your daughter. Not many kids actively want to regularly harm or upset their parents, and if she’s doing that, then something serious may be going on that you’re unaware of. Hopefully it won’t come down to you needing to seek professional assistance, but if it does, I hope she’ll get the help she needs.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a woman in my late twenties who’s been close friends with “Jessica” since middle school. She’d been somewhat ambivalent about having kids until she began dating her now husband. I think her shift to confidently wanting kids makes sense and they’d make great parents! However, a recent conversation with her left me feeling uncertain. In talking about their plans to start trying soon, she shared that childcare is too expensive, so her in-laws and her parents will “just have to watch our kids.” I’ve spent time with both sets of parents and they all still work full-time, so I was surprised to hear that was their plan. I got more concerned when it was clear she hadn’t even run this plan by any of them! She also mentioned not being interested in the “childhood years,” but wanting an adult she can hang out with who will “take care of me when I’m old.”

I tried to gently mention how you never know what the future holds, but she just responded that she could have multiple kids to ensure “at least one will take care of us.” All of this has me a little worried that she’s setting herself up to have a challenging time as a parent, but I’m not a parent, so what do I know? She is a close friend, so is this a situation where I should name my concerns, or do I just mind my own business? I hear a lot about how annoying it is when people tell future parents about all the hard aspects of parenting, so I don’t want to be a jerk.

—Uncertain Friend

Dear Uncertain,

I think a lot of what your friend is saying should be taken with a grain of salt. It’s easy for any non-parent to make statements like they’re not interested in their babies’ childhood years, or that one of the benefits of children is having someone to take care of you when you’re old and gray. Once said babies arrive, most parents change their tune immediately. Are there parents out there who only value their children solely because they will take care of them when they’re elderly? Sure, I guess—but I imagine they’re few and far between.

I do see a problem with her assuming that her future kids’ grandparents will drop everything to be on call as babysitters—especially since they still work full-time. There’s nothing wrong with you splashing some cold water in her face as a reminder that the world doesn’t revolve around her. You don’t have to overthink this, either. You can try simply asking her, “What will you do if your parents or in-laws aren’t able to watch your kids?” If she replies that she’s certain they will, you can gently remind her that everyone needs a backup plan. She may shrug you off or snap at you—but at least you tried.

Remember, she’s a grown woman—and as much as you care about her, it’s not your responsibility to save her from the consequences of her words and actions. It doesn’t make you a jerk for politely raising some concerns, but you shouldn’t lose any sleep over it if she chooses to ignore you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am close friends with a woman who gave birth to her first child one week before I did. With our children being so close in age, we have had many playdates. She has since had another child. Lately, our playdates cause me more and more stress. Her house is not childproofed, there are wire figurines that my son likes to grab and play with, she keeps the basement door open for the dogs to go up and down, and she doesn’t keep the medicine locked up. I feel like the whole time I’m there, I’m chasing my son so he doesn’t fall down the basement stairs, move the wire figurines, or grab an aspirin bottle. It’s exhausting. Her children are content sitting in a small baby gated area, but my son gets upset and cries when he can’t explore. On top of that, she spends the whole time complaining about her husband and in-laws. It’s mentally draining.

After my last visit, I told my husband (also friends with her husband) that I am done with visiting their house, if she wants playdates, she has to come to my safe home where I know that everyone will be safe to explore and play as they would like. Is it rude to say “no more playdates until you make your house safer”? Should I point out the risks? She might not recognize them now but they could become issues when her children become more active. How can I handle this without mom-shaming her or ruining our friendship?

—The Playdate From Hell

Dear Playdate,

At the end of the day, the safety of your son should be your top priority. If you feel that your son is unsafe at your friend’s house, then you have every right not to go back there.

Regarding the friendship, though, I definitely wouldn’t shame her—especially since it seems like her kids aren’t in any danger. You could certainly take the softer approach by saying something like, “My son really likes to explore, and it’s tough to keep him away from temptations like the basement stairs. Could we hold the playdates at my house going forward?” She may take offense, but if you stress that the issue is your son’s curiosity rather than your friend’s inability to childproof her house, I think it lessens the blow.

But whether you even say that really comes down to how close you are with your friend. Personally, I have no problem taking the direct approach with people I care about the most because they know I’m coming from a place of love and not judgment. If that describes you too, then it’s worth trying to be upfront with her. But if you don’t like confrontation, or you don’t have a close enough relationship to go into any detail, then I think you’d be fine just moving the playdates to your house, meeting up at a park, signing up for a kids’ music class together, or even gradually letting the friendship fizzle out, instead without going into depth as to why. She’ll get the picture eventually.

—Doyin

