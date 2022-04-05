Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I think my dad is dealing with depression. He’s always been really creative and worked really hard to keep up his side hustle of composing and producing music on top of his day job because he’s passionate about music and amplifying Black voices. Ever since I can remember he’s taken me to festivals and local shows and let me help in his studio, as well as encouraging me in my poetry because he’s always said artistic expression and passion are stronger than the racist colonial structure trying to keep our voices suppressed. But in the last year of the pandemic he hasn’t created much of his own or connected with other artists, and now that we can go out and meet other creators again he refuses to even though my mom and I say we’ll go with him. He’s the most independent creative person I know and inspired me since I can remember. Now he only goes to work and only asks me about homework, not personal projects. How do I remind him of the fire he had for art and community after the tough isolated years of the pandemic? Or if that’s not the issue, how can I find out what is?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Creativity in Chaos

Dear Creativity,

I’m so sorry to hear that your dad is struggling, and he’s lucky to have a daughter like you looking out for him. It sounds like your father is going through a dark time. As a Black man who suffers from clinical depression, I can tell you that life after March 2020 almost broke me, and I’m not alone—the past two years have impacted the Black community immeasurably. When I was at one of my lowest points, I thought, “Why bother trying? Nothing is ever going to change.”

Perhaps your dad is feeling similarly. Remind your dad that life isn’t worth living if he’s not doing what he loves. Remind him how much he inspires you. Play some of his music in front of him and say how much you love it. Ask your mom to invite some of his friends/colleagues over for dinner, which will hopefully lead to some discussions about his craft. In doing so, you can mention how interesting and cool this topic is for you. If you’re so inclined, you can flat out tell him that watching him pursue his passions made you a better and happier person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When I was struggling, my oldest daughter told me that she wanted to be just like me when she grew up and that was all of the fuel I needed to keep going. Remind him that his expertise in music can uplift Black voices—we need people like him more than ever right now.

Last, but not least — I’m a huge advocate for therapy, but I don’t think you should be the one to talk to your dad about that. Enlist your mom to take on that task, and hopefully he’ll take her up on it. However, at the end of the day, the decision to make a change falls in the lap of your dad, and nobody else. The good news is you have a lot of power to nudge your dad in the right direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Friday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

By now we all saw what happened during the Academy Awards show between Will Smith and Chris Rock. I’m a white mom to two young white boys and I keep hearing other white parents say racially-charged statements like Will Smith acted like a thug and how they hated that their kids were exposed to that kind of violence and language by “those people.” Personally this all makes me uncomfortable because I think white people constantly insert themselves in places where they don’t belong or where they are uneducated on all of the factors of a situation involving Black people. Do you have any advice on how I can handle these parents if they say something to me in the future? How can I explain to them that this isn’t our place to give our opinions?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—White Opinions

Dear White Opinions,

It’s a breath of fresh air to receive this message from a self-aware white reader. Yes, you’re right—many white people insert themselves into the business of Black people, and to say it’s exhausting is an understatement.

To be clear, I’m vehemently against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in front of a worldwide audience of millions. Whether Rock deserved to be slapped is another story entirely, but we don’t need to go there right now.

As far as your letter is concerned, I find it absurd for parents to say they hated exposing their kids to that kind of violence. Give me a break. It was a slap, for crying out loud. I will give you my perspective as a Black man, in hope that you can take this back to the parents you encountered recently. The main reason I hate this incident so much is because of how it will negatively impact the Black community—it’s no secret that Black people are often judged as a whole based on the negative actions of a few. (To illustrate that point, when a small group of Black people looted a Target after George Floyd’s murder, many white people categorized Black people generally as “lawless looters and criminals.”) You should remind your friends that when they denounced “those people” in regard to the Oscars incident, that’s exactly what they were doing. To them, it might as well have been me who slapped Rock that night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tangentially, that’s why I’m so thankful for Barack Obama. If he engaged in any major controversies while President, another Black person wouldn’t set foot in the Oval Office unless they were there to clean it. It’s pretty clear in America that the same rule doesn’t apply to white men. If you don’t believe me, I think the 45th President was the perfect example of that.

There are layers to this—so many layers!—and I don’t have the space in this column to get into all of them. But one of those many layers is that Black women are constantly disrespected by so many. I think that had something to do with Smith’s heated defense. As a society, Smith is right that we need do need to do a better job of protecting Black women, and that’s what he attempted to do that night. I just wish he’d done it in a way that wasn’t so damaging to Black people as a whole.

Advertisement

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the past year I have taken on a new role at work which I absolutely love. It’s truly my dream job. However, the job requires that every one to two years I move to a new city every so often for six months at a time. This is a part of my job I love.

Well, I’m pregnant. This was a surprise (I have been told since I was young my chances were slim to none) and both my husband and I are very excited. However, with the current project schedule as it is, this would mean having to relocate right around the time my child will be 6 months old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s scary, and I don’t even know how to start thinking about it. I could bring them with me but that means essentially operating as a single parent during this time. I could leave them with my husband, but he’d be dealing with the same, and I know that I’d be heartbroken and wonder how that would affect our bonding. There is the possibility my husband could relocate with me (we work for the same company) but that invites other complications.

Between the two of us we’re paid well enough to hire help as needed, or travel back and forth, but I’m not sure if this is just an insane thing to consider. Our employer is generally very flexible and understanding and in theory I could move into another role, but this is, again, my dream job. While I don’t think I could do the periodic relocating forever, seeing these next couple projects through to completion sets me up for a promotion that would have much fewer demands of me in terms of being on site.

Advertisement

I see plenty of advice out there for moms who have to travel for short periods of time but nothing close to what I’m up against. My career is important to me, and I know priorities change when kids enter the frame, but is it really impossible to have it both ways?

—Conflicted Career Mom-To-Be

Dear Conflicted,

I have two thoughts on this. The first is that you said you have the money to hire help and travel back and forth as needed, so why is that “insane” to consider? It may be that once you have this baby you do feel like that’s “insane.” You may feel too tired, too burnt out, or just want more time with your baby. But if you have the means to make it work, it’s worthy of consideration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That leads me to my second point. It’s really tough to anticipate exactly how you’ll feel about this work situation, and exactly what you think your baby—and you and your husband—will need (and want!). See how the first few months with your baby go. See how you’re feeling then. Bank on your understanding and flexible employer being someone you can lean on. Talk openly with your husband about the different scenarios and your fears. This sounds like a really tough situation, but it sounds like once you know much more, you have a sturdy foundation and some solid options in place to make it work—in whatever way that winds up being.

More Advice From Slate

I’m a single mom of an amazing 6-year-old boy. I asked my best friend if she would be his guardian if anything happened to me, and she said no. She’s always said she didn’t want children, but she’s so great with my son that it really shocked me when she turned me down. What should I do?