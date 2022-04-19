Help! My Friend Claims a New Identity Every Week to Get Acting Roles.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.)

Q. Not buying it: During the pandemic, I joined an online theater community where we read through plays and musicals on Zoom. Some read-throughs require auditions, some we just allocate roles randomly, but we generally agree that for characters that are people of color or are not cisgender, and when those identities are important to the story, we should reserve those roles for people with those identities.

I write to you because I am concerned about a friend I made when I joined this group, “Taylor.” When I met Taylor, Taylor had a different name and pronouns. When someone announced they were doing a read-through with a nonbinary character, Taylor asked to play this character but was told they could only play the part if they were nonbinary. The next day, they announced they are nonbinary. I usually would give someone like this the benefit of the doubt; people come out at different times and for different reasons, which I completely respect.

However, it turns out that before I met Taylor, they also wanted to play roles for Latinx people (think characters in West Side Story and In The Heights). When turned down, they suddenly came back with DNA results suggesting their grandmother had an affair and now, they have ancestry in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. On a different note, Taylor used to call themselves an atheist, and they were offended by statements like, “Thoughts and prayers.” Now, Taylor wears a hijab, claims to be Muslim, and posts a lot about their experiences with Islamophobia (after only publicly being Muslim for a day). This coincides with their interest in casting and doing read-throughs of shows about Middle Eastern people.

Taylor, who is in their early 20s, also claims to be a cancer survivor, have had a heart attack, a rare disorder where they cannot eat anything with iron or they faint, several stalker ex-boyfriends, etc. I would believe any one of these things, some people have it really hard in life! But the convenience of the identity traits for getting cast in shows is a little suspicious to me, especially when compounded with all these other claims. To top it all off, they recently posted a status asking people to stop lying about identity traits for clout!

As someone who actually is a person of color and LGBTQ+ and has faced discrimination as a result of these things, I can’t help but be offended that someone would try to get ahead by claiming these identities. However, I wonder if I’m being too hard on Taylor. Do you think all these things may be true? If they’re probably lies, should I address this with them? Should I keep casting them in roles they claim they are eligible for? Should I be avoiding this person altogether?

A: Heavens to Murgatroyd, there is a lot happening here. Which, on one hand, seems apropos for a theater company (I say this with love and experience as a playwright). The drama and the storytelling always cross the proscenium, even when the proscenium is a Zoom screen. There’s no way of knowing what’s true in Taylor’s life and what’s, let’s say, an affectation. A lot of people go through periods of trying on new identities (those that aren’t immutable like race, background, etc.) in a quest to find themselves, so it’s right to give them the benefit of the doubt.

But just because Taylor is on a journey, doesn’t mean you need to be a passenger. There’s probably nothing to be gained from confronting Taylor about the pattern you’re noticing, but see if you can find ways of not working together. The issue for the group isn’t Taylor’s identity, it’s how they’re showing up in the casting process. So, when you’re casting, widen your net within the group and see if there are other actors who would work in the roles. And if you’re doing readings of shows in which Taylor is the only person who could play a certain character, it’s worthwhile to diversify the group anyway.

Q. Not a quitter…yet: I’ve been in my current job for the last three months, but I’m already considering if I should leave because of my new supervisor. He started the week after I did and immediately began asking when I was planning on quitting. He’s constantly making comments that he would respect me more for stepping down than sticking it out if I thought I couldn’t do the work.

The thing is, I can do the work. I have been exceeding all my performance goals. When he makes these comments, I tell him that I don’t plan on quitting any time soon, but he only ever doubles down to say I could if I wanted to. It’s obvious he doesn’t like me personally (the feeling is mutual), but this persistence feels inappropriate from a supervisor.

If I do quit, is that just giving him what he wants? Am I reading too much into this?

A: It’s time to escalate this. If your office has HR, you can go to them right away with your concerns. You can lay out the situation as it is, or you can play it cool and ask for feedback about your job performance because you’re getting mixed messages from your supervisor. If you don’t have HR, then ask for a meeting with his supervisor. Bring with you evidence of your work performance and ask if there’s any concerns that the company has about you or your work because your supervisor is encouraging you to quit and you don’t want to quit. It’s clear that this is a personal issue, and a strange one, and if you’re a good employee, the company will hopefully value that over whatever’s going on with your supervisor.

Q. Sorry not sorry: I’m a mom of two daughters, 6 and 4, and am pregnant with a son due this summer. During my first two pregnancies, relatives and friends of course brought up name ideas/suggestions, but in the end, my husband and I decided on both names on our own and just let people know.

Now that we’re having a boy however, my husband’s parents have developed almost a complex about how we “need” to name our son after his (long dead) great grandfather. His name was John Middlename Lastname, which is fine, but not what we want. The name was given to every first-born man after that, but my husband is the youngest in his family and isn’t named John. His older brother is John Middlename Lastname III, but he has no children and no plans to ever have them, so this apparently has fallen instead on us.

The issue is not that we’re agonizing over whether to give in and name our son the fourth JML; we are not. But his parents are being unreasonable, pushy, and like I said, just weirdly persistent that this must happen as if we don’t have a choice. We have explained this together, and my husband had to do it again on his own, but they continue to refer to our unborn son as JML and insist “we’ll come around.” How do we talk to people who will not accept reality, and have been pretty clear that they will not be shy about how furious/disrespected/disgusted they’ll be if we go ahead with our own chosen name?

A: If you and your husband are aligned, then it’s a settled matter and you don’t need to engage in any more conversation with your in-laws about this. Reframe this from being about when/if you’ll come around to when/if they’ll get on board with this name. Tell them that if they want to have a relationship with you and with their grandchild, they’ll call your unborn son by the name you’ve chosen right away and stop talking to you about other options. Ask them if they really want to choose great granddad over their grandson. This may seem extreme, but they’ll never relent if they don’t understand the consequences of this quixotic campaign.

Q. Graduation woes: My feelings have been hurt by my best friend, “Kate,” and I need perspective. I think I’m her best friend too, though we’ve never expressly said this to each other! We’ve been friends for 20+ years, and in a small friend group with other couples who have kids the same ages. Especially when the kids were younger, we’ve celebrated Christmas, New Year’s, Easter, and Halloween together. The kids all call the adults “aunt” and “uncle.” Especially for my kids, who don’t have any cousins in the U.S., this has felt like an extended family. My kids carpooled with Kate’s kids for a couple years; Kate and I and our other friends have a daily text string; and Kate and I have lunch 1:1 every couple months where we share our deepest problems with each other. She’s a trusted friend, and I’ve even called her a sister.

Anyway, our daughters, who are just a couple months apart, are graduating high school the same weekend, from different local schools. They don’t do a lot with each other because of the separate schools, but they do hang out together from time to time, as cousins would, and have a great time together.

So as I’m finalizing graduation party plans today, I check in with Kate about her plans, to make sure their family can attend my daughter’s party, and we can attend their celebrations. Well, it turns out she has already planned all of their events without even a passing thought to the timing of my daughter’s graduation. And based on the timing of everything she’s set up, it looks like I can’t go to her daughter’s graduation and they can’t come to my daughter’s party.

Now Kate does have a lot of family (her in-laws) who will be traveling in from around the U.S. So maybe she doesn’t “need” us the way we “need” them. Maybe she thinks if this as more of a true family event? Still, I’m just stunned that as she was planning and firming up their activities, she didn’t once check with me (as I did with her). It just seems I’m not as important to her.

We’ve never had a disagreement except one time maybe 12 years ago when the girls had drifted apart for a short period of time, and my daughter wanted a little space from hers. Kate was understandably miffed about that, but it was resolved very quickly when the girls made up.

I treasure our friendship (and I think that’s mutual?), but I don’t know how to react! Try to let it go, and just make the most of the weekend? Say something to her? I just need someone else’s view to check if my feelings are overblown. Maybe I’m also worried that as we both become empty-nesters in the fall, that this portends a change between us?

A: I know I don’t have to tell you that this period of time is very exciting for a parent but also very stressful. Emotions are running high, there’s so many logistical concerns, and you’re facing a lot of unknowns, some exhilarating, some scary.

So extend some grace to the parents in this situation—Kate and yourself. This slight probably feels a lot bigger because, as you note, you don’t know if this is a signal of a sea change in your relationship. I’d wager that it’s not. While your kids are friendly with each other, it doesn’t sound like they’re the bedrock of your friendship. It’s not like you’re friends who see each other at PTA meetings and field trips exclusively—you’re best friends. You might even have more time for each other with emptier houses.

But right now, your houses are full and Kate’s probably thinking about how her house, at least conceptually, is going to get a lot more full with all the relatives turning up. My suspicion is that she’s been so caught up with the logistics of planning a big family event that it didn’t occur to her to check in with you about potential conflicts. This may not mean you’re less important to her; maybe it means that she doesn’t feel like she needs to manage your relationship right now, which is a good thing. Enjoy your party; send a gift to Kate’s daughter’s party; and when this is all over, go out for a long lunch free from the need to pick up anyone and take them to a practice or event, and casually make sure the air is clear.

Q. Hoping for a smooth dinner: I’m about to get married and my fiancé and I are inviting lots of family and friends to our reception. Everybody gets along, and we’re not really worried about any drama.

However, my dad has a new girlfriend. This is his first relationship after my mother died a little more than three years ago. My mother’s brother (my uncle) is coming to the wedding and I was planning on seating my uncle at the same table as my dad and his girlfriend (along with some other family members and friends of my dad). Is it impolite to have my late mother’s brother at the table with my dad and his new girlfriend? Should my dad mention that he has a new girlfriend to my uncle before the wedding? My dad and him are not too close, but have always had a good relationship, and I’m hoping this won’t cause any issues.

A: Wedding seating charts sometimes require the precision and delicacy of a neurosurgeon and the deftness of a hostage negotiator. It sounds like you’re not at crisis levels, fortunately, but there’s a little more thinking to be done than just wondering if your college roommate will have a good conversation with your co-worker. In this case, you should reach out to your uncle and let him know you’re thinking about him and you had this concern and you wanted to make sure he wasn’t surprised. Let his response guide your next step. He may say he’s no problem or he may thank you for letting him know and ask to be seated elsewhere. Both are fine and none of your impulses are impolite. The best way to avoid bruised feelings here is to communicate up front.

Q. Re: Not a quitter…yet: Do not quit! This guy is acting terrible and should probably not be a supervisor. Have you specifically asked him why he keeps bringing this up? I would do that first. Then tell him you aren’t quitting and would prefer he stop mentioning it. You can get this in writing with a “per our conversation” email. If he does it again, go to HR. His behavior is serious enough that the company would want to know about it.

A: Yes, the company is definitely going to want to know about this. And you should find out for yourself if this is part of the company culture that they’re condoning. Take it up the chain.

R. Eric Thomas: Thanks for your questions! That’s all we have time for today.

