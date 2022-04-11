Help! My Ex-Husband’s New Wife Is Making Concerning Allegations About My Son.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.)

R. Eric Thomas: Happy Monday everyone! We’re in the middle of a move so I’m writing this sitting on top of a box of all my clothes and some DVDs that I refuse to part with. What better time to work on someone else’s questions—what’s going on in your world?

Advertisement

Q. Mama bear: My ex-husband gets visitation with our almost 13-year-old son every summer. He remarried five years ago, and it seems like every summer his wife has complaints about our child. Recently she made serious and concerning allegations and even went as far as saying she called the “officials” on him (my ex-husband states he wasn’t aware of this). My ex-husband and son have denied these claims but they are serious and could ruin his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Am I wrong to be so consumed with this? I suggested my son stay away for the summer, or if he decides to go, then it would be best if her and her children aren’t there for the two-month visit. My ex-husband says he’s stuck with her due to bills, etc., and I’m sure he loves her, but does that mean we all have to be stuck with her as well?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: It’s not safe or healthy for your son to be with your ex’s new wife right now, so you and your ex need to work out a new visitation arrangement. Depending on where your relationship is, you may want to do this just between the two of you or you may want to get lawyers involved to spell it out. Whatever you choose, it’s important that your son stay close to you for the time being.

And while he’s in your sight, take a close look at whatever the allegation that your ex’s wife made about him was. Without putting your son on the defensive, try to create a space for him to talk about the visitations and whatever is going on in his life. I have no way of knowing what the truth of the situation is, but you clearly want to protect your child and the best way to do that is to have a full awareness of what’s going on in his life.

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication here. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat Mondays at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the discussion.

Q. Just trying to stay alive: Over a year ago, my older brother became engaged. His fiancée “Julie” asked me to be a bridesmaid in their wedding, which takes place about a month from now. Both my brother and Julie are aware that I have an incurable autoimmune disease and regularly receive infusions that suppress my immune system, placing me at high risk for COVID. When he got engaged, my brother told me they were planning an outdoor wedding with social distancing. This seemed relatively safe, so I agreed to be a bridesmaid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, my brother informed me that a better indoor venue opened up, and they changed the location to that small indoor space where people will be quite crowded. Shortly after that, Julie also casually mentioned that another bridesmaid in the wedding (her sister) does not “believe in” vaccines and that she cannot ask that sister to get the COVID vaccine or take any other COVID precautions because it would “violate her political beliefs.” My brother and Julie have also decided not to ask guests to wear masks for the ceremony or to get COVID tests before the wedding. When I reminded them about my diagnosis, they said they thought I could just wear an N95 mask myself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to the severity of my health issues, I’m concerned about the effectiveness of one-way masking, particularly when I know I’ll be expected to be in close physical proximity to an unvaccinated bridesmaid for the ceremony and for photos. On an emotional level, I’m also uncomfortable at the thought of being the only masked person in the wedding party and in wedding photos. When I tried to bring this up gently, Julie became irritated and told me that planning a wedding was “so stressful” and that my health problems were making it “impossibly hard.”

I’m so upset over the situation that I want to skip the wedding and tell them to find another bridesmaid. If I’d known from the beginning that this was going to be a crowded indoor wedding with unvaccinated, unmasked guests, I never would have agreed in the first place. However, if I back out now, I know Julie and my brother will be angry. Is there a solution I’m missing here that will satisfy everyone? I’ve had so many health issues the last few years that I just can’t stand to risk another major one for the sake of their fairytale day. At the same time, I don’t want to create a rift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Wedding planning is very stressful but it sounds like Julie and your brother have brought a lot of this stress on themselves. While Julie’s sister may not believe in vaccines, that feeling doesn’t supersede your medical facts. It sounds like you are using the information available to you, plus the science available to all of us, to make the most responsible decision not only for yourself but for the whole group. Depending on the case rate in your area at the time of the wedding, your feelings may change, but either way it’s not fair to put this all on you. COVID is not a personal failing; it is a fact that we all have to deal with.

Advertisement

I don’t know that there’s a solution that will satisfy everyone (short of a mask mandate being reinstated by your local government), but it sounds like the emotional toll of attending will be much greater than the annoyance of an uneven wedding party in photos. They might be angry but it sounds like skipping the wedding will give you better chances of being around and healthy when they want to mend fences.

Q. Same name: I tried Googling this question, but I’ve been unable to find any guidelines on the etiquette here. My husband and I will soon be welcoming our first child, and we both like the name “Sophia.” I have one hang-up: I had a brief, casual fling with a woman named Sophia shortly before my husband and I met, and several people in my social circle know that. Does that make it weird to name my kid the same name? Or will no one connect the dots?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: I’m so curious what terms you Googled on this and what your internet ads are like these days. Ah, would that Miss Manners had had the foresight to give us guidance about our casual flings, their names, and the propriety around them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alas, you just have me. To answer this question, I polled all of my past casual flings and asked them if I could give a child the same name they have. They all replied “Uh, I guess. Also… WYD tonight?”

You should name your child what you want. There’s only so many ways that the letters of the alphabet can be combined; eventually you’re going to get some overlap. You say this was a casual fling and it was brief; by your description, this isn’t the kind of thing that lingers in the group chat. So if anyone in your friend group puts on their investigative journalist hat and dredges up some old news about the new name, they’re the weird one.

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Q. Living the dream: The other night my wife started yelling in her sleep. It lasted a couple of minutes and then stopped. In the morning, I asked her if she had a nightmare and she said she did and it was horrible and why did I ask. I said I heard her during the night. She said I should have woken her up to stop the nightmare. Frankly, that never occurred to me. Am I in the wrong here?

Advertisement

A: Yes. You must go to sleep jail for your crimes. Now, if I were your court-appointed lawyer in the Sleep Criminal Justice System, I’d argue that you couldn’t have known what your wife’s wishes were. Some people don’t like to be disturbed in their sleep. But my argument would be laughed out of sleep court because my heart isn’t really in it.

Advertisement

I’m sorry; I am not providing you with a strong defense because you are guilty. I know it and my moral compass is inflexible. Your wife was yelling, which is the international signal that things are going badly and it would be super swell if someone could come along to help. It’s OK that it didn’t occur to you, but hopefully your many years in sleep jail will help you to reflect and rehabilitate.

Advertisement

Q. Train rides can get expensive: One of my oldest friends has lost several friends to cross-country moves, and the friends who remain don’t treat her well. She’s leaned on me a lot as a result. The problem: She only ever wants to hang out in person, I live 90 minutes away, and she expects me to be the only one who travels. She has a car, I don’t, but she makes excuses not to visit (“Parking is hard!”). I take trains to get to her, but she refuses to do the same (“I’ll get lost!”). We don’t talk much outside of visits; she only ever messages me to say “We should hang out more,” without offering to make plans, so I wind up organizing everything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is it wrong to resent this? I’ve tried bringing this up, but she still expects me to visit her even more than I already do without making any effort herself.

A: Hmm, did your friend lose her friends to cross-country moves or did the friends travel across state lines to get away from someone who isn’t giving anything to the friendship? If all she can offer you is excuses and passive-aggressive guilt trips about how you should hang out more, then you need to ask yourself what you’re getting out of this relationship. You’ve been friends for a long time so the pattern may be hard to change, but it’s not impossible. Stop the train rides and pull back on the effort. Tell her, clearly, the next time she messages you: “I would love to hang out with you, but coming out to your neck of the woods isn’t doable for me right now. You’re welcome to come here, though. I’ll even let you pick the restaurant. Let me know what day is best for you!” She’ll either make the effort or she won’t, but you don’t need to get caught up in a lot of extra work for someone who won’t reciprocate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(This letter was also answered by Jenée Desmond-Harris in a previous column.)

Q. Re: Just trying to stay alive: This is one of those “I’m afraid my doctor says in no way can I come to your wedding with the new situation, shrug.” You can soften it with “so sorry,” if that’s your style. Stick to it. Blame your doctor and don’t compromise your health. You can even run it by your doctor, who I have no doubt will be happy to support you in that.

A: That’s a great idea. I fear that since the letter writer already raised her objections, the sister-in-law may not buy it. But it’s useful to bring in outside perspectives in cases like this. And I’m always a fan of deflecting the blame to someone who isn’t involved when family stuff gets dicey and complicated.

Advertisement

Q. Re: Same name: I’m named after my dad’s high school girlfriend’s mom because of how nice she was. People think it’s a little weird when I share my namesake, but my name is so common, like Sophia, that people in my dad’s life don’t connect the dots. I share this to say: Name your kid what you want for whatever reason (or lack of reason) you want!

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: I love that energy. Like, if you encounter a nice person and that nice person has a nice name, why not? Ultimately the kid is going to be their own person in the end. That said, I absolutely believe that if you encounter someone with a cursed energy, it’s perfectly fine to avoid that name forever. We contain multitudes.

Advertisement

Discuss this column on our Facebook page!

Classic Prudie

When my wife and I first got together over four years ago, one of the things that we bonded over was our mutual enjoyment of pot. We were daily smokers, and I always thought of this shared interest as being a foundational part of our relationship. She began having some mental health issues and decided to stop smoking altogether. I had no interest in stopping, so I continued, but would just do it in the backyard at the end of the day. She was fine with this.

Now my wife is pregnant, and she wants me to quit smoking pot yesterday.