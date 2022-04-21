I Caught My Rich Mother-in-Law Stealing for Fun in the Most Despicable Way

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

There are Little Free Libraries in my neighborhood. For those that don’t know, they’re outdoor cabinets that people donate books to, and in my area, which is a mix of working class and low-income people, they also have snacks and hygiene products meant for people in need.

Somebody has been cleaning these libraries out completely, and books have turned up at local bookstores (some books are stamped before they’re donated with a stamp that, ironically, says “Little Free Library—Always for Free, Never for Sale”).

Recently, the culprit was caught on someone’s security camera. Her license plate was not visible, and she had a mask, so she hasn’t been identified, but I was shocked to recognize my MIL. After taking books, granola bars, seltzer, and period care packs, she then stole a package off the person’s doorstep! The library she stole from is used by people, kids and teens, in actual need!

I don’t like my in-laws that much, but I didn’t think my MIL was a thief. They live on the waterfront, own two cars and a boat, and vacation regularly. I know for certain they’re not secretly living in such poverty that they’d need to steal. I showed my husband. He’s also positive it’s his mom. He said she regularly stole from department stores when he was a kid, but other than a couple of embarrassing run-ins with store security, nothing ever happened. His dad views her stealing with annoyance and amusement. My husband called and tried to convince her to stop. She got defensive, but he managed to get out of her that she was selling the books for chump change (less than $10 dollars for an entire box!) to used book stores.

She only seemed mad she was caught and said she felt disrespected he would confront her about “taking some old books.” She said “it’s free anyway” and that the libraries “attract the homeless,” so she’s doing us a favor. She avoided the question about stealing the package.

Honestly, I think she’s just bored and entitled, and it really irks me. People from her town have always looked down on my city and particularly my neighborhood as a place full of theft and crime, and here she is contributing to it. Should I out her to the community, or even to the authorities? My husband thinks she’ll get bored of it after a while and stop. I think she should face some consequences. I’m a Black woman, and I for sure wouldn’t get away with the same!

— Stop Thief

Dear Stop Thief,

I don’t diagnose as that’s not my lane, but it certainly seems like your MIL’s compulsion to steal is a dangerous combination of privilege run amok and a psychological issue. Your husband’s family has, unfortunately, let troubling (and clearly illegal) warning signs go on for too long. And now it’s fallen to you. Tangling yourself up in bringing her to justice, however, is not going to end in a satisfying way for you, alas. These people seem to live in a different universe, one where the rules don’t apply to them. So, the result to go after is an immediate end to the behavior and restoration of what was taken. What if you made a flyer, with the stills from the security footage and a clear picture of your MIL, printed out enough copies for your community and hers, and then gave them to your husband along with your suggestions for how she can rectify this situation and avoid public embarrassment? He needs to impress upon her that this is over today and she needs to pull together some chump change to get those books back. He’s not taking this problem seriously, and it’s not fair to drag you into it. She may get “bored of it after a while,” but that’s not good enough.

Dear Prudence,

I am a 30-ish year-old man. I never had a father, but I have many sisters and a mother who I grew up alongside. As a result, most of my friends are women because I understand how to connect with them very well. I have a friend who I care for dearly, but she has a persistent habit of getting naked in front of me when we spend time together. It’s not sexual, usually she wants to show me new clothes or try on some of mine. She has a boyfriend and he’s a great guy; they have a strained long-distance relationship but no indication of wanting to be with other people. My friend is very beautiful, but I’m not attracted to her in any way and only see her as a friend, and I’m fairly confident she sees me the same way as well. I know that her boyfriend is very uncomfortable with her taking her clothes off in front of other men and if he knew she did this in front of me, I think he would be very upset, and so I feel very guilty when this happens. She is very sex and body positive, has strong feminist ideals that I respect, and I don’t want to encroach on her identity in any way. If I was a woman and this was happening, I don’t think anyone would find it unusual. I think she just sees me same way as her other girlfriends. What should I do?

— Bashful

Dear Bashful,

You can respect her ideals and autonomy while still establishing a clear boundary. No one is under an obligation to see another person naked. However, you don’t mention in your letter whether her disrobing makes you uncomfortable, rather you write about how her boyfriend feels. How he feels about her body is irrelevant. He has no claim to it. So you should ask yourself what, if anything, this means to you. It seems like you feel like this isn’t something that should happen, but why? She seems to have a level of comfort with you that you understand, so if there was no boyfriend in the picture, would you even think about this? And how much of this is an internal reaction to the feeling of being treated in the same way as her other girlfriends? If you want to be treated differently, that’s your prerogative, but you should ask yourself why you need to draw this line if it’s not about consent and nudity. If it’s just about gender, ask yourself if you want to put a barrier in your friendship over it. Maybe you’re someone who doesn’t want to see anyone naked in a casual environment. That’s totally fair and that’s something that you can clearly express. But don’t change your friendship because of how her boyfriend might feel.

Dear Prudence,

​​I’m turning 16 this May, and I’ve had health problems since I was very young. I constantly missed school because I didn’t feel well, and that was a problem for a very long time. My parents spent a lot of time, effort, and money trying to help me and get me diagnosed with something. I’m talking an MRI scan, a colonoscopy, an endoscopy, etc. … Thankfully, my family is in a good financial situation, so it wasn’t like we were struggling or anything. Recently, as in the last year or so, I started seeing a therapist and got diagnosed with severe anxiety, depression, and a panic disorder, all that I’ve likely had my whole life. I was put on Prozac recently, and after a brief adjustment period, I’ve felt amazing. I still occasionally suffer from fatigue and a sort of weak immune system, but it’s not as bad as it used to be. I’ve been able to get more sleep at night, I’m able to make it through the day without crashing, and I experience less joint and muscle pain. In short, my physical problems were in large part due to my mental problems affecting my whole body.

I feel super guilty about my parents doing so many things for me to try and figure out something wrong physically when the actual solution was so simple all along. I know that they love and support me no matter what, and are just happy to actually be able to help me, but I still can’t help feeling bad for, well, feeling bad. Like I let my mental state affect me in this way. Am I right in feeling bad? If not, how do I stop?

— Guilty Nevertheless

Dear Guilty Nevertheless,

Our brains lie to us all the time. Our brains are great and they help us do things like pick up forks and do long division, but they are frequently also liars. And your brain is lying to you by telling you to feel guilty and lying to you by telling you that the problem and the solution were simple. Yes, the solution was mental health counseling and medication, but the brain is part of your physical body, so all those tests on other parts of your body helped to get you to this solution. Often, we discount the chemistry that is going on inside of our heads as simply weird things that we’re doing or inconveniences, rather than what it so often is: a medical issue. If the problem had been your colon instead of the way your brain is currently working, I don’t think it would carry the stigma you’re feeling. So, allow yourself some grace. You did something incredible—you stuck it out long enough to find a solution in our byzantine healthcare system using the mysterious, wonderful thing that is the body. Your parents helped make that body, brain and all, and together you all took the steps you needed to take to care for that body, brain and all. When you start to feel bad about the journey it took to get here, try thanking yourself for trying every option available to you, instead. And if you feel so inclined, thank your parents, too. They’ll appreciate it, and I’m sure they’ll quickly tell you they’d do it again a thousand times.

Dear Prudence,

I have a new coworker who prefers they/them pronouns, but is okay with she/her. This person is also very female presenting, so I have mistakenly used she for this person but apologized and moved on. Our company and myself are quite progressive and willing to respect anyone’s preferred pronouns. All staff identify their preferred pronouns in their email signatures and our written and verbal communication reflects everyone’s preferred pronouns. The issue is this new person uses they/them as the default and refers to myself and binary colleagues as they. I am a cisgender, heterosexual, white woman and prefer she/her pronouns, like many of my colleagues. I recognize I’m privileged and biased, yet I fundamentally disagree with this attempt to deliberately not apply gender on everyone, especially folks who have clearly identified their preferred gendered pronoun! I now feel I can better empathize with people who struggle with pronouns, as it is jarring to see this person refer to me as they. I am also concerned with how company partners may react to this as we often work with some more conservative audiences.

I consider myself quite progressive, but am having a hard time embracing more progressive views on gender. This makes me feel like a total bigot and in theory makes me agree with some unsavory characters, but here it goes. Since humans are a species that displays secondary sex characteristics, I think gender is fundamentally based on sex, while heavily influenced by society and culture. I do not think gender is a construct and that, in general, most men and women do act and appear a bit different and identify with that. Of course, there are many people that fall in the grey and do not fit that gender binary. I think using they/them for everyone is hypocritical and disregards the identities of cisgender and transgender folks. While I reject several gender norms, that does not make me any less of a woman or want to use they/them pronouns. I really don’t think we should remove gender from our social interactions or personal identities, but rather accept all people deserve the same respect and opportunities. I feel like in progressive circles this is an impossible topic to discuss and anyone dissenting from the most “inclusive” option is horrible and regressive. Am I horrible and regressive?

— Call Me She

Dear Call Me She,

It’s perfectly reasonable to remind your coworker that your pronouns are she/her and ask them to use them. Some people use they/them as a catch-all to avoid misgendering, but as you’ve experienced this isn’t a perfect system. So, correct them. Everyone is entitled to be referred to by their correct pronouns, just as everyone is entitled to define their gender for themselves.

Which brings me to the actual question you posed. Clearly being misgendered created negative feelings for you and those feelings connect to a wider constellation of political opinions that you’ve been wanting to express without repercussions. From my read, there’s two mostly unrelated problems at play here—you want your pronouns to be respected by your coworker, and you’re feeling less progressive than you think yourself to be. With the latter, it seems you want to be assured that you are very progressive even though you hold views that many progressive people would push back on. I can’t assure you of that; my term as Progressive Judge just ended. What I can say is that you hold complex opinions about subjects that have many intersecting streams. The question is: Is that enough for you? We don’t exist in a binary that only offers horrible and progressive as options. But don’t let this define you. Instead, ask yourself why this opinion is such a stumbling block for you; is that coming from the outside or the inside? Do you need external approval to feel truly progressive? Do you want society to shift course? What do you want here?

As you mull this over, you should seek out ways of asking questions and listening to answers without debating or seeking a win. Perhaps there are talks you can go to or a local LGBTQ community center that has resources or educators who you can speak with. You don’t need to go on a campaign to change your mind, but it is clear that this is something that is a sticking point for you, and I think you owe it to yourself to ask why.

Dear Prudence,

Our mother died in 2015, and since then my family has disintegrated. My father has gone off the deep end (“I only sleep during the daylight hours now”), my brother is MIA, and my sister has become even more dependent on alcohol, cannabis, and hard drugs (cocaine and ecstasy) to cope. Slowly I am coming to terms with the fact that I cannot and never will have a relationship with my father or my brother, but my sister and I were always close. I have tried to maintain communication and a good relationship with her, but the drugs and alcohol are getting in the way—our conversations are circular, she won’t respond to texts or calls for months at a time, her memory of things is absent or tangled. I know she is struggling HARD with addiction (as I also have in the past), but I also know that saying something to her about it may make her feel judged and push her away further. I am scared for her physical and mental health, and I am worried that the damage caused by so many years of drug and alcohol abuse will fundamentally change her. Should I talk to her about my concerns or continue to avoid the topic? I’m having trouble accepting that I may be the only person in my family who is ok after my mom’s death.

— 13+ Steps

Dear 13+ Steps,

You write that you have also struggled with addiction in the past, so I wonder if it’s possible to recall how someone got through to you. Sometimes those in the grip of addiction need the line in the sand of an intervention, sometimes they need the gentle, consistent prodding of a loved one or a friend telling them they’re concerned. But no one who is abusing drugs and alcohol to the point where its ruining their life has been helped by avoiding the issue. If you’re part of a 12-Step program, you may want to tell your sister that you’re noticing some behaviors or signs that you saw in yourself and that she doesn’t have to live like this. Whether you’re in a program or not, you can offer to go with your sister to a meeting if ever she wants to. She may not be in the place to hear this or to accept it right now. But you should let her know, lovingly and repeatedly, that you are there and you see her, so that when/if she decides to reach out for help, she’ll know there’s a hand waiting to grab hers.

Dear Prudence,

One of my colleagues, someone I admired very much, left recently, and her replacement is … well, a little lackluster. Her work has been okay, I guess, but has lacked the panache and insight of her predecessor. I know she had big shoes to fill, and my expectations are not her concern (I’m not her manager, after all), but sometimes it has felt like she’s not making much effort to do her job particularly well. It reflects on the whole company as her work is public-facing.

Now she’s gone off on maternity leave. Prudie, her temporary replacement is absolutely head and shoulders above her in quality. He’s an external temp but he’s really knocking it out of the park here these last few weeks. My worry is that when she comes back from maternity leave, naturally he’ll leave, and we’ll have to go back to lackluster output that honestly isn’t doing the company any favors. I feel like going to the boss and saying we should keep him on, plus-or-minus her staying in another role, as he’s patently far better than she has so far demonstrated herself to be.

To add to the mix, they’re both POC and I know Black women have really not been well-represented in our field, and it feels regressive to want to replace her with a man, even if he is also Black, and especially when we ought to be making it less of a professional risk to take maternity leave. But his output is just objectively so much better than hers, and feedback from customers says the same. I guess it’s possible she comes back with a bit more energy and pizzazz, but I’m not hopeful. Any thoughts?

— Temp Is Awesome

Dear Temp Is Awesome,

If you’re not her manager, you should stay out of this. It seems like you’re doing too much here, and the calculus you’re attempting with respect to gender, race, and the demands of pregnancy are making it more complicated. As a colleague, if you can offer her help in a constructive way and she accepts it, that’s one thing. But trying to manage up while also managing sideways isn’t working. I’m going to assume that if you can see the difference in the temp’s work, and the customers can see it, then your boss can see it, too. Maybe the boss has already thought this through and made a plan to better support your colleague’s re-entry into the company. Ultimately, I think this is about empathy and being a good member of a team.

Right now, the work is getting done. If that changes when your colleague returns from maternity leave, your responsibility still won’t be pressuring the boss to get rid of her. As a coworker and a part of a larger company, you’re on a team together. See if you can find ways of supporting your teammate rather than undercutting her on her return.

