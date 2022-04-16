Help! My Neighbor Friend of a Decade Won’t Let Me Inside Her House.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I have a neighbor that moved in across the street from me about 10 years ago. She and I have become friends. We talk often, and she has been to my house many times. My problem is that she has never invited me to her home. She tells me about all the improvements she had made: new kitchen, remodeled rooms, etc., yet never asks me over. I am a widow living alone, and she is married to a disabled vet whom she cares for. I asked her several months ago why I’ve never been inside her home and she said when it got cooler out she would have me over. She does have visitors, friends, and family so I know she does entertain. I am not asking for a party or anything, but I feel strange that she has never asked me to come inside her home. I don’t think I am being overly sensitive, but feel left out and I don’t know why. Suggestions?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Alone on My Side of the Street

Dear Alone,

It’s clear to me what’s going on here: Your neighbor is running a meth lab out of her house. I’m not sure how much of her conversation with you has been cover story—is the kitchen really remodeled? Are the rooms new, or are they just filled with meth-making equipment? She clearly suspects that you’re going to squeal on her to the authorities and, even if you wouldn’t say a word, she can’t take the risk. She’s got bills to pay. So, alas, you probably won’t get an invite unless you, too, take up a life a crime. This is the only possible answer.

Advertisement

That said, it does occur to me that there’s something else possibly going on here. It seems that your neighbor likes you and likes your company, but she may see you differently than she sees the family and friends that she has over. It’s possible that her life in the house, despite the remodeling and all the improvements, is something she’s sensitive about. It’s notable to me that she wanted to wait until it got cooler out to have your over; I would guess that there’s other calculations she’s doing when thinking about your request. I know that you’ve been friends for a decade, but sometimes neighbor friends never really cross that fence line, emotionally. Try, as best you can, to not take it as a slight against you personally. If she’s inviting other neighbors over then, yes, you should probably distance yourself or alert the meth authorities. But see if you can let go of the expectation of an invite and be grateful for the friendship you have and the time you get to spend together, wherever that is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My husband is Black. I’m white. (We are both 31, married when we were 23.)

For five years now, we have been unsuccessfully trying to have a baby, which would be the first child for both of us. Having a biological connection to a child is important to me, as I was a “dropped at a fire station baby” and never have been able to find any biological relatives—no sisters, brothers, grandparents or mom and dad. I was adopted from birth by an incredibly abusive religious family. They were arrested after one of the children in their care died (I can’t remember much of that time period) and at age 5 I was placed in foster care, and was shuffled from home to home until I was 18, where I just had to fend for myself with twenty dollars in my pocket. (I was eventually taken in by an amazing women’s shelter who helped me get my life together after living rough for a couple of months. They even helped me apply for college scholarships and boarding which changed my life.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It may sound selfish to want biological children rather than adoption, but I am desperate for that connection, for someone in my life to look like me, share my blood, and be family. My husband is so patient with me and understands why it is so important to me to have that. After medical screenings, it turns out my husband is infertile. Which was devastating news for us, and we decided to stop thinking about children for a year. I knew I had to let him bring up the topic again, when he was ready. I knew my husband had originally even claimed before we started dating that he would prefer adoption to bringing in my kids to the world, but he over time has realized it was important to be and had gotten on board 100 percent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

He recently has started talking about it again and flat out told me he wants me to have a biological baby as he knows what it means to me. He out-of-the-blue informed me he had been in contact with an old college friend who would be the perfect sperm donor. His friend doesn’t want children of his own but is apparently happy to donate and be on a “send photo updates only” kind of arrangement, at his request apparently. I was surprised but thrilled my husband had taken this step. Then I found out his friend was white.

I haven’t raised this with my husband, but I understand how important culture is. I worry if my Black husband is raising white babies, he’ll miss out on his children ever being able to fully understand and be a part of his culture and identity as a Black man. I know my husband will still be able to connect to his kids of course, but I would feel bad, like he is missing out on sharing a very important cultural identity that as a white person I cannot experience. I also know that life won’t be easy for him with white children. We have all heard the stories of Black fathers having the police called on them for kidnapping white kids … which happen to be their kids. I’ve heard stories about the looks in shopping centers and the feeling of suspicion. I don’t want my husband to go through that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should I bring up my concerns about this? Or would it be insensitive and unnecessary to bring it up?

— Unsure

Dear Unsure,

There are a couple things going on here. You express a lot of kindness and empathy in your letter, which is commendable. But much of what you’re worried about is sadly beyond your control. It’s true that Black fathers of white children often experience prejudice in public, but so do Black fathers of Black children, in different ways. The point is, you can’t mitigate the risk of other people’s prejudice simply by avoiding having a white child. Furthermore, while your husband would not share a cultural heritage with a white child in the same way as he would with a Black child, he would be able to raise a white child with an expansive cultural understanding and a firsthand knowledge of the lived experiences of many Black people. Isn’t that a good thing? In general, it’s not Black people’s responsibility to teach white people awareness, but that edict goes out the window if the Black person is the white person’s parent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You and your husband should talk about this, but approach the conversation as a way to get on the same page, to share your anxieties about the world, and to solicit his help in setting an intention. He’s clearly able to think for himself, make his own decisions, and survey the landscape he’d be entering as a parent. Trust that he knows what he’s getting into and use this as a chance to be partners on this adventure, no matter what difficulties and joys it brings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear Prudence,

I just had a birthday and was surprised when an old childhood friend texted me out of the blue, wishing me a happy birthday and saying she’d be open to reconnecting. Her mom was my daycare provider when I was a kid, so we spent a lot of time together; but over time our friendship faded in and out until we naturally lost touch after graduation, when I left for college, and she stayed in our hometown.

Advertisement

The first thing I did after seeing her text was check her Facebook page to see what she’d been up to, and I quickly remembered why I have her muted. She has the Facebook page of a right-wing boomer (we’re in our late 20s!). Her feed was filled with the usual pro-life misinformation and liberal-bashing memes (I should point out that I’m pretty liberal), but worst of all is the homophobic content, like supporting the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Prudie, I’m aromantic, asexual, and nonbinary. I have no desire to be friends, or even friendly, with homophobes, and it’s clear that we’re opposite about almost everything else.

I haven’t responded to her message yet because I’m not sure what to say. On the one hand, I feel like just catching up with where we’re at in life is the polite thing to do, but on the other hand I’m worried it’ll open the door to her wanting to maintain communication, which I’m not interested in. In that case, do I thank her for the message but tell her that I’m not interested? Do I explain why? Or do I just ignore it?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Birthday Surprise

Dear Birthday,

It is perfectly fine to let the past stay in the past. Years ago, when an old friend sent a telegram asking to reconnect, we didn’t have the ability to see their innermost thoughts and political leanings posted in the town square for everyone to see. And perhaps we were better for it. But not everyone who we once knew needs to be someone we still know, regardless of what they think or say. So the text can be ignored. Is this unfair of you? Perhaps. But the thing about text conversations is that they usually don’t start with an establishment of consent or parameters. She sends the text and all of the sudden you’re in a dialogue. You’ve managed to avoid having an in-person conversation for years (you say you already muted her on social, after al), and I think you can think of the text as an extension of that. You’re choosing not to engage but you’re also maintaining the distance you already have.

Advertisement

Catch up on this week’s Prudie.

More Advice From How to Do It

My mother is in her late 50s and has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. We are open with each other, and I know that she was dating and sexually active until her diagnosis. As a final gift, I would like to give her one last fling with a young stud. I talked to an acquaintance who is good-looking, fit, and willing to perform for a reasonable fee. Do you think that I will need to tell her he is being paid? Don’t get me wrong, I would absolutely tell the truth if she asked. But this seems like a situation where “don’t ask, don’t tell” is the best policy. Also, any tips for her stud to give her the best possible experience?